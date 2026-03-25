Eric Roberts: Duchess Meghan ‘will come back’ to acting, ‘she is amazing’

One of my favorite sub-genres of royal gossip is “Meghan Markle’s former Suits costars coming out to defend Meghan.” It keeps happening! It’s been happening for years! Meghan’s Suits coworkers really loved her and thought the world of her. Over the years, we’ve heard story after story about how she treated everyone with kindness and appreciation, how she was lovely to everyone, and how she would be welcomed back into the acting world with open arms. Well, I didn’t expect this, but Eric Roberts (of all people) spoke at length about Meghan in a red-carpet interview with the Daily Mail. Incidentally, Mail reporters absolutely show up to red carpets and ask every American what they think of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Well, Eric Roberts took the bait and he and his wife could not stop raving about Meghan.

Meghan Markle will return to acting after the unravelling of her exclusive $100 million dollar Netflix deal, a friend and former Suits co-star insisted to the Daily Mail in an exclusive interview. And veteran actor Eric Roberts said he believes a Hollywood comeback by the former TV star will ‘blow everybody’s mind’.

‘She will come back,’ Julia Roberts’s brother said, speaking on the red carpet at a charity gala last week alongside his casting director and manager wife Eliza.

‘It is time. And Meghan needs to come back to work. I feel like her whole family will support it, and she is amazing,’ Eliza added.

Roberts, 69, who played shady billionaire Charles Forstman on [Suits], developed a friendship with Markle while shooting the hit USA Network show. Eliza claimed the 44-year-old stepped away from Suits because the Royal Family had concerns about her ‘very sexy’ screen character, paralegal Rachel Zane.

‘It is tricky because of the monarchy. Her role in Suits was very sexy,’ she said. ‘Her making love with another man, that was just – they’ve never seen anything like that. She worked so hard to get there. That was just too much,’ Eliza said. ‘Women don’t give up their jobs for a marriage anymore. I understand the intention, and she thought she’d be satisfied with doing good works in the world. But she needs to be acting. She is a young woman who needs to be acting.’

‘Meghan is a star,’ added Eliza. ‘From the second you see her, she just has star quality. It doesn’t matter. It was always going to happen.’

Eric Roberts was definitive in his opinion about Markle’s potential comeback. ‘​​I think she should come back. I think she will come back,’ he said. ‘And I think she’s going to be fantastic and blow everybody’s mind.’

Roberts, who has appeared in over 800 films including The Dark Night and The Expendables, described Markle as a ‘really cool person, really easy, laid back, kind, smart’. He and Eliza, 73, knew her before she and Prince Harry met each other.

‘She’s a good mom. She is a caring, loving, kind mom. That’s all you need to know about somebody,’ said Eliza. ‘And same with him.’ They insisted that supportive Harry would back his wife’s career U-turn, after walking away from Hollywood following their 2017 engagement.

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s nice that literally everyone who worked with Meghan will happily go on the record about how she’s awesome. Meanwhile, everyone smearing Meghan has to do as an unnamed source. Do I think that Meghan would ever go back to acting in any real way? No, probably not. But I do believe that if she gets offered some cameos here and there, she’ll probably take some of those offers. Last year, she filmed a small part in a film called Close Personal Friends, and Jack Quaid is one of the stars of the film. He was asked about Meghan on a red carpet recently too, and he just said, “Yeah — no, it was insane.”

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid, USA/Suits.

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15 Responses to “Eric Roberts: Duchess Meghan ‘will come back’ to acting, ‘she is amazing’”

  1. Jferber says:
    March 25, 2026 at 10:47 am

    I’ve always liked Eric Roberts, the better actor in his family.

    Reply
    • Mayp says:
      March 25, 2026 at 10:56 am

      I can’t believe I’m going to say this but I used to think he was so sexy! 😍. Mind you, this was decades ago 👵😆

      Reply
      • alexc says:
        March 25, 2026 at 11:35 am

        He was definitely a hottie back in the day.

      • Enza says:
        March 25, 2026 at 11:40 am

        Yes, he was very sexy. He still has such good hair.
        He was on a movie I worked on twenty years ago, he was very silly and fun, not a snob at all. A little chaotic, but probably why he’s so busy. (His imdb listing is insane.)
        He was so good in his early years–Star 80 (so menacing), Nobody’s Fool with Rosanna Arquette, Raggedy Man with Sissy Spacek, and The Coca Cola Kid, a Dusan Makavejev film with Greta Scacchi that is charming. (They were both gorgeous in it.)

      • Chantal1 says:
        March 25, 2026 at 12:29 pm

        @Enza Star80 (Dorothy Stratten’s tragic story) traumatized me and I disliked Eric for years bc of his excellent and scary portrayal (I was a teen when I saw it). As I saw him more play more characters throughout his career, I started to like him and he is a very underrated actor. My fave Eric Roberts movie will always be the tragi-comedy movie The Immortals, which was on cable. I also liked him in Suits and in The Dark Night.

        I hope she does return to acting, although I suspect that like most actors, the intimate goal could possibly be to become a director. She and Harry have already met the other oft-cited goal of movie producer and they are working on producing new projects.

  2. Neeve says:
    March 25, 2026 at 10:53 am

    Good Lord..good thing Eric is a veteran in acting and probably every thing that needs to be written has been. The Fail dont waste time digging for dirt on anyone defending Meghan.

    Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      March 25, 2026 at 11:08 am

      He wrote a memoir in the ast few years and I heard he was very honest about his dirt. He seems at peace with his past, so if they tried he’d probably say “oh that? Read my book. It’s on page 113.”

      Reply
  3. Jas says:
    March 25, 2026 at 10:56 am

    I think it’d be cool to see her in something that’s a little more than a cameo. A supporting role or side character. Like she could play the supportive best friend in a rom-com or something. Filming hours are long though and that why I don’t see it. She wants to be home with the kids and work from her office most days.

    Reply
  4. Shoegirl77 says:
    March 25, 2026 at 11:15 am

    The world is Meghan’s oyster, and whatever she chooses, I’m happy about if it makes her happy and brings her joy. Also I love that all of the people who worked with her on Suits and other acting work she’s done do not play about her. That must absolutely break brains for the people at the Daily Heil.

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    March 25, 2026 at 11:20 am

    I am not sure we’ll see her in more than cameos or appearances that take a day or something – but I think producing is going to satisfy her desire to be involved in the entertainment world. It will look different for her than it did years ago but I think she enjoys this side of it as well.

    And yes I find it notable that people who know her and are willing to put their names on quotes only have positive things to say.

    Reply
  6. tamsin says:
    March 25, 2026 at 11:31 am

    I always thought Meghan has a comedic touch. It would be nice to see her in a comedy.

    Reply
  7. Miss Twiggley says:
    March 25, 2026 at 11:48 am

    Pretty sure he has not appeared in over 800 films, lol.

    Reply
  8. Dee(2) says:
    March 25, 2026 at 11:48 am

    This is the thing that gets me about the continued hate from portions of the public towards Meghan. There are plenty of people that are willing to go on the record about how nice she is and how kind she is, from the past with people that worked with her to currently with people that have worked with her filming With Love Meghan, interacting with her on philanthropic visits, Invictus participants and their families, and yet we’re supposed to believe that she’s this horrible person because of unnamed sources who will never go on the record with actual evidence of her being a jerk.

    So, people in the past from top build stars to crew- she’s awesome. People in the present from CEOs of trillion dollar corporations to teenage girls starting volunteer organizations- she’s dope. Yet I’m supposed to believe she was also throwing tea at people, and making people cry, and ” yelling without yelling” at staffers from unnamed sources.

    Reply

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