Telegraph: Duchess Meghan ‘is dressing like she’s on a royal tour in Colombia’

One of the weirdest parts of the Princess of Wales’s near-total disappearance this year has been the silence of all of the media royalists who love nothing more than barfing out 5,000-word thinkpieces on Kate’s jewelry or buttons. They briefly tried to talk about Queen Camilla’s fashion (lol) and they seem to think Duchess Sophie is a lost cause. But with the Duchess of Sussex’s tours of Nigeria and now Colombia, suddenly all of those royalists have opinions. They’ve been dying to write about royal fashion, even if they insist that Meghan is not “royal” per se. It’s a tricky proposition, really – some will acknowledge that Meghan doesn’t have to play by the same rules as QEII, and yet they still expect her to dress like she’s still a working royal? Maybe it’s the same as it’s ever been – they still think they “own” Meghan, therefore any conversation about Meghan “belongs” to them. Speaking of, here are some highlights from the Telegraph’s “How Meghan is dressing like she’s on a royal tour in Colombia.”
Diplomatic dressing: The Duchess of Sussex has switched through outfit changes that are loaded with messages to decipher. Wearing clothes and accessories by Colombian designers including Johanna Ortiz, and Aquazzura is considered “diplomatic dressing” – the polite act of nodding to your host nation. It’s a trick which the current Princess of Wales has been known to do on trips in locations from Canada to India.
Why Meghan is repeating some pieces: Meghan has also injected her Colombia wardrobe with other subtle tactics – repeating pieces that she’s worn in the past so as to not be criticised for wearing all-new clothes (something which the Princess of Wales is also conscious of), and wearing rich colours, like coffee brown, from top-to-toe to ensure she stands out in crowds.
LOL they want credit for teaching Meghan how to style herself: While there are signs that Meghan has continued to practise some of the style lessons gleaned during her time as a working royal, there have also been plenty of decidedly non-royal fashion choices made on this trip. From carrying large designer bags, to embracing kitten heels and thigh-split skirts, Meghan has also clearly enjoyed the freedom of not having to adhere to protocol. “Meghan very rarely adopts any of the traditional royal silhouettes when on tour,” adds Harte. “No coat dresses, no hats, no lace, and instead opts for sleeker, more stylish looks.”
It’s not a royal tour: “I don’t fully agree that Meghan is approaching this visit as if it were a royal tour,” says the founder of Royal Fashion Police, an Instagram account which diligently tracks the outfits of royal women from all over the world. “Her outfits in Colombia are much more casual than what one would expect from a British royal tour. The halter-style vest with crop pants, the high slit cut-out dress… they suggest a more relaxed approach.”
The Nigerian tour: In May this year, Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria on what was described at the time as another copycat royal tour. Meghan again ticked several “royal” fashion boxes – wearing symbolic jewellery that belonged to the late Princess Diana as well as donning Lagos-based labels. On that trip, there were signs that the Duchess had eschewed professional help – some of her hemlines puddled on the floor, while other pieces were creased. That would be considered a decidedly non-royal move – the late Queen, the current Queen, and the Princess of Wales have all been known to employ aides to assist with wardrobe planning and execution.
Meghan’s stylist: This time, though, those kinks seem to have been (literally) ironed out for the Duchess of Sussex. On a couple of occasions now the Sussex team has confirmed that Meghan has employed Jamie Mizrahi – a Montecito-based stylist who also works with Adele – and the level of polish displayed on this trip indicates that a professional stylist or tailor may have been consulted before take off. Of all the things she may have gleaned from her time as a working royal, this last point would perhaps have the biggest impact on her personal style. Looking immaculate, in clothes that are well-tailored, is something that anyone might seek to perfect in their style formula, especially if they are dressing for the public eye.
