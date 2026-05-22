Mail: Prince William’s football ‘band of brothers’ will ‘touch a nerve with his brother’

The British press has this thing where they act like it’s super-tacky and against class rules to make new friends in adulthood. If a British person has gone to a posh private school, that means their childhood family friends and school friends are supposed to be the only friends they have throughout their life. So it is with Prince William, who is still in the same friend group he’s had since childhood. His closest friends are people like Edward and Jake van Cutsem, Thomas van Straubenzee and Ben Dawes. All of those men dropped everything in the middle of this week to fly to Istanbul to watch Aston Villa win a title. Because William is an emotionally-stunted dolt, the Daily Mail has to underline the fact that William still hangs out with his childhood friends and that (according to William) Prince Harry is jealous of this. From the Mail’s latest, “How William took over the ‘band of brothers’ he once shared with Harry: Prince’s night out at the football will touch a nerve with his brother.”
As the Prince of Wales laughed and cried while Aston Villa secured its first major trophy in 30 years last night, he was joined by his equally enthusiastic ‘band of brothers’ – some of whom he has known since childhood.
It included old pal Ben ‘Dawesey’ Dawes, Thomas van Straubenzee, 43, and Edward van Cutsem, 53, one of the sons of banker Hugh and his wife Emilie van Cutsem – who the future King grew up with.
But the scenes, which saw William, 43, emotionally fling his arms around the group of men who had watched the royal’s favourite team defeat SC Freiburg during the UEFA Europa League Final in Istanbul, are likely to have stirred some sore emotions for the Duke of Sussex.
Rather than singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ and partying it up with football players alongside William and his squad, Harry is miles away in Montecito after leaving royal duties behind in 2020.
William van Cutsem, 47 – Edward’s brother – and Thomas were boyhood friends with William and Harry and their families have remained closely entwined since, from high society events to charity partnerships, to godparent duties and being ushers at each others’ weddings.
But after Harry made his move to California six years ago, and laid bare his grievances with the family in a tell-all memoir, Spare; his connections with old friends have suffered alongside the well-documented rift with his family. Thomas is known as William’s best friend and in the wake of Megxit, sources said the future King was leaning on his old pal for support while Harry turned to another van Straubenzee brother, Charlie.
Meanwhile, Harry himself confirmed in his memoir Spare that he’d experienced a rift with some members of the van Cutsem family who didn’t approve of his tell-all Oprah interview.
‘Several close mates and beloved figures in my life, including one of Hugh and Emilie’s sons, Emilie herself, and even Tiggy, had chastised me for Oprah,’ the Duke had penned. ‘How could you reveal such things? About your family?’
Harry’s changed dynamic with the van Cutsems and van Straubenzees isn’t the only friendship change he’s experienced in recent times, including his bond with Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster. The Duke, one of the UK’s biggest landowners, is a close friend of both Harry and William, and godfather to Prince George and also to Prince Archie. But Harry’s transatlantic dash has seen him miss multiple friendship milestones, ranging from a low-key football match to his perhaps more painful absence from Hugh’s 2024 wedding to Olivia Henson.
The billionaire aristocrat was reportedly keen to invite the Sussexes but mutually agreed with Harry that it would be better if they didn’t attend so the occasion wouldn’t be overshadowed by royal tensions. It’s a far cry from Hugh’s once-close relationship with the Montecito-based father-of-two, who was reportedly earmarked as Hugh’s best man at one point prior to his exclusion from the society wedding.
It’s not enough that William’s favorite team won a championship for the first time in 30 years – he had to bitterly (or smugly?) remind everyone that Harry wasn’t there, and that all of their childhood family friends have “chosen” Team Peggy. Which reminds me of another part of Spare, one of the sections which the Mail rarely references – when Harry described spending time with his closest and dearest friends at his wedding, none of whom were William or this group. It also reminds me of Sentebale/Sophie Chandauka’s curious and still ongoing lawsuit against Harry and Mark Dyer, who is one of Harry’s closest allies and friends. It’s not enough that William “got” all of their childhood friends – William has also spent years trying to punish people for daring to take Harry’s side or daring to remain friends with Harry.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Netflix screencaps.
How does scooter know the childhood friends don’t just want to get honors and favors from heir to the throne. How sincere are the friendships
Once he wears the crown, he probably won’t want to have contact with his old friends.
