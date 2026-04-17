Lena Dunham has a lot to say about Adam Driver in her memoir, ‘Famesick’

I was “too old” to care about Girls and to this day, I’ve never seen more than a few minutes of the show, here and there. I remember the discourse, both good and bad, and Lena Dunham’s new memoir has a lot of gossip about that time in her life. The parts of the book about her personal and professional relationship with Adam Driver have gotten a lot of attention this week. I think it’s worth framing this as… Girls was Driver’s big breakout, although he had been around and working in theater for years beforehand. But Girls changed his career in a huge way and I would have no issue with Lena taking credit for partially “discovering” him and changing his life. What I didn’t expect was for Lena to detail how she and Adam seemingly had a deep-yet-toxic affinity for one another which crossed several lines. Some of Lena’s stories about Adam:
Their first sex scene: Things got off to a rocky start during the filming of the first season, with Dunham claiming her “careful blocking went out the window and he hurled me this way and that” during their first sex scene. “Stunned, I couldn’t speak for a moment, unsure of what had happened — had I lost directorial authority, allowed the scene to go off the rails, not given proper instructions? Would I be removed from my command post immediately?” she writes. “It wasn’t that I felt violated — and I also wouldn’t know if I had, as there was little in my sexual life that I hadn’t allowed to happen, and for no pay. But I felt that something intimate, confusing and primal had played out in a scenario I was meant to control.”
Driver screamed at her in rehearsal: She then recalls one instance with Driver where he grew frustrated with her for forgetting her lines during rehearsal and alleges he “hurled a chair at the wall next to me.” “I remember doing a fight scene with Adam and how scary it was to meet someone so totally present with such absence,” she writes. “Late one night, as we practiced lines in my trailer, I found that mine were suddenly gone. I knew I’d written them. I’d known them only minutes before. But when I opened my mouth, all that came out was a stammer — until finally, Adam screamed, ‘F–KING SAY SOMETHING’ and hurled a chair at the wall next to me. ‘WAKE THE F–K UP,’ he told me. ‘I’M SICK OF WATCHING YOU JUST STARE.’” After the chair incident, Dunham says that she “didn’t tell anyone” but “I said my lines correctly after that.” However, during the first season she and Driver still “felt like partners” and continued to rehearse together frequently, though they “fought often.”
Driver really f–ked with her head: “I reasoned that the intensity of his anger at me, anger that could make him spit and throw things, was proportionate to the intensity of our creative connection,” Dunham writes in “Famesick.” “One day in his dressing room, as I apologized for a perceived slight I couldn’t remember committing, he got close to my face and hissed, ‘Never forget that I know you. I really f–king know you.’ ‘What do you know?’ I yelped. ‘You don’t go to parties. You love animals. And you hate being whispered about.’ And he was right.”
What in the world: As they continued to spend time together on and off set, Dunham admits she “spent an inordinate amount of time wondering if Adam liked me.” “He could be short-tempered and verbally aggressive, condescending and physically imposing. He could also be protective, loving even,” Dunham writes. Later in the book, she even claims that he once “punched a hole in his trailer wall” because he “hated his new haircut.”
He helped her out sometimes: But he was also there for her. During a particularly rough anxiety week for Dunham, she details how Driver came over to her apartment every night to keep her company. One night, he called her to say, “I’m warning you, if I come up, I’m not leaving this time.” But Dunham didn’t let him in. “I crouched at the window, watching him park his bike, pull out his phone, and dial. But I didn’t answer. It felt as simple as ignoring your doorbell, as pretending to be asleep, as impossible as stopping your blood from flowing,” she writes. “But some part of me knew — some wise part of me, some bold part of me —that if we crossed whatever boundary we were threatening to cross, the return to work would be tinged with humiliation, that I’d be minimizing any authority I still had, and that, however it went, my heart — bruised but improbably not yet broken — would crack.” She says the two “never spoke about it again,” but when Driver told her he was engaged, she felt “heartbroken.”
I have to ask something though… at what point do we wonder if Lena is an unreliable narrator of her own life? We’ve seen it in real time, her problematic behavior in how she frames certain events and twists situations in bizarre ways. I actually believe that Driver was an a–hole and that he probably used his “Method acting” to treat Lena like sh-t. But I’m not convinced about the other stuff, like the nicer stories or that part about him wanting to spend the night. I don’t know. This book is not for me, I get that.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Say what you like about her, she’s a great memoir writer. Much better than Mindy Kaling and Amy Poehler. I read all their memoirs at the same time years ago and Dunham’s blew the others out of the water.
Not sure whether I’ll buy the book because I have mixed feelings about her but admittedly I’ve been enjoying the promotional tour for her memoir. She gives great interview mostly because of her raw honestly. So many celebs are obsessed with controlling their image and she just doesn’t GAF.
