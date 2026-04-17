Prince Harry & Meghan were greeted by huge, enthusiastic crowds in Sydney

I had forgotten about Prince Harry’s ability to find all of the gingers and all of the dogs in any given crowd. That man has an impeccable radar for ginger children and puppies. His radar got a workout today in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had multiple events on Bondi Beach and Sydney Harbour, and an absolutely enormous and enthusiastic crowd of Australians came out to see them. You know pillows and plates are being thrown in all of the royal palaces, castles, lodges and halls today. What’s also funny about that is… Prince William has actively avoided going to Australia multiple times in recent years, notably in 2023, when he refused to attend the Women’s World Cup final between Team England versus Spain.

Harry and Meghan met with survivors of the Bondi Beach terror attack, an attack which happened last December during Hanukkah. Fifteen people died, and it was the worst terror attack in Australia’s history. Harry and Meghan met with the survivors and people from the Sydney Jewish Museum – the museum is putting together an exhibition about the attack. They also met with first responders who were on site last December, including many of the lifeguards.

The Sussexes also seemed to have a walkabout at the beach, which I’m sure will infuriate all of the royal reporters who mocked Harry & Meghan for “canceling planned walkabouts” due to the British press’s attempts to sabotage their visit. H&M’s beach/harbor visit also included an Invictus event, and meetings with veterans, military families and Invictus competitors. Harry twirled a little girl and a dog tried to lick Harry’s face.

Fashion notes, almost all from Aussie brands: Meghan wore a striped blouse from Matteau, trousers from Rolla’s, a sweater from PJ Femme and sneakers from Freda Salvador. I love Meghan’s OneOff account!!

All of the videos from today in Sydney are amazing.

Note by CB: You can create Meghan’s look for less with a shirt from the Gap, jeans from J. Crew and Lucky Brand sneakers. (This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase we get a percentage and appreciate it.)