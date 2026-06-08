Mayer: Princess Kate absolutely changed universities to ensnare Prince William

Over the weekend, the Mail published the first excerpts from Catherine Mayer’s new book, Divide & Rule. One excerpt is about the Princess of Wales, and one is about Meghan. Mayer isn’t a Meghan hater, but she’s not really a Meghan defender either. It was clear why, as I read the excerpt on Kate – Mayer thinks Kate is doing a brilliant job overall, and Mayer is a true-blue believer in Project Keen. As in, everything Kate does and says deserves grace, even when Kate has shown her true colors over and over again. And with all side-by-side comparisons of Meghan and Kate, the Kate defenders never really want to acknowledge the elephant in the room, which is that the Wales marriage is much, much different than the Sussex marriage. One marriage is based on true love. The other is… not. Some highlights:
So long, Fab Four: Only a few years ago that burden looked set to be shared. Both Kate and Meghan – along with their husbands dubbed the ‘Fab Four’ – were hailed as young superstars capable of revitalising the Windsor brand. Then, with astonishing speed, things fell apart. Today, the royal ranks are fractured and depleted. Amid controversies and with the former prince Andrew enmeshed in scandal, support for the monarchy is dwindling in the UK, especially among younger populations, while overseas realms are heading for the exit.
Cracks in Kate’s armor: Meghan said Kate had made her cry during a disagreement over bridesmaids dresses and not, as widely reported, the other way round. Harry’s memoir, Spare, painted his sister-in-law as painfully brittle, impervious to Meghan’s charm and ‘on edge’ over being ‘compared to, and forced [by the media], to compete with’ the newcomer. He describes Kate gripping her seat so tightly that her fingers turn white as she demands an apology from Meghan for ascribing a moment of forgetfulness to ‘baby brain’. ‘We’re not close enough for you to talk about my hormones,’ she admonishes. If Kate is tempted to put up fences, it is easy to understand why.
Facing down Hurricane Meghan: Her media management looks majestic given the headwinds she has faced down since ‘Hurricane Meghan’ blew in. Both women swiftly found themselves defined against each other, polarised and polarising, with Kate accused of racism by Meghan’s fans. But who knows where Kate might stand in public affection had there been no such squalls?
Drab & Lazy: Because the truth is, Kate’s life in the public eye has never been plain sailing. She has been criticised as boring, drab and workshy. A running complaint that dogged the Cambridges in the early years of their marriage was their perceived failure to do their bit for the family firm.
Kate’s never been eager to talk about art, despite studying it at university: Might the speculation about Kate’s choices in higher education have some basis in fact after all? Until this moment, I had dismissed gossip about how she came to enrol on the same course as William at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. Kate took A levels in Art and Mathematics, netting top marks in both. Her grades guaranteed her place to read Art History at the University of Edinburgh, her first choice. Then, inexplicably, she decided to take a gap year, spending part of it in Chile with Raleigh International, missing Prince William by weeks. He had revealed his plans in a television interview. A revision to her universities application form then pitched her into unprecedented competition to study Art History at St Andrews. Widely considered less prestigious than the Edinburgh course, this programme was now suddenly and wildly oversubscribed, with applications spiking by 44 per cent on the news that William would be among its next intake.
Stalker Kate: ‘The Middletons must have discussed and supported the gamble their daughter was taking in full knowledge of the Prince William dimension,’ observed royal author Robert Lacey. ‘What other rationale could there have been for this last-minute swerve?’ I provide some answers to that question in my book. Her long courtship with William – they duly met at St Andrew’s in 2001 and got engaged in 2010 – was, said the prince, ‘to give her a chance to see in and to back out if she needed to before it all got too much.’ Unlike most other royal fiancées, including Meghan, Kate understood a good deal about the life she was agreeing to lead. That is not the same thing as being protected from its downsides however.
