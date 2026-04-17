Tominey: The palace feels that Duchess Meghan’s OneOff account has ‘crossed a line’

The Telegraph dusted off Camilla Tominey to give us a royal exclusive about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Australian tour. More specifically, Tominey got an exclusive about how Meghan’s wardrobe has “caused considerable concern” in the palace. They’re absolutely furious that Meghan wore nice clothes instead of sackcloth and rags! They’re mad that she wore dark hosiery after she once rolled her eyes over the nude pantyhose “royal protocol.” And most of all, they’re mad that Meghan invested in OneOff with her own money, and that she’s getting commissions from her OneOff account, even from clothes she wore for charitable events! THE SCANDAL OF IT ALL! You know this is a major kerfuffle in the palace when Camilla Tominey stops ranting about Labour long enough to huff about Meghan’s clothes.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tour of Australia has raised alarm in royal circles after it emerged that Meghan is earning money from a shopping platform built around the outfits she wears on charitable engagements.
The Duchess has invested in OneOff, a “style-driven fashion discovery platform”, which includes purchasing links to a host of celebrities’ clothes. She is understood to be receiving a share of sales.
Meghan’s OneOff page includes seven outfits she has worn since the couple arrived in the Commonwealth country on Tuesday for what has been described as a “quasi-royal tour”.
One of the “looks” featured is the black Karen Gee “Priscilla Dress” worn by the mother of two, 44, to visit the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne on Tuesday. Visitors who click on the link can press a “buy now” button straight to the website where the AUS$1,250 (£662) dress is available for pre-order. There are also links to the US$780 (£575) Real Fine Studio Puffy Hearts earrings worn by Meghan, along with her Christian Dior iridescent black leather high heels, although they appear to have already sold out at $120 (£89) a pair. According to Vogue, the current revenue split on a sale is 10 to 25 per cent from the retailer to OneOff, which is split with the creator.
The Telegraph understands that the commercialisation of the Duchess’s wardrobe has “caused considerable concern” behind palace gates.
A royal source said: “Everybody just rolls their eyes now as they know the routine – push the envelope, get criticised, reverse tack and say you made a donation. By making money while doing ‘philanthropic’ work, they very much appear to be having their cake and eating it”.
Another insider added: “Grifting is one thing, but carrying out a faux royal visit to a children’s hospital while flogging your outfits online appears to have crossed a line.”
It follows increased discomfort over the monetisation of the tour, where tickets to a high-end “girls’ weekend” retreat in Sydney have been on sale for around £1,400 to £1,670 for VIP access to Meghan. On Thursday, Prince Harry appeared as a guest speaker at Melbourne’s InterEdge Summit – where delegate tickets were on sale for £525, platinum tickets for £1,250, and a virtual ticket offering on-demand access to the Duke’s speech at £260.
I would argue that the reason why the royal press can’t keep their stories straight about why they’re mad at Harry and Meghan is because Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace can’t keep THEIR stories straight about why they’re mad. The palaces are mad about paid appearances! They’re mad because Meghan is speaking at a ticketed wellness retreat, she’s like Fergie! They’re mad because of the charitable events! They’re mad because Meghan is making money off of what she wears! Sandringham Summit, you promised not to do any of that, even though we purposefully excluded you from the summit about your future! It begs the question… why does the palace even care this much? Why are courtiers contacting Camilla Tominey and getting her to write this sh-t? Why are they admitting that they’re watching Meghan’s every move?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
When hasn’t she crossed the line according to these people.. I guess it’s ok for everyone else to make money off Meghan except Meghan herself according to these people. I’m assuming is this article originating from WanK rage briefing while holidaying.
Its exactly as she said – she is the most trolled person in the world. I admire her strength. As a huge fan, I still come across Meghan negativity everywhere.
These people are angry that Meghan dares to exist. They also are angry than Harry stopped playing their stupid games. And they blame Meghan for that, too.
