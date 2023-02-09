Brad Pitt & George Clooney are working together in ‘Wolves’, how disappointing

Here are some photos of Brad Pitt and George Clooney in New York this week. They’ve been filming their latest project, Wolves, since January. It’s a “thriller.” Clooney and Pitt are co-producing it for AppleTV. It’s just a reminder that George has always wanted the two of them to become, like, the modern-day Paul Newman and Robert Redford. Clooney wants that kind of friendship and working relationship. Meanwhile, I’m incredibly disappointed in George that he would continue to work with a known domestic abuser, and a man who is currently suing and attempting to financially abuse his ex. George’s “bros before hos” outlook has not gone unnoticed.
Meanwhile, the whole thing with Brad’s financial mess continues to be fascinating. He’s selling off real estate in California, he’s pouring more money into Chateau Miraval (all while his new business partners are suing him), he’s suing Angelina over the sale of her half of Miraval, and late last year, Pitt sold majority control of Plan B. He and his partners sold Plan B to Mediawan Group, a French outfit. A few pieces of news about that – Mediawan is doing a television development fund with French backers, and Mediawan is pulling Plan B out of its deal with Amazon. I have no idea what it all means.
SCOOP with @lmoses: Brad Pitt's production company, Plan B Entertainment, is not renewing its exclusive overall TV deal with Amazon Studios. The move follows the Dec. news that Mediawan had taken a majority stake in Plan B.
— Elaine Low (@elainelow) February 7, 2023
George Clooney has always been, as my dad would say, ‘a man’s man.’ It’s not shocking he would turn a blind eye to Pitt’s private life. I’m not saying he’s a misogynist, I just think he would ignore anything going on that he would deem none of his business. Plus, it’s the entertainment industry. If there’s money to be made, he’s going to do it.
After all he also sent Ben Affleck a script he directed last year – I don’t think it was released theatrically. But we all know Me Too is dead in the water now.
Turning a blind eye to a man abusing his wife and children is misogynistic.
Why are people surprised about George still supporting Brad? George will always choose bros before h*es as he has always done.
I am most disappointed with Amal for being okay with this since us supposedly a human rights lawyer and an advocate for women & children. But then again, Amal seems to be a publicity human rights lawyer seems to support the current famous one but not follow up on it.
Back to Brad, another judge firmly rejected yet another of Brad’s pathetic motions. The judge sounded pretty angry and fed up with Brad & co for wasting everyone’s time & money with these baseless motions.
Plus Luxembourg court just ruled that Stoli is an equal 50% co owner this validating Angie’s legal shares sale.
In March, Angie’s motion will be heard and I am pretty sure the judge is going to throw out Brad’s case against Angie. Especially since Angie went to Californian & EU courts to get approval to sell her shares after proving Brad mistreated her.
Can we please not put more criticism on a woman for what her husband chooses to do than we do on him?
Whether this aligning with Pitt is in line with Clooney’s MO HE’S the one choosing to do a project with a known abuser, not her
How do we know that Amal is ok with this? She is not responsible for her husbands actions.
Did you see he filed a motion to compel, asked her to pay him over $10,000 for the motion, only to withdraw it the same week? He starting to sound erratic and that’s a bit scary.
His lawyer attached emails and they were telling. Her laywer repeatedly bought up malicious prosecution so fingers crossed she’ll ask for her laywer fees to paid!
I wonder if Brad (aka Arm Pitt) called in a favor with George. And I am also very curious about Amal’s thoughts and the behind the scenes conversations about this (though she is not responsible for her husband’s shitty decisions- being disappointed in her is a bit much).
Also- that picture where Brad has the bag slung over his shoulder looks like he’s trying to give the camera one of his old smoldering stares that worked before everyone knew that he’s a physical and financial abuser and manipulator and egomaniac. Someone should tell him to stop because he looks stupid (but he’s looking stupid on a lot of levels these days so I guess that’s his new favorite look).
Why would he need to call in a favor? He’s not even close to being canceled and has been working steadily. Hollywood seems to be taking a “never complain, never explain” stance when it comes to Brad.
Has anyone in the entertainment industry actually shunned Brad in the least, or spoken out in support of Angelina? This isn’t sarcasm, I genuinely can’t remember, but I don’t think anyone has.
Salma Hayek is the only celebrity that I can recall who recently in an interview made a point to stress how great of a mom, friend and director Jolie is and I get the impression that Salma did that because it was around a time when Brad was pushing hard against Jolie and she must have been frustrated for her friend. Unlike Brad, I don’t think Jolie’s priority is public opinion and she has plenty to do then try to look cool and hang out cool people. The fawning over Brad at the Globes said enough about where Hollywood stands.
Hollywood stands with whoever has money. The globes was a PR goldmine for him and I happy there was backlash. When you can find connections like regina hall who has done ads for his brand in the past, then it’s pretty easy to see what happened.
George Clooney has always been “bros before hos”. People act like he underwent a character transplant when he got married.
And just imagine two women in their sixties making an action movie. You can’t because it never happens.
Honestly, I’d sooner watch, I don’t know, Meryl Streep and Helen Mirren as retired intelligence analysts taking down a smuggling operation than the Bradley and George show.
Thank you for putting this out into the universe! Streep & Mirren in a suspense thriller? I am here for it!
Can I just say….I don’t get the George Clooney appeal. Never have. Yes he’s mildly attractive, but so are three men I saw in the drive thru this morning. So what.
