Alan Ritchson won’t be criminally charged for beating up his horrible neighbor

While I don’t watch Reacher, I am a fan of the show’s star Alan Ritchson. He looks like he could be one of those gross performatively toxic MAGA types, but Ritchson is actually amazingly woke and deeply moral. Well, Ritchson has been in the news this week because someone sold a video of Ritchson punching his neighbor out in the street, close to their separate homes. The video, sold or given to TMZ, was taken from inside a home and it was bizarrely context-free, like the person filming it didn’t want anyone to see what led up to Ritchson laying down some heat on his neighbor. Almost instantly, the neighbor hopped in front of a camera and spoke to TMZ. In less than two minutes, he admits to jumping in front of Ritchson’s motorcycle AND escalating the situation physically by pushing Ritchson twice. Not only that, there appears to be a red MAGA hat hanging on a shelf behind this neighbor.

So, straight from the horse’s broken mouth – Ritchson responded to this guy’s physical escalation, and not only that, the neighbor admits to jumping in front of Ritchson’s bike. If you need any further evidence, TMZ published Alan Ritchson’s helmet-camera footage from the incident, where you can clearly see this f–king douchebag go out of his way to jump in front of Ritchson’s bike, and Ritchson basically almost crashes to avoid this sh-thead. Then the neighbor begins pushing him and ranting at him.

😳 "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson's body cam footage of his bloody fight with his neighbor is released. pic.twitter.com/Hxixghh9e9 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 24, 2026

This is absolutely infuriating. I’m so upset on Ritchson’s behalf. The neighbor has literally no argument here – there’s no law against “riding a motorcycle in the middle of the day” – sure, there are noise ordinances in many jurisdictions, but NOT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE DAY. Ritchson didn’t appear to be speeding, and the neighbor put HIMSELF in harm’s way by attempting to force Ritchson to crash into him. The neighbor also started the physical altercation. Honestly, I would have had zero moral objections if Ritchson had broken this guy in half. Obviously, the police in Brentwood, Tennessee have decided not to charge Ritchson with anything. The cops determined that Ritchson acted entirely in self-defense. I hope Ritchson sues the crap out of that guy. You wanna start something? Fine, let’s go.