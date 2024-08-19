Democratic strategists told Kamala Harris to stop saying ‘we’re not going back’

Roevember is coming, but first we have to get through the Democratic National Convention this week. I say “get through,” but it’s not a chore – I’m actually looking forward to the DNC and many of the speakers. This evening, the speakers are: President Biden, Dr. Jill Biden and Hillary Clinton. Tuesday speakers: President Obama, Doug Emhoff and Illinois Gov. Pritzker. Wednesday: Tim Walz, Bill Clinton and Nancy Pelosi (boooo). Thursday: Vice President Kamala Harris. Just think, if Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi had their way, President Biden would have withdrawn and we would have spent the past month fighting over who the new nominee would be, and the DNC would be a chaotic, contested mess. I’m so glad that Biden outmaneuvered them and that Kamala Harris was incredibly prepared for the moment. Speaking of, CNN has a new piece on how and why Harris has hit the ground running so spectacularly:
Three weeks into her presidential run was the first time the Biden campaign’s pollsters — now hers — held a deep-dive call with Kamala Harris’ inner circle to discuss what she’s been saying on the stump. Over the line came a lot of praise, but also some suggested tweaks. First, said veteran Democratic numbers man Geoff Garin, summarizing their analysis, stop saying, “We’re not going back.” It wasn’t focused enough on the future, he argued. Second, lay off all the “weird” talk — too negative.
Harris’ advisers listened. They considered the arguments. They decided to stick with what the crowds were chanting in the arenas. When advisers who had been on the call briefed the vice president on the suggestions, according to CNN’s conversations with close to a dozen people involved with internal campaign decisions, she told them she wasn’t going to listen to the pollsters herself and would instead trust the instincts she had buried under self-doubt for so long.
Harris has shocked even people close to her with how she’s been coming across in the just four weeks since she became a presidential candidate. Many political obsessives who had largely written off the vice president can’t understand how a woman whose early struggles they still keenly remember is now projecting as succinct and punchy, comfortable onstage and in her own skin.
While several Democratic officials told CNN privately that the turnaround for a politician whose weaknesses haven’t magically disappeared may be setting the party up for devastation if she stumbles, Harris isn’t just feeding off the burst of Democratic good feelings that followed Biden’s exit. She’s feeling a sense of liberation campaigning for herself rather than calibrating around Biden.
Harris is also reaping the benefits from years of a quietly revamped internal operation and a small circle of advisers she tends to meet with at her dining room table at the Naval Observatory, which remains the nexus of power, while the staff still in the headquarters Biden established in Wilmington, Delaware, manages the campaign operations.
Unlike Harris’ last campaign — which imploded in a swirl of self-doubt, second-guessing and rival factions pulling and pushing her over ideas and wording — this one has been defined by the shortness of the race. She hasn’t had time for any of the old lingering. She hasn’t had time to try to work any new people into her circle of trust.
The result — despite a politician who had developed a reputation for word salads and hedging herself into incomprehensibility — is the least message-tested Democratic presidential campaign in decades. Rather than honing a stump speech over months on the trail, Harris had about 26 hours between finding out she’d be running and having to deliver hers for the first time, at her new campaign headquarters in Wilmington, and it was carried live on national TV.
I love that she trusts her political instincts now and she’s not listening to some of the worst f–king advice ever. “Stop saying ‘we’re not going back’ and stop saying ‘weird’” – like, those are the two most organic parts of why her campaign has been so successful so quickly. She said “we are not going back” in one of her first speeches as the nominee and people literally started chanting it back to her. The “weird” criticism has been SO effective too. Basically, I think many of these pieces are the Beltway media trying to come to terms with how badly they underestimated Harris and her political instincts. They thought everyone in the country saw Harris as “a politician who had developed a reputation for word salads and hedging herself into incomprehensibility,” when really, most people just saw her as Joe Biden’s loyal soldier and someone who seems happy and upbeat. Like, the overwhelming majority of people go on vibes, and Kamala’s vibes have been great for a while.
She is correct not to listen to those people!
Her campaign is very clear and direct. Those advisors are like the British courtiers- they think they are important but they just screw everything up.
Exactly! Democratic strategists are always wrong. That’s how the Republican party’s propaganda has gone unchallenged for so long. We SHOULD be hitting back at Tr*mp’s lies, and “We Won’t Go Back” is the perfect response to the regressive policy objectives of Project 2025. It has already become a rallying cry. It has already inspired Shepard Fairey’s Kamala poster, with the word ‘Forward’.
PS: It’s also the perfect way to say we’re not going back to the chaos of another Tr*mp administration.
