Prince Harry & Meghan were greeted by huge, enthusiastic crowds in Sydney

I had forgotten about Prince Harry’s ability to find all of the gingers and all of the dogs in any given crowd. That man has an impeccable radar for ginger children and puppies. His radar got a workout today in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had multiple events on Bondi Beach and Sydney Harbour, and an absolutely enormous and enthusiastic crowd of Australians came out to see them. You know pillows and plates are being thrown in all of the royal palaces, castles, lodges and halls today. What’s also funny about that is… Prince William has actively avoided going to Australia multiple times in recent years, notably in 2023, when he refused to attend the Women’s World Cup final between Team England versus Spain.
Harry and Meghan met with survivors of the Bondi Beach terror attack, an attack which happened last December during Hanukkah. Fifteen people died, and it was the worst terror attack in Australia’s history. Harry and Meghan met with the survivors and people from the Sydney Jewish Museum – the museum is putting together an exhibition about the attack. They also met with first responders who were on site last December, including many of the lifeguards.
The Sussexes also seemed to have a walkabout at the beach, which I’m sure will infuriate all of the royal reporters who mocked Harry & Meghan for “canceling planned walkabouts” due to the British press’s attempts to sabotage their visit. H&M’s beach/harbor visit also included an Invictus event, and meetings with veterans, military families and Invictus competitors. Harry twirled a little girl and a dog tried to lick Harry’s face.
Sydney, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Bondi Beach Life Guards and greet the public at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2026
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sydney, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Visit Sydney, Australia – Sydney Harbour sailing with Invictus Australia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Brandon Voight / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sydney, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Visit Sydney, Australia – Sydney Harbour sailing with Invictus Australia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Brandon Voight / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sydney, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spend the afternoon on Sydney Harbour sailing with Invictus Australia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: KHAP / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sydney, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spend the afternoon on Sydney Harbour sailing with Invictus Australia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: KHAP / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hold a dog at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, after taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex after taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose for a selfie photo with wellwishers at Man O’War Steps, next to the Sydney Opera House, before taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
A wellwisher presents the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a framed photograph of Harry with her mother Daphne Dunn, as they arrive at the Man O’War Steps, next to the Sydney Opera House, before taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
It’s insane how easily the royal family could have profited from these two, if ego and pride hadn’t gotten in the way. They were made for this kind of promotion, they’re so natural and well-liked.
Superficial notes: they are hot, Meghan’s whole outfit is my jam and she looks absolutely amazing 🤩
I’m so happy for the love they receive. Is that woman showing them a selfie from the royal tour back then? They are 💯 naturals at this. So effortless.
She’s the daughter of Daphne, the elderly woman Harry met and later introduced to Meghan on their previous tour.
Oh, that’s wonderful! I recall that Harry (newly married) made such a special effort to call his “Meg” over to meet her, so I’m glad that he got to reconnect with her daughter.
I love everything about this. Yes, they make it look effortless and their joy is palpable.
That’s my favorite outfit so far on this trip, maybe one of my favorites of hers in a long time.
The UK press never comes out and says that this is what Willy and Kate should be doing. Australia PM Albanese even invited the Waleses last year to visit in 2026. But while Willy and Kate are happy to travel internationally for luxury vacations and multiple ski trips a year, tours like this are apparently off the table.
The Waleses are the problem. They could be attracting overseas crowds and press themselves. But instead they call up Rebecca English and other rats from their latest 3 1-2 week vacation and demand more hit pieces on the couple that’s actually working, earning their own living, and genuinely engaging with charities and passion projects.
And that’s the thing, they will never have the built-in charm and charisma that Harry and Meghan have but they didn’t need to. There is a built-in royalist set that wants to be loyal to them. If they would have just undertaken more tours, it may not have ever knocked it out the park like this, but they would have people that were interested in seeing them just from the fact that they’re young, Kate is relatively pretty and William is Diana’s son.
If they had just done International trips once a year from 2013 on there wouldn’t be such a wide gulf as there is right now in interest and apparent impact.
