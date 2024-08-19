Prince Harry & Meghan both spoke Spanish in their final days in Colombia

Here are more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the last two days of their Colombian tour. These pics are from Cartagena (Saturday) and Cali (Sunday). The green-and-white dress is from Colombian designer Andrés Otalora. The white sleeveless shirt and patterned skirt are from Silvia Tcherassi. Meghan looked amazing throughout this whole tour, and I have to give a special mention to her hairstyles! Her hair looked completely amazing in that humidity. My hair would have frizzed up like crazy.

While in Cali, Harry and Meghan attended a women’s empowerment forum alongside VP Francia Marquez. Meghan once again addressed people in Spanish and this time there’s video! Not only that, but later on in the day, Harry and Meghan both spoke Spanish at the Festival Petronio Álvarez. Harry’s Spanish sounds okay to me – I’m sure Meghan coached him, and he’s probably influenced by all of the Spanish-speakers in California too. Currently, the haters are trying to say that Meghan only “memorized” her Spanish speeches – do you know how f–king difficult it would be to merely memorize (phonetically?) a speech in another language? Meghan is legitimately pretty fluent. Now, Harry memorized some of what he said in Spanish (which is why he basically only said two sentences). Basically, haters are mad that Meghan is bilingual and the current Prince of WALES can’t even bother to learn Welsh.

Harry and Meghan speaking Spanish at the Festival Petronio Álvarez ❤️#HarryandMeghaninColombia pic.twitter.com/pWT2kBVRWa — Dani (@ArchLiliHazMeg) August 19, 2024

Additionally: VP Marquez and her office are so pleased with the way this tour went. Marquez planned this so well (alongside the Sussexes’ office) and everything was handled beautifully.

Embed from Getty Images