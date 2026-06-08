Mayer: Meghan Markle marrying into the royal family ‘was doomed to end in disaster’

The Sunday cover for the Mail did not include any photos of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding, despite the “hype” and the fact that senior royals were in attendance, including King Charles, Prince William and their spouses. Instead, the Mail on Sunday’s cover included a photo of the Duchess of Sussex and an excerpt from a new book by Catherine Mayer. The book is called Divide & Rule, and it’s about royal women. The published excerpt is probably a chapter or the introduction, and the Mail’s headline was “The warning signs everyone missed that Meghan marrying into the Royal Family was doomed to end in disaster.” I’ve read Mayer’s columns and heard her commentary before – she’s not part of the deranger group, nor is she reflexively anti-Sussex. Her commentary is often critical of all royals, so… it is what it is. Reading through this excerpt, it sounds like Mayer (who is British) is trying to America-splain things to a British audience. That’s one of the biggest points of this excerpt – that Meghan was simply too American to ever go along with the unhinged royal institution (I’m paraphrasing). Some highlights:
Diana’s death: I remember the day Diana died in 1997. After a colleague woke me with news of a car crash in Paris, I headed to Buckingham Palace. A hotel worker pointed to the building and told me: ‘They killed her.’ Over the following days, that accusation gained currency, but few meant it literally. Anger centred on perceptions that the Royal Family hung Diana out to dry.
Meghan & Harry’s engagement: Everybody looked set to win – the Windsors finally edging towards the diversity of the populations they are meant to represent; a contented Harry saved from a downwards spiral; and Meghan, Princess of Power, handed not a sword but a global platform for those causes.
Racism: In her first Netflix series, Meghan recalled as a child seeing Doria subjected to racial abuse and mistaken for her nanny. Doria in turn revealed that she had warned her daughter that fascination with her dating Harry was ‘about race’. Race was a factor. So too was a misunderstanding of Planet Windsor. Meghan’s claim that she had not googled Harry before their first date attracted scepticism, but no matter how many hours, days, weeks or years an outsider spent trawling the internet, it could not convey the weirdness and complexity of palace culture. ‘How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother?’ Harry mused in the same Netflix show.
Too American: It is tempting to think that if Meghan had shut up, closed down, worn nude tights and deferred as if her life depended on it, she might have made a go of things. But look more closely at California, the place that shaped her, and you realise that was never going to happen….Californians pride themselves on doing things differently. Hard-nosed entrepreneurialism coexists with multiple strands of spiritualism. Positivity is considered, well, a positive. So are career choices and behaviours the British disdainfully label ‘attention-seeking’.
Meghan’s 2019 comments to Tom Bradby: Another sign that Meghan might not mesh smoothly with the buttoned-up Windsors could be detected during the Sussexes’ official visit to South Africa. When Tom Bradby inquired how she was coping with the pressures of royal life, she replied, ‘Thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK.’ Back home, such an oversight would be unthinkable. She went on to muse that ‘it’s not enough to just survive something, right? Like, that’s not the point of life. You’ve got to thrive, you’ve got to feel happy.’ This simple, seemingly uncontroversial idea would shake the monarchy, dislodge Harry and send both of the Sussexes to the place that nurtured it.
Meghan’s critics: To those who clamour for Meghan to be expunged from public life like a latter-day Anne Boleyn, I’d ask one question: what exactly has she done to earn such hostility? The Sussex Squad suspects her critics of misogyny, racism or an admixture of the two, misogynoir. Detractors say Meghan has earned their contempt by inflicting reputational damage on the monarchy. It is not my intention to minimise the seriousness of the bullying allegations against Meghan, but rather to ask critics whether, in light of the wider context of Windsor failings including Andrew’s behaviour, what we know – or think we know – about her explains the strength of the animosity towards her. Might other factors be at play too? Does her voice grate? Is she simply too Californian, too politically correct, too new-age-y for British tastes? Perhaps resentment towards Meghan stems from her snagging a prince and then forgetting to be grateful.
The Sussexes’ half-in offer: Princess Anne offers an object lesson too, combining her sporting career and equestrian businesses with service as a working royal. A hybrid model can succeed, and not all ideas that bend or break with tradition destabilise the monarchy. ‘Yes,’ said an insider when I pointed this out, ‘but that depends on the royal in question.’ Anne is staunch and sensible, Harry his mother’s son. Meghan would not have respected boundaries. Left to their own devices, they risked becoming more Andrew-and-Sarah than Anne-and-Timothy. That analysis, widely shared by family and officials, meant the institution spent less energy on helping the Sussexes expand their role, and more on containing them.
