Times: The Sussexes’ Australian tour shows that the monarchy ‘missed a trick’

I just skimmed this Daily Mail column by Jan Moir, which I’m not going to cover in any real way. The gist of it, from the British media’s perspective, is that all of their smears and sabotage came to nothing with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Australian visit. Harry and Meghan have been very well-received, drawing huge crowds wherever they go, charming everyone they meet, and generally showing off what assets they could have been to the monarchy if the monarchy wasn’t full of bitter, jealous, pitiful degenerates. Harry and Meghan’s mere existence continues to be the bane of the Windsors, but the Windsors’ “worst fears” have been realized over the course of six years: Harry and Meghan are not simply unbroken, they are thriving, rich, popular and happy.
So, the British press’s crashout has been elite. Yesterday, the Times’ Roya Nikkhah did a podcast interview with Australian Juliet Rieden. This clip has been making the rounds because Rieden makes the point that the Sussexes are “incredibly successful” at traveling, being on a tour, interacting with the public, working a crowd.
Rieden says that Harry and Meghan “do project a very good image for the royal family and there is a sense of missing a trick, I think, for the monarchy, when you see them doing these sorts of things.” Rieden also says that Harry seems to be “treading on toes” specifically because Australia is such an important British realm. To which I say… lmao. The current king of Australia got shouted down by an Australian senator the last time he was there. The future king has avoided visiting Australia for over a decade. If Australia is so important to the left-behinds, maybe they should do more for Australia than an odd drive-by every dozen years? And yes, the Windsors missed a trick.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Melbourne, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry & Meghan Markle attend Swinburne University in Hawthorn, Melbourne.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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Sydney, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Visit Sydney, Australia – Sydney Harbour sailing with Invictus Australia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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Sydney, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spend the afternoon on Sydney Harbour sailing with Invictus Australia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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The Duke of Sussex views the Captain Reg Saunders wall at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 15 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke of Sussex views the Wall of Remembrance at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke of Sussex lays a wreath during the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke of Sussex meets Heidi, 3, and her father Rohan Davies at the Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia. The Scar Tree Walk is a journey connecting traditional and contemporary Aboriginal cultures and histories of the Kulin Nation
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke of Sussex talks to young advocates during a visit to Batyr, a mental health engagement programme, at Swinburne University of Technology in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hold a dog at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, after taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex after taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose for a selfie photo with wellwishers at Man O’War Steps, next to the Sydney Opera House, before taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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A wellwisher presents the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a framed photograph of Harry with her mother Daphne Dunn, as they arrive at the Man O’War Steps, next to the Sydney Opera House, before taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Anybody know why Wilbur is actively avoiding Australia? I assumed he was just not travelling abroad for Royal Tours because he is STILL incandescent with rage about 2022 tour being disastrous?
@LadyDigby – I’d say that’s exactly it, W (& K) scared off by their ludicrous 2022 flop tour.
And when you look back at the pictures from said tour, if you can bear to, it gets worse with time and distance – especially the all white outfits the two fools wore in that open-topped landrover. Appalling judgement.
Shudders at the photo of William and Kate allowing people of colour to carry them on throne type chairs in 2012!! At least they didn’t repeat that in 2022!!
Oh the horror of that Land Rover spectacle! Take that image plus the image of being carried on the chairs, add in Kate waving to the children beyond the chain link fence, and you have a couple so out of touch and just plain dumb that its unforgettable, and not in a good way.
After getting fired on live TV and the “My lord, my liege” colonial cos play, they won’t risk letting these idiots out again and Willard and KitKat don’t want to be humiliated again.
The denial is real. It always reminds me of that BBC comedy sketch from the wildly pre-woke uncensored 1970s in which two SS officers are surveying the utter devastation of some German city, and asking each other, in stupefaction, “Are we the baddies?!?!”
It’s Mitchell and Webb from 2006. An all-time classic!
Two things: 1. I love Meghan’s blue collared shirt. 2. Did Harry fill the space between his front teeth? He’s cute either way, but that image of him taking a selfie makes it look like he did.
Wearing retainers consistently helps to close gaps. I’ve witnessed the success. His teeth are also clean and healthy looking for someone who smoked.
He is a lazy coward. He knows he can’t draw crowds like that.
That little dog really REALLY wants to lick Harry’s face, so cute!
ETA this was intended as a reply to Lady Digby. I don’t see a way to fix it.