I wish I had just a fraction of their delusional belief in the correctness. We need a big purge in DC and the media.
OMGosh, I feel like for *years* regular Dems have been screaming into the void that we want our party leaders to be better at responding to all the GOP messaging – GOP messaging is all BS lies, but they do it effectively while Dem “Keep your heads down and just do the work” [lack of] messaging has cost us too many elections.
So PLEASE don’t listen to crappy DNC advisors! Keep trusting your instincts, Kamala!
And also, CNN: F*&^ you with this “a politician who had developed a reputation for word salads and hedging herself into incomprehensibility” – when you come at Trump for his senile ramblings and inability to finish even a single sentence without turning it into a Mad Lib run-on, maybe then you can comment on other candidates. Until then, STFU.
People want someone of notoriety to say what they’re all thinking: we don’t wanna go back, and it is true that trump vance are freakin WEIRDOES
Whew that is some shadeeeee from CNN. I think this period of history will hopefully be studied for a long time. People were desperately looking for an alternative to the two 80-year-old previous presidents and she stepped into the moment, captured the energy and is running with it. It’s amazing to watch and be part of. I am really hoping this momentum carried all the way through Election Day!
all the mainstream media are shading her like this while still mitigating the shitshow that is Trump. It says A LOT about how the rich folks who own media outlets work to manipulate the public. I think there are still a lot of people that invest heavily in what these outlets say but the younger generations don’t (older folks like me search for source material and discuss the glaring issues with our media)
I just heard on GMA something about Kamala ‘standing in the shadows of an unpopular president’. WTF???? That’s not the case! Biden’s been a very successful and popular president!!
I’m glad she isn’t taking that advice and instead doing what she thinks is appropriate. She is doing great and “we are not going back”!!! Get out and vote the most important poll is the one that you vote at!!
“We’re not going back!” is what we should all be screaming at trump. Not going back to his horrible “leadership”; not going back to the pre-Roe devastation for women; not going back to the days before the Civil Rights Act and Title VII; not going back to the days when women could ONLY be housewives. All of which the repugs are angling for.
yes, 100%. This part ” despite a politician who had developed a reputation for word salads and hedging herself into incomprehensibility” pisses me off so much. Thats these a**hole dudes believing other dudes narratives. Not everyone thought that, many thought this was the media trying to tarnish her and throw her under the bus. Go Kamala!
Exactly! The media had characterized as such! The media is using the same tactics on Kamala as they use/ed on Meghan. “Word salad” my arse!
It’s so creepy how the narratives are exactly the same for Meghan and Kamala. I’m disappointed in my old self that I wouldn’t have recognized all of the dog whistles immediately, before I learned what they were with what Meghan continues to go through. It is the exact same script.
I really wouldn’t be surprised if years from now a historian links articles about Kamala today that were actually about Meghan in 2018, with the names changed. It’s too eerily similar.
wow, those pollsters and advisors are so out of touch and obviously oblivious to the fact that it’s working? and weird is ‘too negative’? after years of trump’s racism and violence. and just recently calling harris a b***h? and ‘weird’ of all things is too negative? sounds like people setting her up for failure to be honest. i’m glad she’s not listening.
The media and “the advisors” believe that because she is a woman, she must need help in what to do or say.
Just another form of mansplaining.
Agreed, there is no way Kamala is ever as negative as Trump, even on her worst day and his best. He’s always been a rabid dog, foaming at the mouth.
This piece is thoughtful and insightful. I really appreciated how fair it was. VP Harris has been underestimated by many, but has proven to be THAT woman. I am so excited to see her as the next President of the United States.
President Barack Obama actually helped stop the bleeding that Schiff, Pelosi et al stated…but some of ya’ll aren’t ready for that discussion yet.
“This piece is thoughtful and inciteful”? Really? It’s full of backhanded compliments and basically implies that she’s succeeding in spite of being some kind of insecure dimwit. F*ck the Trump media, I hope they all are driven out of business.
How does anyone know what Obama wanted, except himself?
I thought it was smart of them to wait a few days (which was all it was) with his endorsement. This way the news cycle stayed focused on Harris even longer.
Yup. Exactly what a several have been saying here the past month.
Yes. This is not helping anyone but the Republicans, as they love to point and say: “she is not even popular with the Dems”, which is not true at all.
My mistake. I thought that this was the piece from WSJ this past Sunday.
Exactly!! And considering how many Obama people Kamala has hired I don’t think he was against her or Joe. I think people needed him to be a bad guy in this so they made him one. But all the actual evidence we have FROM OBAMA is that he was 100% supportive of Joe and then backed Kamala.