Kate’s cancer-free video in 2024: Kate, the Art History graduate, has watched the analogue shots fired by palace press teams glancing off the incoming barrage of digital deepfakes like arrows hitting a tank. So she has brought updated weapons to the fray, fighting deception not with dry facts but hyper-emotive content.
As I said, it’s the eagerness to give Kate grace, regardless of how often Kate shows her true colors. The biggest problem for Kate’s defenders (Mayer among them) is that in the past five years or so, the mask slipped in several ways. We saw in real time how Kate treated Meghan, how Kate pushed racist narratives about Meghan, and how Kate stood back and allowed a pregnant woman to be scapegoated. Prince Harry barely even discussed Kate in Spare, but what he did write about her gave a real glimpse into her uptight, melodramatic, mean-girl personality. Even the most generous royal biographers can’t escape the fact that Kate and her family stalked William and did everything they could to keep him ensnared. If Mayer doesn’t even discuss the 2024 Frankenphoto, I’m going to completely dismiss this book as just more Waity propaganda.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Keen soumds like such a snob and for a supposedly normal upbringing acts more entitled than royals. And lazy as all get out.
Inverted snobbery, born of insecurity.
Insecurity born of try to fit in with folk who have money and breeding behind them, not working-class parents.
Nothing wrong with working class parents (I had them, I’ve been them) but when you spend all your time grifting everyone can see who and what you are and laugh at you.
Kate is terrified of being laughed at and about, so fights a dirty, mean-girl desperate rearguard action.
It’s the Ethel Kennedy syndrome. “More Kennedy than thou”
Kate used to get dragged for speaking with more intense RP than her husband!!!😏😏
If she’s going to talk about deepfakes and social media without mentioning the Frankenphoto….then yikes. (and I know this is just an excerpt so maybe she does in the book.)
I did find it funny when Kate went to Italy last month and there was such talk about her gap year in Italy, but no one mentioned her time in Chile that was meant to overlap with William but didn’t work out timing wise. Wasn’t she only in Italy for a few months at most? For some reason I thought it was just a month.
And as for the switch to St Andrews – yes, the only logical explanation for it is that she was switching to be in William’s orbit. I thought she put in for the switch before his attendance was officially announced, because she had friends in his circle (obtained through her placement at Marlborough) that gave her the inside info?
I’ll give her and her mother credit – they played the long game here. She’s miserable and wasting away before our eyes, but she and her mother got what they wanted.
A perfect example of be careful what you wish for.
Honestly, someone could make it into a psychological or gothic thriller/horror movie or book. Kind of like the movie Spencer but with a more longitudinal focus.
She only went to Florence in the first place because there had widely been rumors that William would spent part of his gap year there to prepare to study art history. Somehow he didn’t end up going, but even her time in Italy was her trying to stalk him!! (Edinburgh Uni was for a long time considered the top choice for him to attend, St Andrews came a little as a surprise, influenced, I think, by his house master at Eton)
Not only did she decide to drop the offer of admission from Edinburgh (which was a higher-ranked school at that time), she did it so late in the academic cycle, her secondary school forced her to write them a letter of apology for turning them down after the consultation period in which she was not yet committed. Then, when she plumped for St Andrews, there was no guarantee she would get a place there, as places are only awarded in the admissions cycle 12 months later… so it could have absolutely backfired and left her with no place at all, depending on the intake and the mix of applicants in any given year. Basically, the lesson is, she didn’t have any ambition for herself or her education. Besides scoring her mark. That tells you everything you need to know. Because that kind of desperation would make sense if you were *madly* in love but not if you’d met someone a couple of times, by glancing contact, on the edge of a rugby match, in the midst of a dozen other people. I mean. Stalker vibes.
They met in 1999, not at Uni in 2001. That’s just one example of how this is pro-keen PR cleanup. She stalked her way through his female and male friendship group to get into Club H to get to him.
