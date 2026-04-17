Eden: The Sussexes’ Oz tour is laying the groundwork for a return to the UK!

For about a year now, the Mail’s Richard Eden has been nursing a funny and interesting conspiracy about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the British government. The conspiracy boils down to variations of “the Starmer government is quietly moving chess pieces to ensure a Sussex Restoration in the UK.” One of my biggest questions about this conspiracy is… say it’s true, then why would the supposedly apolitical Windsors have a problem with the government’s behind-the-scenes advocacy on the Sussexes’ behalf? Constitutionally, shouldn’t King Charles agree with the government? But of course, that’s not the point. The point is that Prince Harry and Meghan present a looming danger for the left-behinds because REASONS! Those reasons are on display right now in Australia, as Harry & Meghan charm an entire country with their overpowering rizz and draw huge crowds and bring joy wherever they go. This simply cannot continue, cries Eden. It’s all an establishment plot!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might be 10,000 miles away, but their quasi-royal tour of Australia is meant to be a preview of what we can expect when they return to Britain this summer for their first joint trip in four years. Prince Harry hopes to bring his wife with him when he attends events in Birmingham this July to publicise the Invictus Games due to take place there in 2027. Their trip Down Under this week is part of his plans to ease Meghan’s return to his homeland.
Last year, I disclosed that there was an ‘Establishment plot’ to bring back the Sussexes, which was given the codename Project Thaw due to its aims of improving the ‘frosty’ relationships between the couple and the Royal Family, as well as with the British public. This Australian tour is the latest stage of Project Thaw because it aims to highlight both the popularity of Harry and Meghan as well as their devotion to public duty. And it seems to be having the desired effect – at least among some of the more gullible sections of the media. One British royal correspondent claimed breathlessly yesterday that the tour ‘shows just what the Royal Family is missing’.
From Melbourne, this reporter gushed: ‘I watched as the Duchess of Sussex hugged sick children, declared a hospital garden “serene”, and was laden with handmade drawings and knitted flowers.’
The tour’s itinerary has been carefully designed to give the impression that Harry and Meghan are still royal – despite the fact they chose to abandon royal duties six years ago.
…Project Thaw isn’t just wishful thinking on the part of the Sussexes and their friends, it is supported by some senior politicians in Britain and key figures at Buckingham Palace. That said, some concerns remain. Last month, it was disclosed that officials were trying to block the couple from having their automatic, taxpayer-funded security restored over fears of a public backlash.
Civil servants from the Home Office, the Cabinet Office and the Foreign Office who sit on the royal and VIP executive committee, which authorises security for senior royals, were reported to be against granting the Sussexes taxpayer-funded protection whenever they are in Britain because it carries too much political risk.
This tour of Australia, with its poignant images of Meghan comforting children suffering from cancer, is designed to help change perceptions of her in Britain. Yet friends of the Prince and Princess of Wales are not so easily convinced.
‘What we are seeing shows why the Queen [Elizabeth] was right not to allow Harry and Meghan to mix money-making with royal duties,’ one friend of William and Catherine tells me.
In my own opinion, young cancer victims can end up looking like props to help the Sussexes make money. It’s extremely dangerous for the Monarchy. The public need to know that royals are carrying out engagements out of a sense of duty, not to provide window-dressing for a lucrative foreign tour.
I’ve never been able to follow this train of thought: “The public need to know that royals are carrying out engagements out of a sense of duty…” Tons of celebrities have lucrative revenue streams, and they also do things like “visit sick kids in hospitals” and “highlight worthy causes.” But “people” will be confused!! Literally no one is confused by what Harry and Meghan are doing, because everyone’s seen variations of this from other celebrities. But philanthropic work belongs solely to royals, who only carry it out with a begrudging, grim sense of duty!! Listen to yourself.
