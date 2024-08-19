Princess Kate & William did a ‘Nerf war’ in Norfolk with their three children

I tweeted something about this on Saturday, as dozens of well-sourced stories about the left-behind Windsors magically appeared during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Colombian tour. The Windsors have been very quiet in recent months, minus the odd palace confirmation here and there. But as soon as the Sussexes were out and about, the Windsors were absolutely screaming “pay attention to meeeeee!” Even the Princess of Wales got involved in the need to offer “counterprogramming” to the Sussexes’ wildly successful Colombian tour. Apparently, Kate, Prince William and their three kids all attended a Nerf war in Norfolk two weekends ago.
The Royal family had a bit of a rumble last weekend as the Prince and Princess of Wales faced off against their children in a Nerf battle. Prince George, 11, Princes Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis joined in the festivities at the Gone Wild Festival at Holkham Hall, Norfolk for a high-intensity Nerf war with toy guns and smoke bombs.
Excitable and ‘unforgettable’ Louis ran around yelling ‘Nerf or nothing, let’s do this!’, according to Norfolk Nerf Parties boss Georgina Barron.
The Princess of Wales, who has been battling cancer, even ‘grabbed a Nerf gun, ran around, and played stuck in the mud with her kids’, Ms Barron added, noting that hosting the family was the ‘biggest honour’ and ‘unforgettable’.
Ms Barron said the royals, who were not photographed at the event, had wanted to enjoy a ‘wholesome family day like any other normal family’. Kensington Palace has been approached for comment.
The Gone Wild Festival caters to 640 children each day, but last weekend had a ‘very special VIP family’ join in the fun, Ms Barron said.
‘I was called to the production team’s office and told that a very special VIP family had requested to play Nerf wars,’ Ms Barron recalled. ‘The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children, arrived with friends and family. They asked if we could provide a high-intensity, non-stop game of Nerf fun, and of course, Norfolk Nerf did what we do best.’
She says the Waleses, alongside her own family and members of the public, were running around the premise with Nerf guns and smoke bombs.
‘My sons Euan Barron, Jenson Barron, and Junior Barron had the ultimate honour of playing Nerf Wars with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and the adorable Prince Louis,’ she said.
Shell Lancaster, who also attended last weekend’s festival, said she saw William and Kate help their children ‘go down the wall’. Ms Barron added that the Nerf warriors had ‘face paint on’ and all ‘charged around together’. They also played the children’s tag game stuck in the mud. She revealed the family had ‘requested no protocol’ and ‘just wanted a wholesome family day like any other normal family’.
The small business owner says it was a day ‘my boys will never forget’ and has offered her ‘coolest, kindest regards’ to the royals.
[From The Daily Mail]
Yeah, I believe that it happened, but I’m curious about the timing of the stories and I’m curious about why this information even came out. Usually, Will and Kate’s activities in Norfolk are shrouded in complete secrecy. We barely get confirmation of when they arrive at and leave their Norfolk country home, much less hear about their activities once they’re there. Also: if the point was to give us some assurances about Kate’s health these days, it’s odd that she can run around (literally) doing a Nerf war and yet she can’t Zoom with some charities from home, you know? But hey, I guess the British taxpayers are fine with this.