The Windsors never wanted to harness the Sussexes’ popularity: Harry and Meghan, in turn, continued to misread their situation, assuming that courtiers were misrepresenting them to the top decision-makers – the Queen, Charles, even William – who would surely see the merit of their case if given the chance. After all, the Sussexes connected with younger and diverse populations across the realms, demographics left cold by other Windsors. The monarchy needed them. There were, however, other issues at play. The prospect of change loomed large, with Elizabeth soon to pass the crown to Charles, already in his seventies and expected to reign for, at most, a couple of decades. The paramount concern of these principals and their officials was to smooth the way for the next two kings and their consorts. In this context, the volatile, limelight-stealing Harry and Meghan appeared not jewels in the crown, but risks.
The comparisons between Meghan & Diana: ‘Meghan is no Diana,’ a palace insider muttered to me recently. If this sentiment chimes with you, think about the venom directed at Diana, like the Sunday Mirror column about her written the day before her death, which hit newsstands the next morning. ‘It’s a pity Gucci don’t make designer face zips,’ wrote Carole Malone. ‘Then when Diana was on the verge of opening her ill-informed mouth and causing an international incident (an increasingly frequent occurrence these days), she could just keep her trap shut.’
I cracked up at Mayer basically saying “sure, racism was a factor” and then in the same breath, arguing that Meghan probably should have done more research. Like, what are we really saying here? That Meghan would have been more prepared for racist abuse if only she had done more research into Harry’s (racist) family? How is that Meghan’s fault?? “If only Meghan had been more prepared for how racist we are” is the argument being made by a legitimate royal historian. Mayer’s points about why the Sussexes’ half-in solution was rejected are interesting – the offer was rejected basically because the courtiers have no imagination, but also because Harry & Meghan misread their situation. They believed they would be seen, institutionally, as assets with a hand to play. When really, the institution wanted to be rid of them completely.
This drives me crazy: “Detractors say Meghan has earned their contempt by inflicting reputational damage on the monarchy…” Mayer is correct in that Meghan’s critics argue that Meghan’s exit from the UK, Meghan’s freedom and Meghan’s Oprah interview “inflicted reputational damage.” I would argue that the Windsors themselves were the ones inflicting reputational damage, and Meghan merely pointed it out.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
I prefer the Derangers to the mean spirited double-sided BS I just read🫤
Agreed!
I should have known a book that the fail is highlighting would ultimately be biased towards the palace. It’s laughable to act like H&M misread the internal hostility and had a siege mentality when we know people in the palace were actively briefing against them. Reporters from the bbc to the telegraph said palace types were briefing within days of the wedding & many reporters have said they heard anti Americanism against Meghan even if they deny racism. So how is Meyer ignoring that as a factor for H&M being entrenched & the clear disparity in palace treatment of Meghan compared to Andrew?
Yes, the BM is trying very hard to link the Sussexes to Andrew and Sarah, a man whose pastime was (apparently) diddling with teenagers while his wife/ex spent and “borrowed” money like running water and was involved in a toe-sucking scandal with a man, not her husband. They are trying to link Harry and Meghan to that same couple who, for years, the Windsors STILL welcomed into their fold, invited to royal events, weddings, funerals, protected, gave funding and security to, and who (Andrew) represented the crown internationally. Sorry, but there’s no way to make that strained comparison stick.
Exactly this. And this Catherine Mayer woman is in fact one of the reporters who has pointed out, more than once, that the palaces, and in particular Kensington palace, were the ones repeatedly briefing against H+M and spreading nasty lies and rumours about them. So what she has now written is cowardly at best.
This @arthistorian. Mayer admits that people at KP were briefing against her in the press and at the same time says that they had a siege mentality that prevented them from taking good advice from an office that had people actively briefing against them. And that was somehow an example of how the faltered? Ummmmm. Say what?
That dreadful creature from New Zealand said it triumphantly that the negative stories were coming from the palace.
Yeah. Reading the one from the same person about Kate and then this one about Meghan is laughable. The biases are showing.
Correct.