As for this neverending talk of Project Thaw… the Starmer government knows that it will look terrible for the UK if Harry and Meghan can’t come to any Invictus events because of the security issue. People like Eden have never understood the political realities beyond “royal temper tantrums about the Sussexes.” Like, I’ve always believed that the entirety of the British diplomat class want more of Harry and Meghan. They’re clearly such huge international assets, moreso than “I demand that you call me a global statesman and you must arrange a meeting for me across the street from the UN” Scooter King. That comment from Will & Kate’s friend sounds sad and resigned, actually.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
He’s been ,bizarrely, swinging between them coming back, and need to be stripped of everything and not allowed to live,work or breathe (or they’re clearly distrespecting the dead queen). He needs a mental health hold
Eden is clearly a spiteful man with cognitive limitations. Not only has Meghan visited kids in hospital for years (most recently in LA and Jordan), Harry is Patron of Wellchild. Btw, most people have to earn an income and many also undertake philanthropic or voluntary work alongside. To suggest that they would have to give up their jobs for credibility is ludicrous and offensive.
“cognitive limitations” heheheh. You put it much more kindly than he deserves.
I keep picturing Eden in drag as Maureen, lighting candles in his flat trying to “manifest” H&M’s return to the UK so that he can make bank. Shades of Esmeralda from Bewitched.
H&M are never returning to The Firm. This is obviously galling to Eden. But clearly it makes no difference whether they come back or not, as Maureen and the rest of the tabloid skanks on Salt Island will continue unabated to cry, scream, and throw up about the Sussexes, no matter where they are in the world.
Parliament could convene to strip the titles off of H&M tomorrow, and take H out of the line of succession, and the following Monday these flying monkeys would still be shrieking.
No one owns H&M anymore and they’re hopping mad about it six years later.
Omg that bewitched image will forever be my image of Maureen! He’s so sick, like the rest of them. But here we are. They believe their royal stenographers and millions of bots control the narrative, but they can’t break through real life.
Who knew 🇬🇧 doesn’t understand the word NO
Everyone I know, ask any of them about the UK not understanding no
🇮🇪🍀
Who is the keens friend that talks to eden. Project thaw is not the,sussexs idea. They are not going back
It’s so funny when the irrational and irresponsible faux-media people in England pretend that the royals are “carrying out engagements out of a sense of duty…” The royals are paid figureheads. It is their job to carry out engagements and they really stink at it. They are publically funded they take all sorts of resources from the people and yet they add no value to anything they touch.
Silly Richard…will and Kate don’t have friends.
One thing that I really don’t understand though is this idea that you can only do charity or you can only do commercial work. Because then the only people that really could do charity would be independently wealthy individuals. Perhaps that is the intention of the media, so that they make sure contrast isn’t there between royals and other celebrities.
Also, idea that children are being used as props ignores the fact that their parents have to approve the photos being released and for them to take part in these events. Are you saying that these parents are using their kids as props?
I think the worry for some of these people in the media is that this week very firmly highlighted their nonsense and lies, and there are just too many instances of them saying one thing and the reaction being totally different for them to take them at face value.
Here’s the thing. The Australian tour and all the other tours that Harry and Meghan have done do make a case for the Sussexes needing security in the uk. They draw crowds and for the safety of the Sussex family AND the public, security is needed. These tours, where other countries provide security, just make the uk look.
…bad🫠
LOL. Was that a pause for dramatic effect, Jais? (jk)
Just what does Richard Edith think is so special about Salt Island royalty that H&M would be desperate enough to want to give up Montecito, independence from the meddling of all those palace incompetent staffers, and a truly horrible, rage filled sibling hell bent on making his wife miserable if given the chance? The Sussexes have their own global footprint without the Windsor nonsense. The rest of the world does not think doing charity and public service is the exclusive province of the British Royals, who now call their status “working”, although they do less of it than most philanthropists around the work and have a perverted notion that walking among crowds of people is something only they do. Please, please wake up, already!
This is the saddest part:
“poignant images of Meghan comforting children suffering from cancer, is designed to help change perceptions of her in Britain.”
Like, not everything centres Britain, dude. Not everything is for YOU.
As always here when people are lobbing around terms like “the Establishment,” it reflects a weird mental split: they are drawn to the idea that someplace, somehow, someone is in charge, actually pulling the strings, like the deity in the Newtonian universe, but this presumes that there is a set of strings to pull, and, then, heaven forfend the wrong person get hold of them. Save us from the wrong people pulling the sacred strings!! Eden is a kind of OG royalist, so, if the right people are pulling the strings, all is as it should be. This is what you might call an Archetype, or a Jungian Mythos.