Nobody expects the Waleses or the Windsors to match the Sussexes’ charisma. But the real problem here is that the Waleses don’t even try to do their jobs; instead, they just call up their rota attack dogs, as if that were some sort of substitute for doing their own work. Willy and Kate clearly have no problem getting on a plane to go skiing, to loaf at someone else’s place on Mustique, or to cruise the Aegean on someone else’s megayacht. Why do they find it impossible to visit, I dunno, one Commonwealth country a year?
Also, that photo of Harry with the puppy trying to kiss his face is always going to be adorable!
The press is stuck in between a rock and a hard place. It’s their own fault. They know what they lost but they have to toe the line for access towards this boring family. You already have people wanting them to return. I guarantee as the Sussexes get richer, more philanthropic trips and no continued access. Ish is going to hit the fan because they are tired of losing money and being relegated to embracing trolls. lol.
Big problem for the monarchy is that they threw away Harry and Meghan who are hardworking and great connectors and networkers and they are stuck with a lazy and problematic heir. Okay Will was born first and Harry second but both were mishandled by family and the Firm. Will had to be well educated in revelant subjects, appropriate work experience and incremental responsibility. Reliable, dutiful, hardworking and carrying out the job to the best of his ability. Reliable and dutiful and doing your best and helping others are virtues. Not everybody can be great looking or charismatic but presentation is key: basics such as dressing smartly, good hygiene, smiling and a positive attitude. Success is 90% about showing up prepared not reluctantly, resentfully and scruffily dressed, half drunk and snarky. Will isn’t a quick fix: do we have the Prince equivalent of the Princess Diaries to give him intensive training on being adequate in such a high profile role?
Yes salt isle most assuredly “missed a trick”! They backed the wrong horse and they are now losing all the races!! It’s really time to put the old nags and elderly never were stallions out to pasture and call it a day!!!
There was really only one horse to back. If you have to live in the UK and work with the RF, you can’t be backing the renegade who left for the US.
That doesn’t mean things couldn’t have been done differently and decently by both the RF and the BM. It’s been an incredibly messy, painful and disgusting situation, but in the end everyone got what they wanted. H&M are out and free and thriving, William got rid of his brother/competition and will become king no matter his weaknesses, Kate got rid of her competition and can continue to be a lazy do-nothing, Charles didn’t have to stand up to anything and can continue being a weak king until he dies, and the media has made and continues to make a boatload of money.
Harry and Meghan are blessed and thriving with a young family in America. They are glowing with vitality and had a successful trip because of their genuine warmth, interest and delight to be in Australia. Chuck loves being King and has Camilla as his wife at his side. Will and Kate barely work as PoW but have oodles of Dosh, lots of holidays and lovely children and supine press and media. Neither look that well and he ignores her as much as he can in public but they do get to be King and Queen and keep the balcony exclusive to themselves. Also the explanation factory run by Bulletproof Sunshine will continue to explain why it’s a good thing they barely work as monarchs to keep them, ahem, fresh and exciting when they bother to wave to the masses from said exclusive balcony. So as Eurydice says everybody got what they wanted (although maybe Will and Kate wanted to be loved and loving but settled for the Crown, Wimbledon ovations , Beckham abasement and all that Dosh and deference! So it’s all good, isn’t it!!)
But, but, what about the people? What about the good citizens of the UK who are providing a lovely income for the lazy couple? Do they get what they want?
The royals get no scrutiny when they are in the UK. They are coddled like spoiled children with entitled parents. They set foot outside their dreary country and now they have to perform, not just stand there naked while their media and emotional support polls convince the public they are wearing fabulous robes. Outside the UK, they have to face a public that isn’t primed and prompted to love them while hating who they hate. They have to show up, face critique, face a media that will ask them real questions and expect actual answers, and even if they don’t get interviewed publically (because they can’t handle direct questions), other journalists will talk openly about them and subject them to actual scrutiny. They will be judged by their optics, their smirks, their awkwardness, their stodginess and they just.can’t.handle.it. No wonder the Wales haven’t set foot outside the UK together on official business in 4 years. They aren’t up to the job. The days of people fawning over royals because they are royals are over. The royals are still riding Queen Elizabeth’s coattails and thinking they can “charm the natives” like she did in the 1950s when she danced with Kwame Nkumrah in Ghana. I think they’re really panicking over the Sussexes success in Australia because Australia is a white country. They were upset by the Colombia and Nigeria tours, but those probably didn’t matter to them because, brown and black people, you know. But for a white country to embrace the Sussexes this warmly, despite all their sabotage? I can only imagine (and laugh at) the sturm und drang that must be flying in the musty old palaces these past few days, The royals have really lost the plot. On top of that, they know that not a single one, even Charles, could handle a fraction of the scrutiny that Harry and Meghan have gotten. Kate couldn’t even get through her engagement interview with multiple retakes–how could she handle getting questioned by a real journalist?