Now it’s too late. They’re out of practice, and there is not enough genuine royalists to not make it seem pathetic if they try to replicate something like this.
“The Waleses are the problem. They could be attracting overseas crowds and press themselves.”
They are indeed the problem.
But the real problem is that when they try to do this, they’re horrible at it. They’re cold-hearted and awful at connecting with people.
And they know it. And they’re understandably humiliated by it. Combined with a real lack of desire to do the job they’re being paid for, that creates the current situation, where they basically want to avoid leaving the house except for vacations.
Heaven forbid they get some help to do better. That would require things they do not possess: a desire to work, the humility to see and say they need help, and any wish to truly connect with the hoi polloi.
So it goes. Keep shining, Meg and Harry! We all love you because you love us.
💯 They aren’t good at it!
@Dee(2), I agree, what the Waleses really need to do is START WORKING at their jobs. Get out there and do your own international trip, and leave your mansions more than once a week for Thursdays at Work. You’re right, nobody thinks gurning and jazz hands are a substitute for Meghan’s genuine warmth, and nobody expects cute pics of puppies licking William’s face. Yes, they need someone competent who can tell them not to let the peasants carry them on howdahs, or not to reach through chain link fences to touch the “natives.”But just GOING SOMEWHERE AND DOING YOUR JOB would be something, a real start.
I don’t think it’s too late. But @Idles at Cranky, could be right, the Waleses will never stop being lazy. So they’re back to their trusted solution, just lie back on the sofa in front of the footie game and order your tame rota to do more hit pieces on the couple that actually works.
But, but, but….we Wales family can only do ONE EVENT IN A DAY, not multiple ones like the Sussexes do!
It tires us out for 6 days after that….
The Waleses are absolutely the problem, spot on @Me at home. What they absolutely have never grasped is that not everyone is a natural at things, especially not at things like this. And that’s okay!! That’s why they should have been working on it, day in day out, doing public events, talking to people, so they get confident and more relaxed and natural being out in public. Working hard at your job, like QEII did and Charles and Anne do, is the blueprint which M&H have taken to spectacular heights but if they’d just put the effort in it would have been absolutely apparent and people would respect them for it. But here we are.
The lady with the picture is Daphne’s daughter Michelle holding a picture of when her mum first met Harry.
The pics of their 3 meetings(the last one is where he got to introduce Meghan to her) are amongst my favourites and seeing Michelle here got me teary eyed
Daphne was a devoted fan of Harry she would have been devastated to see what happened to them .
So lovely of her daughter to come and give Harry the photo .
The trip has been a brilliant success , they shone ever so brightly the whole time .
Beautiful couple and the younger generation here are big fans .
Completely agree Cassie. That moment was so heartwarming and even the Fairfax press who consistently regurgitate the Telegraph articles and of course the Murdoch press hacks have ended up writing about how charmed they have been by H&M. The Port Arthur massacre which killed 35 people including children was the worst shooting in Australia and resulted in a gun buy back and strict gun control laws. That was over 30 years ago and had been pretty effective until Bondi.
Fairfax press was bought by Nine media several years ago, worsening local media saturation, shrinking independent media and hence SMH/The Age etc slow transition ever since into tabloid and conservative mouthpiece-land.
Just caught up on the story of Daphne and NGL seeing the pics, clips of her and Harry, and now Michelle and Meghan made me tear up. The connection and warmth and joy between them is obvious. THIS is what it’s all about people.
What I loved both is the genuine warmth between both of them. She loved meeting him but he genuinely liked her too. You cannot fake that.
This picture may be in the rain but it radiates with joy
https://www.hellomagazine.com/royalty/2017060739580/prince-harry-kisses-widow-australia/
Yeah, I don’t know if the Wales would ever have had the ease or charisma that Harry and Meghan have naturally for these kinds of tours. So I don’t know about them being able to attract crowds like this – the desolate barricades whenever they do an event on their home turf kinda speaks to that. But that doesn’t mean they couldn’t have ever done any travel or that it wouldn’t have been beneficial. It’s sort of a chicken or egg situation, isn’t it, where the Wales are afraid to tour or interact with the public because they are so bad at it, but then they never get better at it, so they don’t tour.
