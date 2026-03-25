King Charles & Princess Anne were heckled at their separate events on Tuesday

King Charles and Queen Camilla were out and about on Tuesday in Cornwall. Princess Anne was also out at an event at Oxford University around the same time, traveling solo (or without her husband, but with some staffers). At both events, two different locations, the royals got heckled about Prince Andrew. It’s been happening nonstop to King Charles, Camilla and Prince William whenever they’re outside, especially if their visits are announced ahead of time. But this is, by my recollection, the first time ANNE has been heckled when she’s solo. She was among the rest of the royals when they got booed to hell and back on Commonwealth Day, but even that felt like it was more about calling Charles and William “parasites.” There’s an organized effort to “heckle” ALL of them with questions like “what did you know about Andrew and Epstein?”
For the record, Anne visited Oxford for the Agricultural Economics Society Centenary Conference. She was not heckled in the conference, inside the college. They were waiting for her outside on the street and they began hollering “Anne, how long have you known about Andrew and Epstein,” and “when will you answer the question.” She ignored them. Meanwhile, Charles and Camilla visited the Eden Project in Cornwall, and Charles was heckled on what looks like a short walkabout. Charles has gotten good about completely ignoring the hecklers. Anyway, this is why the Mail, the Sun, Tom Bower and Variety have been urgently screaming, crying and throwing up about Prince Harry and Meghan for weeks/months now. The left-behinds can’t even leave their castles, palaces and mansions without peasants asking them impertinent questions about the royal cover-up of a degenerate human-trafficking prince!
PS… Even worse news for Anne – no one bothered to photograph or cover her Oxford event. No rota photographer was sent out, none of the photo agencies bothered to send some stringer out. That’s also a huge f–king problem for the monarchy.
🚨🚨 ANNE has been heckled in Oxford about the Andrew scandal. She's been described as being 'sympathetic' to Andrew despite the allegations – will she answer questions? #AbolishTheMonarchy #Epstein pic.twitter.com/JKKs6whMjB
— Republic (@RepublicStaff) March 24, 2026
🚨🚨 THE SECOND ROYAL HECKLE TODAY – Charles and Camilla have been heckled in St. Austell, Cornwall. What did they know about Andrew? The rotten royals are part of a cover-up. #NotMyKing #AbolishTheMonarchy #Epstein pic.twitter.com/MBBz21IlXy
— Republic (@RepublicStaff) March 24, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I hope this happens more and more. The wails couple should get booed.
Rather more difficult to do since the two of them rarely “work”.
They’ll probably love it – it’ll be a good reason for them to work even less…
Happened to William last week. Was loud, obvious and hugely embarassing.
Good. Let them throw rotten eggs next.
Good. Public has a right to know.
Oh lovely!! Long may the heckling continue!!
Good. Let em all get whacked with the heckling. Funny how those emotional support polls about how popular the royals never match up with real life.
The last poll I saw was from January 2026. That was before the Epstein scandal esculated. The polls are usally done quarterly so it’s going to be interested in how far this has changed. More and more people are wondering how much BP and KP knew.
This is the real problem. And complaining about Instagram follows and privately funded commercial and philanthropic trips isn’t going to be enough to distract people in the long run.
They must realize how bad it is that the only attention that they get, which has already cratered to minuscule amounts at these events, is from people yelling at them about their complicity in a cover-up of sex abuse.
And the only ones that are willing to actually even come out and do these type of events are the ones that being honest probably aren’t going to be long for this Earth. The heir and his wife are in the wind most of the time. Prom photos, and voice over videos aren’t going to cut it to the tune of several hundred million dollars a year.
They have a real problem, and they need a real reckoning and I just don’t think from what I’ve seen the first three months of this year that they get it. They’re still operating under the same playbook.
They protected a pedo, and that’s their ultimate legacy.
I’d feel bad for Anne but she clearly has more sympathy for her brother than she should. I mean, I’d worry for my brother, too, but I’d also be absolutely furious and revolted by him — and concerned for his victims.
The left-behinds are all amoral parasites living off the public dime, so they deserve this heckling.
Good. Keep heckling them, keep asking them the questions.
As for Anne – the rota hasn’t covered her for years IIRC. I think its her choice, but it could be lack of interest. That was why when, during Sussexit, H&M were requesting to decline to participate in the rota and were told no – they were asking because there was precedent for it, with Anne.
For the love of God, please stop photographing Cams until she gets a properly fitted bra.
Anne might have kept being heckle-free, but the BM insisted on telling us how concerned she was about Raggedy Andy’s mental health (just like they did with the article about Willy Nilly). Does anyone care enough to heckle Edward & Sophie?
While it’s extremely infuriating, its also kind of funny that while Andy is chilling at whichever Farm he’s in, his protectors are constantly being heckled and in their eyes, disrespected by the public. That has to sting! I wonder what the final straw will be that causes C-Rex to completely withdraw his protection of A bc I can’t see things continuing as is. Esp since all of the Epstein files haven’t been released. Our DOJ claims to have released 50% of the files, while others say its more like less than 10% have actually been released.
Camilla reminds me of a dripping candle. She just looks awful at all times with her breasts beating out ” Help Us!!”on her stomach in morse code.
It seemed to be about two people heckling Anne. Charles’ heckling by one guy was accompanied by a woman shouting “shut up!” Maybe there were more. But this was not a crowd shouting them down.
Anne has refused to have the rota follow her. Hence the reason Harry and Meghan had asked for the same in their half in proposal.
I was really disgusted that Anne was trying to drum up support for her disgusting brother by saying she was worried about his mental health. What about the victims? He should be in prison. More of the populace should get out there and heckle them. They aren’t going to change unless the public demands it.