2023 photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and Britain’s Prince Louis of Wales (R) watch Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (not pictured) as he uses an excavator while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023, where the family joined volunteers helping to renovate and improve the building. – People across Britain were on Monday asked to do their duty as the celebrations for King Charles III’s coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.,Image: 774584132, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince Louis of Wales (R) holds the hand of his mother, Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023, where the family joined volunteers helping to renovate and improve the building. – People across Britain were on Monday asked to do their duty as the celebrations for King Charles III’s coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.,Image: 774584224, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
-
-
(L-R) Britain’s Prince George of Wales, Britain’s Prince Louis of Wales and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they take part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023, where the family joined volunteers helping to renovate and improve the building. – People across Britain were on Monday asked to do their duty as the celebrations for King Charles III’s coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.,Image: 774584280, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and Britain’s Prince Louis of Wales (R) watch Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (not pictured) as he uses an excavator while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023, where the family joined volunteers helping to renovate and improve the building. – People across Britain were on Monday asked to do their duty as the celebrations for King Charles III’s coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.,Image: 774584418, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Princess Charlotte of Wales tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023, where the family joined volunteers helping to renovate and improve the building. – People across Britain were on Monday asked to do their duty as the celebrations for King Charles III’s coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.,Image: 774584464, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
-
-
Watched by Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (centre right) and Britain’s Prince George of Wales (R), Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023, where the family joined volunteers helping to renovate and improve the building. – People across Britain were on Monday asked to do their duty as the celebrations for King Charles III’s coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.,Image: 774584543, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
-
-
Watched by Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (centre right) and Britain’s Prince George of Wales (R), Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023, where the family joined volunteers helping to renovate and improve the building. – People across Britain were on Monday asked to do their duty as the celebrations for King Charles III’s coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.,Image: 774584555, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
-
-
Watched by his mother Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, and father Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain’s Prince George of Wales tries his hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023, where the family joined volunteers helping to renovate and improve the building. – People across Britain were on Monday asked to do their duty as the celebrations for King Charles III’s coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.,Image: 774584579, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
-
-
Prince George, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they join volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, as part of the Big Help Out, to mark the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Featuring: Prince George, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Slough, United Kingdom
When: 07 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
So the big argument for the royals is that they help out tourism. How is it helping if they don’t bother to call attention to their activities? How nice for W&K that they only have to do the fun activities. Charles, as a cancer patient, at least pretends to work.
Such a contrast to Megan and Harry who are out there doing the work, actually helping tourism of the countries they visit, speaking other languages…
While these two play Nerf games and run around the countryside.
It was never more clear that royal family supported the wrong son.
Their lives have been all about one big fun thing to the next. They’ve always shirked work for the fun things. Why is this any different? They’ve got the next excuse in the world right now to avoid anything except that which they truly want to do.
Ok here we go again with Can’t battling cancer she doesn’t have! It truly shows just how jealous they are of Harry being in Colombia that they have to bring in the leftovers from their separate places to make an appearance. Wonder what dear Can’t will be receiving for making her appearance with Peg?
Honestly, my theory now is that she had been sick long before and was in the middle of treatment when it got too hard to hide with, you know, the peasants calling out bungled photo shop jobs and Kate MIA, etc., then, when the press really started to turn on them around the time she was both outed as the royal racist and the US media started ramping up the Rose Hanbury affair rumors, they chose that moment, when she was basically already headed towards recovery, to reveal the cancer so as to say, “see. Don’t you all feel bad? Kate has cancer so stop holding her accountable for her racism and holding William accountable for cheating and all of KP accountable for the terrible comms strategy.” They are exploiting cancer as a get out of jail free card. I believe she was sick awhile ago. I believe she is recovering now and they are pretending she’s in the thick of treatment. She’s not. I’m glad she’s better. Nobody deserves cancer. Also nobody deserves racism. Waiting for Omid Scobie’s show playing this out.
British tax payer here… just to confirm I am not ok with this. If she is well enough to do this sort of activity then firstly I am pleased for her recovery, but secondly if she can do this she can do some work. The idea of endless holidays after 6 months off on sick leave is not ok. If she doesn’t return to work in September then I will be even more angry. Good days and bad days I totally get that – but for most of her charities they can afford her some flexibility, and if she is such an amazing patron ( or whatever) they will be delighted to accommodate her health needs. Unless of course it is sheer laziness.
Yep also a British taxpayer and if anyone asked me about it, I’d be annoyed. Do some work or at least campaign that others with serious health issues should have no trouble getting a year off with full pay.
But a decade of Tories has meant no one ever asks what people think of their money being spent on billionaires instead of kids whose only meal of the day might be their free school lunch. Hopefully Labour will take less of a knee to royalty but older generations have it pretty engrained that this family is special. (Fun fact: actually based on the Painted Ceiling history in Greenwich, they just have the ancestor who was Protestant and not married to a catholic who was plucked from 50-odd others who failed those 2 requirements to step in when an heir-less queen died. So special they can bite my shiny metal..)
That woman does not have cancer lol. She’s just took advantage of the surgery she had back in January to enjoy your taxpayer pounds without having to show her face in an official capacity. And win some sympathy points.
She and the idiots who came up with this at least could look up what they saying. If she has cancer like they still saying she would not get preventative chemo, that treathmen goes to people who does not have cancer but are high risk getting it also it takes max 6 months and only when you are a lesser mortal. the whole thing is a lie to make her more popular and idiots fangirling over her
Also British and yeah, if she can go out and participate in ‘nerf wars’ with her kids then she’s fit enough to earn her keep.