Switch from Downe to Marlborough. Gap year in Florence. Original application to Edinburgh (publicly rumored to be where he was attending). Subsequent switch to St Andrews. Semester in Chile. Art History major. Getting in his dorm wasn’t an accident, she had to be vetted and approved by the friend group she slept her way through.
All of it was stalking from Downe/Marlborough onwards.
To put the timing in perspective.
1999
W&K met
Sophie and Edward wed
Mathilde and Philippe of Belgium wed
Maxima and Willem Alexander met
2000
Mary and Fred met
2002
Maxima and Willem Alexander wed
Felipe and Letizia met
2004
Felipe and Letizia wed
Fred and Mary wed
That’s how long Waity has been stalking, waitying, and doing nothing.
We’re coming up on the 10th anniversary of Harry and Meghan meeting on Diana’s birthday and marrying 18 months later.
Not only that, but wasn’t it reported that she had intended to read English or Psychology or some such at Edinburgh? This is the first I’ve heard that she was going to read Art History at Edinburgh. Seems to me that she changed both university AND major – and then moved into the house with William and his mates to play the willing housemaid “cooking and mothering the boys” according to reports at the time once it became clear that he was going to switch to Geography and they would therefore no longer be doing the same courses (and we NOW know that Kate does not cook). She was not going to let go of him once she had got his attention in that see-through wrap! 😀
Yeah, her original course of study was something else. This is also the first time I’m reading she took A-levels in math. Kate?????
Wow, Wills has really aged like spoiled milk. It’s probably a reflection of his jealousy and how much he hates his own life.
As far as I’m concerned his wife has aged just as poorly as Peggy has, especially when you see her pre marriage photos. They deserve the faces they have imo.
I believe Kate changed universities to try and break into William’s social circle so she might date and possibly marry one of his awful friends. That way she could be a royal hanger-on. But I actually don’t think she had enough confidence in herself (nor did Carole in her) to go after him for actual marriage at first. They had ambitions for a great social marriage, but probably not William. They likely thought he would end up with aristocracy (although all the aristos knew better than to date William let alone marry him). When it became clear it was possible, then she (and Carole) hung on for dear life. As for the cracks in her armor and her “brittle”ness, that’s what happens when you marry someone who has “incandescent rage” attacks when things don’t go exactly the way they want. People do get ill when their spouse is a constant source of volatile negativity…
Would she not have had the chance to meet aristos at Edinburgh too? Or was the point to get into his inner circle, adjacent to an actual Royal if not partnered with him?
That’s why I think her main goal was William because of her taking a gap year and trying to go to Chile which was announced at the time was to stalk and follow him. As someone above said, her timing in Chile was off and she then went to Italy which was also announced but he canceled his gap year in Italy so it left her stuck with going to Italy. Then she followed him to St. Andrews and eventually to where he lived and his friend group. She finally trapped him by dressing provocatively in a see-thru dress. That’s why anyone saying that William, Kate or Charles telling Harry he needed to reconsider Meghan is a joke to me. None of the royals have marriages that should be seen as great examples of great love matches, besides Harry and Meghan. There is too much cheating and manipulation in the other marriages, that none of them should ever be seen as idealistic.
Kate was already part of that circle, albeit on the outskirts which is why she knew about him switching Uni’s before it go out to the press. The game was to get closer to him at Uni – hence the rumours that she slept with his friends before getting to him.
There is a LOT about her stalking at St Andrews that got scrubbed from the internet when they got engaged. Her stalking and his behaviour were the talk of the campus.
There was a forum with a lot of St Andrews alum back in the day that spilled a lot of the stories but it has been shut down for a while. I never read what was in it but there was a lot of tea spilled. I am pretty sure that’s where the story of William cheating on his first year girlfriend with Kate was revealed at a party came from.
Yes, Carly who called them out publicly about William sleeping with Kate behind her back.
Add in the lies about the apartment situation. They were already FWB before moving into that apartment with two others (also her exes?).
