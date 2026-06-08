A source swears that mums were ‘swooning’ over ‘handsome’ Prince William

In the past month, there’s been an odd renewal of one particular royal storyline. It’s difficult to explain without sounding crazy, but that’s because the whole thing is actually quite bonkers. So, years ago, Prince Harry expressed sympathy for his father and brother, saying they were “trapped” in the institution. Those statements combined with Harry’s freedom and blessed American life has driven Prince William completely over the edge. William not only envies Harry’s life, Harry’s freedom and Harry’s hot wife, it’s like William can’t stand that Harry isn’t jealous of him too. So Team Peggington has been pushing all of these strange stories about how Harry is jealous of William’s duchy real estate sell-off, or Harry is jealous of William’s football hooliganism with a bunch of middle-aged friends, or Harry is jealous of William’s closeness with their cousins. Well, someone in William’s camp decided to get extremely huffy about William’s “normal” life, take that, HARRY!!

Prince Harry has always claimed he whisked his wife and children out of the U.K. because of security concerns. In a letter to the High Court in England during his attempt to try and win back taxpayer-funded security, Harry wrote: “It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home. The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S. That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too.” But locals in Berkshire and the surrounding areas where Prince William and Catherine’s children attend school scoff at that notion. At a recent triathlon for several private schools in the Berkshire area outside of London, the crowd was pleasantly surprised when William showed up to support his youngest son, Louis. “Prince William was there with his father-in-law supporting Louis,” my spy said. “Not one person took a photo; no one was bothering them. He was carrying the bags and just being a normal dad. “(His brother Prince) Harry goes on about how his kids couldn’t have had a private life in the U.K., but, after this weekend, I beg to differ. There was no security, no fuss and William was just a normal dad supporting his kid. It was a wonderful thing to see, though we mums were swooning a little as good god, he’s handsome!” As for Harry, the local added: “Harry is a liar, his kids could have had a private, fulfilling private life surrounded by their loving cousins; last weekend proved it for me. He’s literally ruined their lives as far as I’m concerned.”

[From NewsNation]

Oh my god, you guys. These quotes are bonkers. “Not one person took a photo” – so it was like William was at a work event, right? Because he never gets any crowds and they basically have to bribe people to pay attention to him. “We mums were swooning a little as good god, he’s handsome!” Easy, Carole. Or maybe it’s Jason Knauf, you never know. Whenever we get quotes about “Hot single-dad William is a DILF,” I always imagine some poor palace employee (perhaps the bulletproof-sunshine crisis manager) retching as he or she types out those quotes.

“Harry is a liar…He’s literally ruined their lives as far as I’m concerned.” Let’s unpack all of that, shall we? Harry has every right to be concerned about his family’s security in the UK, and his family has purposefully put Harry, Meghan and their children in danger because of jealousy, pettiness and racism. Harry didn’t lie. But if this “source” is trying to convince everyone of William’s amazingly normal life, then why the comment about Harry “ruining their lives,” huh? You can’t have it both ways, William. Either your Harry-free life is amazing and normal and definitely not trapped OR Harry’s marriage and freedom “ruined” William and his life. Which is it?