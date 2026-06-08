“Dua Lipa & Callum Turner’s second wedding was a glamorous affair” links

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner’s second wedding, in Sicily, was a multi-day affair involving fireworks and an Elton John serenade. [Socialite Life]
Masters of the Universe flopped pretty hard, but people were thrilled with Scary Movie (the latest in the franchise), which won the weekend box office. [Pajiba]
Donald Trump threw a tantrum in an interview. [Buzzfeed]
Morgan Riddle confirmed her split from Taylor Fritz. [Just Jared]
Taylor Swift wants an Oscar. [LaineyGossip]
Laurie Metcalf looked great at the Tony Awards. [Go Fug Yourself]
Rupet Everett could have had a much bigger career. [OMG Blog]
Lesley Manville’s orange Loewe at the Tonys. [RCFA]
Happy (belated) Goonies Day. [Seriously OMG]
Lil Wayne hit up two different Teen Moms. [Starcasm]
What’s going on with The Last of Us? [Hollywood Life]
Trump did a bit more than throw a tantrum during an interview, he verbally abused yet another female journalist, Kristen Welker, calling her “stupid” and “crooked” and he addressed her as “darling” when he rose to hulk over her and put his grubby hand on her upper arm before storming out.
Agree Lightpurple! He was so hunched over during that “interview” which by the way the white house initiated. He could barely get out of his seat and being the toddler that he is , he stepped on the microphone after throwing it on the floor.
Future generations of mental health professionals will gain quite a bit of clarity— thanks to the availability of so many videos documenting Trump’s functioning and downhill slide.
I’m sorry that Kristen Welker had to endure all of that including having to be that close to his poopy diaper stench.
They now have their script up and running all over social media to defend him, claiming she was disrespectful, she kept interrupting, she harangued him, she was unprofessional, she’s uneducated (Harvard, BA in history, magna cum laude), she was unprepared AND she, a 50 year old woman, is a girl. Not just behaved like a girl, they are referring to her as a girl and claiming she’s a DEI hire who got her job over other DEI hires because she’s sexy. Misogyny and misogynoir on full display. They’re posting an AI Generated photo of her that makes her look rabid and they’re calling NBC demanding she be fired.
Oh no Lightpurple, that’s awful. I stepped away from my computer for a bit and return to hear this. I’m not surprised though, these people are disgusting liars. I’m not on social media so thankfully I can’t check this crap out. I love Kristen, she used to do a NBC weekend show with Peter Alexander aside from their white house reporting duties. She openly discussed her fertility issues. She and her husband ended up adopting . Excellent as host of MTP. Let’s not forget the white house asked for this interview , they knew who would be there. Most importantly to remember, not only is she a strong female, she is also half black. I’m so surprised said no one ever.
I hope she files a complaint with NBC herself, pointing out the hostile work environment and harassment to which she was subjected on the job.
And every other journalist should refuse to interview Trump, attend press conferences, etc., until he apologies (which yes, I know is never!)
But then again, I’ve felt like journalists should be walking out of his press briefings the minute he becomes unprofessional, calling journalists “stupid,” or “piggy” or whatever other elementary school name-calling he comes up with.
He won’t stop as long as the media continues to indulge him.
And their indulging him has enabled this horror show to continue.
They need to stop letting him out. He will punch a female soon and then they will really have to trip over themselves justifying it. They might even have to call Not-see Karoline back from birthing little notsee to tell us it did not happen and our lying Democrat eyes are lying.
I was actually worried he was going to hit her he was that unhinged when he went on his tantrum.
He probably would have if the camera crew wasn’t there. His staff won’t do anything to protect anyone and Secret Service is limited in what they can and will do.
I just hate him so much!
1. Every accusation is an admittance of guilt. His staff know he does not interact well with women and people of color. These meltdowns are being planned by his handlers because they have total control over the media who are allowed to interact with him. Do they plan these tantrums to appeal to his incel/Evangelical base or do they hope he will stroke out live on TV? The more video we have of this wicked crook behaving badly, the better. He can always blame his erratic social media posts on staffers, but these videos cannot be explained away. His enablers are committing treason to enrich themselves and these videos are proof of their complicity. 2. Leslie Manville is one of those actresses that has been around forever and has such an interesting body of work. She has literally done it all. It is so nice to see her (and Laurie Metcalf) getting their flowers. 3. Maybe mild spoiler? The Last of Us should have been a 1 season and done miniseries. I haven’t seen season Season 2 (saw the first season on dvd checked out from the library), but cannot imagine it after “that” character’s death. Less is usually more especially when the source material is incomplete. 4. GOONIES NEVER SAY DIE!