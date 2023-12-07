Oprah showed off her dramatic transformation at ‘The Color Purple’ LA premiere

Here are some photos of Oprah Winfrey, or “Who?” if you’re Prince Edward and Sophie. Oprah attended the LA premiere of The Color Purple, which she executive produced. The Color Purple is a book by Alice Walker, which was then adapted into a film, which was then adapted into a successful Broadway musical, and now the Broadway musical has been adapted into a film. Steven Spielberg (who directed the original film) was there and he still loves Oprah. Meanwhile, all anyone can talk about is Oprah’s weight loss and general transformation. She has lost a lot of weight in the past year or so. She spoke to Entertainment Tonight about it:

Oprah Winfrey is putting in the work when it comes to getting fit and healthy, and it’s clear the effort is paying off. Talking with ET’s Kevin Frazier from the purple carpet, Winfrey, 69, addressed her recent physical transformation when asked what she’s been doing to get results. “It’s not one thing, it’s everything,” Winfrey shared. Winfrey emphasized just how much she’s had to change and do to look fantastic, and added, “I intend to keep it that way.” “I was on that treadmill today,” explained Winfrey, who basked in the spotlight in her stunning ensemble.

[From ET]

While she’s lost a lot of weight, I actually think the biggest thing she’s done is get a breast reduction? Oprah used to be stacked, and while some women go down a bra size when they lose weight, Oprah’s bust looks dramatically smaller. I wouldn’t blame her if she got a reduction – I am also stacked, and it really affects my back and shoulders. Now, is Oprah doing other things too? For sure. Whatever she’s doing, it hasn’t affected her face though – she doesn’t have “Ozempic face.”