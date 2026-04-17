“Teyana Taylor wore Calvin Klein at the Tiffany & Co event” links

Teyana Taylor wore Calvin Klein to the big Tiffany & Co event last night. I would call this “bathmat couture” but I actually love it? It looks amazing on Teyana too. [RCFA]
Stephen Miller’s wife thinks liberal men are not attractive. Like, she literally has to touch Stephen Miller’s lizard skin and she’s going to say that?? [Buzzfeed]
Olivia Rodrigo’s new song, “Drop Dead,” is probably about her ex. [Just Jared]
Steven Spielberg doesn’t want Disclosure Day’s trailers to give away the whole movie. Smart, because I still don’t know WTF is going on there. [Pajiba]
Don’t look down on Shannon Elizabeth for joining OF, she’ll probably make a fortune. I am sad that her career is in this state though. [Socialite Life]
Carey Mulligan wore orange velvet to the Beef premiere, hm. [LaineyGossip]
Doechii, feathers & fashion. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lushious Massacr: it’s time for a revolution. [OMG Blog]
The Mean Girls-to-soap opera pipeline. [Seriously OMG]
Khloe Kardashian is still beefing with Lamar Odom. [Starcasm]
D4vd was arrested for murder. [Hollywood Life]

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15 Responses to ““Teyana Taylor wore Calvin Klein at the Tiffany & Co event” links”

  1. Chaine says:
    April 17, 2026 at 1:16 pm

    I don’t know what to think about Beef without Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. It’s like, a totally different show and they’re just using the title of the earlier one to get traction, right???

    Reply
  2. Sue says:
    April 17, 2026 at 1:28 pm

    Teyana’s coat/sweater looks like something that I would wear all of the time in the winter. I am all about being all cozy and wrapped up in the winter months – it really helps me with seasonal depression.
    I didn’t click on the Shannon Elizabeth Only Fans article but isn’t her big scene in American Pie basically the blueprint for OF?

    Reply
    • jais says:
      April 17, 2026 at 1:51 pm

      Truly. I’m big on oversize coats in the winter that hit my ankles. Just wrap it on over my pjs with some Uggs and walk the dog. No one knows what’s happening underneath and I’m covered and cozy.

      Reply
    • smcollins says:
      April 17, 2026 at 4:08 pm

      @sue It’s not that kind of OF content, more a glimpse into her life. As far as her nude scene in American Pie being the “blueprint” I’d have to say that’s not really true since her character had no idea she was on camera and being live streamed on the internet (a very problematic scene that was side-eyed even back then).

      Reply
  3. IdlesAtCranky says:
    April 17, 2026 at 1:39 pm

    That coat on Teyana is interesting.

    It does look like one of my bath mats.
    It does look good on her, off the shoulder it’s very elegant. Not so much when she’s all bundled up in it.

    It looks almost like a supersized lambswool fleece, it’s reminiscent of that texture, which is why it’s interesting. If it’s soft to the touch, I bet it’s lovely to wear in cold weather.

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    April 17, 2026 at 1:50 pm

    Is that a coat? a dress? I have no idea but I love it. she’s becoming one of my faves on the red carpet – she can just pull off almost anything it seems.

    Reply
  5. jferber says:
    April 17, 2026 at 1:51 pm

    Teyana Taylor has really upped her game in every way: fashion, dancing, singing, acting and just being an all-around goddess. I love what’s she’s wearing, but then, I always do. She is super-talented and a sex symbol for the ages.

    Reply
  6. Miranda says:
    April 17, 2026 at 1:55 pm

    We bought purple towels for our giant puppies that were that same texture, but they disappeared a couple weeks ago. Wait, this event was in NYC? I think I just found them…

    Reply
  7. mightymolly says:
    April 17, 2026 at 1:55 pm

    Is Steven Miller’s wife even a real person? I don’t want to believe a real life human woman hates herself this much.

    Reply
  8. jferber says:
    April 17, 2026 at 2:04 pm

    The Celeste Rivas case is so sad and it makes me boiling mad. She was a child. I hope the man who killed her is convicted and spends the rest of his life in jail. Tragic, terrible case. Rest in peace, Celeste.

    Reply
    • Mumster says:
      April 17, 2026 at 2:29 pm

      And it appears her family didn’t even realize she was missing, because she was always running away. It sounds like she had a turbulent home life and ended up the clutches of an abuser. So young, too. May she rest in peace.

      Reply
  9. CJW says:
    April 17, 2026 at 2:43 pm

    I’m here to admit I have a coat problem, I love them, Meghan Sussex makes it hard to stay on my coat budget. But this! This coat is not a want, it is a NEED! I would give up all my coats (except my black wool trench) for this one. It is Devine. 😍

    Reply

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