Had William’s ego allowed it, I think he could have built a whole reputation on being the solid, boring, dutiful heir. Not flashy, not witty, but dependable. The Peyton Manning, if he had allowed himself to just be proficient and not always trying to be like Harry.
William would have probably found a way to insult Daphne
Harry exudes the natural warmth he got from their mother
I think that’s a bigger thing too, in addition to as I said letting the window for them to establish themselves pass, William isn’t satisfied with being the Peyton Manning.
He doesn’t naturally have those qualities of the flashier person, but instead of just being competent and leaning into that, he wants to be what he isn’t and so he wants other people to minimize themselves. And he wants you to pretend that his weaknesses are actually strengths.
I didn’t think of it in the idea of sports but more in politics, a John Kerry versus a Barack Obama, but I think it’s the same thing. There’s nothing wrong with being the ” boring” competent person, but your ego has to be out of the equation. If you actually care about doing the job you’re supposed to be doing.
I agree with Inge: William would have committed some gaffe. He’s so brutally awkward.
The Waleses know they can’t pull off the charisma and warmth exuded by Harry and Meghan. But they could try to match their work ethic. They’re just too lazy to try so they stay in their big house, throwing pillows and ranting about taking away the Sussexes’ titles.
The Peyton analogy doesnt hold up because Peyton was sort of flashy in his way. He wasn’t Tom Brady, but he had charisma and a personality, along with putting in the work on the field. There’s a reason he was in every commercial with a sports figure in it for years (still is.)
But regardless, I see your overall point. William could have carved a path by working hard, being dutiful – maybe a bit boring, yes, but people do appreciate work. Look at Anne. Because people view her as hardworking, she’s basically shielded from any and all criticism. But one of his issuses (William’s) is that he TRIES to copy Harry. Kate TRIES to copy Meghan. and they always come up short. If they just followed Anne’s path (or heck QEII’s, she wasn’t especially exciting or warm in public) they would be much better off.
(also I started this comment like an hour ago and didn’t realize I didnt submit it so things may have happened since then lol.)
Meghan also got to meet a dog & in Harry’s pic I love that the dog is really trying to lick Harry’s face lol
There was also a big crowd for them at the university they visited in Melbourne which reminded of that time Meghan visited a university in the UK and not only was she mobbed by students who were on the street but there were also videos of people in the building across the street literally standing on tables to look at her. The media can publish as many emotional support polls for the Windsors as they want but the reality is Harry and Meghan are loved and there’s nothing they can do about it.
These images are wonderful and should help Australia seal the bid to host IG in 2031. You bet the Waleses are throwing a hissy fit over the coverage and no one has thrown the Andrew/Epstein scandal in the Sussexes’ face. Aussie fashion brands are benefiting.
Given the constant talk of removing titles, I thought it was interesting how many Australian reporters and the general public just called him Harry (no title) and he clearly didn’t mind a bit.
William insists on being called ‘sir.’
Sir scooter who wants to be royal with the small r
I mean I get why the RF would be mad bc it does look like a royal tour. To me, the main reason for the visit is always about building IG and then just more and more events get tacked on.
I wonder if this walkabout (or whatever we’re calling it) got added on as they realized how many people were clamoring to see them. I think the sussexes know they’re loved and that they have support but seeing it in person like this has to be heartwarming.
I think the press coverage and the crowds are what make this feel like a “royal tour.” If no one was turning out to see them or the press wasn’t tracking their every movement – then they’d just be two celebrities making charity visits.
i do like how much of this is focused on Invictus. I didn’t realize that Australia was trying to host again in 2031 like someone said. Bet this has improved their chances, lol (I know Harry doesn’t make the decision, but the Australia team is doing a good job of showing off their Invictus infrastructure etc.)
