Sarah Ferguson has been found after four months, she’s renting a chalet in Austria

Just yesterday, we discussed the fact that Sarah Ferguson has been missing for four months, and how strange it is that no one in the Windsor clan and no one in the British press had any leads on her whereabouts. I also pointed out that it’s totally unlike Fergie to go missing AND silent for months at a time. Well, guess what? Sarah has been found! She’s in… Austria?? She’s staying in a rented ski chalet and the Sun got some exclusive photos of her. Proof of life!

Sarah Ferguson is hiding out in Austria amid calls for her to come clean about her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Our world exclusive photos show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ex-wife stony-faced at a luxury Alpine ski resort. Fergie, 66, stripped of her Duchess of York title last year, had not been seen in public for 213 days. She has kept silent on calls to give evidence to US lawmakers on her Epstein links.

The bespectacled mother of two looked stony-faced in a quiet Austrian ski village, which we are not naming, as she emerged from a blacked-out Mercedes people carrier near her chalet on Wednesday. Clad in a blue coat and carrying a teal raffia tote bag, she had her distinctive ginger locks tucked under a white baseball cap.

A source said last night: “Fergie has been keeping an incredibly low profile while high up in the Alps. She hasn’t been seen for a long time and has clearly wanted to keep it that way. Her choice of outfit when she popped out was obviously carefully chosen to help her avoid being recognised. The area is absolutely beautiful and it’s very quiet most of the time, so it’s the perfect place for a high-profile figure such as her to lie low when the heat is on.”

Fergie has not officially been seen in public since the Duchess of Kent’s funeral in Westminster Cathedral on September 16. She was photographed a week later driving out of her home in Windsor’s Royal Lodge. Her last sighting was trying to hide in the back of a car as she arrived at the christening of her one-year-old grand-daughter Athena at London’s St James’s Palace on December 12.

Wild claims about her whereabouts were sparked after she was evicted from her home in Windsor’s Royal Lodge along with Andrew at the beginning of February.

But we can reveal she has been using a £2,000-a-night ski chalet to hide out from the Epstein scandal, and sources say that she rarely ventures out.

The source added: “The Epstein Files have hit like a sledgehammer and Sarah has not wanted to be seen by anyone. She’s been effectively in hiding and can’t face up to what’s been happening. She’s been laying false breadcrumbs to stop people following her trail and very few people were allowed in on the secret. But she’s seen Andrew arrested and read all the headlines about the Epstein investigations and knows it’s a very grave situation. While she knows the scandal is not going away, she effectively has her head in the sand and has taken the decision to hide away for as long as possible.”

The source went on: “Sarah lost her home when she was evicted from Royal Lodge and has nowhere else to go. She’s not invited to ­go to Sandringham to live with Andrew and even her two daughters have kept their distance. It’s the first time she has to fend for herself for two decades. She is alone but staying in a luxurious setting and is very comfortable. She rarely wants to go outside because she knows what could be waiting for her. But the calls for her to speak to the authorities are growing every single day — as is the speculation on where she is. She’s taking it one day at a time but the problem is, the days are now piling up and the clamour for her to speak to the authorities about Epstein and what she knows is getting louder and louder with each day that passes.”