Jeez he really is trying to manifest this fantasy of his that the Sussexes would come back!! They are living their best lives right where they are and have no need to go back to that horrible life!!
It’s not a “sense of duty” for the BRF leftovers when they are being funded over 500 million pounds a year, that is an extremely lucrative job not some selfless sacrifice it’s ridiculous to even pretend it is any form of sacrifice to have to work one event a week and take holidays six months out of the year.
Here’s the biggest lie of all in this pile of incoherent vitriol:
“Last month, it was disclosed that officials were trying to block the couple from having their automatic, taxpayer-funded security restored over fears of a public backlash.
“Civil servants from the Home Office, the Cabinet Office and the Foreign Office who sit on the royal and VIP executive committee (RAVEC), which authorises security for senior royals, were reported to be against granting the Sussexes taxpayer-funded protection whenever they are in Britain because it carries too much political risk.”
This lie is the exact opposite of the truth. RAVEC and whatever no-name “officials” there may be don’t fear public backlash if the UK restores appropriate security for the Sussexes.
Instead, what they really fear is a LACK of backlash.
The political risk is that it will become glaringly obvious that fewer and fewer British citizens agree with the hate campaign the “royals” have carried on in the press for a decade. The ability of the tabloids to control this narrative is fading every day like a nightmare in the sun.
Harry and Meghan are loved and celebrated everywhere they go. And Charles, BillyIdle, Murdoch and Rothermere find that fact to be tooth-grinding and humiliating. I’d pity them if they weren’t such completely horrible humans.
Does anyone think William n Kate will do an Australian tour? Or will “Incandescent with Rage William cut off Australia for supporting the Sussex?
@Connie that’s a very good question They have received a public invitation from the Australian PM to visit and they are FK and FQ of Australia so why not visit on , gasp, an Official Royal Sanctioned Tour? They haven’t done a major joint tour since 2022. I’ll be interested to see if Kate goes with Will to US in July. What is going on with them and foreign work trips because that is a staple part of their role? It’s weak to say she’s not up to foreign work trips when she’s went on numerous foreign vacations last year. Why isn’t the BM asking why PoWs is paid a fortune for 500 events plus 2 Royal Tours a year and for the past decade hasn’t met that target set by his grandparents and then carried on by his parents? He barely does 100to 200 events and Foreign Office are “frustrated” by his refusal to go abroad at their request.
Their trip in Australia with commercial, charitable, cultural events + meeting the public is not something the royal do when visiting. Their actions are mostly limited to photo op. They don’t speak at summit and when there is a speech it’s about them, the good will, etc. etc. This trip showed the world that they are not in competition with the working royal as they are obviously celebrities in their own right with no need for title. People were calling them by their name, not their title except when introduced.
The UK and the working royals see them as competition, but this is all in their head and it does not look like the Sussex care. Maybe some dream of them coming back to the UK, but I don’t believe this will happen as long as you have petty royals like the king and his heir working with the toxic press to diminish them.
What I loved most about this trip is how the lies were so obvious in the UK and how some have denounced them. A few more trips like this and they will be ready for the IG in the UK next year.
Eden is clearly team Will and Kate/Palace but he needs content and money. The rota and newspapers are at crossroads. I wonder how long this agreement between the palace and papers will hold up. Something has snapped in some of the press where you have begging for returns, punishment and just general chaos. Something about the tour has broken people.
The rota wasn’t invited but local reporters got access and they had the exclusives that people wanted to see.. I’ve watched more Australian news on YouTube in the last four days and it has been surprisingly positive the rota lost its exclusivity to the Sussex’s and I’m sure that is costly.
This continues to happen every time the Sussexes go overseas though.
Nigerian tour: broke the press
Columbia tour: broke the press
Jordan trip: broke the press
Every IG event in the last 10 years: broke the press
The thing that the media still aren’t learning: racism isn’t the money spinner they clearly still think it is. And love of elitism and the British caste system is not what is fueling regard for the Sussexes. It’s the opposite, in fact. Rota want everyone singing Rule Britannia like the old days of empire. Not going to happen, those days are well and truly over.