Mayer is just playing devil’s advocate for her fellow demons.🙄🙄
Blah, blah, blah. Meghan didn’t appreciate being placed high on the BRFCo pedestal where she was an easier target for all the rock throwing encouraged by that godawful family. Imagine her ingratitude!!!!!!
Q. Where the heck are Meghan’s wedding dresses that she paid for? Do they really “belong” to the Royal Collection Trust even though she paid for them? Where’s the gratitude for her allowing them on display?
I need a palate cleanser after reading this violent, self-justifying swill. Think I’ll go watch Jill Biden tell Jonathon Lemire on Morning Joe: “Oh, I never watch tRump, sorry.”
I will say this for Mayer’s piece. She attempts what these other royal reporters and historians never do—actual analysis. And she arrives at the shocking conclusion that the royals should bear at least some responsibility for their own demise. Mayer doesn’t really acknowledge the anti-American strain in the British aristocracy but hints at it by diagnosing the problem as Meghan is simply too American to ever fit in this hide bound institution. Interesting.
These excerpts only confirm what I have said before which is that British people can never properly analyze this institution because they are all brainwashed from birth. Even if Mayer is trying to provide analysis she brings so many unquestioned biases and assumptions that nothing of substance can ever be done.
The monarchy is not normal. Meghan not fitting in to that place is their issue not hers.
I totally agree 💯.
Exactly. The socialization of the monarchy is very ingrained, even for people who consider themselves Republicans and anti-monarchists. Even the most supposedly unbiased always approach it from a point of view of, well why didn’t you change, instead of this tradition isn’t great and that’s what needs to change.
And it’s fine that they weren’t focused on Harry and Meghan, because in a hierarchical system they were focused on the people higher up and the hierarchy, but that doesn’t explain the continued focus on them 6 years later. Which is why they still want to minimize and discount the racism, and just make it about xenophobia ( which definitely was in play), and not the crux of the issue which reflects more poorly on them.
Agreed. this is one of the more well balanced pieces and even this is full of bias and assumptions. (ha, I just realized you also used that exact phrase @Nic919 lol.)
But at least Mayer indicates that the fault is not Meghan’s alone and that the palace just didn’t want to use her as an asset like they should have.
This line – “Perhaps resentment towards Meghan stems from her snagging a prince and then forgetting to be grateful.”
Also says a lot to me. I think that sentiment runs through a lot of the anti-Meghan rhetoric – she should have been grateful for EVERTYHING (from being allowed to marry Harry to being allowed to live in Nott Cott to being allowed to attend Ascot to being allowed to travel on behalf of the Crown etc.) She was a Black American woman being “allowed” to participate in the British Royal Family and she should have been expressing her thanks and gratitude every minute of every day.
and obviously….instead Meghan said “thanks but no thanks, I’m out of here.” And there is a large group of people who cannot forgive her for that, including those who work at the Palace.
As someone who lives in the UK, though I’m not British I also agree. I think the default view is that a Monarchy is the only way and this prevents a proper analysis. Also failing to acknowledge women in this institution have little power. The real analysis which they cannot seem to undertake is the failure of Charles as King to undertake meaningful reform of the institution. The future of the monarchy is in the hands of Charles and William, analysis should be focused on them and the grey men. Harry will never, or only under extreme circumstances, be on the throne. I also agree with Kaiser, the reputational damage is the fault of the institution, Meghan was the victim but until they can make peace with H&M they will continue to damage themselves.
See my comment below on whether Mayer will actually “go there”, meaning take a hard look at the misogyny which is deeply embedded in this institution and the royals themselves. That will tell us more about Mayer’s own unconscious bias as she attempts this analysis of the royal women.
I agree @Nic919 and will also add that while “historians” like Mayer go on and on about the 18months Meghan was an unpaid working royal and what she could have done better or how the Sussexes saw themselves vs how the firm saw them they intentionally ignore that various senior royals had different intentions for the Sussexes and how malicious some of them were. Its very clear now that Queen Elizabeth saw them as an asset while Charles and William wanted them gone because they were jealous of the attention they received. The malicious intentions of Charles and William and their wives and how they worked together to harm, undermine and sabotage the Sussexes, their marriage and their work is never discussed by these fake historians.
