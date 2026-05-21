They’re crying because the Sussexes’ ‘half-in’ brand ‘still gets huge amounts of publicity’

Would you believe that “royal commentators” are STILL complaining about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s so-called “quasi-royal” tours? A month ago, Prince Harry and Meghan wrapped up a successful four-day visit to Australia, where they traveled on their own dime, made some commercial and charitable appearances and generated a lot of goodwill and positivity. Harry followed that up by spending a few days in Ukraine, and Meghan just went solo to Geneva to inaugurate the Lost Screen Memorial. Before all of that, Harry and Meghan were in Jordan for a multi-day visit attached to WHO. This is simply what they’ve done this year – in recent years, Harry has taken two other trips to Ukraine, and the Sussexes have visited Nigeria, Jamaica, Colombia, Canada and all of the countries hosting the Invictus Games. According to royal commentators, all of this needs to stop!
Eight years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in a fairy-tale Windsor wedding, they are still doing things their way. Since their bombshell royal exit in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rewritten the rulebook with Hollywood deals, tell-all interviews and headline-grabbing moves, reportedly drawing growing concern from palace aides and senior royals.
“There is a huge difference between what the monarchy has to offer and what Harry and Meghan are currently doing,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. “This was underlined by King Charles’ highly successful state visit to the United States and Princess Catherine’s two-day visit to Italy, her first official trip in over three years. However, in attempting to have something similar to the ‘half-in, half-out’ position within the royal family, which Queen Elizabeth rejected, the Sussexes have shown that their brand still gets huge amounts of publicity.”
“What Queen Elizabeth II viewed as totally and utterly unacceptable has been adopted by the Sussexes as their modus operandi, blurring the line between being private citizens and wannabe celebrities while leveraging their royal connections,” British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital. “Each trip they make is styled to be rather like a faux royal tour as they seem to monetize almost every moment.”
“It was nonetheless impertinent of them to go on a visit to Australia in April, which was, in all but name, a royal tour as it is one of the king’s realms,” Fitzwilliams said. “Their mix of charitable events, including military-related appearances, also included commercial ventures, from Meghan’s wellness weekend to Harry’s speech on mental health.”
British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital she believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “absolutely blurring the lines between private business and monarchy business.”
“Successful working members of the royal family work as a team, supporting the king in his many state and national duties,” she explained. “They do not compete. Both Harry and Meghan realize that, despite leaving royal life years ago, their global relevance is determined by their royal status. They have appeared internationally in what many claim to be self-serving lookalike royal tours involving charity work in a bid to monetize their royal status. However, they are no longer working royals…. The optics no doubt confuse people, blurring the distinction between the Sussexes and the official monarchy, especially as Harry considers himself a working royal.”
[From Fox News]
When they accidentally admit what’s really bugging them, that’s what gives me the dopamine hit: “the Sussexes have shown that their brand still gets huge amounts of publicity…” There it is. That’s why the royalists are screaming, crying and throwing up about the Sussexes’ tours. These people want to argue that it’s “unfair” for Harry and Meghan to get “huge amounts of publicity” because the Sussexes no longer work for the Firm. They want to say that publicity is OWED to the left-behinds alone because of their working-royal status, and the Sussexes have “stolen” the publicity meant for the Windsors. Because that’s how they ALL think – that this is zero-sum, that there’s only one “pie” and the dull left-behinds are fighting for a slice of attention while Harry & Meghan “take” the biggest slice.
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Prince Harry (C), The Duke of Sussex, and Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans Affairs Nataliia Kalmykova pose with the team of the Center for Scaling Technology Solutions at their booth in the mobile town during the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games movement in Ukraine, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in WWII Memorial Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2026. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, showing strong results and steady team growth. The Ukrainian team competes in athletics, archery, rowing, and swimming, earning numerous medals and prize placements.,Image: 1094310770, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirill Chubotin/UkrInform/Avalon
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompany a World Health Organisation delegation to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA) in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit and meet patients and their family members during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Meghan Markle
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex lays a wreath during the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Swinburne University of Technology in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Victoria, for a visit to Batyr, a mental health engagement programme, on day three of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex meets young advocates during a visit to Batyr, a mental health engagement programme, at Swinburne University of Technology in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave the Bondi Surf Bathers’ Life Saving Club after meeting volunteer first responders, during a visit to Bondi Beach, on day four of the royal trip to Australia. Volunteers from the organisation, founded in 1907, played an integral role in protecting beachgoers and saving lives during the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach on December 14
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Bondi, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex poses for a selfie photo with wellwishers at Man O’War Steps, next to the Sydney Opera House, before taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, delivers a speech at the 18th Kyiv Security Forum. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Kyiv, Ukraine
When: 23 Apr 2026
Credit: Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Cover Images
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Prince Harry (L), the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, and Oleksandr Budko, a veteran and member of the Ukrainian national team at the 2023 Invictus Games, during the 18th Kyiv Security Forum. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Oleksandr Budko
Where: Kyiv, Ukraine
When: 23 Apr 2026
Credit: Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
This is the most arduous test the monarchy has had to face in the modern era (LOL) and implausibly, they are failing it. If the heir would simply pull his weight, this would be a non-story. In the sense that it would be a story, but not a melodrama. It would be a story in the same way that Charles’ meeting with Zelensky was a story, or Camilla’s work with women leaving domestic abuse is a story — it would just be a matter of observers nodding, and intoning, good for them, that’s it, that’s the work. Instead of “brand” use the word “work” because that’s what it is. It’s not Harry’s fault his brother is a dog in the manger. He just won’t work.