There has been an enormous PR effort over the years to sell Kate as an art lover and a cultured woman, but where is the evidence? As a girlfriend and now as Princess of Wales, she has shown remarkably little engagement with the arts. She barely seems interested in her arts patronages, and I can’t recall her ever being a regular visitor to museums, galleries, major exhibitions, the opera, the theatre, or the ballet.
She doesn’t come across as a passionate film buff or an avid reader either. For someone whose supposed love of art was once presented as a defining characteristic, that passion appears largely absent from her public life. The only artistic pursuits we really see are her fairly ordinary sketches and her photography, which, frankly, is not particularly impressive. I’d argue Harry has taken better photographs than many of the ones released under Kate’s name.
She isn’t known as a patron of a museum, she hasn’t been associated with any significant conservation projects, and she hasn’t used her position to champion the arts in any meaningful or sustained way.
That’s why I’ve always been skeptical of the narrative that art was some great passion of hers. It feels more like a carefully crafted image than something reflected in her actual interests or activities.
Compare that to someone like Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who had a genuine interest in art, history, and culture. As First Lady and long after leaving the White House, she was actively involved in historic preservation and cultural initiatives. Her interests translated into tangible projects and lasting contributions.
With Kate, the supposed passion for art has never really evolved into anything substantial. After more than twenty years in the public eye, there is still very little evidence of a deep engagement with the arts beyond occasional photo opportunities, some amateur sketches, and her photography projects. If art were truly one of her defining passions, you would expect to see a much stronger record by now
I think she majored in art history because it was considered an appropriate major for a girl looking to snag a rich husband. Think Charlotte York in SATC.
Emilia d’Erlanger (now Jardine Paterson) and her family were close enough to William and Charles that she was one of the girls invited into the infamous cruise in ’99 where Charles had William invite a bunch of girl friends to distract from this first family holiday with Camilla. That’s how Kate would have known of William’s plans and gone to club H and obviously Emilia would have known of Kate’s obsession with William.
It was mentioned above that William was expected to go to Edinburgh at one point so I suspect Kate knew of this from Emilia who she befriended at Marlborough because of her links to William’s circles.
The original plan of art history at Edinburgh was very likely based on what she was told but since William changed the timing, they didn’t think she was following his moves even prior to the university switch.
She did meet him before St Andrews. He didn’t bother to remember, but she sure did.
Her interest in Art non existent. I have friends who actually majored in art history and they can actually speak on the subject. It tends to be focused on an era or particular type of art (paintings v sculptures) but we are decades from her degree and kate has said nothing that shows she took a degree in that area.
I’m just stupefied the women never bothered to learn another language.
A whole European princess.😯😯
There is a reason why Kate ended up being the only female sharing an apartment (or house) with William and his friends. According to Robert Lacey, William was dating someone else when Kate moved in, but that soon changed.
My question is, did she move in before or after wearing a see-through slip and black underware outfit on that Catwalk at St. Andrews?
The story (or gossip from the campus at the time) was that the fashion show was to get him to notice her – what started off as hooking up behind his girlfriends back become more as she wouldn’t let him go. She was his beck and call girl for many many years – she put up with being treated like trash because she wanted the ring. She ran after him, she went to his classes and took notes for him, she cooked for him which is why she ended up sharing that house with him and his friends – she was his personal maid (with benefits) to to speak.
Also the story of them being outed at a party confirming that William was cheating on his first girlfriend at St Andrews was mostly because the girlfriend at the time wasn’t willing to sleep with him (she was 18) and Kate was fine with that.
They were already sleeping together, FWB behind all of his public girlfriend’s backs, before they moved into that apartment.
As someone that’s kept up with this for years, it is kind of funny to see people read these articles for the first time. Or “come to the conclusion” that’s been widely accepted for over a decade.
The one thing I will say that kind of bugs me is when people bring up St Andrews being less prestigious: I mean it is, in the rankings, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not an excellent school in its own right. In 2001, St Andrews was ranked as being #19 in the UK. It’s like switching from Harvard to NYU (I think they’re #19 in 2026?). Nobody is ever going to say that NYU isn’t also great. I believe St Andrews has also risen in the ranks over the years, probably from the added prestige.