Agreed 💯 the trip was going so well that this walkabout was added on due to the excitement of seeing them. I actually felt greedy and wanted them to extend the trip and then visit NZ because my dad lived in NZ for 5 years in his twenties and it is so beautiful. Yes I know greedy to want more but I hope this has made other countries want them to visit in the near future.
It’s also making a case for donors and sponsors for IG. Harry and Meghan in support of IG draws crowds and attention. So yes, Australia is upping their chances of hosting again for sure.
@Jais but but but harry is bringing Invictus down!!! they want to get rid of him!!!
yeah right lmao.
Im gutted im not in Australia, but I’m on a charity trip to another country (all the people who complain, even here, about charity and earning a living can’t be done need to take a million seats). My life involves both. Apparently meghan and Harry are the only ones in the universe who can’t. Im currently working my part time job and at the same time projecting children from a basic illness..someone on here yesterday (I know who) said they shouldn’t do both. That person should shut the f up. This is how many of us live our lives,unlike the billion dollar grifting 10 min a month royals
The photos of Harry with the dog were the sweetest. Harry and Meghan really defied the press’ expectations. People were supposed to not up and if they did they were supposed to boo them.
I think the dog knows harry is a nice guy. They know.
I loved Harry pretending to walk away with the dog. He’s such a hoot!
Throughout this video I kept thinking, but they are irrelevant! Nobody cares about them! Didn’t these people get the memo?
Wherever WanK are, I hope all throwable objects have been removed. Lol.
Every event and stop they have made has been so positive and well planned out.. the photos are absolutely amazing they both were made for this and the public loves them there can be no doubt about that.. there are very few people on earth I would stand in line or in a crowd to see and these two are at the top of that list.
Given how horrible and frightening the world news is I loved the positivity of this trip. I loved seeing the rapport both have across the generations. Harry has always loved children: I loved seeing him twirl 4 year old Charlotte around and all those little red headed boys reacting to him .
I am delighted by their reception in Australia because it was so heartwarming given all trolling thrown at them for years: it still hasn’t dimmed their light.
Is there a photo or video online that shows Harry twirling Charlotte around? If so, do you remember the site? I would love to see it.
Try this link
Instagram https://share.google/9skz8MBSfTSpSpOvY
Or @meaw official YouTube or Google Harry dancing with 4 year old Charlotte at Sydney
Both Harry and Meghan have the inner beauty and compassion of their Moms. They will continue to shine and rise. Keep them safe from the evil of the dangerous RF and the deranged.
Derangers (typo)
Meghan’s outfit is perfection. And these photos and videos are amazing.
The left behinds are having their worst week ever and I am not even including all the heckling about what they knew ? This trip is giving me life . I am so happy for Harry and Meghan and the absolute petty side of me is hoping that the left behinds haven’t been able to sleep or get off their couches since this trip began. It’s what they deserve 😂😂. The ancestors said watch what we can do
I really wish they would get an Instagram account for Archewell. They should be promoting their work. They can turn off comments like Meghan’s account. I wish at least she would post and link to their website!
@kaiser I just ordered this outfit look a like from the link you provided.. thank you. (Great prices🤗)
I don’t know about you guys but seeing them smiling while surrounded by a very interested and friendly crowd has a healing effect on me. The vibe coming off these photos is so soothing. I think or I hope Meghan and Harry found their Australia experience healing too. The British press reaction is laughable at this point. What I found curious is the melt down over at TandLO. They are not talking about fashion anymore but criticizing Harry and Meghan being statesmen while As ever exists because they visited the museum of Bondi beach attack. It is hilarious.
I feel like Tom and Lorenzo became full on derangers a while ago. They blocked me on X ages ago bc apparently i used a rose emoji and they were blocking everyone with that emoji lol.
@CB @Kaiser. Does Quince have an affiliates program? Their
– european linen sleeveless swing dress
Or
– European linen tank mini
could be shopalikes for yesterday’s olive minidress.
Here’s a link to the European linen sleeveless swing dress and to the European linen tank mini