Eric Roberts: Duchess Meghan ‘will come back’ to acting, ‘she is amazing’

One of my favorite sub-genres of royal gossip is “Meghan Markle’s former Suits costars coming out to defend Meghan.” It keeps happening! It’s been happening for years! Meghan’s Suits coworkers really loved her and thought the world of her. Over the years, we’ve heard story after story about how she treated everyone with kindness and appreciation, how she was lovely to everyone, and how she would be welcomed back into the acting world with open arms. Well, I didn’t expect this, but Eric Roberts (of all people) spoke at length about Meghan in a red-carpet interview with the Daily Mail. Incidentally, Mail reporters absolutely show up to red carpets and ask every American what they think of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Well, Eric Roberts took the bait and he and his wife could not stop raving about Meghan.

Meghan Markle will return to acting after the unravelling of her exclusive $100 million dollar Netflix deal, a friend and former Suits co-star insisted to the Daily Mail in an exclusive interview. And veteran actor Eric Roberts said he believes a Hollywood comeback by the former TV star will ‘blow everybody’s mind’.

‘She will come back,’ Julia Roberts’s brother said, speaking on the red carpet at a charity gala last week alongside his casting director and manager wife Eliza.

‘It is time. And Meghan needs to come back to work. I feel like her whole family will support it, and she is amazing,’ Eliza added.

Roberts, 69, who played shady billionaire Charles Forstman on [Suits], developed a friendship with Markle while shooting the hit USA Network show. Eliza claimed the 44-year-old stepped away from Suits because the Royal Family had concerns about her ‘very sexy’ screen character, paralegal Rachel Zane.

‘It is tricky because of the monarchy. Her role in Suits was very sexy,’ she said. ‘Her making love with another man, that was just – they’ve never seen anything like that. She worked so hard to get there. That was just too much,’ Eliza said. ‘Women don’t give up their jobs for a marriage anymore. I understand the intention, and she thought she’d be satisfied with doing good works in the world. But she needs to be acting. She is a young woman who needs to be acting.’

‘Meghan is a star,’ added Eliza. ‘From the second you see her, she just has star quality. It doesn’t matter. It was always going to happen.’

Eric Roberts was definitive in his opinion about Markle’s potential comeback. ‘​​I think she should come back. I think she will come back,’ he said. ‘And I think she’s going to be fantastic and blow everybody’s mind.’

Roberts, who has appeared in over 800 films including The Dark Night and The Expendables, described Markle as a ‘really cool person, really easy, laid back, kind, smart’. He and Eliza, 73, knew her before she and Prince Harry met each other.

‘She’s a good mom. She is a caring, loving, kind mom. That’s all you need to know about somebody,’ said Eliza. ‘And same with him.’ They insisted that supportive Harry would back his wife’s career U-turn, after walking away from Hollywood following their 2017 engagement.