What people who worked for him did is not a reflection of him and to put that on him is insane.
Also considering how close Joe, Kamala and Obama all still seem- I think some people just don’t like Obama and were looking for reasons to trash him..
I’m going to guess that those strategists worked for Obama. We’re not going back and they’re weird have been the most effective slogans in years. Kamala has good political instincts and she should continue to follow them.
I would guess they’re *not* Obama’s people. I’m very bothered by the throwing Obama under the bus narrative. I would venture a guess that such advisors are older white dudes who believe the other white dudes setting right wing narratives in the media. Or the entire story is BS and entirely written by some right wing dude at CNN.
Geoff Garin was part of the brain trust that came up with “forward” for Hillary in 2016. I can see the wisdom in bringing him and Mark Penn on board, but only so you can do the exact opposite of what they recommend.
You’d be very very very wrong they worked for Hilary and the Clintons, you know the people that turned the democrats into mini republicans lights.
No offense, but this article seems to be very right-leaning. Besides talking about her weaknesses not magically disappearing, this part jumped out, “despite a politician who had developed a reputation for word salads and hedging herself into incomprehensibility.”
The only people talking about her “word salads” are Trump supporters trying to deflect his own lack of coherence. They always point to that Harris quote “What can be, unburdened by what has been.” That’s only “word salad” if you have trouble with basic reading comprehension. She’s a very clear speaker.
The very idea of talking about Kamala Harris and word salads when trump is standing right there in all his word salad glory is all you need to know. Insidious.
LOL LOL exactly. Trump with all his word salad.
Yup, like everything else, they accuse the Dems of doing whatever they’re doing. Just like the accusations of using AI images, when they’re the only ones doing it! Or their insistence that Biden is a criminal using the office for the financial gain of his family. Etc. etc. etc. This list is so long!
They really tried to paint her into a narrative of incompetence. From the beginning, she was reported on negatively but most people just saw her as doing her job. They were wrong and they’re mad that they got egg on their faces.
I am old enough to remember before Roe. And am now living in post Roe.
We are NOT Going Back is perfect.
Calling out “weird” is disarming not negative.
I would be willing to bet big money all of those advisors are men.
The advisors are pitching fits.
Oh well.
VP Harris is killing it! And they can’t stand it. She has appealed to the masses in a way they cannot understand.
Losing bodily autonomy isn’t something that has happened to them.
If any of you are in MO please
vote Lucas Kunce for Senate.
Josh Hawley’s wife argued Dobbs and stripped us of Roe. Please remember this in Roevember!
Heck yes to everything you said! 🌊
Headline should be: Democratic Men told Kamala Harris …. you know, the same ones who told us Democratic women for DECADES that “abortion is a non-starter” — and hence, lost the right to abortion for us all.
Go Kamala. I like her even better now.
Its such blatant negligence that the so-called 4th Estate in America has refused to keep its collective foot on the neck of someone as unsuitable and indeed, as dangerous for the Republic as trump is and has been ever since he wafted his stink over us all back in 2015.
And in all the years since, the demand for accountability from trump and his handlers by the so-called 4th Estate has been shallow and unserious.
No collective voice in any sector of the society has been loud enough or effective enough or sustained enough to demand a collective and resounding “NO” to the idea of a CONVICTED FELON RUNNING FOR THE POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!
His handlers, the talking heads on teevee and in print and his enablers all-around, have corrupted their consciences in how twisty theyve pretzelized themselves into not treating the threat he poses to various demographics and to the Republic at large with the seriousness it deserves.
Those in the 4th Estate who tried to criticize him with any semblance of seriousness over the period (2015-2024) enough to cause folks to sit up and pay attention, soon find that they no longer have their jobs. I think in particular of all the black faces that had shows or were frequent guests on msnbc and cnn leading up to, during and after President Obama’s time in office. And those who are still in their jobs or have been elevated to positions because of their willingness to dishonestly “both-sides” the issues, are the ones who the rest of us are supposed to look to as the vanguards of the democracy?
America is fucked……whether or not chump gets back into office.
PS: Why dont more left-leaning oligarchs become owners of big, influential media? Or is that an oxymoronic concept?
Obviously, the days of Walter Cronkite and Pulitzer Prize winning journalists have long since bit the dust. “News” is now 100% clickbait. In 2005 Emily Pulitzer and the other shareholders of Pulitzer Inc. sold out to Lee Enterprises for 1.4 billion dollars. Lee is worth 55 million today. The industry and its previous high standards aren’t coming back.
