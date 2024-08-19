Donald Trump: The Medal of Freedom is better because it doesn’t go to soldiers

True story: Donald Trump is so wildly offensive about so many subjects that I accidentally memory-holed some big controversies. Like, remember how weird Trump has always been about veterans and the military? Remember how he treated gold-star families like dogsh-t? Remember how he mocked John McCain for being a POW? Remember how he refused to go to a WWI cemetery in France because it was full of “losers”? Remember how uncomfortable he was around wounded warriors? Like, Trump has never enjoyed being around people with disabilities or amputees, but it’s a next-level discomfort for him whenever he’s around a veteran who was injured or maimed in war.

Well, there’s a reason for this walk down memory lane. Last week, Donald Trump drew a comparison between the Medal of Honor (given to extraordinary servicemen and servicewomen) and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is given to civilians who also do extraordinary work. The Medal of Freedom has gone to people like Billie Jean King, Tom Hanks, Simone Biles, Shirley Chisholm, Oprah, etc. Donald Trump said the civilian honor is better than the awards they give to military heroes.

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday said the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which honors civilians, “is actually much better” than the Medal of Honor, because service members who receive the nation’s highest military decoration are often wounded or awarded it posthumously. Trump was praising Republican megadonor Miriam Adelson, whom he awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom while in office, during remarks at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“Miriam, I watched (Sheldon Adelson, her late husband) sitting so proud in the White House when we gave Miriam the Presidential Medal of Freedom. That’s the highest award you can get as a civilian, it’s the equivalent of the Congressional Medal of Honor, but civilian version. It’s actually much better, because everyone gets the Congressional Medal of Honor – that’s soldiers. They’re either in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets, or they’re dead,” Trump said.

“She gets it and she’s a healthy, beautiful woman, and they’re rated equal,” Trump said.

It’s the latest in Trump’s history of making disparaging comments about military service. Early in his first presidential campaign, Trump attracted controversy by claiming then-Sen. John McCain — a political rival who served as a naval aviator during the Vietnam War and was imprisoned for more than five years by the North Vietnamese, during which he suffered injuries that would affect him for the rest of his life — was “not a war hero.”

“I like people that weren’t captured,” Trump said at the time.

Then, in 2020, The Atlantic reported that Trump said privately during a 2018 trip to France that he did not want to visit the graves of American service members and proceeded to refer to the fallen soldiers as “losers” and “suckers.” Trump has repeatedly denied making the remark.

Trump, who received five military draft deferments during the Vietnam War, also once referred to his efforts to avoid contracting sexually transmitted diseases as “my personal Vietnam.”

It’s genuinely insane how much Trump hates the military. Like, he despises veterans and their families. He doesn’t see any honor in their service or their sacrifices. It’s one of the easiest things for any politician to do too – respect the troops, honor the American military, try not to refer to fallen soldiers as losers and suckers. And Trump just can’t do it. It goes beyond his squeamishness around wounded warriors too – at a fundamental level, Trump’s lizard brain cannot comprehend why anyone would want to “serve” their country in any way. He has never seen the acquisition of power as having anything to do with service to one’s country or service to the greater good.

39 Responses to “Donald Trump: The Medal of Freedom is better because it doesn’t go to soldiers”

  1. Becks1 says:
    August 19, 2024 at 7:49 am

    Didn’t Obama give Joe Biden the medal of freedom? You know, that video where Biden is all teary eyed because he knows the significance of it?

    Both awards obviously have significance and mean a great deal to the honorees and their families. Making a distinction between the two and saying the civilian honor is better because the civilian wasn’t wounded in battle is…….well, its gross and despicable, but its Trump, so are we surprised?

    Reply
  2. equality says:
    August 19, 2024 at 7:52 am

    And yet there are still people who will vote for this tool and his partner-in-stupid JD. They are making it easier and easier to argue with their devoted fans.

    Reply
    • Fuzzy Crocodile says:
      August 19, 2024 at 8:01 am

      I don’t get it. I don’t.

      He’s a terrible person. He has no moral compass. He says terrible things. He doesn’t like any people beyond other rich while people.

      And I hate when people say they prefer his policy or position. He has none. He’s telling you what you want to hear. He’s taking advantage of you.

      How do you vote for him?

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        August 19, 2024 at 8:59 am

        He’s a sociopath, but even sociopaths usually know how to hide their pathology when necessary. Trump wears his sociopathy as a badge of honor. I too am baffled that anyone would ever think of voting for this hot mess. I have concluded it’s the racism. It’s so overwhelming that you just don’t care about anything else.

