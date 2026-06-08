The photos from Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s weekend wedding are just another reminder that British women from a certain class have zero fashion sense. They actually pride themselves on looking frumpy, dowdy and older than their years. It’s a class indicator for them – the frumpier they look, the posher they are. People had good reason to examine the photos of the wedding guests because, as it turned out, one of the Princess of Wales’ old boyfriends was there. Back in her college days, Kate dated Rupert Finch for a time, and Finch turned up at Peter’s wedding with his posh wife Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs. Some people said he resembles Roger Federer and I can really see it! Finch also has a full head of hair.

The Princess of Wales’s ex-boyfriend was among the glamorous guests at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s nuptials in the Cotswolds on Saturday. Rupert Finch reportedly dated Kate for just under a year in 2001 when the pair were students at the University of St Andrews – before she won the heart of Prince William. Their relationship was even depicted in season six of The Crown, with a floppy-haired Rupert portrayed by actor Oli Green. At the time of their romance, Rupert was in his fourth year of studying and following St Andrews, he went on to graduate from the College of Law in Guildford. The exes have remained on friendly terms, it seems, as Rupert was invited to William and Kate’s royal wedding at Westminster Abbey in London in April 2011. Two years later, Rupert married the daughter of the 4th Marquess of Reading, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs. Their nuptials in Cirencester in June 2013 were attended by Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas. Natasha is no stranger to royal circles, as she and Lavinia Brennan are the founders of ethical fashion brand Beulah London. Their dresses have been coveted by blushing bride Harriet Sperling, as well as the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Beatrice.

[From Hello]

I actually had no idea about the connection to Beulah London. Kate wears Beulah London all the time, and I would imagine that’s on purpose, to support… her ex-boyfriend’s posh, aristocrat wife. Interesting. I mean, Prince William’s social circles are littered with ex-girlfriends and rumored (shall we say) “connections.” So it’s interesting that one of Kate’s exes is in these circles too. Kate could have had a man with good hair! Kate could have married someone who looks like Roger Federer!

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