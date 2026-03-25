Alan Ritchson won’t be criminally charged for beating up his horrible neighbor

While I don’t watch Reacher, I am a fan of the show’s star Alan Ritchson. He looks like he could be one of those gross performatively toxic MAGA types, but Ritchson is actually amazingly woke and deeply moral. Well, Ritchson has been in the news this week because someone sold a video of Ritchson punching his neighbor out in the street, close to their separate homes. The video, sold or given to TMZ, was taken from inside a home and it was bizarrely context-free, like the person filming it didn’t want anyone to see what led up to Ritchson laying down some heat on his neighbor. Almost instantly, the neighbor hopped in front of a camera and spoke to TMZ. In less than two minutes, he admits to jumping in front of Ritchson’s motorcycle AND escalating the situation physically by pushing Ritchson twice. Not only that, there appears to be a red MAGA hat hanging on a shelf behind this neighbor.
So, straight from the horse’s broken mouth – Ritchson responded to this guy’s physical escalation, and not only that, the neighbor admits to jumping in front of Ritchson’s bike. If you need any further evidence, TMZ published Alan Ritchson’s helmet-camera footage from the incident, where you can clearly see this f–king douchebag go out of his way to jump in front of Ritchson’s bike, and Ritchson basically almost crashes to avoid this sh-thead. Then the neighbor begins pushing him and ranting at him.
This is absolutely infuriating. I’m so upset on Ritchson’s behalf. The neighbor has literally no argument here – there’s no law against “riding a motorcycle in the middle of the day” – sure, there are noise ordinances in many jurisdictions, but NOT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE DAY. Ritchson didn’t appear to be speeding, and the neighbor put HIMSELF in harm’s way by attempting to force Ritchson to crash into him. The neighbor also started the physical altercation. Honestly, I would have had zero moral objections if Ritchson had broken this guy in half. Obviously, the police in Brentwood, Tennessee have decided not to charge Ritchson with anything. The cops determined that Ritchson acted entirely in self-defense. I hope Ritchson sues the crap out of that guy. You wanna start something? Fine, let’s go.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Alan Ritchson attends the ‘Fast X’ film premiere, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, at Colosseum in Rome, Italy, May 12, 2023. 12 May 2023,Image: 775591473, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF Foto/Avalon
UNIVERSAL CITY, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MAY 20: Alan Ritchson arrives at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) 2023 Block Party held at the Universal Studios Backlot on May 20, 2023 in Universal City, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 777901416, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Alan Ritchson, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
Alan Ritchson bei der Amazon Freevee und Prime Video Winter Wonderland Holiday Party in den Amazon MGM Studios. Culver City, 13.12.2023 *** Alan Ritchson at the Amazon Freevee and Prime Video Winter Wonderland Holiday Party at Amazon MGM Studios Culver City, 13 12 2023 Foto:xD.xStarbuckx/xFuturexImagex wonderland_3262,Image: 829385776, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Dave Starbuck / Avalon
Alan Ritchson mit Ehefrau Catherine Ritchson bei der Amazon Freevee und Prime Video Winter Wonderland Holiday Party in den Amazon MGM Studios. Culver City, 13.12.2023 *** Alan Ritchson with wife Catherine Ritchson at the Amazon Freevee and Prime Video Winter Wonderland Holiday Party at Amazon MGM Studios Culver City, 13 12 2023 Foto:xD.xStarbuckx/xFuturexImagex wonderland_3259,Image: 829385787, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Dave Starbuck / Avalon
Alan Ritchson bei der Premiere des Kinofilms Ordinary Angels im SVA Theater. New York, 19.02.2024 *** Alan Ritchson at the premiere of the movie Ordinary Angels at the SVA Theater New York, 19 02 2024 Foto:xB.xHinex/xFuturexImagex angels_4250,Image: 848658604, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Barbara Hine / Avalon
What a lunatic. He could have really hurt Alan by making him crash.
Methinks the neighbour knew exactly who ritchson was and was looking for a payday/15 minutes of fame. The whole thing is so contrived. Ritchson is clearly there to keep his kids safe while they ride around on their own bikes. Would this guy have jumped in front of one of them if their dad hadn’t been there?
Sometimes violence is the answer, especially to protect your kids from idiots like this.
I completely agree – this felt like a set up for money.
I agree with this assessment JayBlue! Absolutely ridiculous and I’m glad he got his own ass handed to him.
Really good point about the kids. That’s a scary thought. And accurate.
It does seem like the guy knew exactly who Alan was and did his absolute best to provoke an accident or confrontation.
Which is also awesome because it tells you how chill Alan is and how hard the neighbor need he would need to go to get a rise out of him. And Alan was so controlled! all about creating space without inflicting damage.
Studied martial arts for years. No notes. Alan was so controlled – that was incredible. Especially with adrenaline! Adrenaline is a wild card – even with tons of training, it’s a whole other thing.
So glad it’s all on camera.
What a jerk. Getting in front of his bike and then pushing him. WTH.
In front of his kids, too. That, alone, would have me lawyering up, if only to make that fool pay for any therapy they might need as a result.
Is the neighbor not being charged with anything? If not, WHY not?!
Sometimes violence is indeed the answer.
So interesting that he had a go-pro type of camera to give the accurate story. Clearly, that was money very well spent! If I were Ritchson, I’d have that installed as part of every outfit from now on. No questions of what actually happened, no way to spin it.
Driving like crazy at 17 mph? You can see his speedometer – my guy is not speeding. He’s enjoying a hobby on a sunny day with his kids.
That is such a dangerous, stupid thing to do. I had a neighbor on my old block who was a bit of a prick. Once he just stepped out in front of my car just as I was about to pull into my driveway, because he claimed I was speeding (I wasn’t. I NEVER do). It was getting dark and my kids were in the car. I stopped to avoid him but I was really shaken up. Went inside and didn’t hold back with my kids about what I thought of his behavior. I was angry but mostly just really upset because I could have hit him and it would have been his fault.
Glad he beat this jerk up.
Too many people are emboldened by the Orane Monster and think they have some divine right to step to people, and nothing will happen. Then when they get verbally dragged to hell and back or they catch hands its someone else’s fault. LEAVE PEOPLE ALONE!!!!!
THIS. Trump has made people feel like they can just be *ssholes in public and get away with it. Or worse, they think they’re in the right because they perceive some inconvenience. ‘I don’t want noise in my neighborhood so I’m going to stand in front of an on-coming motorbike.’ Are you kidding me?! I bet he wouldn’t wear a mask during the pandemic either.
We had something similar in my neighborhood. Everyone was upset b/c this young guy with a car that ran very loud (sounded like a motorcycle) would drive through and everyone said he’d speeding past our houses and what about our kids! I was in my driveway one day when I realized he wasn’t speeding his car was just loud. Still very annoying.
I love the title of this article so much 🤣
I hope Ritchson sues him for a lot of money. These MAGA-turds don’t understand anything but $$$. Besides, if Ritchson would have sustained any sort of injury that effected his career, well. . .that would be a very expensive lawsuit.
I appreciate the straightforward headline after the very disingenuous one posted on here when the incident first happened.
I know a lot of ppl who vote Democrat wouldn’t think Reacher is for them — but it is a fantastic show. There is some propagandizing of the military but not very much — Reacher quit the military and just roves around the country off the grid, then stumbles into crimes that he has to help solve, and beats up a lot of bad guys along the way. What makes it work is Alan Ritchson is a TREMENDOUS actor. Looking at him, one wouldn’t think so, but he just IS. He absolutely makes the character and the show work. The producers knew what they were doing when they cast this guy.