@wheresmytiara?. Yes, they’ve complained about the other trips but something about this trip was different. The hysteria was worse than all three combined. They seemed more angry that none of the smears worked and people really weren’t on the press or family’s side besides the same looney tune trolls. It’s a mixture of the palace talking points but the also the press bitter and jealous because they aren’t benefiting. They care more about the money at the end of the day. They’ve gotten nothing but lost jobs, troll followings, boring or inactive members of the institution to cover. They did not envision this for themselves and they don’t know that to do.
I love that the rota are losing money over this tour. I hope more of them lose their jobs. No one should be able to make a living by peddling hate for people they don’t know. Every single one of those ratchets is wishing they were in Australia this week, whether they will admit it or not. The Sussexes are the only royal story the whole world pays attention to, and they blew it with their stupid racism. They deserve to lose their paychecks.
Take away the millions they get and all the palaces and 30 vacations a year and let’s see how much sense of duty the Windsors will be willing to do . Answer would be none . Absolutely none. They already get all this and more and still don’t want to work. So Eden and Robert Jonson can miss me with the bs about sense of duty and job blah blah blah. Harry and Meghan do all this because they care and no one is paying them for it
Take the Sussex’s engagement number just from this trip and it’s probably higher than WanKs year to date total so far this year. Calling Willy and Waity “working” royals is just insulting to the public.
Seriously. “Working royals”?
What work?
Harry and Meghan have nothing to prove and they have no interest to returning to royal working life. But at least Richard Eden is admiting that they are still popular and that the visit to Australia was successful.
“The public need to know that royals are carrying out engagements out of a sense of duty”
What an odd thing to say about people that haven’t done a tour since their racist one 4 years ago. They barely go out and when they do they look awful and like they’d rather be on vacation. The problem is Meghan and Harry are better at it than the heir and his wife. The problem is if Harry and Meghan can do this, clearly enjoy it, and do it without being paid by the public, live in a public funded castle and ride in a gold carriage, why can’t they others. They have all that, all that public money, the duty and still don’t do it. SO what on earth is he talking about. I actually would not be shocked if HARRY goes back in some way, his commitment to his father, grandmother is still there, if it’s true his father was informed of this trip and it’s details, well… and he is a monarchist. It would be foolish but I could see him doing tours in Charles name. Do I think it’s going to happen, not really, but if it does it wouldn’t shock me. Meghan, I would be shocked.
Hey, if you’re a friend of Richard Eden and you’re reading this site, check on your boy. There’s something wrong with him.
Harry said it again this week: He never wanted the royal job, but he did want to follow his mum’s example. So he has found a way to do service in the way his mother wanted to do after divorcing Charles — on her own terms. He and Meghan are actually perfecting the formula.
Lmao Eden doesn’t have any friends.
If he did they’d have had a word with him years ago.
Man’s living in a tent full of hot air and delusion, getting high on his own supply.
Which part of chill, fun events in beautiful weather suggests a return to stiff royal events in the rain?
Eden has been so clenched for so long that the blood has officially stopped flowing to his brain.
Even if there were a secret UK establishment plot (and I feel ridiculous just typing that) to bring the Sussexes back to the BRF, one must remember Harry and Meghan have free will. They have chosen California over the UK. They repeat that choice every day by going about their lives in Montecito. Turns out to have been a good call. At this point the UK would have to kidnap them to bring them back.
I think an underlying rota problem, as hilariously illustrated by Robert Jobson’s radio tantrum, is that this Sussex tour is different because it is to a UK Empire 2.0 (sorry, Commonwealth) “realm” for which good works are somehow verboten unless you’re a member of the BRF.
Well Australia could wither and die on the vine waiting for that to happen. The real threat is that people down under actually like and welcome the Sussexes. They relate to them. They are HAVING FUN with them. And maybe, just maybe, that will feed some republican sentiments about shaking off the UK and the BRF, especially after the Tampon King dies.
The Rota think it somehow elevates the UK to fret that the Sussexes want to return. It doesn’t. It’s pathetic.