‘Those in the 4th Estate who tried to criticize him with any semblance of seriousness over the period (2015-2024) enough to cause folks to sit up and pay attention, soon find that they no longer have their jobs.’
As someone who worked in media and covered Trump in Arizona starting in 2015, this … this is so true it hurts. Even working with independent and ‘liberal’ media orgs, people who raised the alarm internally were called biased and alarmist and hysterical.
It’s ok though – political journalism isn’t ever high stakes, switching careers is easy and it’s not like career success is tied to important stuff like housing security or health care. 💔
@smlstrs
Wow! Even tho I saw it happen with my own eyes, as familiar faces on cable teevee and some in print disappeared from their regular programming, Ive never been so aware of the rot as I am now, hearing of your experience.
I can only imagine all the journalists who are not anchors, whose faces we dont see on teevee, but who work their beats, create good/important stories, only to see their stories get spiked.
The opportunity for new media/new sources of information, as the internet promised, where anyone could become a publisher, is just not landing as it was envisioned. It seems to be devolving even before it evolves. And thats because while the end-product might have been deregulated and decentralized, the sources of revenue have not. Advertising and sponsorships – the life-blood of media – come from the same self-interested parties as the ones that have taken over legacy media for their own agenda.
As far as left-leaning oligarchs, Huey P. Long comes to mind, so there’s your answer. A left-leaning populist doesn’t usually get that far.
Men are crying because a Black woman is sucsessful by following her own ideas and instincts and not listening to them….
This 👆. I love the way she seems to be charting her own course. She doesn’t want to be poll tested and focused grouped into a pretzel. It’s not going to happen.
“We aren’t going back,” is the absolutely perfect response to the reactionary platform of Project 2025. Women aren’t going back to the days when they couldn’t vote, nor are black Americans. WTF advisors, how can they not get that??? Trusting your gut instincts gives strength, and we’re all feeling Kamala’s.
“We’re not going back.” It’s the literal definition of focused on the future. Geoff Garin is a good guy, but he’s been at this too long, imho.
Not to mention, a direct rebuke to the “Make America Great Again” slogan.
Yes! Exactly!
I loved a story yesterday about her first campaign for AG in 2010, the year of the Tea Party. I don’t want to thread jack so I will just say that for all their pretending to be gleeful over running against her and all the mockery they have subjected her to, Republicans have been terrified of her political talent at least since that first AG run fourteen years ago. They poured money into the race to help her popular Republican opponent who was favored and leading in the polls. They called it “Strangling Hercules in the crib” because they saw how talented “Hercules” was and is, and they hoped to end her career before it ever started. Well, they failed and now find themselves trying to keep Hercules out of the White House. Don’t believe Republicans demeaning and laughing at her. They’ve known all along how formidable she is. Hercules.
Thanks for this insider info, very interesting stuff.
Love this!! @Brassy Rebel, you keep sharing the best news stories here! I’m going to have to Google this one now too.
I’m sure that Geoff Garin has done whatever research that people like him are paid to do. As a Black woman, “We’re not going back” resonates powerfully and meaningfully with me —in a way that Garin and his focus groups might not fully get.
I grew up with the vestiges of legally supported racial segregation and legally supported control of women’s bodies, women’s financial independence, and women’s career options. It’s wonderful to be a part of a national political surge of power and policies that reflect and cement our progress.
Whatever future-focus that Garin wants to highlight, I hope he understands the risks that go along with possibly alienating—yet again — the Democratic Party’s most reliable cohorts of voters. It’s really not a game for most of us.
Anybody who followed her on social media and really listened to what she had to say KNEW she was fantastic…it’s the misogyny machine running around saying she was a bad campaigner and not good at her job. F*ck those guys because she is KILLING it in this race and has been from day 1. Her social media people are masters and all of these catchphrases are working. Too bad the “we go high when they go low” people haven’t learned any lessons in the last 8 years. Good thing she isn’t listening to them!
They show their hand with each new article published by one of these bastions of Old Media (all of which are all owned by right-wing billionaires or Big Oil conglomerates.
I am so glad she listened to her instincts instead of what they wanted her to do or say. Also, whoever is running her Kamalahq is brilliant! I would love to join that team!
There is a farm in rural CO with a huge wooden sign that says, “TRUMP 2024: Take America Back.”
Were it not for fear of getting shot, I’ve love to add “…to the Dark Ages.”
“Weird” works because we’re dealing with a narcissist and his insane conservative backers. These people can’t stand being the butt of the joke, which is why they’re flipping out and revealing themselves. It wouldn’t work with a normal candidate, and the sooner we stop pretending Trump is one the better.
