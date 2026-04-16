Shuter: ‘No one knows’ where Sarah Ferguson is hiding, including King Charles

I will keep asking this question because I think it’s still relevant: is Sarah Ferguson being carefully hidden, or is there a suspicious lack of effort to find her? According to the British media, Sarah has not been photographed since mid-December. She was reportedly in England briefly this year, but she’s spent much of 2026 outside of the UK, at least as far as anyone can tell. More than a week ago, the Daily Mail insisted that Sarah still has powerful and wealthy friends and that she’s basically “couch-surfing” at various undisclosed locations in the UK or in Europe. Personally, I do not believe she’s in the UK or the US. I would believe “somewhere in the Middle East” or Switzerland. Or Argentina. But it’s shocking to me that A) Sarah has had the good sense to stay hidden for four months and B) that there’s seemingly no real effort to locate her. Some commenters believe that King Charles and/or British intelligence know where she is. I’m not so sure. In any case, take this however you want – Rob Shuter claims absolutely no one in the left-behind klan knows where she is, not even her daughters.
Where in the world is Sarah Ferguson? That’s the question rattling royal circles — with insiders claiming even King Charles III and Prince William don’t know her current whereabouts.
“No one knows exactly where she is,” one source tells Naughty But Nice. “And that includes the very top.” Still, those closest to Fergie aren’t panicking. “She’s not someone who disappears for good,” the insider adds. “She always comes back.”
In fact, some say this is vintage Sarah. “She loves London, she loves society, and she loves attention,” the source explains. “That hasn’t changed.”
Which is why many believe this vanishing act may be temporary — and possibly strategic. “She’s thinking about a comeback,” the insider says. “And she knows timing is everything.”
But the silence is raising eyebrows.
“It’s unusual that even people close to her don’t know where she is,” the source notes. “That’s what’s fueling the speculation…. There’s real uncertainty about how much Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie know,” the insider adds. “They may not have the full picture either.”
Still, no one expects this to last.
“She’ll resurface,” the source says confidently. “And when she does, it will be on her terms. You can’t keep Fergie out of the spotlight. It’s only a matter of time.”
[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]
Out of everyone, I would believe that Beatrice has some general idea where Sarah is. Beatrice over Eugenie, right? And I believe Sarah’s daughters would know more than Charles or William. As I said, many commenters are confident that Charles knows, but what if that’s a bluff? What if she managed to slip away when no one was expecting it? While I know that would be out of character for Sarah to show that kind of wisdom and forethought, it’s also out of character for Sarah to go missing for four months! All of which to say, I feel like I’m taking crazy pills with this story. Something really nefarious is happening, I’m almost positive.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York arrives at St George’s Chapel for the wedding between Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, UK. 12/10/2018.,Image: 534315585, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, guest of Rai talk show Porta a Porta, presents her book ‘Her Heart for a Compass’.,Image: 647965811, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Maria Laura Antonelli / AGF Foto / Avalon
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Sarah Ferguson in shoes by Charlotte Olympia is seen arriving at the Excelsior Pier during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2022 in Venice, Italy,,Image: 720989022, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF Foto/Avalon
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Sarah Ferguson arrives at the state funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.,Image: 724130267, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Rowan Griffiths / Daily Mirror / Avalon
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Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 / 02.03.2024, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 ,im Bild Herzogin Sarah Ferguson, besser bekannt als Fergie in der Startaufstellung von Bahrain. *** Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 02 03 2024, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 ,in the picture Duchess Sarah Ferguson, better known as Fergie on the starting grid of Bahrain nordphotoxGmbHx/xBratic nph00250,Image: 853111191, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/nordphoto GmbH / Bratic / Avalon
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Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d’Antibes, France.,Image: 875917545, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Sanchez / Avalon
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Sarah Ferguson Spotted Leaving Loulou’s After A Quick Dinner
Featuring: Sarah Ferguson
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 28 Feb 2023
Credit: Blitz Pictures/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North/South America and Australia Rights Only**
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Members of the British Royal Family attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham
Featuring: Sarah Duchess of York
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2023
Credit: Cover Images
The comeback could involve the f b i wanting to talk to her
If there is no real effort to find her, maybe it’s because she is no longer in this world?
Have to admit my first thought was that she is gone..the no pulse kind of gone.
It’s possible Beatrice and Eugenie are also victims and Sarah may be in hiding because she knows that bombshell may drop.
Something nefarious? What do you mean? As in, she’s shacking up with someone super sketchy? She’s been kidnapped? Nefarious in that that no one’s trying harder to get her location? It is intriguing.
The royals have access to MI6, Interpol, CIA – there’s no way someone doesn’t know.
Because she was such good friends with Epstein, moved in royal circles and was married to the pedo formerly known as Prince Andrew, she’s seen a LOT. she knows A LOT about A LOT of very powerful people. There’s a whole lot more than we know, and I am sure she was at parties and witnessed very powerful people doing very bad things.
she’s either dead, because she knows too much, or, she’s being protected by someone or someones whom she has dirt on.
@DenverD – AGREED, I’ve enough work with that community to understand they know PERFECTLY WELL where she is, and I’m sure KC is keeping a very close eye on where she is – she is keeping out of sight either because they are forcing her to or, because her vanity cannot handle the mortification of this public downfall. But trust me. The people that matter – ALL know where she is.
Shuter is about as well-informed and trustworthy as Sykes. Which is to say, not at all, on either count.
That said, Beatrice and M15 must know where Sarah is, at the very least. Probably Eugenie, too. If Sarah is no longer with us, or if she’s been nefariously locked in a basement somewhere so the FBI and Met can’t talk to her, Beatrice would probably be telling us. Guessing Sarah herself doesn’t want to answer questions about Andrew, or about what the rest of the BRF knew. So she’s somewhere nice, hoping this will blow over, and so long as it’s somewhere very nice, she and Beatrice are fully on board with her hiding out.
She is probably hiding out in one of Windsor Castle’s 1000 rooms. Charles doesn’t know because he has a whole castle that could house hundreds that he doesn’t live in.
Wherever she’s staying, I bet she’s the houseguest from hell. Entitled, hyperactive and afraid are never a good combination.
The press keeps talking about what Sarah “knows” rather than what she “did “. And in the area of what she did, I think there are more shoes yet to drop. Just my gut.
Wasn’t it recently alleged that Fergie had been smuggled in to visit her pedo ex at Wood Farm? I still think C-Rex and the UK govt know exactly where she is. So do her daughters, whom she’s always been close to. She’s also a loose cannon. There’s a reason she was allowed to live with Raggedy Andy for all their years after their divorce. And this was despite Philips’ obvious animosity towards her and her repeatedly embarrassing/humiliating the RF. This family doesn’t care about married ins, esp after they’ve had “royal” children (unless you’re a Black married in, then you’re always fair game). It also wouldn’t surprise me if something nefarious had happened to her.
Has anyone checked the Tower of London…lol
I just watched the first two episodes of The Lady, about Jane Andrews, the young woman who worked for Sarah, got canned by Sarah after nine years, & murdered her husband. For weeks, nobody could find her. I’m thinking Sarah may have learned a thing or two from Jane. 😉. Too bad it was the hiding part….
Does Britain have a witness protection program? I think she’d spill everything she knows to keep herself out of legal peril.