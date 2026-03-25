Is Sarah Ferguson being carefully hidden, or is there a suspicious lack of effort to find her?

I continue to be absolutely fascinated by the Disappearance of Sarah Ferguson. Literally no one knows where she is. No one knows where she’s been for months now. There are rumors and reports that she was staying in luxury spas in Switzerland and Ireland, there were stories that she spent some time in Doha, Qatar back in February. But there are no recent photos or reports about where she is now. She’s seemingly spent almost all of 2026 outside of the UK, because I do think that the British papers would have caught her trail if she was within the country. Well, the Daily Mail’s Sarah Vine doesn’t know where Fergie is staying, but Vine did suggest something interesting in a new column. Apparently, Sarah still does have allies and friends, despite everything that’s come out about her gross relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. An excerpt:

I once interviewed her for a podcast and she prattled on amiably about nothing very much. ­Without wishing to be rude, she’s not the sharpest tack in the box. Which is why, on balance, I’ve always thought her car-crash of a life has been more cock-up than conspiracy.

Certainly, in all my interactions with her over the years I’ve never had the impression that beneath that honking old Sloane exterior there is an evil genius at work. In fact, very much the contrary.

What I do know about her, ­however, is that unlike Andrew, who cuts a sad, lonely figure, abandoned by all who once knew him and dependent on the ­kindness of his brother, who is not-so-secretly furious with him, Fergie still has a close coterie of friends on whom she can rely. How else would she have remained so efficiently hidden – some might say shielded – from public view all these months?

She vacated Royal Lodge at the same time as her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and the pair – she once described them as the ‘happiest divorced couple in the world’ – have finally gone their separate ways, at least for the foreseeable future. While he remains holed up at Sandringham following his arrest and subsequent release without charge in February, she has remained under the radar.

There have been rumours and reported sightings – from a retreat in Ireland to a wellness clinic in Switzerland via the Middle East – but nothing ­concrete. No one has spilled the beans. No one has dobbed her in, even though they could make a pretty penny out of doing so. She’s more elusive than the Scarlet Pimpernel, harder to track than Lord Lucan.

She is, when you think about it, the most famous missing person in the UK. And yet she hasn’t been photographed once, despite the best efforts of His Majesty’s Press. She wasn’t even spotted during her final flight from Royal Lodge. Those players on Celebrity Hunted could certainly learn a thing or two from her.

What’s her secret? Simple: good mates. Someone as recognisable as Fergie doesn’t remain that well-hidden without some serious back-up, funds and transport – and the generosity of friends. So why does she inspire such loyalty? It’s not as though, stripped of her titles and royal connections, ostracised by her charities, cancelled by her ­publisher, penniless, homeless and a social pariah, she has ­anything left to offer them. And yet personally I know of at least two people who have stepped up to help, and I’m told there are plenty more.

It’s in times of trouble that you discover who your true friends are, and it seems the former duchess has more than a few willing to stick by her. I asked one of them, a good friend of mine too, why, and she said quite simply: ‘It’s because she is a very loyal friend. She never forgets a birthday, always sends a present. Nothing flash, just kind and sweet and thoughtful. The only people who don’t like her are the ones who haven’t really met her,’ she added. ‘She is generous to a fault – and it is a fault. She would give you her last fiver, which is probably why she’s in this mess in the first place!’