I think it’s more that St Andrews is less prestigious for someone who claims to be passionate about art and wants to study it. Edinburgh offered a better program, at least at the time.
St Andrews is a prestigious university – however it all depends on what you want to study as its better for some area’s than others. Edinburgh is ranked higher as its a massive research Uni and has a more comprehensive range of subjects. St Andrews is smaller and known for its smaller class sizes and personalised teaching (and is suited to the arts, humanities etc..).
I think that response is because derangers try to claim kate only switched to St Andrews because it was more prestigious than Edinburgh. Which is false.
Edinburgh had a much better international reputation in the late 90s early 2000s.
St Andrews isn’t a bad school, but Kate would have followed William to the coastal Florida school of law (not yet ABA approved) if that’s where he was going to do.
My issue with the reportage of St. Andrew’s University and the WanK’s is that neither William or Kate came out from graduating sounding more intelligent. Northwestern University (where Meghan graduated from with double degrees), is ranked #7 in the US and #24 in the world. Their acceptance rate is strict. St. Andrew’s not so much.The BRF paid for Will’s acceptance and Uncle Hookers & Blow paid for Kate’s acceptance.
Based on Will’s super odd statement of , “i can only give the odd smile (and whatever) and Kate’s, “Can you taste/test the smell by smelling it. (won’t even go into the Faberge egg thing lol for an Art history major). H&M give meaningful speeches without notes. The others-not so much.
I’m fascinated that the BRF/BM claimed they didn’t have access to Meghan’s University grades. lol Of course.
Being an intelligent, decent, hard working women of color was not acceptable in a White Institution.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again but Kate didn’t do anything different than what other woman did. She changed her university and life plans in order to be Prince William’s wife. And to her credit, she’s “won”. Yes we can say it’s an awful life but it is what Kate wanted. Also huge credit goes to her family especially her mother. Keeping William was and still is a huge family project.
And at the end of the day, they won’t divorce so Kate will be Queen. She’s successfully ensured her family a place in the history books, royal family tree and are set for life. Game salutes game.
But let’s not act like it’s a great love story. I’m aware that they can’t say this all plainly. But they also don’t have to dress it up as a fairytale either.
And it’s also why I say Kate and Melania are very similar. Throughout history women have used misogyny to benefit themselves for the sake of acquiring power. Now how much power do they really have is another question, but neither of them are feminist, pro woman or living a fairy tale.
They both made mercenary choices and are living with the consequences.
I would not say they would “never divorce.” If he meets someone he wants to be with and loves (as much as he can love anybody) Kate would be history and would hope for a good divorce settlement. I don’t think she has all that power. Diana was set in the family tree but that did not guarantee there would never be a divorce. I think women with self respect would not have put up with William’s behavior. Kate did not win.
I’m absolutely not saying this is true of all people who study art history, but it does seem like a course of study that’s particularly suited to a woman who’s at university to earn her MRS more than her actual degree. Studying art history gives you an air of sophistication, but it doesn’t on its own suggest you have hard-charging ambitious career goals. It is the kind of degree that looks good if you plan to lead a life of volunteerism and serving on committees and organizing benefits, but it would never outshine your husband’s degree or his work. And if it turns out you don’t particularly enjoy or excel at studying art history, it’s easy enough to deflect when you get called out on it because you can always say you specialized in some other era or genre or artist. So did Kate have a passion for art history? Of course not. But it was a perfect way to check the boxes of what she was really at St. Andrews to do.
I can see studying this if you intended to become a professor in the subject, or wanted to get into museum work, or art galleries. Like you said, though, in her case it makes much more sense for this to be the ultimate MRS degree.
