Sarah Ferguson has been found after four months, she’s renting a chalet in Austria

Just yesterday, we discussed the fact that Sarah Ferguson has been missing for four months, and how strange it is that no one in the Windsor clan and no one in the British press had any leads on her whereabouts. I also pointed out that it’s totally unlike Fergie to go missing AND silent for months at a time. Well, guess what? Sarah has been found! She’s in… Austria?? She’s staying in a rented ski chalet and the Sun got some exclusive photos of her. Proof of life!
Sarah Ferguson is hiding out in Austria amid calls for her to come clean about her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Our world exclusive photos show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ex-wife stony-faced at a luxury Alpine ski resort. Fergie, 66, stripped of her Duchess of York title last year, had not been seen in public for 213 days. She has kept silent on calls to give evidence to US lawmakers on her Epstein links.
The bespectacled mother of two looked stony-faced in a quiet Austrian ski village, which we are not naming, as she emerged from a blacked-out Mercedes people carrier near her chalet on Wednesday. Clad in a blue coat and carrying a teal raffia tote bag, she had her distinctive ginger locks tucked under a white baseball cap.
A source said last night: “Fergie has been keeping an incredibly low profile while high up in the Alps. She hasn’t been seen for a long time and has clearly wanted to keep it that way. Her choice of outfit when she popped out was obviously carefully chosen to help her avoid being recognised. The area is absolutely beautiful and it’s very quiet most of the time, so it’s the perfect place for a high-profile figure such as her to lie low when the heat is on.”
Fergie has not officially been seen in public since the Duchess of Kent’s funeral in Westminster Cathedral on September 16. She was photographed a week later driving out of her home in Windsor’s Royal Lodge. Her last sighting was trying to hide in the back of a car as she arrived at the christening of her one-year-old grand-daughter Athena at London’s St James’s Palace on December 12.
Wild claims about her whereabouts were sparked after she was evicted from her home in Windsor’s Royal Lodge along with Andrew at the beginning of February.
But we can reveal she has been using a £2,000-a-night ski chalet to hide out from the Epstein scandal, and sources say that she rarely ventures out.
The source added: “The Epstein Files have hit like a sledgehammer and Sarah has not wanted to be seen by anyone. She’s been effectively in hiding and can’t face up to what’s been happening. She’s been laying false breadcrumbs to stop people following her trail and very few people were allowed in on the secret. But she’s seen Andrew arrested and read all the headlines about the Epstein investigations and knows it’s a very grave situation. While she knows the scandal is not going away, she effectively has her head in the sand and has taken the decision to hide away for as long as possible.”
The source went on: “Sarah lost her home when she was evicted from Royal Lodge and has nowhere else to go. She’s not invited to go to Sandringham to live with Andrew and even her two daughters have kept their distance. It’s the first time she has to fend for herself for two decades. She is alone but staying in a luxurious setting and is very comfortable. She rarely wants to go outside because she knows what could be waiting for her. But the calls for her to speak to the authorities are growing every single day — as is the speculation on where she is. She’s taking it one day at a time but the problem is, the days are now piling up and the clamour for her to speak to the authorities about Epstein and what she knows is getting louder and louder with each day that passes.”
I have some follow-up questions. When did she first begin hiding out in this particular chalet? Why did Sarah, a notorious trainwreck who talks too much and doesn’t have the good sense god gave a goose, suddenly decide to wisely go underground and move around like a spy before a big mission? How is she supporting herself in Austria? How is she paying for the rental? Who tipped off the Sun about Sarah’s whereabouts? Just how often has she been circulating in public in recent months?
Sarah Ferguson seen for first time since Epstein scandal pic.twitter.com/2wBySzq1wE
— The Sun (@TheSun) April 16, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Ironic a notorious attention seeker who couldn’t pay to have people pay attention to her for years is finally getting the attention she’s always wanted.
Royal lodge was never her home. It was her ex Andrew s. He gave her a place to stay since she squandered her money. Who’s paying for her stay at the expensive resort. The media ignores all her shady behavior and goes affer the Sussexes for doing charity wotk.
This is one of the greatest mystery of life to me: if I am broke i can’t even go to the grocery, these people manage to live in a freaking chalet. How is that possible?
I’ve known gorgeous 20-something women who have accomplished such feats. How Fergie manages it, I have no idea, but I sure hope it isn’t the same way my friends did.
I had been assumingn that she’s being paid-off to stay quiet and off the radar.
That’s the most logical thing.
Maybe Charles is paying for her to stay the hell away from the UK?
My take here is why can’t they leave her alone ? Unless someone press charges against her, what she does is her business. You have W on vacation for the nth time this year and no one is looking for him ….
ALSO stop saying there is mounting pressure for her to talk to authorities and not Andrew! The press is disgusting.
Because she accepted pantloads of money from Epstein, because she called him her dear friend for years, because she has lived with Andrew for decades while he was involved in sex trafficking and using his position as UK trade envoy for personal gain.
C-Rex/RF, BM, the UK govt and her daughters have known exactly where she was all along. Interesting that when people refused to buy the “no one”, and the “not even the king knows where she is” bs they have been peddling for months and wondered if something nefarious had happened to her, all of a sudden, we get a proof of life photo and a detailed explanation/article about the months she went “missing”! I guess the RF learned their lesson after the Kate Missington fiasco after all…
Who is paying for this cuz there ain’t no way.
I am Austrian and our country is e x p e n s i v e. How is she affording that?
The senior royals might not want her to be charged or to be turned in for questioning She might do some confessing about them.
Someone is buying her silence. Who stands to loose the most if she starts talking? The monarchy. My guess is that KCIII is footing the bill, with a few caveats: no books, no interviews and you get protection and a minimal allowance provided you keep your trap shut. You violate the conditions, you get thrown to the wolves.
1) I imagine she has been laying low because that’s what she was told to do by the palace. The last thing the windsors want are more pictures of out living it up on other peoples yachts, or expensive hotels.
2) “a quiet Austrian ski village, which we are not naming” makes me think that she is the one who sold the photos, probably because she’s run out of money and needs the paycheque.
3) I would put money on the fact that she is not paying for the chalet herself. One of her friends probably lent it to her now that we are in the off season.
I have other questions. Did the press know where Fergie was all along? Did Fergie have an arrangement with the Sun for this exclusive? Because why is the Sun keeping her location a secret otherwise?
The Sun is being coy about her exact location so they can have have an “exclusive”. If her exact location is revealed to the world at large, the press will descend on the location.
Hey, does this mean six more weeks of Epstein Files?
OMG 💀💀💀
Only if she saw her shadow.
I call it B.S. This is a story planted by Fergie and her team. She’s obviously not in Austria L.O.L. That was just a photoshoot she agreed on. My money is still in the Emirates or North America. People can be surprised how famous people can fly off the radar in Canada for example. Her lifestyle is being paid by her family (ex and daughters).
Meh. I think people underestimate how much rich people protect each other. She has friends. I am sure that chalet belongs to one of them and they are letting her stay for free. And I also think that’s why we haven’t heard about her. These people have no need to run to the tabloids. They gain nothing from it and they don’t need the money from selling their stories.
I am from austria and i want her out. Why is she here? Wonder who is housing her though….
It’s possible her stay is being enabled in some form by friends or even family, but it’s also possible she’s creating a tell all and a publisher has provided the wherewithal for her to stay there and write or be interviewed. As for her being discovered, it’s certainly within the realm of possibility someone recognized her and snitched to The Sun for a payday. She’s very recognizable, even wearing a ball cap. Seen once, by a staffer or other guest, any anonymity is gone. She’s not a criminal as far as we know, even if she is notorious.