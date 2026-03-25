Is Sarah Ferguson being carefully hidden, or is there a suspicious lack of effort to find her?

I continue to be absolutely fascinated by the Disappearance of Sarah Ferguson. Literally no one knows where she is. No one knows where she’s been for months now. There are rumors and reports that she was staying in luxury spas in Switzerland and Ireland, there were stories that she spent some time in Doha, Qatar back in February. But there are no recent photos or reports about where she is now. She’s seemingly spent almost all of 2026 outside of the UK, because I do think that the British papers would have caught her trail if she was within the country. Well, the Daily Mail’s Sarah Vine doesn’t know where Fergie is staying, but Vine did suggest something interesting in a new column. Apparently, Sarah still does have allies and friends, despite everything that’s come out about her gross relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. An excerpt:
I once interviewed her for a podcast and she prattled on amiably about nothing very much. Without wishing to be rude, she’s not the sharpest tack in the box. Which is why, on balance, I’ve always thought her car-crash of a life has been more cock-up than conspiracy.
Certainly, in all my interactions with her over the years I’ve never had the impression that beneath that honking old Sloane exterior there is an evil genius at work. In fact, very much the contrary.
What I do know about her, however, is that unlike Andrew, who cuts a sad, lonely figure, abandoned by all who once knew him and dependent on the kindness of his brother, who is not-so-secretly furious with him, Fergie still has a close coterie of friends on whom she can rely. How else would she have remained so efficiently hidden – some might say shielded – from public view all these months?
She vacated Royal Lodge at the same time as her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and the pair – she once described them as the ‘happiest divorced couple in the world’ – have finally gone their separate ways, at least for the foreseeable future. While he remains holed up at Sandringham following his arrest and subsequent release without charge in February, she has remained under the radar.
There have been rumours and reported sightings – from a retreat in Ireland to a wellness clinic in Switzerland via the Middle East – but nothing concrete. No one has spilled the beans. No one has dobbed her in, even though they could make a pretty penny out of doing so. She’s more elusive than the Scarlet Pimpernel, harder to track than Lord Lucan.
She is, when you think about it, the most famous missing person in the UK. And yet she hasn’t been photographed once, despite the best efforts of His Majesty’s Press. She wasn’t even spotted during her final flight from Royal Lodge. Those players on Celebrity Hunted could certainly learn a thing or two from her.
What’s her secret? Simple: good mates. Someone as recognisable as Fergie doesn’t remain that well-hidden without some serious back-up, funds and transport – and the generosity of friends. So why does she inspire such loyalty? It’s not as though, stripped of her titles and royal connections, ostracised by her charities, cancelled by her publisher, penniless, homeless and a social pariah, she has anything left to offer them. And yet personally I know of at least two people who have stepped up to help, and I’m told there are plenty more.
It’s in times of trouble that you discover who your true friends are, and it seems the former duchess has more than a few willing to stick by her. I asked one of them, a good friend of mine too, why, and she said quite simply: ‘It’s because she is a very loyal friend. She never forgets a birthday, always sends a present. Nothing flash, just kind and sweet and thoughtful. The only people who don’t like her are the ones who haven’t really met her,’ she added. ‘She is generous to a fault – and it is a fault. She would give you her last fiver, which is probably why she’s in this mess in the first place!’
While I doubt there are loads of people waiting to help Fergie, I do believe that she probably has one or two friends or wealthy benefactors who have been willing to help her this year. I keep going back and forth about it too – is she being exceptionally well-hidden, or is there a suspicious lack of desire to find her? It’s really curious to me – this is the same press apparatus which manages to find the call letters of a American private plane used by Prince Harry while he’s still in the air, but they can’t find a trainwreck like Sarah, who has always been known for talking too much and spilling her purse out to anyone and everyone? What’s really going on? I’ll tell you something else I find suspicious – if Buckingham Palace wanted Sarah found, she would be found. So… why don’t they want her found?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Less “friends and benefactors” more blackmail victims…
Sarah has a lot of information on a lot of people in those vile circles, no doubt. There is incentive to keep her quiet, hidden and happy.