As someone who has degrees in Art History from two different countries – I can confidently say that I have never ever men someone doing the subject as a Mrs degree (maybe that is an American phenomenon). There’s a LOT of theoretical reading – and I was expected to be able to read theoretical and philosophical texts in English, German and French aside from my native language from year 1. However, who am I to get in the way of good old prejudices.
Some folks in the States look at it like a ‘useless’ degree, as they do the study of History or English Lit. Those of us with degrees in those subjects know better, but the stereotype/delusion still exists. I still listen to Car Talk, where Click &. Clack always tease their callers who are studying Art History; it’s de rigueur for them. Then again, they always rag on lawyers, too, and I’m cool with that. 😉
Those of us old enough to remember know that William wasn’t stalling for Kate – he did not want to be forced into an early marriage, I think he said in an interview he wanted to be at least 30.
I think he was resisting the couriers using him/his wedding and marriage as PR for as long as possible. Kate just happened to still be there and nobody else was interested. In no way was he doing any of it for her.
Yes that was a rewrite of reality because William was dancing on the pub table screaming he is free back in 2007 when they had that public breakup. That wasn’t a guy caring if kate needed time to decide if she wanted to marry him.
They broke up every year, at least once a year, during that decade. 2007 was just the most public. iirc it came about because Charles had the Duchy purchase a property (Harewood in Gloucestershire) and fix it up as William’s future home. Thrilled Waity, panicked Bill.
As late as 2010, there was reputable reporting the relationship had cooled off and Kate was frantic because William wanted her to sue Niraj Tanner, the paparazzi, and she initially did not want to because her family had been close to him for years.
I’d be mortified if my daughter planned her education around a man. I’d wonder where I went wrong as a mother.
Hard to be mortified when you, as a mother, allegedly full on support it or were the one who told your daughter to do it in the first place.
Keen did not have to listen to her mother.
Kate is responsible for her own choices.
I’m not defending Kate. I am aware she makes her own choices. I’m saying that her mother wouldn’t be mortified because she also pushed for it.
by claiming Carole pushed for it, you are putting the blame on Carole.
@Irisrose Did you accidentally miss the part where I said “fully support it”?
Or did you purposely selectively read only part of my comment or misinterpret it completely?
I read it the way I read it. That Carole’s support of the hunt absolve Kate of the awful choices she made
1. We’ve known this for years (going on decades); and 2. Kate IS lazy, workshy and dull.
She makes a great princess. She’s the Peoples’ Princess! She’s kind and beautiful and cares about people. Isn’t that all the matters almost 20 years after their uni days?
Your comment made me laugh because for this dysfunctional, corrupt, sexist and racist family, she is a great princess. Diana will forever be the People’s Princess and the Princess of Wales because unlike Kate, Diana’s outer beauty was a very small fraction of what made her so beloved and admired around the world. Her kindness and compassion for others showed through before she married into that family and it’s those genuine qualities of Diana’s that is why she wasn’t going to last within that family. That’s why Meghan who also had a history of genuine compassion, kindness and real work ethic to help others long before meeting Harry wasn’t going to be able to last within such a corrupt and self righteous family. That family needed someone like Kate who is malleable and lacking of genuine kindness and empathy for others. Someone who is willing to tear others apart on behalf of a family that has a history of destroying others lives for the benefit of itself. So yes, she makes a great princess for THAT FAMILY.
I’m taking this @Allison as 100% sarcasm. Probably Opposite Day. Let’s deal with the first adjective: “kind.” Is Kate kind? Well. ….Kate screamed at or sneered at or berated or hectored a woman days away from her own wedding in the midst of a highly public and anguished family breakdown about children’s dresses and tights, leaving the bride distraught and distressed, only to spin the story that the bride was in fact the villain. This is just racist bilge. It’s mean-spirited, vicious, underhanded, conniving, and shameless. Like a little ladies’ lynch mob. But forget Meghan. I’m sure Kate did. Kate was patron of EACH — East Anglia Children’s Hospice. That’s how she originally “befriended” Rose Hanbury, she was actually doing a lot of work for EACH when Kate deigned to accept a role as patron of the charity, which works with children and families faced with terminal / chronic medical conditions. Tough stuff. So lacklustre were Kate’s “efforts” on behalf of this noblest of causes — bringing some comfort to families in what can only be construed as agony — that eventually the charity dropped her as patron, which is pretty unprecedented. They drafted in Ed Sheeran, who was happy to play guitar and sing with the kids, to cheer them up as best he could. So…. Kind? Nah. Spiteful, sociopathically self-absorbed, point-scoring and petty, would be my take.