She absolutely is NOT a reliable narrator and I would go so far to as to call her a liar. Now do I think Driver was an a-hole to her? Yes. The rest of it feels like fan fiction tbh. I feel like this woman comes out from under her rock every few years to remind everyone just how much we can’t stand her lol. And because she is so utterly self-unaware (while thinking she IS self aware because she overshares) she claims to not understand the hatred.
This reads like an angsty teenager’s diary.
*whispers*: not everyone hates her. I don’t hate her! I have complicated feelings for her. I think she’s a great artist (Catherine Called Birdy was AMAZING) while also having done some messy/problematic things (which she discusses in her memoir). The memoir is really good, btw.
One of the reasons I dislike Lena so is that she reminds me so much of a former friend who would lie about anything and everything to get attention and sympathy – she was ALWAYS the victim and yes she was/is an unreliable narrator for that that happen to her and around her. The same behaviours are there – the need to twist things to fit whatever makes them the victim.
Saying that – there has been rumours over the years that he can be an a$$hole to work with who regularly cheated on his now wife before he got big. So I can believe some of what she’s saying her esp as these claims would have been checked by the publishers lawyers before being printed.
I absolutely detest her with every fiber of my being. I don’t know why I’m reading these articles about her because it only makes me hate her more. I don’t understand why people who are young feel compelled to write memoirs besides the fact that they are complete narcissists. It is so absolutely self-indulgent and weird for anyone to think to think that we all would want to know these personal things about someone else, and even weirder to know that people are eating this up and paying for her book. What is wrong with her and more importantly what is wrong with us?
I think that when most of us are young, we don’t necessarily feel “young” and don’t have the perspective that comes with growing older to realize just how “young” we really are. I felt both mature and “old” when I was in my mid-twenties, in part because of life transitions and responsibilities that I was dealing with. So, while I don’t think it’s necessarily self-indulgent for younger people to write the books that they’re being encouraged and paid to write and publish, I do think that, in most cases, it’s on those of us who view such such efforts as being indulgent or callow to ignore them, to diminish the markets for such things.
That said, I’m glad that Harry wrote Spare — while the details of his earlier life were fresh, and I think that all of us have the opportunity to reflect and grow because a pre-teen Anne Frank got a diary for her birthday.
This was my problem with Girls – she sets herself up as a memoirist type writer but then hates and fights against every life experience that comes her way while getting chance after chance. Then deus ex machina she gets into Iowa. WTF
In real life LD wants to be Joan Didion but she’s just isn’t that interesting and doesn’t have life experience outside of NY navel gazing.
Yeah I definitely believe her description of his volatile behavior on-set. She has defended him in several recent interviews promoting her book that he was just an intense actor who took his craft very seriously. I’ve always gotten the impression that Driver is very, very serious on-set. Some actors like to keep things loose and have fun but Driver truly gives everything to his role. Not defending his behavior or anything but I suspect he’s not too different from a lot of talented actors and because he’s a dude, he gets away with it.
The thing I don’t believe is that he had a crush on her–at least not based on what she details here. Literally no evidence that his feelings for her were anything but professional.
Sorry but I have never understood why people think this dude is hot.
Me either. He looks silly and pouty and acts like it.
Me too, I didn’t get it and his voice omg! So grating and unpleasant. Nothing is attractive, to me at least.
I honestly don’t know whether to believe her or not. God knows she’ll say anything for attention, but driver definitely has intense vibes and seems to take himself far too seriously.
For now, I’m gonna assume the truth lies somewhere in the middle. He’s hard to work with, and she wasn’t as professional/experienced as he expected her to be.
I’m not young and I loved Girls. And Tiny Furniture. She is still being treated like crap judged way more harshly than a man in her position would be. Lots of people still don’t/never will like/get her, but i think she’s a brave, brilliant writer and hope she keeps going. Of course she’s flawed. What artist isn’t?
I’ve never seen Girls. i’m not an Adam Driver fan. I hated him in Star Wars. I don’t think he can act and I don’t think he’s that attractive. Sorry, I know I’m setting off the Adam Driver fanbase lol.
But he does strike me as someone who takes himself very very seriously on set. Like maybe too seriously. In what post recently were people discussing method acting and how intense and over the top it could be? Because if a woman acted like this…she wouldn’t be given the keys to one of the greatest franchises in movie history, that’s for sure.
Anyway all that said I dont think Lena is that reliable a narrator. All of her stories have the same angle to them, where she’s always the victim but also somehow the object of everyone’s desire etc.
1. Can we put Lena, and Lindy West, and the Eat Pray Love people on a rowboat together and push them off to sea in the South Pacific with three days’ rations and no oars? Whomever arrives safely back on dry land can write a memoir about the slow slide to cannibalism.
2. At all times, Lena was Adam’s boss with control of the show and the power to fire him and a proprietary right over him such that she had jealousy over him getting engaged. Somehow, however, she wants us to pretend with her both that she was his victim and also that he organically wanted an intimate relationship with her?