@eugenie i disagree, he needs people to prop up his ego. These people dropped everything and went to prop up their liege guy. There’s no downside for them.
It’s like the scene in a Man for All Seasons where Henry VIII is on a barge to visit Thomas More. He has sycophants around him laughing at his his jokes and agreeing with all Henry says. When Henry VIII leaves More’s home suddenly to return and go back on the barge, all his sycophants have to run after him to catch up to him.
@Tessa. Thank you for referencing A Man for All Seasons. That was a great movie; I watched it with my movie buddy, my sister, and it was so good, we watched it again. Then when we went home and told our mom about it, we went to the movies and I watched it again. And thanks Kaiser for including the wedding photo of Harry with all his real friends. They look well lit, and they look like they are having a tremendous time. Harry has friends that he developed in his adult life doing courageous and adult things, like fighting in Afghanistan, making so many people love him with his work with people and Invictus. Harry has real friends, as well as friends that he went to school with. Many friends, and many admirers. He also has a real marriage to a real woman of substance. He is a man, and I’ve never heard him go “nanny, nanny, boo, boo” like his little brother always does. And William is ugly. Nanny nanny boo boo.
Would peg wonder about anything, let alone the motivation of “friends”. I do believe he knows why, though, he thinks loyalty is owed to him as their liege whatever crap crap. Owed because of rank. He had no shame and wouldn’t be embarrassed having paid friends like the rest of us. Plus he’s very stupid.
When we move on with our lives, it is with the understanding some friendships will be loss. I seriously doubt Harry gives a second thought to William or the folks he surrounds himself with. As we mature and grow, we have friends for the different stages of our lives, folks who share the same values we do.
IS HARRY THE MOST POPULAR ROYAL 🤴 EVERY ROYAL ARTICLE ON HERE HAS HIS NAME FRONT AND CENTER 😀😀
@Swaz, yes, the British media knows that an article about Bill alone won’t generate enough interest to get any clicks, so they do indeed shoehorn Harry and/or Meghan in every single royal story.
THIS @Sheila kerr. Childhood relationships evolve. Who once was a good friend changed for all sorts of reasons. I’m confident that Harry isn’t tetched that William is hanging with anyone.
Harry moves forward, the Leftovers/BRF/BM move backwards. That’s all they got.
Harry has good friends all over the world. They don’t need to be aristos to be included in the people he cares about. They just need to be good people.
I understand that Harry didn’t go to the Grosvenor wedding because he knew that the press would make it all about Harry and never mind the bride and groom. They did anyway.
And interesting that this article says he was almost the best man at that wedding. Previous articles about it seemed to downplay his friendship with Hugh.
Judging by the ages, seems like these were more William’s friends anyway. In any case, I get the sense that hanging out with school buddies now ranks far below spending time with his family for Harry.
This is another thing Harry has that William doesn’t-true friends.
Harry found out at all different points along his life, and especially after starting his relationship with his Meghan, who genuine friends are. And who just wanted royal access, perks, notoriety.
Harry! Harry! Look at me! Look at me having fun with all our old friends and ignoring you. Look at me! Look at how I don’t care about you anymore! HAROLD, ARE YOU LOOKING AT ME?!?!?!
Never has a man been more in need of therapy and, ironically, been less likely to get any.
Peggy isn’t even hiding the fact that he is living his life for an audience of one at all anymore, but it truly is twisted that he is actually briefing the rota to write about it. I feel sorry for Peggy’s children having a parent with the emotional maturity of a toddler can’t be a fun house hold to grow up in especially with Peggy being obsessively focused on his brother and his brothers wife.
💯 this!
Here he is….should be happy but it is still all about Harry:
Trying to make Harry jealous
Trying to let Harry see what he’s missing
Trying to tell Harry “look Harry see how happy I am”
He seriously needs an intervention…but who will do it?
Not the people who have chosen his side because he will be king and have power and “I am making sure that he doesn’t come after me because he thinks I sided with Harry.”
@Emma, it’s so pathetic for William how accurate you are!
This is sad and pathetic of William, and if a group of people, I don’t care how long you’ve known them or your connection to them have a problem with you being honest about your mistreatment because it may embarrass others, I would reassess how much they actually care about you. How could you say such things about your family, rather than how could your family do that to you is wild to me.