      • Jais says:
        August 19, 2024 at 9:33 am

        I don’t get it either. I just don’t. And yet I’m surrounded by people who put their kids in Trump and Maga clothes. This guy is awful and they cry about human trafficking and yet they put their kids in clothes with his name on it. A sexual abuser who denigrates the military. I don’t get it.

      • Kelly says:
        August 19, 2024 at 10:39 am

        I’m guessing that he hates what he can’t be. Men and women that serve with honor and put their lives at risk are a mirror to his own rot and cowardice over serving. He would love the honor and glory of being a real Commander in Chief, but knows deep down he’s less than nothing. He despises them for being what he can’t be. The man is utter filth.

    • Cj says:
      August 19, 2024 at 8:41 am

      There are military families who will vote for this tool. Make it make sense

      Also weird his biggest praise for her is her appearance is better than people who are wounded? This man has serious issues recognising women as multi-dimensional people.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        August 19, 2024 at 9:02 am

        Women can only ever be sex objects to him. It’s why he’s so focused on their looks and figures. And it helps explain why switching candidates to an attractive Black woman has made him even more nuts than usual which I didn’t think was possible.

      • equality says:
        August 19, 2024 at 9:02 am

        Make it make sense that any woman would vote for the pervert.

      • Bumblebee says:
        August 19, 2024 at 12:05 pm

        CJ, there are a LOT of military families who hate him, have never, will never vote for him. We remember every moment of disrespect. It’s not just military he’s disrespected, it’s also federal government employees, especially state department, cia, and Judicial. And the sh*t he’s pulled in the neighborhoods around his Northern Virginia golf course. There is a reason Virginia became purple. The Northern Virginia suburbs full of all the active and retired military and government workers (many also risk their lives), are sick of him and the Republicans.

    • pottymouth pup says:
      August 19, 2024 at 10:36 am

      and they’ll vote for him claiming to be Patriots and that those who don’t vote for him are “anti-American”. The GOP beats their chests about how THEY support our military and claim the libs don’t all while the GOP routinely votes against support for our military, military families and veterans whereas the democrats vote to support the troops. Sadly, the troops often vote for the Republicans that screw them over

      Reply
      • equality says:
        August 19, 2024 at 11:06 am

        And they claim to support law enforcement, but also support the capitol rioters who assaulted and killed law enforcement officers.

    • agirlandherdogs says:
      August 19, 2024 at 11:09 am

      And yet there are still veterans and active duty military who will vote for him. Who hang their Trump flags and wear their maga hats…

      Reply
  3. Tarte au Citron says:
    August 19, 2024 at 7:52 am

    This is like a really crappy version of The Producers.

    Any other politician who said that would be called out on it.

    Reply
    • seraphina says:
      August 19, 2024 at 7:58 am

      Obama got called out for saluting with a cup of coffee in his hand AND this man has said way worse and crickets. The hypocrisy is deafening.

      Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    August 19, 2024 at 7:54 am

    Don’t forget the awful phone call he had with a military widow whose husband was killed in Niger. Wasn’t Trump sent to military school? Is that the reason hates the military and veterans?

    Reply
    • Lizzie Bennett says:
      August 19, 2024 at 8:12 am

      @Amy Bee – that’s right! They said he became an excellent cadet while there. Instead of it translating to respect for the military is seemed to morph into resentment.

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn says:
        August 19, 2024 at 9:05 am

        IIRC he almost got kicked out of military school for violently assaulting another cadet but I could be wrong – he was known for being a bully at least.

  5. Mcmmom says:
    August 19, 2024 at 7:54 am

    I do not understand how Trump gets a free pass from *anyone* with a connection to the military. He makes a mockery of their service and values, yet there is some weird halo effect from previous Republican support of the military that permits his utter disdain for the military to go undetected. Or something.

    Reply
    • Flowerlake says:
      August 19, 2024 at 10:36 am

      There are quite some veterans who are calling him out in strong terms too.

      Was good to see

      Reply
      • FYI says:
        August 19, 2024 at 11:07 am

        Today, John Kelly said, in part:
        “The Medal of Honor is earned, not won, by incredibly brave actions on the battlefield under fire typically by very young men who ***joined when others did not*** to defend their country.”

        LOVE THAT BURN! 🔥🧯🔥🚒

  6. seraphina says:
    August 19, 2024 at 7:57 am

    I am beginning to think Trump is trying to sabotage his own campaign for POTUS.

    Reply
  7. Inge says:
    August 19, 2024 at 8:06 am

    I live in one of the landing places during Operation Market Garden(A Bridge Too Far) and we know how to honour the hero’s, those who survived but also those who died.

