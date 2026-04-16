Shuter: ‘No one knows’ where Sarah Ferguson is hiding, including King Charles

I will keep asking this question because I think it’s still relevant: is Sarah Ferguson being carefully hidden, or is there a suspicious lack of effort to find her? According to the British media, Sarah has not been photographed since mid-December. She was reportedly in England briefly this year, but she’s spent much of 2026 outside of the UK, at least as far as anyone can tell. More than a week ago, the Daily Mail insisted that Sarah still has powerful and wealthy friends and that she’s basically “couch-surfing” at various undisclosed locations in the UK or in Europe. Personally, I do not believe she’s in the UK or the US. I would believe “somewhere in the Middle East” or Switzerland. Or Argentina. But it’s shocking to me that A) Sarah has had the good sense to stay hidden for four months and B) that there’s seemingly no real effort to locate her. Some commenters believe that King Charles and/or British intelligence know where she is. I’m not so sure. In any case, take this however you want – Rob Shuter claims absolutely no one in the left-behind klan knows where she is, not even her daughters.

Where in the world is Sarah Ferguson? That’s the question rattling royal circles — with insiders claiming even King Charles III and Prince William don’t know her current whereabouts. “No one knows exactly where she is,” one source tells Naughty But Nice. “And that includes the very top.” Still, those closest to Fergie aren’t panicking. “She’s not someone who disappears for good,” the insider adds. “She always comes back.” In fact, some say this is vintage Sarah. “She loves London, she loves society, and she loves attention,” the source explains. “That hasn’t changed.” Which is why many believe this vanishing act may be temporary — and possibly strategic. “She’s thinking about a comeback,” the insider says. “And she knows timing is everything.” But the silence is raising eyebrows. “It’s unusual that even people close to her don’t know where she is,” the source notes. “That’s what’s fueling the speculation…. There’s real uncertainty about how much Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie know,” the insider adds. “They may not have the full picture either.” Still, no one expects this to last. “She’ll resurface,” the source says confidently. “And when she does, it will be on her terms. You can’t keep Fergie out of the spotlight. It’s only a matter of time.”

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

Out of everyone, I would believe that Beatrice has some general idea where Sarah is. Beatrice over Eugenie, right? And I believe Sarah’s daughters would know more than Charles or William. As I said, many commenters are confident that Charles knows, but what if that’s a bluff? What if she managed to slip away when no one was expecting it? While I know that would be out of character for Sarah to show that kind of wisdom and forethought, it’s also out of character for Sarah to go missing for four months! All of which to say, I feel like I’m taking crazy pills with this story. Something really nefarious is happening, I’m almost positive.