I really don’t think the palace and their cronies understand that with the double standards and Prince Andrew mess, none of them have a leg to stand on. Yall complained about taxpayers when they were working royals and now since they’re making millions and not crawling back, it’s still an issue. I just don’t understand why the palace won’t stop and back off. It’s been years of this and it’s not working.
Am I mistaken or didn’t Chucky tell Harry that they couldn’t afford Meghan and she would need to make her own living through acting or the likes? And that would have been with them inside the royal tent!
It has been confirmed that Harry is not getting paid for the InterEdge Summit.
Why can’t a private citizen make money off her clothes? The terms of the Sandringham Summit were that Harry and Meghan would continue supporting private charities of their choosing. They are also free to pursue commercial interests but would not use HRH styling publicly. What have Meghan and Harry done to contradict any of this?
Nothing these people say makes sense!
Someone is making money from the Queens clothing exhibit but that’s ok because it’s not Meghan…
The RF made money off of exhibiting Meghan’s wedding dress — and, as far as I recall, neither the rota 🐀🐀🐀 nor the Derangers ever complained about *that*.
But as soon as Meghan profits from doing something Meghan-related, or as soon as Harry does anything related to Harry, like setting the record straight in “Spare”, all hell breaks loose.
Their job isn’t to make sense but cause people to discuss what they’re doing in a chaotic way. It invites questions.
People here have already said they shouldn’t combine philanthropy with making money. Also,why do we need any confirmation whether private citizens are being paid. I do both paid work and philanthropy, every celebrity that does philanthropy mixes it with paid work. The rota ask these questions and people oblige by either defending or even criticising them saying maybe they shouldn’t have. Even here. Ask yourself why?
It’s been confirmed that the Sussexes were NOT paid to speak at these events. Meghan wasn’t paid for MasterChef Australia, either. Not that this is anyone else’s business anyway. And, amusingly, there’s sod all they can do about it 😅🤣😂
So how are Harry and Meghan supposed to have money to donate if they aren’t allowed to earn money? Get it from the taxpayers like the royals? Oh that’s right. The left behinds also have private income sources like land ownership, getting bags of cash from shady folks, and selling jam! Hypocrites, all of them.
At least the people buying Meghan’s products are actually receiving a product. Unlike the UK taxpayers paying rent to William for a prison that can’t be used.
They don’t own the duchies at all. They gain the equivalent of 500 million pound from taxpayers for their grift. That’s the point to these stories. They had very few assets 200 years ago so think on that. Stolen should be your first thought. But they don’t own the duchies.
I guess the thing that confuses me is why can’t she make money while also doing philanthropic visits? And I think that their problem is that they haven’t found a way to make it okay for the royals to do it themselves without getting a lot of criticism since they’re already getting taxpayer funding, so they’re angry that she can.
But here’s the difference. If Meghan travels somewhere and donates $100,000 of her money, after paying for her flights, her clothes, and her hotel, why shouldn’t she get a percentage of the profits if someone wants to emulate her on that trip? She didn’t travel on the taxpayer dime, she’s not staying in housing paid for by the host country, she’s not charging the taxpayers largely for her security to and from events, so there isn’t the appearance of double dealing here.
In addition to them also being upset that she can earn money which gives her independence and autonomy, I think it’s just plain old jealousy at this point. At least coming from the palaces. From the media I think that they’re angry that the more money she makes the further out of reach she gets for them to be able to control her through offering positive narrative in exchange for access.
I agree with your last point Dee, that’s what’s really irritating them. They have no idea how much Meghan makes from as ever. That’s not even counting when international shipping is available. They have no access to their financials. They know nothing and the more money they make, they won’t return to the fold and forced to put up with them. It’s clear they weren’t expecting them to be gone for six years, barely return to England, no more leaks or exclusives. They’re 100% projecting their current situation on the Sussexes because the Sussexes aren’t struggling, they are.
The insiders sound like bots and derangers
Doesn’t Zara Tindall have multiple brand ambassador deals? I think other royals may, too. Why isn’t Tominey crashing out about those?
