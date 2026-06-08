“Dua Lipa & Callum Turner’s second wedding was a glamorous affair” links

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner’s second wedding, in Sicily, was a multi-day affair involving fireworks and an Elton John serenade. [Socialite Life]

Masters of the Universe flopped pretty hard, but people were thrilled with Scary Movie (the latest in the franchise), which won the weekend box office. [Pajiba]

Donald Trump threw a tantrum in an interview. [Buzzfeed]

Morgan Riddle confirmed her split from Taylor Fritz. [Just Jared]

Taylor Swift wants an Oscar. [LaineyGossip]

Laurie Metcalf looked great at the Tony Awards. [Go Fug Yourself]

Rupet Everett could have had a much bigger career. [OMG Blog]

Lesley Manville’s orange Loewe at the Tonys. [RCFA]

Happy (belated) Goonies Day. [Seriously OMG]

Lil Wayne hit up two different Teen Moms. [Starcasm]

What’s going on with The Last of Us? [Hollywood Life]