Also—does anyone find his sense of humor….AWFUL? He thinks he is so funny and such a “throwback,” and every time I hear him interviewed I recoil. That cat litter story…cringe. And FWIW I don’t like his movie choices. Never have.
One more thing: I recently watched his movie with Julia Roberts. While I know Julia can be a bit much at times…IMO she blew him out of the water in that movie. He just stood around and grinned and acted like he THINKS he’s charming. She did the heavy lifting to make him appear charming. Rant over.
Whatever ‘Clooney’ George trotted out for that film with JR was my least favorite Clooney – petulant, cranky, negative, put upon, immature … not even under the guise of cute or charming, just an irritating self-centered doggie downer
His entire vibe in just in the trailers kept me from watching the movie
I agree, I don’t get the Clooney appeal either. He seems mediocre to me. But now I think even less of him for being a Brad Pitt fan boy.
What I find interesting about Clooney is that he’s a handsome man who doesn’t radiate any sense of human sexuality. It’s like he was manufactured and they forgot to install one last thing.
I totally agree with you. Ever since I was a kid I never got the fascination with him, neither with Brad Pitt. I accepted they were traditionally good looking but they did nothing for me. Boy, was I glad to know once grown up not only that I wasn’t a weirdo at all, but that they and many other handsome Hollywood men simply lack personality, charisma and/or sex appeal.
Susan, when Clooney was in his twenties, he was quite striking looking with a thick mane of black hair (black Irish I guess). He’s lost some of that appeal although he’s kept a nice head of hair.
And can I get the address for your drive thru where the handsome men are? 😉
Two friends supporting each other. George probably does not believe the accusations against Brad, or he thinks Brad “owned his side” and it’s best to move on. I think quite a few celebrities are not following the details of the Pitt/Jolie family issues.
George was attached to the project before the details came out. They’re a few pictures of them laughing but overall they’re not buddy buddy like they have been in the past. Not much he could do
Oh please. Even before the graphic details everyone knew he hit his kid (not in the face). And George is wealthy, he could have resign from the film, the fact that he hasn’t says it all
Brad Pitt and George Clooney making another movie together, and Julia Roberts in and it’s Oceans 15 or whatever.
No thanks.
It appears Brad will continue to use his Hollywood connections to salvage his image and reputation. And he’s losing money and property…how much longer will Miraval be under his control? How much longer before he sells whatever remaining shares of Plan B? Or get pushed out? I wonder how Gardner and Kleiner feel about this? Are they still with him and Plan B? I anticipate he will do more and more action-oriented, comedy, or fluff movies to shore up his bank accounts. He’s bleeding money. What’s sick is that NONE of his filings and appeals are sticking but this f*cker can’t drop his vindictive motions against Angie and save what he has left. If he’s going down, he’s determined to take her with him. Again, sick and twisted….and scary. I pray she’s got top notch security surrounding her and family.
I just got finished skimming the documents for his last motion. Obviously did not go through 300+ pages but WOW what I saw was enough. He sounds unhinged with these “theories” about the deal. It’s startling how no one close is helping him? He’s just burning through money because he’s upset she wants to be independent from him. I am getting strong family annihilator vibes.
His using Ukraine war as ammo is disgusting. Stoli is clean. He’s pissed she divorced him. No doubt that was not the first instance of abuse but I don’t think he thought she’d let him go. People have defended him that she shouldn’t have divorced and just sent him to rehab. I imagine she tried but her resolve to leave is impressive as DV whittles away your sense of autonomy. Their children know who to trust.
Is this surprising? George Clooney has been THE major spokesperson for Nestle for years. A shitty, shitty, shitty company. And he’s always been fine with it.
When people get to a certain level of fame, wealth and power, I just detach from the idea that they are good people. They can do good things, donate to charity, speak about social issues, support good causes – but not at the expense of maintaining their position.
I’m not saying everyone is like this. There are some people who do seem to genuinely care and practice what they preach, but they appear to be few and far between.
When people reach a certain level of fame their politics and morality seem to go out the window, or at least be subsumed by the thing they actually value. Maintaining their position amongst the elite.
Yup.
Hollywood is such a f*cked up industry, you literally have to have no conscience or morals whatsoever. The way people have no problem turning a blind eye to abuse is appalling. Anyone associated with Brad can get in the bin.
Disappointing. At least he’s getting some criticism for it. But it’s interesting that his white privilege isn’t being mentioned as a factor in his decision, and that people aren’t being high school and racist about any poc who have supported him or causes he has supported before this.
I like them both in movies! I’m sure it would be cool
Why isn’t this domestic abuser Brad Pitt cancelled yet, instead he’s reaping more benefits if his abuse of Angelina Jolie and their six children.
There’s story going around that says George and Amal refuse to double date with Brad & Ines (are they even real?…) but pins it on Ines age. Interesting Jennifer Anniston stories too about distancing since Ines. Wonder if they are using his gf to distance instead of standing up against him re abuse. I do think his PR has worked with the public. Also because Angelina was so vilified over Aniston (hello world Brad was married to Aniston not Angelina …men never get blamed) and because she does not promote herself or her and the kids pain. She has been very dignified. Now new story is he’s selling house and Plan B to start new life with Ines. PR very busy. Regardless, after selling Plan B to French company I think he’ll bolt for France should there ever be a reckoning.
I think Brad is gorgeous.
People are talking about him assaulting his kids and Ex wife and his continued harassment .