Here’s the thing the idiots in the palace will never admit or get: THEY made Harry and Meghan Rockstars. If they had treated her decently, or just shut up and let them leave, there wouldn’t have been this laser focus on Harry and Meghan, and her fans wouldn’t have felt the need to ban together to protect her. The palace did it all and now they’re big mad. This is what happens when you have a bunch of ignorant fossils who are hell bent and determined to avoid change and advancement at all costs, you get a colossal shit show that is the Windsor-Wales clan.
Exactly. All they had to do was work together because that rockstar energy would’ve benefited the whole institution. They were so jealous and weak and the press thought they could humble and beat them into submission and it backfired because interest left with them. The family got jealous and used them as distractions, which made them bigger and the press hyper obsessive. It’s literally own fault.
madam tominey, madam tominey, is the sun still rising in the south and setting up north?
I loooooove Meghan’s minidress. If only i was 20 years younger and 20 pounds thinner, alas.
So, it’s okay for Zara Tindall to flog her sh*tty coats but not okay for Meghan to promote her clothing. Hmm, wonder why?
Screw being twenty years younger or 20 pounds thinner….wear what you like!! I have ‘washerwomen’s knees’, misshapen and swollen. Yesterday I wore a shift dress that was slightly above my knees for the first time in maybe decades and I wore dark stockings with it. All day, folks were saying how nice I looked in my dress (it’s a lovely Blue Sky Clothing dress with POCKETS, so I love it!!). I’d been wearing it with leggings, but yesterday was so nice I wore dark stockings instead. I am 5′ 3.5″ and fat (so I wore shorts over the panty hose, easy to do if you don’t buy “control top” hose). Comfortable and pretty!
Best advice I ever heard about wearing clothes and looking & feeling good was “dress the body you’re in”. Not the one you had 20 years ago, not the one everyone thinks you have, but the body you live in. This body loves colour, ease of movement clothes, comfort and being pretty!
Oh, is there a line? Where is it exactly? It seems to keep moving.
So you know who’s not mad about Meghan’s website? The Australian designers Meghan is spotlighting. Sure Meghan is making money but more importantly so are the designers. Their fashion is being spotlighted by Meghan herself as opposed to the DM getting commissions off their affiliate links of Meghan. The RF likes to keep the papers happy and Meghan is messing up their revenue stream.
@Jais I agree with you wholeheartedly. Meghan capitalizing on her own fashion undermines the papers earning affiliate revenue from posting what she wore and collecting commissions on anything bought by clicking on their links. How dare she! The nerve of Meghan to make her own money off of her own style…
Think about it, Sussex independence puts coins in the Sussexes pockets. Harry told his own story and made his own money from Spare. They just want to control and benefit from anything the Sussexes do, but God forbid the Sussexes should should benefit from their own experiences.
The press can stay mad. I am happy to see H&M thrive. They were so sure that pushing them out would cause them to fail and increase the amount of financial abuse they could levy on H&M.
Shouldn’t Camilla be worried that Kate wore dark nail polish and no stockings when qe2 was alive (france). Shouldn’t Camilla be worried about how the entire world has seen Kate’s waxing style, and her naked bum -multiple times? . I could include her tits and the bj but whist it was private, given both his and her penchant for exhibitionism, was it? We know keens background but there’s a reason for his Peggy name too. I think it was a choice. So rage shriek Camilla. We’ll keep bringing up the royals. Bags of cash, p#@s, bin ladens, punching staff, bullying staff, breaking furniture, stealing billions of tax payers assets. We can go on. Happy to help.
Many businesses have a charitable/philanthropic arm as part of their marketing strategy and most charities rely on sponsorship to survive. So the idea that you cannot combine charity with business is a new one. And none of the royals would do a day’s work without pay. I think the current palace strategy is throw everything at the wall in desperation to see if something sticks.