The Harry is alone and friendless thing, it’s always interesting to me because it gives such an clear insight into what these people find acceptable. So in their mind it’s impossible for Harry after living in a country for 6 years as a personable and fun individual, to have made any friends on his own. Which is a terrible and sad thing. Solely because he is in a different environment that is culturally opposite of what he grew up with and is used to.
But, there is never any sort of concern or mention about how the same thing was expected of Meghan. So either they figured she would suppress her actual personality to fit in with people if they have stayed in the UK, or that it was perfectly fine that she didn’t make any friends and have any close confidants for the rest of her life.
I’ve always thought that the press irritation at Harry not being friends with some of those people any longer, is that a lot of them would leak to the press solely because they considered themselves William’s friends first. And the friends Harry maintained, and the new ones he’s made don’t. And that William needs to believe that Harry is envious of the life he willingly left behind, and this is the media’s way of soothing him.
@Dee, this is an insightful comment and I agree with you. William is 100% telling himself (and those around him do the same) that Harry is miserable and jealous because it’s the only way Bill can live with himself. Pathetic little man.
So the headline isn’t “eco-hypocrite Willy takes private jet with friends to watch footie game he could have watched from home.” And no questions asked about whether Willy worked at all this week (maybe he did one investiture or something?).
Nope, these twisted tabloids just gotta drag smug Willy and his shallow friends, who were racist around Meghan, into everything. Separately, I’m kinda impressed Hugh Grosvenor considered Harry for best man, if that’s true.
As this was ‘work’ did the taxpayers pay to fly and house his buddies?
With the gap in ages they wouldn’t share friends anyway.
Willy Windsor doesn’t have friends. He has “footie” hangers-on, most of whom look old enough to be his father.
Harry has friends from school, from Polo, from the Army, from Invictus, etc.
Right? It’s not a huge deal now that they’re all middle-aged, but the Van Cutsem boys are a decade older than William (one of them was in Charles and Diana’s wedding) so they’re hardly school mates. I certainly buy that they grew up together and are part of a diminishing number of aristocracy bros, but pretending that it’s going to somehow make Harry jealous is silly and a bit sad.
My sons are four years apart and do share a lot of friends now from childhood, but I’m sure these were Willy’s friends from school that helped ostracize Harry because Willy didn’t want to acknowledge his younger brother. Even with the four year age difference my sons have always been inclusive and friends that is not how Willy ever was with his brother from everything I’ve read and seen.
Right, lol. And Meghan is jealous of Kate too, right? At least according to this week’s Star. Give me a break. These two are pathetic, and their sycophantic press even more so.
Hugh Grovesnor is like a decade younger than Harry and almost a decade and a half younger than William. The only people that pegged either as his best man was the press. They never even overlapped in school. Charles was genuinely close with his father. It’s interesting that younger Van Cutsem has visited Harry in CA and so has Guy Pellu, who now lives in the US. 1 of the Van Cutsems and Thomas van Straubenzee are, of course, now on William’s payroll – Van Cutsem is running the Duchy and Cornwal and Van Straubenzee is a Knight Frank private wealth advisor who representing the Wales in their Forest Lodge lease negotiations and is no doubt involved in the other real estate transactions.
Didn’t Harry and Guy Pelly apparently fall out years ago – around the time Meghan came on the scene? So it is unlikely that he has been to their house. He used to be one of the UK media “sources” and despite papers describing him back in the day as a bad influence on Harry when he was in fact foremost William’s friend, he is now occasionally described as “a friend” or “former friend” of Harry’s when the papers want new angles from which to slag H off. If Pelly had been anywhere near the house the media would have been given more details about the home than they have.
Charlie vC did visit, and it is almost certain that others of Harry’s UK-based friends have visited Montecito, and been on some of those celebration trips with him (some of them even went to Invictus in The Netherlands and Germany), they have just not been photographed with him in the US.
I think this is partly what this tripe is about: it’s part “LOOK at ME Harold! I’ve got friends!” and the media hoping that Harry is paying attention to them and will respond by posting photographs of himself with friends some way or other, via his friends’ social media, or Meghan’s. And we know that this is never going to happen. The media know this as well, because they have been stalking every man and woman that Harry and Meghan have been pictured with and still know nothing about the couple.
