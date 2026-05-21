Prince William was in Istanbul to see Aston Villa win their first title in 30 years

Given how Prince William apparently has a huge temper and he’s constantly throwing “great bellowing tantrums,” I often wonder how William’s staff approaches him about changing some part of his image or behavior. Clearly, “the heir is an air-punching football hooligan” look is a bad one for the monarchy and just a bad look in general. So one does get the sense that someone was tasked with telling William, “maybe if you go to another football match, you should try not to appear on camera throwing your fists around and braying like a donkey.”
All of which to say, William’s favorite team, Aston Villa, won a title on Wednesday and William didn’t make a horse’s ass out of himself. It was a keen miracle! William stayed mostly calm – with brief interludes of pensive watching and a few bursts of joy – while watching the Europa League final between the Villains and Freiburg. Aston Villa took the trophy, 0-3, ending a 30-year title drought for the club.
William flew all the way to Istanbul to watch his favorite team win this trophy. Which wouldn’t be so notable, except he’s refused to actually travel to watch football matches when it’s his job. The Lionesses were in the Women’s World Cup final in 2023, and William’s big excuses for not flying to Australia for the final were: “I’m on vacation” and “I’m too much of an environmentalist to fly to football matches, even if it’s my job.” Turns out, he’s more than willing to fly thousands of miles to watch football when it’s not work and it’s not about women’s football. And why isn’t anyone calling him out on his environmental hypocrisy???? Where are all of the “Eco-warrior Peg flies to Istanbul, wastes eleventy billion gallons of petrol” headlines?
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty Images.
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Freiburg v Aston Villa, UEFA Europa Cup Final , Tupras Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey, – 20 May 2026 William, Prince of Wales an Aston Villa supporter seen prior to kick-off Istanbul Tupras Stadium Besiktas Turkey, UK NEWSPAPERS OUT Copyright: xMarkxEnfieldx,Image: 1101785870, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Mark Enfield/Avalon
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Freiburg v Aston Villa, UEFA Europa Cup Final , Tupras Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey, – 20 May 2026 William, Prince of Wales an Aston Villa supporter seen prior to kick-off Istanbul Tupras Stadium Besiktas Turkey, UK NEWSPAPERS OUT Copyright: xMarkxEnfieldx,Image: 1101786907, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Mark Enfield/Avalon
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Freiburg v Aston Villa, UEFA Europa Cup Final , Tupras Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey, – 20 May 2026 William, Prince of Wales an Aston Villa supporter seen prior to kick-off Istanbul Tupras Stadium Besiktas Turkey, UK NEWSPAPERS OUT Copyright: xMarkxEnfieldx,Image: 1101788099, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Mark Enfield/Avalon
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Türkei: Fussball UEFA Europa League 2025 – 2026, Finale in Istanbul – SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa – Tüpras Stadyumu Istanbul: Prinz William, Prince William, britisches Königshaus, Royal Family, VIP-Tribüne, Aston Villa, Fußballprominenz, UEFA Europa League, Tüpras Stadyumu, prominente Zuschauer, Royals, Großbritannien, Medieninteresse, internationale Aufmerksamkeit, Stadionbesuch, Fußballabend, Sportevent, Society, Prominenz, TV-Bilder, Liveevent, internationale Sportberichterstattung, Türkei aktuell *** Turkey Football UEFA Europa League 2025 2026, Final in Istanbul SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa Tüpras Stadyumu Istanbul Prince William, Prince William, British royal family, Royal Family, VIP stand, Aston Villa, soccer celebrities, UEFA Europa League, Tüpras Stadyumu, prominent spectators, royals, Great Britain, media interest, international attention, stadium visit, soccer evening, sporting event, society, celebrities, TV pictures, live event, international sports coverage, Turkey news Copyright: xJOERANxSTEINSIEKx,Image: 1101788856, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/JOERAN STEINSIEK/Avalon
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20.05.2026 – SOCCER – 2025-2026 UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL, SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa Prince William, a well-known Aston Villa supporter, attending the final in Istanbul and watching the match from the stands, actively supporting his team during the pre-match atmosphere. ISTANBUL ISTANBUL, BESIKTAS PARK / TĂśPRAS STADIUM BESIKTAS PARK / TĂśPRAS STADIUM TĂśRKIYE,Image: 1101789305, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Yigit Oerme/Avalon
Such an incredible philanthropist and humanitarian. And we should all aspire to have his work ethic!
You missed statesman! Truly, this guy is a complete nothing-burger. He is the poster-child for spoiled and useless and is STILL angry about everything.
He still looks like a braying donkey.
Yep, I second that. He still looks a braying donkey. (It’s so weird that his face looks angry when he’s happy. The man needs help.)
With that set of huge teeth it’s hard not to look like a braying donkey, it’s such a perfect description.
He still is braying and going on. A vacation is needed after all the energy he expended at the game
Access is more important to those gutter rats than truth. They will bend the knee before reporting truthfully on this man and his family
Yo, my English peeps, this guy is daring you to fire him. No joke. Scotland, Wales, you know how they would vote. It’s up to you, friends.
I saw a photo of him sobbing with joy ,bless his cold heart .
He does look like a braying donkey .
I really don’t understand him. He can’t suck it up to travel to watch a good team playing a sport he actually likes, when it’s part of his job, but he’ll travel all over for years watch a team that hasn’t been great , just because it’s his favorite?
Like I said before, I don’t think anyone would begrudge him this happiness, if they could point to anything else that he was doing of substance. I’m really struggling this year to think of anything that he has done major. Yeah, he’s gone to some pubs, and to some organizations in the countryside, and some parties, but as his wife famously asked, what else?
He’s not going to magically become harder working as he gets older and gets more power, this is going to be your King? What a waste of money and privilege.
Did Charles really think scooter would step up the work after he gave him that promotion to prince of wales.
Honestly, it enrages me. I was trying to think last night why it ticks me off so much as an American and i think its because he’s so Trump-like. He’s going to do what he wants, and no one can make him do anything else. His entitlement and laziness and sense of self-importance are so very Trump-like. His charity work is performative at best.
It just gives off a real “who’s going to check me” vibe and that is pure Trump. No one is going to check Trump. No one is going to check William.
And I cant figure out why not for either of them.
But it also just frustrates me that he is one of the most privileged men on the planet and does nothing with that privilege.
(btw who do we think paid for this little outing of his?)
Kaiser you are wrong I’m afraid. There’s tons of videos showing William making a complete donkeys ass out of himself. It was insane. He even wiped away tears. Imagine, William whose own wife was supposedly diagnosed with cancer, couldn’t bother to muster up any emotion when talking about it. But he cried over football. You literally cannot make this up.
There is something really mentally wrong with the prince and nobody dare say anything. As he sounds like a man running away from his life, staying silent is a disservice to him and to the UK.
This is to reply to @Julie this is the best assessment I have seen, yet.
AllKnowingSage, good point about William’s values. He’s not a real man to care more about football than his insipid wife. If he were charming and handsome, I’d call him a playboy, but he’s a lazy rage monster more than anything else.
There’s absolutely no outrage from the press about William being available to attend football matches overseas but not for royal tours.
William at the Aston Villa after party. Who’s the blonde? https://x.com/i/status/2057385056453226647
He just seems so joyless at all times, even when braying