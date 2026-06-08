Brad Pitt attended the French Open the same weekend as Knox’s HS graduation

The most chaotic French Open in decades came to a close this weekend. There were some nice stories – teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva won her first major singles title, and doubles dream-team Taylor Townsend and Kateřina Siniaková won the women’s doubles title. Unfortunately, Alexander Zverev, a man credibly accused of domestic violence by two girlfriends, won his first major. All he needed was for all of the great gatekeepers of men’s tennis – Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev – to lose early or not play at all. I could rant about this all day but I’ll move on.

Shockingly, Brad Pitt did not turn up to the men’s final to cheer on a fellow credibly accused DV assailant. Pitt and Ines de Ramon turned up at the women’s final instead. It was a real bummer – I just wanted to watch Mirra, but they kept cutting to Pitt’s vague, expressionless face. Pitt has turned up at major sporting events often in recent years, but I never get the impression that he actually cares that much about any of these sports or athletes.

The photos of Brad enjoying tennis in Paris also came out the same weekend we learned that Brad’s youngest son graduated from high school. Obviously, Brad was not there for Knox’s graduation. Angelina Jolie and Knox’s siblings were there though. Knox spoke at his graduation and announced that he had a Muay Thai fight later that night. Additionally, Angelina and her kids were spotted playing pickleball on Sunday. Angelina is not sporty in the least, but you could tell that she was having fun with her kids.

Sharing #KnoxJolie's end speech at his high school graduation without watermarks. Look and listen to who cheered big after his speech! 😂 Happy graduation Knox! You did well #AngelinaJolie as a parent! You raised them well. ❤️ https://t.co/MbKQUDE6JY pic.twitter.com/l7EL5GV6al — Dagger 🤌 (@angeltresjolie_) June 7, 2026