TRUE historians will look back and try to analyze why the Institution, Charles and William could not rise above petty jealousy because of how obviously needed the Sussexes were for the brand. They had a respected Queen in the twilight of her reign with an incoming unpopular monarch and consort followed by a lazy heir and all three had the Andrew/Epstein unexploded bomb hanging over their reign. Historians will also analyze why after successfully pushing the Sussexes out of the institution Charles and William continued to openly and obviously smear, undermine and sabotage the globally popular Sussexes while publicly protecting the reviled Andrew.
True historians will wonder why with sinking poll numbers, calls for abolishment, and growing protests at all royal events why the institution and the royals refused to donate, do more community outreach and work to shore up public support for a ancient institution existing in the modern age. Instead of justifying why their existence was needed they allowed every royal event to devolve into whether or not the Sussexes would attend, allowed the monarch and his lazy heir to follow the Sussexes from country to country, cause to cause dressing and speaking like them. Historians will wonder why they focused on the Sussexes business deals and travel instead of dealing with the Andrew/Epstein bomb after it exploded.
True historians will dedicate chapters to wondering why the firm, British media, and senior royals obsessed over every post from Meghan’s Instagram account when the prestige and desire for a monarchy were in a free fall. I seriously doubt Historians will waste much ink musing about whether or not Meghan’s can do attitude and positivity was the center of the monarchy’s decline. They’ll be FAR more focused on analyzing what the hell Charles and William were thinking when they ran the monarchy into the ground.
It seems to me (white woman here) that Black women are always expected to be grateful.
Even when they earn their success, humility is demanded of them.
Meghan rightfully didn’t play that twisted game.
@B, I agree that QEII considered the Sussexes an asset vs. Charles’ and Will’s view they were a threat to be eliminated. Many other great points about how serious historians will view this era. Hindsight will not be kind.
Too American = Too hard working. Trying to work out solutions instead of making excuses and delays. Meghan definitely does her research (so American! What a bore!) She probably learned more about royal history/gardening/art than Kate and could definitely talk circles around her sister in law. This may have initially charmed Charles. But then all of them panicked when Harry and Meghan’s engagements spectacularly eclipsed everyone else’s. The disaster was someone who could make witty speeches without notes, but mostly the disaster was someone who was not willing to play dumb (there’s enough in those roles as it is). They used to call it a DI-saster. So sure, let’s call Kate a clever player and Meghan a disaster when it comes to being trapped in a royal cage.
It will be interesting to see if Mayer actually delves into how badly the institution (and the men who run it) treat the women who marry into this “family”. I mean if you’re writing about royal women, you shouldn’t just ignore the deep misogyny.
Too American = too much self-respect, too much equality, too much curiosity, too much being responsible. I say this as a comparison btw Megan and the left-behinds, not Americans and the people of the UK.
The ultimate issue is that Meghan was not raised to accept a position of “less than.” And she sure as heck was not going to accept that for her children. The royals are toxic and immoral and there is no way around that conclusion — it is an institution born in lies, greed and hypocrisy.
The royals did not want Meghan to stay. They wanted to “stop” the wedding and even brought out her father to cause issues for her. And Harry was the one who talked of the dysfunction of his birth family, not Meghan.
This is interesting that the author doesn’t mention that Meghan was fed to the wolves while Andrew was protected against serious allegations and crimes for years. The constant analysis of Meghan joining the royal family is mind blowing…almost a decade of twisting narratives. I find the ‘both sides’ aspect of this article simply ridiculous. They left six years ago and people are still trying to find reasons that somehow validate the royal family.
This. It’s barely even a both sides from the excepts I’ve seen.
I truly wish that they would just leave Meghan alone and out of their books, articles and talk shows.. we get it no American with a brain and a voice is welcome especially if they have any sort of mixed race, the British people and their Royal family feel that is a greater sin than raping trafficked children & women for state secrets.
Also, the person who said, “they killed her” the morning after Princess Diana’s death was absolutely correct they did kill her and they have a target still on the Sussex’s even though they have fled the BRF and country.
The British press recycles the same stories on a loop.
The Daily Mail has locked comments for both the Kate and Meghan excerpts. In the past, one was able to at least read and reply to comments made on ‘pay wall’ stories. If this had been a strict hit piece on Meghan, they would have allowed it.