The open fallout was with Tom Inskip. Pelly has been living outside Charlottesville VA running a vineyard and shop since about the pandemic.
Charlie Van Straubenzee went to visit Meghan & Harry in Montecito. His brother is Tom, and Tom has a somewhat problematic profile. He was married to Melissa Percy whilst Pippa was trying to date Melissa’s brother or he was trying to date her, but it petered out to the relief of the Percys, one presumes. Tom & Melissa were married for two whole years before filing for divorce. Theirs was the wedding at which William got so wasted, he fell over something heavy or high and chipped out his front tooth, a few weeks before George was born. Kate did not attend. I think Jecca did, fwiw. IIRC Chelsy Davy & Cressida were both there. Harry likely knows those people in the same way you know everybody you grew up with, fwiw. But people who cling to those relationships are…. A bit tired.
These articles always expose the classism in a lot of their thinking. Harry’s friends that he made in the Army doesn’t count, friends made via Invictus or Sentabale don’t count, Harry’s friends that he’s made in the US who were there for him in probably the second most tumultuous period of his life absolutely don’t count. The only people that count as real friends, are the people that have country estates and” family names”.
@Dee, this is such a perfect way of describing it: “The only people that count as real friends, are the people that have country estates and” family names.”
Harry realized years ago that this was nonsense, but William needs to cling to it in order to feel superior in any way possible.
Missy filed and got a quickie divorce based on his ‘unreasonable behavior’
Right as the divorce was finalized, w&k took van strawberry on a ski holiday. They brought along a setup for him, one of the teachers from the kids school. They are now married.
Isn’t he one who goes on record with his Harry and Meghan hate?
Too late to edit.
mama percy hates pippa and the middletons. She made sure her negative comments warning the set about the Middletons got out.
On the recent pippa thread it was pointed out. Missy had her big 30th bday party the same day as pippas wedding. No love lost.
Tom van Straubenzee has never gone on the record with any Harry or a Meghan hate.
Yes, kind of like the girls you went to high school whose lifetime achievement was their cheer-leading or drill team days.
When you need to step on others backs to make yourself look big you have only proved how small you really are!
🎯🎯🎯
They have no choice, but to be his friend. Nobody’s going against the future king who could literally make their lives miserable and destroy their livelihoods. William has always been a thug and he lives his life as such. What a loser with all of his fake friends.
I agree. William absolutely says “it’s me or him.”
@Becks, I wonder if anyone told William to go to hell when issued this ultimatum. The only person I can even possibly imagine standing up to him when it comes to H&M is Eugenie.
I just saw “band of brothers’ and all I can see is Schmidt and Nick from New girl going “Band of Brothers!!” And then the thanksgiving scene “hunting! Men! Men! Men!” And honestly sometimes that’s how I imagine W to be
I dunno, given that Harry has pretty openly cut ties with many of his former circle for saying terrible and racist things about Meghan, I don’t know that I would be clamouring to claim that I’m part of that crowd, you know?
I see the one sided competition in Pegs head is in full swing!! What a load of horse shit this article from the fail is!
Who paid for these guys to fly to Turkey? Did they all pay for those seats? I imagine will gets his seat comped but all of his friends?
No doubt taxpayers paid
Based on the amount of Van Cutsems in attendance, my hunch is that they may have chartered a plane, but who knows?
Has the Fail ever done a similar article on Kate’s friendship circle? Surely she must have friends from school and or university or during her brief tenure at Jigsaw? Adult education friends, gym, school run mums, jogging companions or photography chums?
Crickets.
It’s kinda sad that William’s night out with friends has been made about Harry. I’ve seen at least one royalist on Instagram do the same thing. Instead of being happy for William they made it about Harry not being there. Very weird. Anyway, it’s been known and Harry confirmed this in his book that he and William had different friend groups and weren’t as close as the press protrayed it. I don’t think Harry pays much attention to what William does because unlike his brother he was a life and freedom to do whatever he wants. There’s a reason why William went to Cornwall after the Europa League final and it was to ward off any criticism of his joyride to Istanbul.
I really believe that WandK have very few “true” fans, most just follow or “like” them as a way to slag Meghan and Harry.