Maybe we can throw in some wild creatures and conjure up a “Life of Pi” vibe? Eat or be eaten, with at least one pure carnivore in the mix?
Chaine, if you want to pitch this in Hollywood, count me in!!! You can bring in the folks like me who have zero interest in Lena Dunham’s memoir or anything else!!!
I see a lot of comments falling back on the argument that Lena is “not a reliable narrator.” Well, when it comes to memoirs, that’s the way the cookie crumbles. Not to poke the bear, but by that token, Prince Harry was not a reliable narrator in Spare. Most people going into a memoir understand that they are getting the perspective that the writer wants them to get, and it’s up to the reader to parse through what rings true and what rings as re-writing history. It doesn’t make the experience of reading a memoir any less insightful.
The vitriol being leveled at her is kinda startling, TBH!
I don’t feel one way or another about her or Driver. I never watched Girls because I wasn’t interested in the concept of it (the same way I never got into SATC or Friends or Seinfeld, lol). But she is stuck with the unreliable narrator because of what happened at the Met Ball with her and Odell Beckham. As in he was just there and she attached a whole narrative to him that she was being judged by her appearance and found lacking by him because she wasn’t his type or something. What she felt was probably a quirky non sequitur story became more than that and played into far too many hurtful tropes that she had to apologize for it.
I mean I get that you’re a ride or die Lena fan girl, but Harry’s memoir is not the one to use as an example. that thing was gone over with a fine tooth comb by every member of the british press and the most they could find is that he may have misremembered the year he talked to his great grandmother or something. It held up to intense scrutiny, the likes of which Lena could not begin to cope with.
I’m actually not ride-or-die for any celebrity. Ok, then replace Harry’s memoir with any other celebrity memoir (Demi Moore’s, Jessica Simpson’s, Britney Spears’ etc etc). My only point is that the very nature of a self-authored (or ghost-written) narrative renders the narrator “unreliable” because they are consciously or unconsciously trying to shape the way we see them. That’s all!
Never watched anything she’s in. Never got the ‘hype’ about her (uhem)
Never have, never will. She is just not for me.
So my second biggest hang up with Lena is that she attributed her cheating to the fact that her longtime bf was attached to a “teenage pop star” in the year 2026. Now that’s technically true, Lorde was 19 at the start of their collaboration, but Lena’s phrasing, imo, is a bit more salacious and ultimately, self-serving.
The first is the Murray miller letter, which I still don’t understand why she put out given that she has since confessed to knowing nothing else about the alleged assault.
And now I’m remembering that time she made some comments and then had to apologize to Odell Beckham. I kind of wanted to give her the benefit of the doubt, but she’s always had this weird thing about sex, men, and her own image that unfortunately hasn’t always matched reality.
I could never decide if GIRLS was a good show or not….maybe that’s my answer right there? not?
I’m surprised by how many people really, really dislike her, (vitriolically I may say). I agree that she’s judged much more harshly than any man would be. I’ve not seen any of her work, but can believe she’s a very talented writer/creator. She always gets shit for what she does or does not do.
I hate to say it but I think she’s judged more harshly because she is not a typically attractive Hollywood person. She has definitely said some problematic things but I think she’s a pretty talented writer and Girls was a really buzz worthy, interesting show.
I watched girls for a little bit. I especially liked the scenes with her parents that were hilarious and the scenes I saw with her and driver were amazing but that is all. I’m not a fan and won’t read her book.
Now I want to hear Brian Cox’s opinion of Adam Driver’s method acting.
I never forgot how the Portuguese actress Lidia Franco who was with Driver in the Film “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” was saying in an interview in 2021 that Adam Driver was really rude and disrespectful to her. I was inclined to believe Lidia Franco and I’m inclined to believe Lena Dunham.
I think I’m going to rewatch Girls. When it was airing, I was working nonstop and enjoyed the episodes every week, but didn’t really “watch” them. With a decade or so gone by now, I’d like to know how I feel about it on rewatch. I remember loving Lena one minute because she was funny and sharp, then be so annoyed by her self-sabotage that usually brought at least one other person down with her. I may read her book later once I reintroduce myself to her material to see if it’s worth it.
Also, for what it’s worth, I think Adam ‘s intensity onscreen makes him hot. He also has an interesting look.
It’s really not a bad show, I rewatched it recently. I probably won’t read the book but I’m sure a celebrity book club podcast will
There is a scene in an early episode where she is in a bar with her ex played I think by Andrew Rannells and it is legitimately hilarious… the writing, their interactions, all of it. I remember at the time watching that scene on repeat.
Never liked her, “Girls” was okay, she needs help, big time. Either she was abused constantly during her childhood (she doesn’t recognize it as an adult, as exemplified in her Driver drivel) or she has Borderline Personality Disorder, or both. Or she could just be a bad writer trying to be a good writer. I’m going with all of the above.