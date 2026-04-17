“Teyana Taylor wore Calvin Klein at the Tiffany & Co event” links

Teyana Taylor wore Calvin Klein to the big Tiffany & Co event last night. I would call this “bathmat couture” but I actually love it? It looks amazing on Teyana too. [RCFA]

Stephen Miller’s wife thinks liberal men are not attractive. Like, she literally has to touch Stephen Miller’s lizard skin and she’s going to say that?? [Buzzfeed]

Olivia Rodrigo’s new song, “Drop Dead,” is probably about her ex. [Just Jared]

Steven Spielberg doesn’t want Disclosure Day’s trailers to give away the whole movie. Smart, because I still don’t know WTF is going on there. [Pajiba]

Don’t look down on Shannon Elizabeth for joining OF, she’ll probably make a fortune. I am sad that her career is in this state though. [Socialite Life]

Carey Mulligan wore orange velvet to the Beef premiere, hm. [LaineyGossip]

Doechii, feathers & fashion. [Go Fug Yourself]

Lushious Massacr: it’s time for a revolution. [OMG Blog]

The Mean Girls-to-soap opera pipeline. [Seriously OMG]

Khloe Kardashian is still beefing with Lamar Odom. [Starcasm]

D4vd was arrested for murder. [Hollywood Life]

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