As keeps being said on this blog – the cancer narrative is clearly a cover for something else, and am beginning to doubt she even had cancer.
But, guys! Nerf Wars brings her joy, working does not. It’s really that simple. She TOLD us that would be the case from now on, so there’s no surprise here about her choices…
Can you imagine how aggressive Willy would be with Kate and his shooting at her with a Nerf Blaster? A mess. Hopefully the kiddos had fun.
I can imagine him going full psycho like Dennis in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia when he’s been married for one day and already hates his wife and wants to get rid of her by any means. He gives off the same vibes.
Those look like old pictures George looks younger. Wholesome like any normal family the,article states. Over the top fawning prose. I doubt the keens are under the same roof.
These are pictures from….maybe the day of service after the coronation last year? These aren’t from the nerf wars weekend.
Those are the same pictures they were showing us when Kittykat went missing. How can there be any debate that those pictures have nothing to do with this article. It’s just another made up story to compete with the couple who are actually doing serious work.
There is a picture linked to the article that shows the kids kind of blurry holding nerf guns and there seems to be smoke too. Unless it’s been pulled, but she wasn’t in that photo.
Why did this lady provide the full names of all of her children? That is not a normal or natural way to speak.
lol, that would explain the reappearance of big blue.
The pictures are from last summer when they took part in a Scouts event in Slough. That’s why they all have the scout neckerchief.
I feel like many of the stories that have come out about Kate over the last few months have a strong whiff of promotion among them. Here, we have the name of the company, the name of the owner, the location of the nerf games, and she even rattles off the name of her three children to make sure its in the press that her kids played with the Wales children. We had those weird stories back in March or whenever about Kate going chocolate shopping, and I feel like there were one or two other similar stories.
So it seems the Waleses are very clearly giving permission for these companies/people to share this information to the press in the hopes of…..what? distracting from the Sussexes colombia tour because we have a story about nerf wars?
also, lol at the family “requesting no protocol” but showing up in the production office with no advance warning with friends and family and probably skipped whatever line there was etc.
I wrote something almost identical below. And I just don’t get how this would even be safe, from a security standpoint. Show up with no warning? Doesn’t their security need to, you know, secure areas before royals just stroll in? And running around the premises with toy guns and smoke bombs and the general public? How could their security team even keep an eye on them? It all sounds fake as hell to me.
The Gone Wild Festival is a Bear Grylls company. He’s an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust and an OBE. So maybe that’s the connection?
I think this is based on what was posted on social media from this Barron woman. The wording is identical to something I saw on Twitter over the weekend prior to this story coming out which was a screen cap of her post from somewhere else. There were also a few comments below hers.
Is there a social media page for the Bear Grylls event? It might be from there.
I am not sure if this article came from KP only because these comments contradict the Becky English story saying Kate won’t be doing any work even after the summer holiday.
I’m not sure this does contradict the English story though – Kate isn’t working, she’s just going to be a full time stay at home mom at this point who does things like this when she wants and forget working or doing anything for the taxpayer.
“it’s odd that she can run around (literally) doing a Nerf war and yet she can’t Zoom with some charities from home, you know?”
Exactly 👏🏼🎯.. and these stories were a way to garner articles without having to actually to any work or make any appearances, they couldn’t let the Sussex’s be the only Royals in the tabloids and other media. This is beyond lazy. Oh and if she is having “Nerf wars” she can work and is perfectly fine.
She is doing sports but could not participate in any work events. The wholesome normal family fun line sounds like an amusement park commercial.
Yeah, sure, Jan. The entire statement – including shouting out her kids with their first and last names (who does that?) – sounds like an advertisement for Norfolk Nerf. Unless there are photos, this is another chocolate shop outing – no proof but lots of free advertising for the company. I’m surprised she didn’t give her website address and company hours. *insert eyeroll*
Also, how would this be at all safe and secure for the heirs to the throne? Running around with the general public, shooting projectiles at each other and firing off smoke bombs? Seems like it’d make them easy targets for actual harm.
Odd that none of the general public noticed. Her story would be more believable if she said W&K and extended family were the only ones there for the event.