The only royals who really matter are Harry and Meghan. The left over royals know it and hate it. But instead of embracing change, all they can do is whine and wish for the old days and send out even more hate-mongers. They look like the utter useless fools that they are: cowardly, miserable little bullies who can’t take what they dish out. Some heads of state. They can wave their scepters and tiaras all they want but at the end of the day, the only place they matter is in their own miserable little fascist corner of the kingdom they claim to reign over.
👆💯 – not a single word to add.
This is such a good point, lanne — about Australia being not only a major realm, but a white one and therefore more valuable to the white supremacist left-behinds.
Yes, I was wondering why there was so much negative drama about the Australia trip and the white supremacy does explain it. It’s certainly not a flattering look for the left-behinds. Shame on them.
You are welcome to visit the hospital, but visiting immunocompromised children—especially children already facing cancer and emotional distress—just 48 hours after a flight is not acceptable. There is a real risk of bringing germs and exposing vulnerable patients.
Please either visit other patients instead, or wear a mask and follow strict precautions.
I’m quite sure that the patients were cleared for the visit by their doctors and approval given by their parents. No one can just walk into a hospital for that kind of meet and greet without it being cleared and approved in advance. The doctors are not going to risk their patients health. The parents gave permission. It’s not up to you to decide that it’s not safe without knowing the diagnosis and current condition of each patient. The risk assessment was done by professionals.
@Toosmed It’s the hospital’s responsibility to follow Infection Prevention and Control Standards and I believe you can be assured that they did. Especially with such high profile guests.
Just going to repeat Kaiser words again. They could have had 2 bad bitches . Anywho, Meghan and Harry are booked , beautiful, bright and brilliant. Sucks to be the left behinds
The leftovers, especially Willy and Waity wanted all the crowds and balconies to themselves! Funny how that worked out isn’t it.. lol the left overs have destroyed themselves hate may get clicks but people see the truth at this point in the targeted hate campaign especially since AMW is still being covered financially and security wise by the taxpayers or king who is funding by the taxpayers while they try to make the Sussex’s the bad guys, the hat campaign was a cruel choice that will haunt them forever now.
The left-behinds live in a bubble. How hard it must be for them to realize that 1) the universe doesn’t revolve around them; 2) Australians have made up their own minds about Harry and Meghan and have decided they’re awesome; 3) their hate campaign against the Sussexes just makes them look weaker and even more pathetic.
This has been a very satisfying week!
There really is a precedent for this: Margaret was the Spare until Charles was born, at which point she was still essentially cast in that role in the public mind until she married 12 years later & started her own family. She was the one with rizz, she was gorgeous & magnetic & racy & the late Queen was solid & sensible & kind & disarming. Not rizzy. But they made a perfect team, & they were loyal to each other & never caved into the sister drama — I don’t have any sisters but I’m thinking of Lee & Jackie, they seem to have avoided that pitfall. Why couldn’t they just divide & conquer???
Then why people were scared of Margaret visiting? Everything she saw she wanted, and was just as rude as Anne.
Harry needs better pants and shoes. The pants are too skinny and the shoes always look scuffed.
Does I matter if Will and Kate, either solo or jointly, never do another Royal Tour in the wake of the excitement of the Australian visit? Okay rags in the past have quibbled about certain aspects of PoW but he’s never ever faced real scrutiny has he? He gets to be King regardless of performance and output so as BM does RF PR it doesn’t seem to matter too much however little effort he puts into his public life. Good king, lazy king, murdering his wives king, and old thing king, does it matter king?!
The RF told Meghan to be 50% of who she was, in order to not outshine W&K, C&C, and QEII. That was also the edict Harry had always lived under: as the spare his ordained fate was to play second fiddle to William and never outshine him, based simply on the fact that he was born after William. What a horrible fate that would have been for two talented, ambitious, charismatic, and hard-working people like H&M. In a world where most people are encouraged to strive to be the best they can be, these two were ordered to be less-than. What a waste of two lives that would’ve been! Meghan saw that nonsense exactly for what it was, and while the BM constantly accuses her of giving Harry uppity notions, I sincerely hope that she did, and I think it proves her devotion to him far more than if she had encouraged him to just stay in his designated place. She knew they both were much more than that, and he must have agreed. And now look at them, running circles around a family that can only look good if they can force everyone around them to look bad. So glad those two escaped that pit of mediocrity.