Yikes fitzwilliam is another who puts keens posing and preening visit with in same category as Charles us visit and speech. What iswrong with these writers.
I don’t think the late queen rejected offer of half in and half out
. Scooter threw a tantrum and Charles sided with him.
Instead of complaining about Harry and Meghan’s trips to other countries, the Windsors and their BM goons should really be grateful. Let’s face it, it’s the only that inspires the Wales to work these days. It never fails to bring out their competitive spirit.
They should also be grateful because they continue to be lazy and lackluster while the media continues to attach them to the Sussexes. So Charles and his state visit which was basic and average and Kate’s sad Italian trip can both be talked about far longer than they would have otherwise been talked about. The constant linking the left behinds to the Sussexes to them makes it seem as if the left behinds are more active than they are. They can use the spotlight placed on Harry and Meghan actually working to shine some of that light on the left behinds with lies and fluff pieces about what they did. They drove Harry and Meghan out of the UK because they were better at being royals only for them to now not have any real restrictions and are now showing us how inadequate the others are. So they need the Sussex exposure to make Charles and Kate’s trips seem more impressive than they were. The same goes for William’s ES.
The thing that tickles me the most is that these same bleating ‘royal experts’ give H&M the publicity they claim is against QEII’s wishes. By endlessly writing about the Sussexes, they themselves put importance on H&M.
Also referring to Kate’s visit to Italy in the same breath as Charles’s visit to the US is ludicrous.
Fox News doing a story about H&M getting too much publicity is kind of funny. They could just stop writing about them but they won’t because it’s a moneymaker for them. And William has many an opportunity to go to Australia but he refuses. It’s not Harry’s fault his brother is lazy.
QEII gave the go-ahead for them to pursue their own charitable interests AND earn their own income as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They agreed not to use their legally retained HRHs publicly, which they don’t. For any control over the Sussexes’ activities, the institution would had to have agreed to half-in/half-out. Whoops! 😅🤣😂
“The optics no doubt confuse people” seriously who on planet earth doesn’t know that Harry and Meghan left the monarchy and are estranged from his paternal family?? Literally everyone knows this. No one is confused about whether they represent the monarchy. What some people are confused about is why the spare who is no longer taxpayer funded makes more international work trips, including to the commonwealth, than the lazy heir who is supposed to be stepping up to lead the monarchy next. If William had bothered to visit Australia or Canada regularly it wouldn’t look so bizarre that his little brother does and supports charities there without being paid to do it.
My sentiments exactly…
Literally no one believes that, which is why I don’t understand why they keep using that as an argument. We’re really supposed to believe that 6 years later, after numerous lawsuits, snubs, and zero visibility between Harry and his birth family that people are confused and think that they are traveling to represent the British royal family?
As you said it’s not confusion regarding why they are traveling, it’s at best confusion about why they can travel and pay for it themselves and the others need to be paid for.
It’ll never cease to amaze me that they really seem to believe that Harry and Meghan were going to spend the rest of their lives doing nothing. Despite all that they did previously. Solely because they weren’t doing it to the benefit of the royal family. Imagine thinking that!! If you won’t use your talent for me you won’t use it at all.
The monarchy should be grateful the Sussexes are out there supporting causes in various countries they are passionate about. At least this gives that monarchy some visibility. Aside from the visibility aspect for the monarchy, Harry and Meghan have every right to champion causes they care about regardless to what country they choose to visit.. All of this territorial nonsense is just so juvenile.
When will the media realise that the Sussexes are not “half-in”, but completely out (of the Firm)?
Or, as the Sussexes said — service is universal. They are in demand not because of a title from an ancient institution, but because of who they are and what they can bring to the table. Compassion, knowledge, (financial and mental) support.
They could’ve had these two incredible, charismatic ambassadors. They chose racism and bullying instead, and told the Sussexes they were on their own, totally underestimating them. Really shot themselves in the dick with this one. The left-behinds can choke on their sour grapes (damn, I really wish that Meghan was petty enough to troll them by selling an As Ever sour grape jam…).
Impertinent to visit Australia? Harry & Meghan are no longer working members of the Royal Family. They can visit any country they please, whenever they want. And saying that the Royal Family works together for the monarch and doesn’t compete is ridiculous. All William & Kate do is compete with Charles and Camilla.
The Firm really did a job on Harry. They made him look like a looser and waste about throughout his life but the guy created Travalyst, Sentabale, Invictus while supporting a variety of charities, is a first rate orator and wrote the best selling autobiography of all time. He’s absolutely amazing and they hid this the whole time. I really wonder what other family members would have become if they had left. This is all jealousy bc the spare and his wife cant be allowed to outperform the heir and future queen. William and Kate are the problem. They cant and wont do the job. No point trying to hide this by blaming the Sussexes.
The funniest part is when they claim members of the RF works as a team. Umm, the Chelsea Flower Showdown would suggest otherwise. And there are too many other examples of that to count. So no, they ain’t a team, GMAFB.
The royalists and royal press keep giving Harry and Meghan the attention. If they had just left Harry and Meghan alone after they left the UK perhaps the publicity wouldn’t be so huge. But they lack discipline and deluded themselves into believe that their smear campaign was successful and would cause them to fail.
Right?! Studies have been done showing the unhinged amount of stories, mostly negative, written about Meghan and sometimes Harry. The British press is the one leading most of the publicity by writing every single day about the Sussex’s but they know that if they only wrote about the left-behind royals, with out asking questions or explanations of certain behavior, their ink well would run dry within days.
One or two PhD dissertations have been done about the racist media campaign against meghan too.