I’m guessing it’s BP and the gray men who don’t want her found or talking. Look how much worse Andrew made things by opening his mouth. I can imagine Fergie making it even worse, although the bar is in hell. I’m curious if she will still be quiet the more BP and/or the press go after Beatrice and Eugene and their marriages.
She’s done BP a favor, if any of this is true. She’s disappeared and not cost them a single pound.
I suspect Charles is financing her Witness Protection Era. There’s no way the British media would be this lethargic about finding her if they haven’t been ordered by their “betters” to back off.
It’s amazing that she has stayed out of the limelight for so long…it must be killing her not to be out there trying to start a new scam etc
Also…the DM still ignoring news of H&M producing the polo show for Netflix…lol
You can bet British Intelligence knows exactly where she is at all times. They’re in on “Operation Keep Ferguson in the Wind”. My guess is they don’t want her talking about all that she must know about the Left Behinds whether it’s Epstein related or not. Then, there is concern about her talking to the FBI and Congress. She may not be very bright but she has too much tea to spill to allow her free range.
I imagine she would have a boatload of sympathetic friends. As much as I don’t like her, she got screwed by the Royal Family, just as much as Diana and Meghan.
One would think she has to be in the Middle East. If she were hiding away on some estate in the UK, Europe or the USA, surely some household staff would have sold her out by now? In the UAE or Oman, staff wouldn’t risk it, and she could go outside covered, and no one would realize it. She’s got to be stressed AF. I can’t see a way out, unless she writes a tell-all book.
Except…the Middle East really isn’t a safe place to be right now..
I have a feeling this will be like Shelly Miscavige whereabouts
My thoughts exactly…
I think its both – she was sent and/or paid to go away/be carefully hidden and there’s no visible effort to find her, likely bc they know exactly where she is. JE Guilt by association is already devastating her daughters and their lives so I don’t know if or why her friends and/or benefactors would be willing to subject themselves to such negative publicity – unless it benefited them.
No Can’t was the most famous missing person but Fergie is a close second. Sounds like she is being hidden!
I read somewhere she’s staying with (oh dear, I forget which one so forgive me if I name someone dead) Pricilla Presley? She’s the one who was the wife of Elvis, right? So they would be about the same age? I know Lisa Marie has passed, but is there another Presley woman? Anyway, that’s what I read somewhere online. I don’t remember where, either.
Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of Elvis, is 80 years old. I doubt very much she even knows Sarah. Yes, her daughter Lisa Marie has passed away. Lisa Marie’s daughter, Riley Keough, is 36, so I’m guessing the same age as Sarah’s daughters? Anyhoo, doubtful Riley knows Sarah, either.
“I asked one of them, a good friend of mine too” … these circles are so incestuous.
England really is tiny (in more ways than one).
Was it Sarah who said no woman ever escaped the royal family with her head? Andrew is not a monarch of course. I believe Henry II merely exiled his wife. Later generations were more violent. Henry Viii beheaded two of his. Exiling Sarah to some middle eastern country would make a lot of sense in the horrific world of the Windsors. But not appearing in public, keeping silent, and unable to pull any “money raising schemes” must be a fate worse than death for poor Sarah. I would believe that there is kindness somewhere in her, unlike Andrew, William, Charles, and Camilla, who seem to lack any kindness or compassion, or even to possess a soul.
Fergie was and is impulsive. She went through the money she tried to earn back, after the divorce and instead of declaring bankruptcy and scaling down her way of life, turned to borrowing money from Epstein. She made a big mistake moving in (free rent?) with Andrew. She should have moved on. They may have been “happy” divorced people but it did not mean there had to be this co dependency they were not getting back together. Did Fergie show any compassion for the women Epstein and Ghislaine trafficked?
I think this is a very dangerous game for Sarah. They’ll protect Andrew, but Sarah as a married-in would be vulnerable. Who’s to say she won’t fall down the stairs like Ivana did? And then be buried on a golf course?
Have you noticed how the 🍊one’s kids from his first marriage haven’t been around him since their mother died? Coincidence? They were on him like glue his first term.
