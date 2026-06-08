Brad Pitt attended the French Open the same weekend as Knox’s HS graduation

The most chaotic French Open in decades came to a close this weekend. There were some nice stories – teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva won her first major singles title, and doubles dream-team Taylor Townsend and Kateřina Siniaková won the women’s doubles title. Unfortunately, Alexander Zverev, a man credibly accused of domestic violence by two girlfriends, won his first major. All he needed was for all of the great gatekeepers of men’s tennis – Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev – to lose early or not play at all. I could rant about this all day but I’ll move on.
Shockingly, Brad Pitt did not turn up to the men’s final to cheer on a fellow credibly accused DV assailant. Pitt and Ines de Ramon turned up at the women’s final instead. It was a real bummer – I just wanted to watch Mirra, but they kept cutting to Pitt’s vague, expressionless face. Pitt has turned up at major sporting events often in recent years, but I never get the impression that he actually cares that much about any of these sports or athletes.
The photos of Brad enjoying tennis in Paris also came out the same weekend we learned that Brad’s youngest son graduated from high school. Obviously, Brad was not there for Knox’s graduation. Angelina Jolie and Knox’s siblings were there though. Knox spoke at his graduation and announced that he had a Muay Thai fight later that night. Additionally, Angelina and her kids were spotted playing pickleball on Sunday. Angelina is not sporty in the least, but you could tell that she was having fun with her kids.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Internationnaux de france de roland Garros 2026 – Finales Dames – Mirra Andreeva gagne face a Maja Chwalinska – Brad Pitt , Ines de Ramon attend Day Fourteen of the 2026 French Open on June 06, 2026 in Paris, France,Image: 1108439343, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lionel Guericolas/Avalon
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Internationnaux de france de roland Garros 2026 – Finales Dames – Mirra Andreeva gagne face a Maja Chwalinska – Brad Pitt , Ines de Ramon attend Day Fourteen of the 2026 French Open on June 06, 2026 in Paris, France,Image: 1108439774, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lionel Guericolas/Avalon
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Internationnaux de france de roland Garros 2026 – Finales Dames – Mirra Andreeva gagne face a Maja Chwalinska – Brad Pitt , Ines de Ramon attend Day Fourteen of the 2026 French Open on June 06, 2026 in Paris, France,Image: 1108439795, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lionel Guericolas/Avalon
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Internationnaux de france de roland Garros 2026 – Finales Dames – Mirra Andreeva gagne face a Maja Chwalinska – Brad Pitt , Ines de Ramon attend Day Fourteen of the 2026 French Open on June 06, 2026 in Paris, France,Image: 1108440183, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lionel Guericolas/Avalon
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Internationnaux de france de roland Garros 2026 – Finales Dames – Mirra Andreeva gagne face a Maja Chwalinska – Brad Pitt , Ines de Ramon attend Day Fourteen of the 2026 French Open on June 06, 2026 in Paris, France,Image: 1108440200, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lionel Guericolas/Avalon
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Internationnaux de france de roland Garros 2026 – Finales Dames – Mirra Andreeva gagne face a Maja Chwalinska – Brad Pitt , Ines de Ramon attend Day Fourteen of the 2026 French Open on June 06, 2026 in Paris, France,Image: 1108440464, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lionel Guericolas/Avalon
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Internationnaux de france de roland Garros 2026 – Finales Dames – Mirra Andreeva gagne face a Maja Chwalinska – Brad Pitt , Ines de Ramon attend Day Fourteen of the 2026 French Open on June 06, 2026 in Paris, France,Image: 1108440497, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lionel Guericolas/Avalon
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Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attend the women’s final during the 2026 French Open
Featuring: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Where: Paris, France
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Starface Photo/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attend the women’s final during the 2026 French Open
Featuring: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Where: Paris, France
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Starface Photo/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
I’m in the thick of a tumultuous divorce, obviously not on the same level as Angelina’s. Seeing her and her children thriving and enjoying their lives is giving me hope.
Hang in there, you will get through it
Thank you. Some days are easier than others, certainly.
Sending you good healing vibes. It’s hard. One day you will look back and ask how the hell did I get through that? And you will be so glad you did. There’s a lot of peace on the other side. Hang in there.
Thank you. I’m taking it day by day.
@Tuesday. Sending love & prayers for your healing , getting divorce is traumatic experience. I pray you ,and Angelina Jolie and anyone going through this difficult time, to find peace, happiness and good mental well-being. 🙏
Thank you. Truly.
Did Vivienne graduate early or maybe go to a different school?