So to summarize , the Windsors are racist ass hats and it’s all Meghan fault because she won’t let them abuse her and be racist to her in peace how dare she asked to be treated like a human being when she is black and that’s all she will ever be to these cousin marrying red neck racist assess
This is the summary I’m looking for. Because at the end of the day, the Windsors and their associates in the institution and media worked very hard to make Meghan, an individual human being, miserable. It doesn’t matter their reasons, it is a fact that they set upon ruining her life in every way. And she, an individual human being, had every right as we all do to defend herself and to tell the truth of what they were doing. If they didn’t want her to say what they did to her, they shouldn’t have abused her in the first place. They think she was audacious for calling them out, but they were the ones with the audacity to abuse her endlessly and expect she’d not defend herself. They’re just very stupid, very racist, classist, sexist, anti-American, entitled, jealous, malicious people, and they self-inflicted every bit of their “reputational damage” by coming after a human being who had done no wrong to them and assuming she wouldn’t defend herself.
Say it louder!!!!
A divorced party woman who likes her booze is Queen…
A son of the former Queen is a pervert and probably a felon and thief as well
The current king cheated on his wife from day one of their marriage
ALL OF THE PROBLEMS ARE MEGHAN’s FAULT
Waiting for her to be blamed for Kate’s alleged cancer…
The derangers and palace stenographers haven’t found a way to do that yet. They really WISH they could!
They did try to blame Kate’s fake cancer on stress over Meghan. A national cancer organization had to come out and state that stress did not cause cancer.
I have never seen or hope to ever see again the amount of dissecting these gutter rats do to Meghan. Meghan was a fully grown women who earned her own money, intelligent and saw behind the curtains as Harry stated then realized she could promote the kind of change she wanted from the outside verses being within that family. Meghan and Harry were very wise to get out before their son could be contaminated by the racism Meghan experienced.
Mayer made a good point stating that the Brits resent Meghan for “snagging a prince and then forgetting to be grateful”.
They are really mad that Meghan connected with Harry the person- who also happened to be a prince. She did not show enough deference to Harry’s status in the hierarchy, in their eyes. And she and Harry chose to walk away from the status instead of suffering quietly with the abuse. All the royal married-in women are supposed to suffer in silence and be grateful for their privilege, and Harry was supposed to suffer in silence while filling the role of scapegoat for his brother the heir.
I mean, how dare this Black woman, and an American at that, think so highly of herself as a person that she would refuse to subject herself to the mistreatment all to be part of the ruling class? She and Harry broke the social contract. This is unforgivable. And Harry putting his wife and children above the institution is just unacceptable
H&M are just too good at everything. So the jealous ninnies have to hate them.
I didn’t read this that Meghan should have done more research – the author said that no matter how much research, an outsider could never understand how weird is the RF. And this article makes sense to me if I interpret the author’s words as the RF’s attitude toward H&M rather than her own.
What really strikes me is the bit about Meghan not being grateful that she married a prince. Americans are not grateful for monarchies. And much as I like Harry, I think he’s been disingenuous. He didn’t “misread” the situation. He grew up in that situation, but for some reason thought it would become different – that’s hope over experience.
I don’t think the author is making the claim that Meghan wasn’t grateful. I think this is posited as another ‘reason’ why Meghan wasn’t embraced by the RF. As for Harry, I think his disappointment with the RF was genuine but at no point should he have been surprised by the UK media’s treatment of Meghan.
I agree – I think the author is expressing the RF point of view. As for Harry, it’s not just the press. He had a lifetime of experience within the RF, how they treated women, his mother and himself. He should have been prepared for disappointment – unless, there was a specific reason he shouldn’t be disappointed. Maybe he believed Elizabeth had more power than she did. She liked Meghan and approved the marriage, but didn’t have the power to confront Charles and William and the press. I don’t know, but the ultimate decision to allow Meghan into the family was hers. That’s where the finger should be pointed, not at Meghan.
But in recent history as far as I’m aware, the only married in women who have been treated badly by the institution have been Diana, arguably Fergie and Meghan.
If we are looking at the current list of women who married in & do public duties: Camilla, Kate and Sophie have been quite protected by the institution. We all know that Charles has done everything to rehab Camilla’s reputation & her press relationships have shielded her to the extent that the notoriously nosey British press completely leave her family alone.