Here’s my thing about Meghan’s style… I thought that once she was free from the shackles of the lace-and-button-covered Protocol Police, she would wear fun patterns and brighter colors overall. Instead, we’ve seen that her default style – her style before her marriage, even – is very heavy on neutrals, mostly variations of sand and beige. If anything, she gets out of her comfort zone when she knows she’s going to be photographed on a Sussex tour. Anyway, I don’t think Meghan IS dressing like she’s on a royal tour, nor do I think she SHOULD dress that way. She should dress how she’s already dressing – fun pops of color here and there, combined with event-specific attire, especially in more professional settings. Would I have chosen differently if I was styling her? For sure, but also… she could teach me some stuff. I like the research she’s done about Colombian designers and the smaller details she’s embedded into her ensembles.
There are very few photos of this look – Meghan wore a blue Oscar de la Renta dress to a reception in Colombia. It looks like the blue version of the yellow Carolina Herrera dress she wore in Nigeria.
That’s our girl… you go Duchess!
May the Universe bless you and your Love Harry with much abundance.
Yeah!!! And just a thought: I love to see them dance!
There is video of them salsa dancing. They’re having fun.
The comments about hemlines and creases are funny because of the false underlying assumption that something like that would never happen to a working royal. Meanwhile, how many times have we seen Kate’s undergarments because she didn’t have weighted hems?! Remember all those photos of her skirts flying up and flashing everyone? For the love of…
Right?! Kate’s spectacle at the South Korean visit, her legs and whatever else all out for all to see getting out of the car, was appalling.
Not just Kate, we’ve also had the misfortune of seeing too much of Camilla’s gams on occasion.
Welp, there goes my appetite. 🤢
Was Kate’s flashing actually deliberate? It’s the sort of thing that could happen to anyone, of course, but I feel like if it happened more than once to any of us, and photos were splashed across every tabloid, we’d put down the crack baby cocktails and spend a few bucks on some dress weights.
for sure intentional. there are far too many instances for it to be anything but(t). she was known to be a flasher in uni and that continued on the world stage. I think there were roughly 10 to 12 incidents of note after she married in. they seemed to slow down about 5 years ago. but then came back with the S Korea red dress oddity.
Typical attention-seeking antics from Kate. But Meghan wore the wrong color nail polish one time and the RR called for their smelling salts!
(I only became a royal watcher because of Meghan, and before that, I regarded the monarchy as silly, but mostly harmless. The nail polsh thing was the first hint I got that the whole institution was batshit crazy.)
There are many posts on this site about this because it was happening just so often. And very often during tours, including in Canada and in India.
Lol! Kate never gets the hemlines right on her pants. And how could I forget the undergarment mishaps? I guess that’s okay but a high slit on a skirt? Oh my! Scandal!
The wrinkle comment is hilarious, to me, because no, you will never see the PoW look wrinkled. She doesn’t work, and never stays at an engagement long enough for one to form. Meghan is a working woman, and that comes with wrinkles, even if you change your clothes 3 times a day.
I’m sorry but could anyone tell me one Caribbean designer that Kate wore during that tour? Cuz I must’ve missed it.
Ummm, I think that a couple pieces of jewelry and one clutch bag were the only items Kate used/wore during her Caribbean Diastour, all items of clothing were by british designers.
She even wore something from that now bankrupt Vampire Bride collection.
The Vampire’s Wife? I’m not surprised it went bankrupt, because it was unimaginative and cheap looking stuff. But I remember others wearing it in the British aristo set. The sparkly magenta one she wore for the flop tour was also downmarket vibes. And that brand name was a choice, especially for Keen.. sorry, rant over.
Pretty sure Beatrice and Eugenie wore the brand also. The designer is married to James blunt and he’s in their aristo friend circle.
She wore two bracelets from a Jamaican designer and sent out an aide to buy a clutch in Belize. The clothes were all by British and American designers.
Huh, okay. Well, that’s more than I thought. 2 bracelets and a clutch. Yay. The bare minimum. No clothes from any of those places. But a white lace doily thing on a jeep. I’m sorry but the lack of diplomacy on that trip still gets me.
They weren’t there as diplomats, they were there to receive the adulation of the poor, benighted locals! And, you know, their pink slips.