    It’s appalling that this guy was a president once and may be so again.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      August 19, 2024 at 9:18 am

      I’ll bet there are big plans to commemorate the 80th anniversary of this horrific battle next month. The monument to the British Airborne and the cemetery (both in or near Arnhem I believe) are beautiful and very moving. The sacrifices of these heroes must never be forgotten.

      Reply
      • Flowerlake says:
        August 19, 2024 at 10:43 am

        Much respect to all the allied forces who fought there and sometimes gave their lives to free the northern part of the Netherlands.

        Would also like to mention the Polish who fought there, as they are sometimes forgotten. There is a monument to them.

        There are two museums, one near the bridge in Arnhem and the other in nearby Oosterbeek, related to Market Garden.

        There’s also a cemetry where the fallen rest.

        Since this is an American website: much love and respect to the veterans and their families of your country who fought to free and protect our people.

        <3

    • terra says:
      August 19, 2024 at 9:53 am

      I love A Bridge Too Far! I just rewatched the History Buffs episode on ABTF the other day. It’s second only to Waterloo in historical accuracy.

      Reply
  8. girl_ninja says:
    August 19, 2024 at 8:12 am

    Dump is vain, stupid, vapid and ugly. He brings nothing but chaos and destruction and the electorate is the line that stops him.

    Harris-Walz 2024!

    Reply
  9. K says:
    August 19, 2024 at 8:17 am

    How in the hell can anyone even consider this ahole. Again. How can you twist your mind enough to think he is good for this country. He’s not worthy of cleaning a latrine. Keep our military out of your mouth.

    Reply
  10. AmyB says:
    August 19, 2024 at 8:29 am

    For the life of me, I will NEVER understand how people can support this fascist, convicted felon, adjudicated rapist, twice-impeached malignant narcissist parading around more concerned with his own ego than the welfare of our country or anything else for that matter. Every day he gives us another reason to despise him, yet the MAGA-brainwashed idiots in this country put this maniac up on some pedestal like he is the second coming of Jesus Christ.

    I long for the day when he is just a memory in our collective consciousness. Sigh…

    Harris/Walz 💙

    Reply
  11. Sandra says:
    August 19, 2024 at 8:53 am

    I have a cousin who is career Navy and he worships Trump despite all the disparaging remarks he’s made about the military. He denies that Trump has said any of this. It doesn’t matter what comes out of Trump’s tiny mouth – his cult followers are delusional.

    Reply
    • Agnes says:
      August 19, 2024 at 9:04 am

      How is it that he brainwashed so many so thoroughly? It’s scary, because he has absolutely ZERO redeeming qualities.

      Reply
      • Sandra says:
        August 19, 2024 at 9:28 am

        Because he spouts the same hatred that they do and that’s all they want. Nothing else matters. For example, my cousin hates women, LGBTQ+ folks, and anyone who is not a white cis gender corn fed born in America man. One of my other cousins posted a photo of a car carrying a rainbow flag and he commented “Guess they’re not true Americans.” Huh??? WTF does that even mean? Hence: the delusion of these individuals.

  12. Giddy says:
    August 19, 2024 at 9:06 am

    No, Mr. Trump, not everyone gets the Congressional Medal of Honor. It is the highest honor a combat veteran can receive and there are only 60 living recipients at this time. It is awarded for: Conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest award that can be given to a civilian, and Biden wept when presented it by President Obama in a surprise ceremony. Trump gave it to people like Rush Limbaugh and Devin Nunes.

    Reply
  13. FYI says:
    August 19, 2024 at 9:08 am

    Trump gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush frickin’ Limbaugh, tarnishing it immeasurably. If anyone else made a comment like this, their career would be in the sewer. It’s so sick.

    Trump also tried to give it to Bill Belichick — the super-creepy Patriots coach who is dating someone nearly 50 years younger.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      August 19, 2024 at 9:22 am

      Yes, he tainted the Medal of Freedom (like everything he touches) by giving it to a number of very unworthy people.

      Reply
  14. Bumblebee says:
    August 19, 2024 at 10:04 am

    This military family has never and will never vote for that POS. The entire time he was in the White House, I never once drove into DC, except to put flags on the graves in Arlington. No Commander in Chief should be talking about his troops like this.

    Reply
  15. Louisa says:
    August 19, 2024 at 11:12 am

    He does not have one redeeming quality. None. He is vile inside and out. I could never understand why anyone would consider voting for him never mind “worship” him but it really is just “he hates who I hate”. And that’s it. That’s why they love him. He gives them permission to be open in their hatred and bigotry.

    Reply

