King Charles & Princess Anne were heckled at their separate events on Tuesday

King Charles and Queen Camilla were out and about on Tuesday in Cornwall. Princess Anne was also out at an event at Oxford University around the same time, traveling solo (or without her husband, but with some staffers). At both events, two different locations, the royals got heckled about Prince Andrew. It’s been happening nonstop to King Charles, Camilla and Prince William whenever they’re outside, especially if their visits are announced ahead of time. But this is, by my recollection, the first time ANNE has been heckled when she’s solo. She was among the rest of the royals when they got booed to hell and back on Commonwealth Day, but even that felt like it was more about calling Charles and William “parasites.” There’s an organized effort to “heckle” ALL of them with questions like “what did you know about Andrew and Epstein?”

For the record, Anne visited Oxford for the Agricultural Economics Society Centenary Conference. She was not heckled in the conference, inside the college. They were waiting for her outside on the street and they began hollering “Anne, how long have you known about Andrew and Epstein,” and “when will you answer the question.” She ignored them. Meanwhile, Charles and Camilla visited the Eden Project in Cornwall, and Charles was heckled on what looks like a short walkabout. Charles has gotten good about completely ignoring the hecklers. Anyway, this is why the Mail, the Sun, Tom Bower and Variety have been urgently screaming, crying and throwing up about Prince Harry and Meghan for weeks/months now. The left-behinds can’t even leave their castles, palaces and mansions without peasants asking them impertinent questions about the royal cover-up of a degenerate human-trafficking prince!

PS… Even worse news for Anne – no one bothered to photograph or cover her Oxford event. No rota photographer was sent out, none of the photo agencies bothered to send some stringer out. That’s also a huge f–king problem for the monarchy.

🚨🚨 ANNE has been heckled in Oxford about the Andrew scandal. She's been described as being 'sympathetic' to Andrew despite the allegations – will she answer questions? #AbolishTheMonarchy #Epstein pic.twitter.com/JKKs6whMjB — Republic (@RepublicStaff) March 24, 2026

🚨🚨 THE SECOND ROYAL HECKLE TODAY – Charles and Camilla have been heckled in St. Austell, Cornwall. What did they know about Andrew? The rotten royals are part of a cover-up. #NotMyKing #AbolishTheMonarchy #Epstein pic.twitter.com/MBBz21IlXy — Republic (@RepublicStaff) March 24, 2026