Brad’s hair is ridiculous. I had a gay guy friend explain to me how you can always tell it’s plugs. It doesn’t lay down naturally and can look like a wig. Brad’s is giving big wig energy.
Really gross he needs to trot out his pr plant gfriend to take the spotlight from his youngest child. Though he probably didn’t even know knox was graduating
Big wig and small dick energy.
He looks like one of those creepy old guys who aged but still wear the same wig from 30 years ago….ickkk
I was wondering the same about Vivienne.
Brad looks like he’s trying to go for Pedro Pascal’s look, but he really can’t pull that effortless coolness off.
My first reaction (after the inevitable UGH) was good grief the hair. Big wig energy is killing me. Thank you.
We all end up with the face we deserve and on that front I’m delighted for him.
In his defense, the wig coordinates well with the serial killer glasses and the 90s goatee
He’s such a loser. Imagine leaving your first wife because she couldn’t carry a child (probably) all to build a family with someone who adores you and you betray every single one of them? Even my deadbeat dad came to graduation and move in day for his kids. Trash.
I have to admit I am a little shocked by how it’s all turned out. I did not expect Brad Pitt to have a sad existence like this in his 60s. He has money, but being hated by your kids is not the kind of life anyone wants.
He doesn’t care that kids don’t like him. What bothers him is the effect it has on his image.
The hardcore staged backgrid US photo-ops were soo obvious especially as domestic violence perpetrator & his abuser apologist enabler girlfriend zeroed in on every papratzzi lense aimed at them and the staged PDA was the biggest giveaway 😂 I guess girlfriend didn’t like her domestic violence perpetrator boyfriend telling tabloids he wasn’t ready for marriage and children. yet. They both are soo gross just to deflect how much of a deadbeat father of six he is & refusing to celebrate his children’s graduations. Not even a statement. He truly has written them off existence.
Is it me or despite the staged inappropriate PDA at an event where there is a decorum, these two pathetic individuals gave such a crass emotionally stunted vibes. Don’t get me wrong Pitt is in love because he’s eventually started matching what’s her names newly styled wardrobe paid by him of course. She looks more obcessed with him than he is with her .
I think she looks like Gene Simmons, honestly. I did a double take.
Soo happy seeing Angelina jolie and kids having some light fun time.
Dear God I hate people staring down the lenses and acting like they’re not. The girlfriend sure is in the photo hugging him you can see her zeroing In at Backgrid their hired papratzzi.
His haircut and glasses combo looks like one of Matthew Rhys’s disguises from “The Americans.”
It really does. It looks so fake. The color is so fake and is doing him no favors. I think he has a bit of a hairpiece situation mixed in with his own hair. He would be better off to have a little salt-and-pepper going on at his age. That color and style is so fake that it just looks flat and makes his skin tone look flat. Plus, I think he’s had some face work done, which never works on a man in his 60s. He’s rich. He can do better.
I think he’s still filming the look is fir that character he’s constantly filming one movie after another as if his life depends upon it. The hairstyle is from that movie. Those glasses Frames look awful on him and his attention seeking girlfriend. Looks like she had some facial surgical procedures with BP too
Another face and neck lift and hair peice situation going on.
Coming across very rehearsed & staged this outing to deflect from Brad continues to ghost his children’s graduations, what a let down, he seriously can’t even make himself attention their graduations let alone a congratulations wishes to them, considering how much he owns the media narratives ge could at least extend an olive branch to those he’s hurt the most and that’s all children and Angelina
This man looking like a total empty shell of a person while his entire family moves on without him. It’s just sad. Angelina really built something with her children. She should be proud. I’m glad those kids have her.
Likewise Brad looks deadeyed , don’t get me wrong this is all his choice to live this life soo superficially, and yes it is superficial, he comes across as insincere and narsasstic man. He’s shown zero empathy and compassion towards his 7 domestic violence victims, and we’ve seen that play out by him and his PR since 2016.
Wishing Angelina Jolie and her children to fully heal and overcome their truma they had to endure . I wish them nothing but good wishes all 7 of them.
So many media outlets were covering him at the game and it was icky.
Goes to show how much power and influence Pitt still has despite abusing minor children and their mother. Who else can get such wall to wall posative coverage and the girlfriend got publicity too no wonder they packed on the over the top staged PDAs. Kind of depressing how his image never got tainted even for a second.
Reminder: he’s paying for all this. He didn’t end up there by accident. He goes where he knows he’ll definitely be photographed. And online, even Deuxmoi readers are making fun of him more and more, also accusing him of being na abuser. If you’re losing Deuxmoi readers, it means you’re doing something very wrong.
God he’s like a cautionary tale on legs. 😬😫