She does need better economic messaging, though. Walz is more progressive, but I do think they need more concrete ideas for financial stability in the long term. We are losing young men precisely because the modern economy is leaving workers behind, and the traditional power class (men) is stumbling because of it. We don’t have to bend over backwards to baby them, but we do need to understand the risk of the backlash if we don’t provide direction.
I’m willing to reconsider this based on people’s reactions here, but the focus on the word “freedom” gives me pause as, sadly, lots of older white voters actually find that word scary. “Rights” feels like more effective messaging. She needs older white voters in the swing states. But, you know, she’s doing great, I love her to pieces, and when Beyoncé opens her catalog for you, I get why you take it.
I feel like “rights” isn’t as universally accepted as you might think. People have a lot of feelings wrapped up in movements for civil rights, workers’ rights, LGBTQAI+ rights, etc. If anything, I think using the word “freedom” is reclaiming the language used by the far right for their oppression campaigns.
You may well be right. I’m just huddled into a ball of anxiety until this is over. No idea how I’m going to get through election night. But I’ll be walking and knocking for Harris here in Houston.
Whoever these ‘advisors’ are, they’re idiots. Hear me when I say, we are not going back! That’s the best line ever!
I completely agree with you! Some folks don’t understand just how much we really feel that way. That we will not let the Republicans turn the clock back on us and take us back to a time that was great for rich white men, but not so great for everyone else. Especially for women, and people of color. Maga wants to go back to that time. And “We’re Not Going Back” is a great counter message and rallying cry to express just how opposed we are to regression. Those old guys just don’t get it. They may mean well, but their playbook is outdated.
I am glad she isn’t listening, I think their campaign is doing great, and we aren’t going back while it might not make sense to men sure touches me as a woman.
Plus it seems to be making sense to the masses because the artist who did the Hope poster of Obama (I apologize I don’t know their name) did one of Kamala that said Forward so yeah people get the message.
And the weird thing is perfect because it sums them up, I mean they are walking around rallies carrying sperm donation cups with JD’s face on it to mock people who are struggling to create families beyond being mean that is weird.
I’m happy she’s not listening to those advisors, because “we’re not going back” is one of the most effective and powerful messages I’ve seen in a long while.
CNN is as bad as the Wall Street Journal. You go Kamala, and we are going right along with you! Forwards not backwards. The corporate media shills will just have to deal with it as they watch their influence slowly dwindle away. If a CNN talking head speaks in the forest, does it really matter if no one is listening?
We are not going back 😍😍😍
CNN is only one of the msm that I stay away from now. They are owned by Rupert Murdoch and his ilk. They want to do to the US what the bm did to the UK. What I don’t understand is that they will just lose money because the economy will sink so low no one will be able to see it. I guess like Rupert Murdoch they will leave the country and go to another one to do this to. I suggest our Canadian friends keep a sharp watch on what the media is doing there.
If you are happy that Joe Biden stepped aside and Kamala is at the top of the ticket, you should actually be showering Nancy Pelosi with praise rather than booing her. Listen to Ezra Klein’s interview with her and you might realize that, if not for Nancy working her relationships behind he scenes (and a judiciously timed interview), Joe would still be running and we’d be ….
Personally, I love that she’s abandoned that “when they go low, we go high” nonsense in favor of “when they go low, we kick them in the teeth because their head was right there so…” Calling out the bull…shirt…is absolutely required or it is a tacit agreement that it’s acceptable.
That ‘advisor’ is garbage – probably working for Trump.
The Dems strategists have been wimpy for a long time. Playing “ nice” against pure evil and chaos.
You have to look into the eye of that storm and call it what it is… “ weird”.
“!We’re not going back”
Any warrior will tell you that.
To me the beauty of these quotes is that they just flat say, “people, we are done and vote as if your lives depend on it.” Too often we have too many purists who are worried that the Dem nominee isn’t doing enough to save the black footed booby rat or any other valid cause they love. So they sit it out and vote third party. Because they want utopia. I hate to say but the removal of Roe and the clearly “roll the clock back to an imaginary time that will let us white dudes run the show” may have finally served as the wake up call a lot of people needed. I remember seeing an article about a lesbian voter who wasn’t “feeling” Biden because of another issue. I remember thinking well don’t worry because that issue will be the least of your problems if the “lesbians are only for porn threesomes” crew get back in. I know. Small minded and petty of me. But I am old enough to remember when women couldn’t get loans or credit cards without a male co-signer. And this MAGA crowd would love to have that be the case again. And I’m not ancient folks.