When Sophie had her sheikh scandal, Elizabeth did a public statement blasting the press deception. We have all discussed here how Kate has been highly protected- when she married in there were warnings of not making demands on her to avoid another Diana situation and even now has some of the lowest engagement figures as a result. When Kate’s privacy has been invaded palace officials have pushed back at the press (with government ministers and MPs support!) and she has been supported by the palace in taking legal action eg against Closer. Also the royal family seemed to have made a thing of learning from the past and were apparently quite welcoming of Sophie and Kate’s families, inviting them to Windsor events etc.
So if Harry was looking at recent history for senior royal women, why would he expect that once married in Meghan wouldn’t be protected by the institution similarly? Meghan’s treatment has actually been unprecedented and probably because she is the first WOC senior royal.
As nasty as the press was to Fergie eg about her spending and weight, the palace pushed back and asked them to give her space during her first pregnancy – something that was never afforded to Meghan. In fact the nasty press ramped up after her first pregnancy was announced. As a Brit I have NEVER seen a pregnant woman in the public eye attacked the way Meghan was. And you know it was deliberate as one of those leading the charge was Piers Morgan who also told people to lay off Rebecca Vardy during Wagatha Cristie gate as she was pregnant & it was a vulnerable time.
And of course Meghan’s privacy was invaded straight away with PIs illegally obtaining her social security details, drones taking invasive pictures of the Cotswold place causing her and harry to move, and culminating with the Fail publishing her letter to Bad Dad. Unlike when Kate’s privacy was invaded, in meghan’s case the palace urged her to take no action even though Charles was able to successfully sue the Fail on the same basis as Meghan.
Finally many people say there hasn’t been as much palace briefings as we saw against Meghan (and Harry) since the War of the Wales when Harry was a child. Many commentators said there was a breakdown in palace discipline when Christopher Geidt left. So whilst Harry and his girlfriends were treated badly by the press in the past, the pile on was multiplied because William & others in the palace joined in with insider tales to newspaper editors etc.
And so much suggests that the BRF is very cult like and Harry has had a reckoning about how he himself was treated as a result of stepping outside the institution with his memoir. He’s spoken of learning of his value and gaining confidence during the last few years. So I don’t know that he had a clear view at all about his family, the institution and the impact of introducing Meghan. I am sure he had to revisit how his mother was treated and probably what he was told about it growing up in light of how he himself was treated too once he stopped being a company man.
I think the difference with the earlier instances is that Elizabeth was really in charge. (Diana was a special case once she went on her own, then the gloves were off.) So, maybe Harry expected that same kind of protection from Elizabeth but Charles and his people had taken over by then.
Elizabeth couldn’t contain William and that’s where a lot of the Meghan specific attacks originated. Even Kate and Carole were involved.
Anne and Tim aren’t half-in half-out. Anne has a taxpayer funded townhouse at SJP, Crown Estate funds were used to fix up her private property, and she has RPOs and security at her estate.
The only money-making thing she did on the side was eventing once a year at Gatcombe, which she stopped a couple years ago. They are trying to restart it, owned by Peter and Zara, to dodge inheritance taxes. Anne still owns the main estate and the side estate where Zara and Mike live. Now Zara’s trying to rent out her barn as a party barn, on what is Anne’s property.
Tim is not a working royal. He escorts Anne to some of her appearances though.
Agree Anne’s not half in half out (William & Kate arguably are with their numbers) but like Charles, Anne has commercial activities whilst being a publicly funded royal which the press like to pretend otherwise & said wasn’t permissible.
There was a ticketed food festival at Anne’s estate last year. I presume she benefitted from the ticket sales
https://www.hellomagazine.com/homes/846321/princess-anne-food-festival-gatcombe-park/
All of that is now being run by Peter and Zara. If they can prove they’ve run the events and run the estate for X number of years, they pay no inheritance taxes when Anne dies.
Well, they lost out on a gorgeous bad bitch bc of their racism, misogyny and ingrained and deplorable viciousness. Idiots. She was too good for them anyway and they knew it and didn’t want it. Someone who shines too brightly is a threat to mediocre, sub-par people. Their loss, our gain.
“She was too good for them anyway and they knew it…”
Truth!☝🏾
@Kaiser, I think you misread her.
I think she’s saying the call was coming from inside the house – not from the courtiers, but from the principals. I agree with that take. I don’t even think it’s controversial, at this point. I don’t see any Meghan-blaming here. I do think the Sussees were giving the family members much too much grace, at the beginning, not recognizing where the true threat to their safety lay.