“No subject of the King in the UK has access to a smartphone camera” – the Rota, on behalf of the BRF
This whole article is giving “Windsor Farm Store” vibes tbh. The photos not even from Nerf Wars some year past, but from a Scouts event? KP courtiers are as transparent as they are witless. Still on their same BS as they were in the spring. Absolutely nothing changed. This is only out there b/c every time Harry & Meghan do an event the palaces have to flounce like a bunch of desperate pickme girls.
No one really cares what those two or up to so they have to blast it out to pretend they are a normal family. Reeks of attention seeking to me.
Right? My initial reaction is okay and and? Thanks for letting us know you played a nerf war with your kids. During your long vacation. Whilst tax-payer funded. Good for you.
They are a deeply insecure couple if they have to make a big spectacle about taking their children to… Nerf Wars? My father used to take me and my siblings all the time to events like these so we could burn off energy and give my mother a break. Thousands of families do it every weekend just fine. W&K are so weird and it’s getting laughable at this point.
Nobody can tell me that the Brits don’t take photos when the Wales family is out and about (and what about tourists?). Complete nonsense. Or does the English population get threatened not to take photos of the tax-funded Wales or they’ll go to jail? Is England now the new Thailand?
Btw this article only proves that Kate is already fit again or never that sick. Anyone who can do sports like her or sail (as has been reported many times) is definitely not as bad off as is being reported. Spreading lies like this is a slap in the face for all people who really have to and had to fight against cancer.
In the past there have been instances of RPOs going up to people and asking them to delete photos despite the family being in a public area.
I don’t understand why they think a photo-less story like this would compete with the Colombia trip?
Because this was the best they could come up with?
KM was probably hoping to kill two birds with one stone: steal focus from the Colombian trip and further hoodwink the public that she and W are still together.
Another article in yesterday’s Sunday papers suggests Charles is withdrawing Andrew’s private security at Royal Lodge effective October. His police protection having been withdrawn some while ago.
For this to be dredged up again, and if it’s true in the first place, may mean W has finally got his way and he and KM will move into Royal Lodge this year. It’s the only way they can maintain the appearance of living together. Andrew must have finally got somewhere more satisfactory to his ego
seems odd that 600-odd people were there and not one photo. did they confiscate everyone’s phones? Unlikely at best.
Setting aside the fact that this obviously suggests that Kate is doing well enough to resume at least some of her duties, and ignoring the over-the-top fawning, this is a genuinely cute story. Yes, there’s an air of self-promotion, but that’s a given when it comes to the BRF, and this is at least a soft, relatable approach. It’s too bad that they will doubtlessly cancel out the positivity by talking shit about Harry and Meghan in 3…2…1…
As a sidenote, I had no idea “Nerf wars” were a thing, but it sounds like a blast!
Wasn’t this done around the same time as their Olympic commercial. I guess PW washed his charcoal beard off and she let her hair grow back a little and most of all don’t tell anyone we’re coming, no press and we won’t need security because we are just a normal family out having fun. Where is Snoop Dog when we need him?
Pics or it didn’t happen. The piece sounds like an advertisement for the Nerf company rather than a scoop about the Waleses. Plus, is a cancer patient really running around in the sun? I have my doubts.
It’s nice to hear that the kids apparently had fun, but it’s never good for children to grow up in an environment of secrecy, manipulation and lies. I feel bad for them.
I am sure they will be just like their parents…
Did they go to Balmoral for hunting etc? It’s this time of the year, isn’t it?. Anyway, I could believe the whole thing for the children’s sake but I have a hard time imagining William and Kate together even for their children…propably, only one of them was with them and the nanny and they just included the other one to complete the image of the perfect family outing..
Stunt stories like this is why the Kate doesn’t have cancer theory is still alive. If Kate is well enough to rip and run with her kids she is well enough to put in some work.
Exactly!!
Ok just a question…. “It’s Nerf or Nothing” is their marketing phrase; and I’m to believe that Louis ran around yelling it? Do they have that many more Nerf ads running on tv? Also, those darts can hurt when you get shot (I have two sons, it’s happened to me) and Kan’t is healthy enough to do this? I call shenanigans
I don’t think this is a KP story only because it blows up the Becky English article from a few days ago where we were told that Kate might do some activities with her kids, she won’t be doing anything “work” related except maybe Rembrance Sunday. This DM article was taken from a social media post and copied basically verbatim. It contradicts the English story so I suspect this is some tabloid pushback with the hypocrisy of the situation.
Poor Princess Char! They won’t get her a new sweater.