Michael Wolff (Daily Beast Inside tRump Head podcast), (who also claims to have ~100 hours on tape talking to Jeffrey Epstein), says tRump the elder really relies on Jared Kushner. But Kushner has decided it’s more benefi$$$ial to be out$ide office and con$ult with ME people during term2, and Ivanka is with him. Eric complained bitterly about being constantly under attack during tRump1 and seems to be keeping himself busy with tRump biz. The elder tRump famously said his kids were not MENSA material. According to Michael Cohen (“Disloyal”), the elder tRump thought ‘Don Jr. had the “worst f****ng judgment” of anyone he had ever met.’
There is a line between being foolish and a fool. Fergie lacks awareness and has badly boggled every oportunity she has ever been given, but she has the survival instincts of a cockroach. She is outside the UK in a country without an expedition treaty being treated to the lifestyle she thinks she deserves. Charles is probably financing her to keep her quiet. It says a lot about her parenting that she has left her daughters high and dry, but she isn’t exactly an example of virtue and self sacrifice. The sisters may accept getting smeared to avoid the horror of Fergie being forced to testify or being arrested. I daresay her daughters are re-examining their entire relationship with her after reading those emails. If Fergie doesn’t lay low and do as she is told, she will have a, erm, tragic car accident and she knows it.
Agreed, it makes absolutely no sense that she has been able to evade every single thing…unless King Charles is making sure she can’t be found.
Has anyone checked the Tower of London? Maybe she was “disappeared” never to be seen again?
She must know stuff about Trump…she was around Epstein for decases…it would behoove his goons to keep track of her…
This isn’t a leap. Other Epstein “friends” with money are hiding her out or helping her with money because they know she’ll start talking. They protect themselves by protecting her. Or.. she could be toes up somewhere in a landfill…. I doubt it, but these people are scary….
I think BP already knows where she is. And she’s not all that recognizable – stop coloring the hair, leave off the eyeliner, wear drab clothes that fit and she’d be like anybody’s babushka.
My suspicions are that she’s holed up in Argentina- her late mother’s lived there since the 1970s after her divorce and subsequent marriage to the Argentine polo player Hector Barantes, when she was widowed she bought her own apartment in Buenos Aries and still had ownership of the country ranch. Fergie has spent time there over the years, so it’s a familiar safe space. Don’t forget Argentina is well known as a country harbouring fugitives from justice (1940s Na**s) and currently has a Trump loving leadership/government.
She’s not missing, she’s in hiding. Big difference. And if Vine knows two people who’ve helped Sarah in this, doesn’t that mean she’d know where she is? Or could easily find out?
Elly, I think Trump’s kids from his first marriage are steering clear of him because they’ve already made illicit billions by being associated with him during the first term. If he killed their mother, I’m sure they’d just take it in stride, like when Ivanka agreed with her father when he called her a hot piece of ass. She really did!
Sleazy shameless Sarah the wannabe paedo-wife has totally been told to stay out of sight by the royals.
As usual, their PR strategy consists of pretending they haven’t been caught trying to cover-up the actions of a paedo and his paedo-loving ex-wife among their supposedly royal and aristocratic ranks, and lying low in hope that the public moves on (to bashing Harry and Meghan) and forgets.
The Sarah (and Paedrew???) rehab strategy is evidently being executed already. More Epstein files have come out since the last lot the royals got heat for, and for sure Andrew will have featured in this dump, but the press is being very quiet about it, suspiciously so.
If they wanted to find Sarah, they could. After all they found Harry and Meghan in Canada, and Harry in Afghanistan, didn’t they?
Unfortunately for the royals, plenty of people are not prepared to sweep the Epstein scandal under the carpet anytime soon. As we write, there are researchers preparing articles, books being written, movie scripts being put together.
I have zero sympathy for this woman. Outside of her trying to toss Meghan under the bus when she saw the chance ti do so.
She
Undoubtedly, like the other elder royals, she knows they conspired to have Diana killed. At the time, I’m sure they were all told, “let that be a lesson for you.” I’d be hiding too. History shows that the way they eliminate problems is by disappearing or un-aliving you.
I’ve said it before but the press has no interest in finding Fergie. They much prefer to stalk Meghan and Harry in Montecito.
Agree 1000%