I don’t think it’s unreasonable to think some or all of these guys are closer to William now. The old boys network is a big thing in this circle. They stay in touch with friends from school for their mutual benefit. Whether or how much they actually like William is another matter. That would vary depending who you are talking to. BTW the old boys network also means at least some of them would also maintain some sort of connection Harry if he needed them. Harry was always going to and always wanted to move away from that very restrictive royal lifestyle so his relationship would have changed anyway. This piece made me think of William saying Harry was supposed to be his wingman. Does that mean he would have been obliged to go to Istanbul to watch a team he does not actually support. I think he said he supported Arsenal who have just won the league after 22 years although I believe he is more of a rugby man.
If Harry lost some friends who decided to side with William, they were not real friends from the start. Obviously, Harry does not lack friends in his life. Harry has satellite and can watch every game of soccer he wants in his cinema room and with the English diaspora in California.
Recollections may vary. But I’m ready to swear having seen a pic of Harry and Charlie van Straubenzee on a bike tour in California!? And I’m sure Meghan and Harry were never snubbed, they have avoided weddings for a reason: It would be all about them!
Real friends would have never stood by as Harry’s brother, SIL and other royals lied and used the media to attack them for the four years prior to the Oprah interview. That is what none of them admit. The Oprah interview was in 2021, which was a whole year after they had already left the UK and a whole four years of lies, leaks and media attacks on them, their relationship and other people close to them. As far as I’m concerned no one is your friend if they know that your sibling attempted to physically intimidate your wife by wagging his disgusting finger in her face, assaulted you and allowed a lie to be used against your pregnant wife for years leading to her being suicidal while pregnant with your first child and miscarrying her second pregnancy. Only emotionally unstable and bankrupt people would learn that and be angry that after four years of silence, you correcting life altering lies told about you and your wife and that to them was the line that shouldn’t have been crossed. Really? The evil that walks this Earth is unbelievable.
Another story in which Harry does not care and likely doesn’t even know about William being in a bro circle at a game. And if he did he still wouldn’t care .
Harry still hangs out with his schoolmates just not the ones who are racist and misogynistic. I think the key is that the press knows very little about Harry’s relationships which is key, they want to harass them so badly but know they can’t if their names are kept out of the media. Also, William knows the van Cutsems are important to keep around, they are afterall the same family that helped Charles maintain his affairs with Camilla by providing them Anmer Hall as a safe haven.
Willy has entered his “the emperor ain’t got no clothes on, but the sycophants won’t tell him he is buck naked and not wearing finery” phase. Lort. Harry is surely grateful every single day he doesn’t have to interact directly with this fakery anymore.
This article is really off the edge. We all feel close to our childhood friends – the roots are deeper. As we age, it’s harder to form deep friendships, to trust. Not everything W does is a jab at or about H.
Childhood and school friends are deep rooted in our lives for many of us. They are special and different from friends we make later in life. I can believe this is true for William; I can also believe it is a jab at Harry as well. Both can be true at the same time, and the former does not negate the later. It would not be hard to believe that friendships can be very transactional when you live the kind of live that William has to navigate. I will also say that I’ve always gotten the impression from Harry’s army connections that he is the guy you would be happy to be in the foxhole with. You never get an impression like that about William. He’s not even good to his wife, it would appear.
What? How? Why? So even when Willy is “enjoying” himself with his hobbies, he still cannot keep the name of Harry out of his mouth. If Willy weren’t so repugnant, I’d almost feel sorry for him.
This article is particularly cruel given Harry’s best friend, the middle van Straubenzee brother, died in a car accident during his gap year.
Been busy at work, so just catching up on what’s really important: Celebitchy!!
For one thing, it’s galling to use the phrase “band of brothers,” which was the name of a TV series about comrades in war to apply to a bunch of toffee-nosed morons with ridiculous names going together to watch a footie match. Harry’s “band of brothers” are the ones he went to actual war with and the Invictus vets.
For another thing, LOL. I’m sure Harry is really jealous that he couldn’t be at that match. He’s only gotten cushy seats to the World Series and Super Bowl.
QuiteContrary, On the nose. Perfect comment.
At some time William must realize that these types of articles does nothing to enhance his status, in fact it does lower expectancy of his competency for his future role…