There is more than one way to make money. There are as many ways as there are people in a given market, whether it be a market for influence, commercial ties, affiliate product placement, or actual jam & tea!!! Meghan’s way is astute, highly methodical, & elegant. No bags ‘o cash there. LOL.
Tominey has not been taught to think logically. they are not supported by the tax payer so they have to earn a living just like the rest of us. I suspect this story like many others was just made up. If the British Monarchy, doesn’t want them to earn money they can support them, Charles has plenty of money from the Duchy of Lancaster.
Just a thought but, if Meghan is putting the clothes she wears at these events on the app it scuppers any nonsense that “Kate wore it first.”
As for Meghan “crossing a line” by my calculation she’s now crossed so many lines that they’re beginning to look fence!
Really? But it’s ok for the DF to peddle “lower cost” versions of M’s clothes while still smearing the hell out of her? She’s not your property BM and BRF, and she doesn’t work for either of you! So stop treating her like a runaway sl@ve.
Btw, I love that our fave Duchess has so many different income streams, making every juvenile attempt at sabotage by the BRF/BM increasingly futile! So, RRs, try worrying about your own money making opportunities. Although if I were you, I’d also be concerned about the future viability of your profession, considering how lazy & antagonistic your future king is…
It’s not supposed to make sense. It’s the Steve Bannon playbook: just muddy the waters with ridiculous questions to create doubt and controvery for the sake of creating doubt and controversy. They claim Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals, but still demanding they be judged according to the (ever changing) “rules” of full-time royal status (rules that apply only to them and no other royals). This rancid ho’s continued bellowing is continued proof that the Sussexes are the only royals who really matter. These ratchets don’t find their own royals interesting enough (or visible enough) to cover. How much more has this cow written about Meghan than she has about Kate, who she supposedly supports? If it weren’t for Meghan, this raggedy-ass would be out of a job.
The absolute f nerve of camel toe the liar and these left behinds . Imagine Willy and kitty been on vacation forever ever and are still collecting millions from the taxpayers but Harry and especially Meghan are not allowed to earn a living to survive and feed their families. So tired of the absolute ridiculous nonsense and double standards that Harry and Meghan are supposed to adhere to and like Kaiser said , Meghan was excluded from that summit so therefore she didn’t agree to shit so she can do whatever the f she wants
Camilla Tominey can miss me with this faux outrage. I’ll take her seriously when she starts delving into the grift of the duchies and the Sovereign Grant.
Meghan could actually make so much more money — as Kaiser often says, she leaves money on the table all the time. But she chooses her revenue-making opportunities judiciously. The left-behinds don’t deserve her concern.
O maannn! That Oneoff site just deepened my girl crush. She is so beautiful and has exquisite taste. Take a bow, Doria. You have done a great job raising Meghan.
Meghan has outplayed the royal family in every way. I don’t think I’ve seen any other woman capture the UK press attention like this, since Diana. And yes it’s negative press, but they are absolutely obsessed with her. It’s so strange that both Harry’s mom and his wife, have attracted this kind of world wide attention.
you know what else has crossed the line…. suitcases full of cash, the King wanting to be a tampon, Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster receive millions of pounds from schools, the health service, the Ministry of Defense and charities, assaulting your brother, Pegging in Rose gardens, faking cancer, being racist, briefing tabloids, not getting treatment for a personality disorder..
Plus the lazy heir and his wife. Lazy heir Trying to break up harry and meghan.
word
More people are invested in the Sussexes’ continued health, safety, and valuable contributions to humanity than any fecal output from the mouths of the likes of Old Trout Face Tominey.
Has anyone ever met a Camilla that wasn’t a straight up bish? I’m curious.
I find “crossed a line” an interesting choice of words. It actually reveals how territorial the left behinds are. They think Australia belongs to UK, therefore to the monarchy. They think charity is exclusive to working royals. Even money is considered exclusive. It can only come from feudal duchies, anything within capitalism is grifting. And finally fashion and theme dressing is a territory that belongs to Keen where Meghan has no business of having a positive impact on Australian brands.