They definitely were not there as diplomats lol. But honestly if Kate had worn more designers from the countries hosting, more than just bracelets and a clutch, it would’ve looked better. How much better idk? Cuz it was rough.
Never forget her wearing the opposition party’s colors in Jamaica during an official visit. Odd how that was glossed over in the tabloid piece above.
I’m never going to stop laughing about that. She seems stuck in the flag cosplay, that’s as good as it’s going to get re. diplomatic dressing.
She didn’t really do anything but a few token pieces of jewelry. Instead we got to more tired Catherine Walker and that 80s monstrosity. She did the same for the Pakistan tour where most of her stuff was a British designer recreating Pakistani type outfits. I think there was one actual Pakistani designer she wore and that was the best outfit of that tour.
I don’t know what she did for Canada except wear that maple leaf brooch.
I think what they meant to write is that Katie loves dressing up in the flag colors of the countries she’s visiting, like the series of truly heinous green outfits in … (wait for it) … Ireland! She has zero interest or knowledge of the people who are from the nations she visits.
Oh, how they wish their favourite Karen could have the same beauty, appeal and fashion sense as our Princess Meghan. They wallow in envy and self-pity and I love it. Lots of plates are breaking in KP and it seeps through in articles like these.
Omg, I can smell the desperation sweat rolling off the royal reporters all the over here in sunny California!! They are so desperate to somehow connect the Sussex’s, especially Meghan, to the leftover royals, it’s rather hysterical!
Interesting that Kate’s clothes were wrinkled before she copied Meghan. Or are we pretending that didn’t happen because we’re now forgetting her life before 2017?
Also, why are they speaking like Camilla and Kate were ever serious fashion references?
The Brits are really delusional.
It boggles the mind. As does this whole Rota obsession with what Meghan’s wearing like she’s some sort of runaway slave that ran off with her mistress’ wardrobe. It’s nauseating, frankly, they way they lay on their racism with a trowel in every article.
💯
Meghan looked absolutely fantastic. Those gutter rats over there want to in any manner they can to still associate her with their faux protocols. The woman has moved on and dressing as she chooses.
The British press are desperate to give credit to the Royal Family for Meghan’s styling. When are they going to write the piece about Kate cosplaying Meghan? Furthermore Kate didn’t invent diplomatic dressing, I’d give credit to Princess Diana for that and a lot of First Ladies and female politicians were doing diplomatic dressing long before Kate. Meghan was wearing Aquazzura long before she joined that family and she doesn’t dress like a royal. Kate would never wear the clothes that Meghan wore to Nigeria or Colombia and the Royal press always complained about her hemlines and her crickled clothes when she was working royal. This piece is delusional. Even the two interviewees admit that Meghan is not dressing like a royal.
The way they keep attaching Kate’s name to Meghan and her works is truly infuriating.
She is dressing like she was invited to Colombia to talk about their work. She had some lovely outfits that were as her usual appropriate for the situation. She took no tips from the fashion disaster that is Can’t. This wasn’t a royal tour.
I’d be mad if this wasn’t so funny! No lace! 🤣🤣🤣 Aren’t they going to mention buttons?!
Sure, Kate invented the re-wearing of clothing. I wonder far Anne’s eyes roll back when Kate gets all this re-wear praise.
And Meghan has always rewore clothes on tour so the Telegraph is not being truthful.
Right? And Anne is rewearing clothing from like, the ’70s, and still manages to put a fresh, stylish spin on it. Kate rewears stuff from less than a decade ago that looked dowdy and bland when it was new.
It’s not a royal tour and it’s a good way to promote Invictus and other charities. The royals don’t own traveling to other countries.I’m glad she’s wearing what she likes as she should. I really liked most of them. The blue Oscar de la Renta she wore a few years back already. Meghan didn’t wear a lot of sand and beige before her wedding. She wore more color, prints, and pattern. She looked great.