Lol. The People’s princess who removed access to woodlands from ordinary people because she needed a new home??
If she cared about people she would not have taken a public park when she and scooter acquired forest lodge
Obv, I haven’t read the whole book but I’m uncomfortable about how Kate’s relationship with Meghan is skimmed over. Saying Harry described Kate as brittle bc she was impervious to Meghan’s charms. Ummmm, wtf. That’s not why she came across as brittle. She demanded Megan remake bridal dresses the week of her wedding while she was stressed that her dad ghosted her. Then Kate benefited for years on the reverse story that Meghan made HER cry without saying a word. Where is the analysis of that? Maybe it’s in the book idk. Kate voiced concerns over a baby’s skin color. When Meghan tried to make a joke about baby brain bc Kate missed something, she was accused of discussing hormones. Again, idk what all is in this book but the very deliberate skimming over of details from a historian is weird to me.
@Jais exactly. Catherine Meyer is caping for Kate. She says that it’s no wonder that Kate is guarded because Harry wrote about her & the real story of the bridesmaid dress tears in Spare (conveniently ignoring how the opposite story came into the public domain) but from what I can see of the book so far, Meghan is given no grace for being guarded with courtiers who Catherine herself has said, were briefing against her.
She also says that Meghan’s fans say Kate is racist but because she apparently cannot quite bring herself to examine why eg due to Kate leaking a lie using a racist Angry Black woman trope, just muses on how this perception may impact Kate’s popularity!!!
What im seeing so far from this book is annoying. At least the crappy books from Russell myers, Robert Jobson etc are pretty clear they are palace propaganda & don’t try to intellectualise it.
It was evident to me that Kate had absolutely no interest in art history when she was on a visit with QEII to see the Faberge egg exhibit at the V & A and asked if they were still being produced. How could an art history major not know that?
Kate was an obvious stalker and I will stand ten toes down on that one.
She was. I’ll die on that hill too.
This is @Kelleybelle, it’s such a a brazen pattern, I’m kind of astonished by how the media has managed to spin it all these years. But the media exists to spin, that much is true in the US and the UK, the royal echo chamber is not that different from Faux News. My question is this: how did William not see this from a mile away? He fancies himself the ultimate filter for unwonted influence and gold diggers (like Meghan, as if, sarcasm required) and groupies with their own agenda, he fancies himself the family gatekeeper, (as if) … and yet. And yet. He fell for the Middletons? He fell for a foul stalker. I mean. It’s pretty…. Obvious. How did he miss it? Or is his ego so warped that he took it all as no more than his due, or something?
@Yankeedoodles: ’cause William is dumb as a box of rocks.
That photo of her & her mom & Pippa the morning of the wedding, or the day before or whatever, bugs me. Her hair is a mess & the hem of her cheap little jacket has come undone. She knew she was going to be photographed that day & she chose to look like that? Little Miss Perfect went out in public with her jacket falling apart?
It is deeply irritating whenever reporters pretend like the coverage William and Kate get is organic and could apply to anyone who acts like them but in reality is available to them because they have taken an extremely heavy handed, legal approach, dating back to threatening photographers watching George that their security could mistake them for terrorists and shoot them. After that only went so far, and after the media pulled William’s chain by covering the Rose Hanbury affair, they started “cooperating” more and selling out their family instead. It’s a confluence of events not available to others.