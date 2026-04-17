Times: The Sussexes’ Australian tour shows that the monarchy ‘missed a trick’

I just skimmed this Daily Mail column by Jan Moir, which I’m not going to cover in any real way. The gist of it, from the British media’s perspective, is that all of their smears and sabotage came to nothing with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Australian visit. Harry and Meghan have been very well-received, drawing huge crowds wherever they go, charming everyone they meet, and generally showing off what assets they could have been to the monarchy if the monarchy wasn’t full of bitter, jealous, pitiful degenerates. Harry and Meghan’s mere existence continues to be the bane of the Windsors, but the Windsors’ “worst fears” have been realized over the course of six years: Harry and Meghan are not simply unbroken, they are thriving, rich, popular and happy.

So, the British press’s crashout has been elite. Yesterday, the Times’ Roya Nikkhah did a podcast interview with Australian Juliet Rieden. This clip has been making the rounds because Rieden makes the point that the Sussexes are “incredibly successful” at traveling, being on a tour, interacting with the public, working a crowd.

As Harry and Meghan work the crowds in Australia, are they showing the Royal Family what they’re missing?@JulietRieden tells @RoyaNikkhah why the couple are still effective in front of an audience — but warns Harry may be “treading on toes” in such an important royal realm.… pic.twitter.com/OaQyXcX5Ou — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) April 16, 2026

Rieden says that Harry and Meghan “do project a very good image for the royal family and there is a sense of missing a trick, I think, for the monarchy, when you see them doing these sorts of things.” Rieden also says that Harry seems to be “treading on toes” specifically because Australia is such an important British realm. To which I say… lmao. The current king of Australia got shouted down by an Australian senator the last time he was there. The future king has avoided visiting Australia for over a decade. If Australia is so important to the left-behinds, maybe they should do more for Australia than an odd drive-by every dozen years? And yes, the Windsors missed a trick.