It’s so funny – this is actually a positive article pretending to be negative. They can pretend that Meghan learned about fashion from the RF, but then she wears, “No coat dresses, no hats, no lace, and instead opts for sleeker, more stylish looks.”
LOL. It’s like “Bam! Take that Catherine Walker!” Poor Waity will need to up her game, that is if we see her much in public again.
I loved all Meghan’s outfits in Colombia! They were her very personal style and combined perfectly with the right accessories 👌. Kate would never…
Where was this person when Meg was being attacked for going sleeveless in Nigeria?
LOL, they’re so mad that she looks so good on this tour.
Meghan looked great on this tour. I really liked her skirt outfits; as someone who is short waisted and busty, skirts are something I can rarely pull off. Superb!
This whole piece is all over the place. She’s trying to look like a royal but she’s not a royal so she can wear what she wants but she shouldn’t do that and she’s just copying a woman who hasn’t been seen on a public tour in eons. Also, I love how they said Canada to India. What about those other places? You know the ones where they bombed?
Johana Ortiz was a favorite designer before Colombia. I believe she wore two of the designer’s dresses in Nigeria. Meghan seems to love off-the shoulder looks and halter tops, which she has sported in public appearances before and earlier this summer. Meghan has remained true to her fashion preferences and chosen Colombian designers and pieces that fit in with her established aesthetic. She hasn’t appeared in a Colombian piece far from what she would usually choose just because it’s Colombian. I think her Colombian tour wardrobe was fabulous. Like a lot of people, I love the green dress she wore in her last appearance at the music festival and her first outfit for meeting the vice president, the Veronica Beard, is very similar to the “suit” she wore for the Hamptons appearance. I also loved the wonderful hat and her all white outfits on the tour- casual looks done very well. Loved the Salsa video- Harry and Meghan dancing with the children, Meghan doing Salsa well, Harry giving it a good try- and the fun and joy everyone was having.
In Kate’s prolonged absence it seems as if the media are trying to continue keening season with the straight up lies about her. To copy Kate and how she dresses would mean an overwhelming amount of buttons, British designers and skirts flying above the waist. They went on and on about how Meghan refused to follow the rules or learn from whichever royal they were trying to put on a pedestal. Suddenly now they’re trying to make it seem like how Meghan dresses during these tours is because of the royals when even before the royals, Meghan was dressing country, weather and engagement appropriate. Kate went on the Caribbean tour and wore an evening gown in the jungle, ugly colonial clothes and an orange blazer that was the color of the opposing sides of the PM she was meeting. In all honesty, the PM probably decided to fire their asses the moment they walked into the room with her wearing the opposing sides colors. A complete sign of disrespect and lack of diplomacy on Kate’s part. This is the same woman who wore a fire engine red dress above her head to a state dinner. She is no example for any woman to look at when it comes to diplomacy or even day to day life.
So Meghans favorite brand of shows that none of the leftovers wore or had heard of until Meghan are now “dressing like a Royal” i think I would go insane if I read all the trash they come up with to publish.. will it ever end?
Just wait until Kate magically reappears wearing a whole new wardrobe that looks suspiciously like everything that Meghan has worn during this tour.
I actually think this was a better article about Meghan’s fashion for once, minus the whole “dressing like a royal tour” business and comparing her to Kate’s fashion choices. Meghan has never dressed like Kate, ever. I would argue Meghan goes out of her way to wear more designers of the host nation of countries she visits than Kate does. It’s clear Meghan does way more research too. Kate might do one label from the host country or one look but Meghan has worn several outfits in these 4 days from Johanna Ortiz and another label. I like a lot of what she wears though she does have some issues with tailoring sometimes (none I could see on this tour).
Royal clothing? 👗? Like those London palacewomans that look like they’ve been rummaging through clothing collections from the 50s? So Meghan is really chic and wears things that you can imagine yourself wearing. Or does anyone here want one of Camilla or Kate’s babyblue dresses???
No matter how hard Kate tries, she can’t emulate Meghan’s joy … and it’s that joy that elevates Meghan’s style.