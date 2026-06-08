A source swears that mums were ‘swooning’ over ‘handsome’ Prince William

In the past month, there’s been an odd renewal of one particular royal storyline. It’s difficult to explain without sounding crazy, but that’s because the whole thing is actually quite bonkers. So, years ago, Prince Harry expressed sympathy for his father and brother, saying they were “trapped” in the institution. Those statements combined with Harry’s freedom and blessed American life has driven Prince William completely over the edge. William not only envies Harry’s life, Harry’s freedom and Harry’s hot wife, it’s like William can’t stand that Harry isn’t jealous of him too. So Team Peggington has been pushing all of these strange stories about how Harry is jealous of William’s duchy real estate sell-off, or Harry is jealous of William’s football hooliganism with a bunch of middle-aged friends, or Harry is jealous of William’s closeness with their cousins. Well, someone in William’s camp decided to get extremely huffy about William’s “normal” life, take that, HARRY!!
Prince Harry has always claimed he whisked his wife and children out of the U.K. because of security concerns. In a letter to the High Court in England during his attempt to try and win back taxpayer-funded security, Harry wrote: “It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home. The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S. That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too.”
But locals in Berkshire and the surrounding areas where Prince William and Catherine’s children attend school scoff at that notion. At a recent triathlon for several private schools in the Berkshire area outside of London, the crowd was pleasantly surprised when William showed up to support his youngest son, Louis.
“Prince William was there with his father-in-law supporting Louis,” my spy said. “Not one person took a photo; no one was bothering them. He was carrying the bags and just being a normal dad.
“(His brother Prince) Harry goes on about how his kids couldn’t have had a private life in the U.K., but, after this weekend, I beg to differ. There was no security, no fuss and William was just a normal dad supporting his kid. It was a wonderful thing to see, though we mums were swooning a little as good god, he’s handsome!”
As for Harry, the local added: “Harry is a liar, his kids could have had a private, fulfilling private life surrounded by their loving cousins; last weekend proved it for me. He’s literally ruined their lives as far as I’m concerned.”
Oh my god, you guys. These quotes are bonkers. “Not one person took a photo” – so it was like William was at a work event, right? Because he never gets any crowds and they basically have to bribe people to pay attention to him. “We mums were swooning a little as good god, he’s handsome!” Easy, Carole. Or maybe it’s Jason Knauf, you never know. Whenever we get quotes about “Hot single-dad William is a DILF,” I always imagine some poor palace employee (perhaps the bulletproof-sunshine crisis manager) retching as he or she types out those quotes.
“Harry is a liar…He’s literally ruined their lives as far as I’m concerned.” Let’s unpack all of that, shall we? Harry has every right to be concerned about his family’s security in the UK, and his family has purposefully put Harry, Meghan and their children in danger because of jealousy, pettiness and racism. Harry didn’t lie. But if this “source” is trying to convince everyone of William’s amazingly normal life, then why the comment about Harry “ruining their lives,” huh? You can’t have it both ways, William. Either your Harry-free life is amazing and normal and definitely not trapped OR Harry’s marriage and freedom “ruined” William and his life. Which is it?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Kensington Palace’s Instagram.
It is not his appearance but his social status that attracts them.
That woman’s logic is flawless. The fact that William went somewhere once proves that Harry is a liar and racism is a myth!!
Not even. Pegs couldn’t get any woman to want the job except last standing Kate. Nobody is swooning for Will. Not physically or status wise
The lov ing cousins spun again. Don’t they have close friends outside the family. Scooter is shows little love to ant of them.
Okay, for a minute, lets pretend this description and these quotes are real (as in, actual people said them and believed what they said was true.)
There is NO WAY William went to an event like a kids’ triathlon that was presumably out in the open with no security. NO WAY. No way did William go somewhere with one of his kids without ample security. These people might not have seen them, but they were there, 100%. And if there are no pictures its because security confiscated any pictures taken.
So then I’m circling back to the whole “lets pretend real people actually said these things” – they didn’t, lol. KP overplayed their hand with the double whammy of “the mums swooning over William” and “Harry ruined his children’s lives.” Those quotes are just too obvious and desperate and make it clear that anyone who might have said those things (if they were said at all) was someone planted by KP – Jason Knauf or the like.
They could not have made it more obvious who was the source of this article, Willy’s name should be in the byline, because this is straight from him. The part about Harry’s family not needing security while we are waiting for Ravec long overdue decision seems truly suspicious 🤨, if he’s saying this to the rota I have to wonder just what he is saying (threatening) to the decision makers.. Peggy has the personality of the 🍑💩, and it wouldn’t matter if he had an athletic body and full head of hair his personality makes him ugly and dangerous imo.
I agree. None of the royals leave the house without RPOs around them. And I agree that this is coming from someone entirely unaware of the pre-checks that happen for any event where the public happens to be. They don’t mention how the Middletons were able to get certain paths shut down because Kate might visit and that is a security risk. (Which Pippa is trying to do in her own way – but she hasn’t referenced Kate and the kids yet)
And there is no way they remove park access for 150 acres and don’t do anything to restrict access when it comes to anything relating to the kids at a public event.
They don’t want the British public to know just how much they remove access from the peasants, which they pay for themselves because security is a separate line item outside of the Sovereign Grant.
I think that quote means Harry ruined his own family’s life (Meg and the kids) by moving to California. Carole or Jason, thank you for the update. You can go home now.
Scooter is setting a bad example for his own children with his behavior
The last sentence claims that Harry ruined his children’s lives by leaving. Not that he ruined William’s life (though Willam deep down probably agrees with that).
Regarding William being able to NOT be hounded by the paps…
To quote the ICONIC ✨️ “Leon Robison” in the ICONIC television ✨️miniseries biopic “The Temptations”✨️
“AIN’T NOBODY CHECKING FOR YOU OTIS”!
Two questions. Well, maybe three: Does “handsome” mean something different in William World? How about “loving”? While it’s quite possible that all of the cousins might be “loving” and surrounding each other, it’s kind of hard to reach that point when your parents don’t nurture that. It’s a huge leap to get from none of William’s kids attending Lili’s first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage to “surrounded by their loving cousins”.
If William is so “normal” then why was the crowd “pleasantly surprised “ that William turned up to support his son?
Ha!! Good catch. We’ve heard for years that W&K are at every kid event, every PTA meeting (or the UK equivalent), every school function, etc. And yet here its such a surprise that William attended an event for Louis??
“I beg to differ. There was no security, no fuss and William was just a normal dad supporting his kid.” William is not a normal dad, he always has security for himself and his children. And as for the digs about Harry, that is not characteristic of a normal father either.
“…we mums were swooning a little as good god, he’s handsome!”
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
DITTO
I laughed out loud. 🤣😁😂🤪😁
William = a ‘should have gone to SpecSavers’ ad campaign.
Absolutely no one is looking at this penis with teeth and thinking “good god, he’s handsome” NO ONE!
“He’s ruined their lives” is such an unhinged thing to say. If this was said by a real, actual person and not a made up quote by the journalist or KP staffer, then I think that person should probably consider therapy.
I’m just gonna say that I got a good look at some of the women that showed up during the press videos and… well I’m not surprised
No one has swooned over William in 15-20 years.
He looks like an average English dad you’d see at your local pub, throwing back pints with the lads.