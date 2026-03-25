Eric Roberts: Duchess Meghan ‘will come back’ to acting, ‘she is amazing’

One of my favorite sub-genres of royal gossip is “Meghan Markle’s former Suits costars coming out to defend Meghan.” It keeps happening! It’s been happening for years! Meghan’s Suits coworkers really loved her and thought the world of her. Over the years, we’ve heard story after story about how she treated everyone with kindness and appreciation, how she was lovely to everyone, and how she would be welcomed back into the acting world with open arms. Well, I didn’t expect this, but Eric Roberts (of all people) spoke at length about Meghan in a red-carpet interview with the Daily Mail. Incidentally, Mail reporters absolutely show up to red carpets and ask every American what they think of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Well, Eric Roberts took the bait and he and his wife could not stop raving about Meghan.
Meghan Markle will return to acting after the unravelling of her exclusive $100 million dollar Netflix deal, a friend and former Suits co-star insisted to the Daily Mail in an exclusive interview. And veteran actor Eric Roberts said he believes a Hollywood comeback by the former TV star will ‘blow everybody’s mind’.
‘She will come back,’ Julia Roberts’s brother said, speaking on the red carpet at a charity gala last week alongside his casting director and manager wife Eliza.
‘It is time. And Meghan needs to come back to work. I feel like her whole family will support it, and she is amazing,’ Eliza added.
Roberts, 69, who played shady billionaire Charles Forstman on [Suits], developed a friendship with Markle while shooting the hit USA Network show. Eliza claimed the 44-year-old stepped away from Suits because the Royal Family had concerns about her ‘very sexy’ screen character, paralegal Rachel Zane.
‘It is tricky because of the monarchy. Her role in Suits was very sexy,’ she said. ‘Her making love with another man, that was just – they’ve never seen anything like that. She worked so hard to get there. That was just too much,’ Eliza said. ‘Women don’t give up their jobs for a marriage anymore. I understand the intention, and she thought she’d be satisfied with doing good works in the world. But she needs to be acting. She is a young woman who needs to be acting.’
‘Meghan is a star,’ added Eliza. ‘From the second you see her, she just has star quality. It doesn’t matter. It was always going to happen.’
Eric Roberts was definitive in his opinion about Markle’s potential comeback. ‘I think she should come back. I think she will come back,’ he said. ‘And I think she’s going to be fantastic and blow everybody’s mind.’
Roberts, who has appeared in over 800 films including The Dark Night and The Expendables, described Markle as a ‘really cool person, really easy, laid back, kind, smart’. He and Eliza, 73, knew her before she and Prince Harry met each other.
‘She’s a good mom. She is a caring, loving, kind mom. That’s all you need to know about somebody,’ said Eliza. ‘And same with him.’ They insisted that supportive Harry would back his wife’s career U-turn, after walking away from Hollywood following their 2017 engagement.
[From The Daily Mail]
It’s nice that literally everyone who worked with Meghan will happily go on the record about how she’s awesome. Meanwhile, everyone smearing Meghan has to do as an unnamed source. Do I think that Meghan would ever go back to acting in any real way? No, probably not. But I do believe that if she gets offered some cameos here and there, she’ll probably take some of those offers. Last year, she filmed a small part in a film called Close Personal Friends, and Jack Quaid is one of the stars of the film. He was asked about Meghan on a red carpet recently too, and he just said, “Yeah — no, it was insane.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid, USA/Suits.
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Suits (USA) Season 4, Season 4, 2014-2015 Episode: Not Just a Pretty Face Airdate: March 4, 2015 Shown from left: Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle,Image: 329347510, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material., Model Release: no
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cast of Suits, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman and Meghan Markle and attend the NBCUniversal New York Summer Press Day on June 24, 2015 at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City, New York, USA.,Image: 524926353, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Robin Platzer/Twin Images / Twin Images / Avalon
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Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was spotted arriving at her hotel after attending the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, exuding elegance in a white oversized cape over a button-down shirt, paired with black pointed-toe heels and a sleek bun.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
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Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
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Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
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UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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Los Angeles, CA Meghan Markle was seen waving and sharing a laugh with Emma Grede while attending the 15 Percent Pledge gala, hosted by Aurora James, at the Paramount Studios backlot in Los Angeles.
This year’s event was hosted by Abby Phillip and honored Tina Knowles for her contributions to culture, fashion, and advocacy.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Karl Larsen / BACKGRID
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA Meghan Markle was seen waving and sharing a laugh with Emma Grede while attending the 15 Percent Pledge gala, hosted by Aurora James, at the Paramount Studios backlot in Los Angeles.
This year’s event was hosted by Abby Phillip and honored Tina Knowles for her contributions to culture, fashion, and advocacy.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Karl Larsen / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles premiere of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ final season at Paramount Theatre
Featuring: Eric Roberts
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 05 Mar 2025
Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images
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Los Angeles premiere of A24’s ‘Eternity’ at the AMC Century City 15
Featuring: Eliza Roberts, Eric Roberts
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 05 Nov 2025
Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images
I’ve always liked Eric Roberts, the better actor in his family.
I can’t believe I’m going to say this but I used to think he was so sexy! 😍. Mind you, this was decades ago 👵😆
He was definitely a hottie back in the day.
Yes, he was very sexy. He still has such good hair.
He was on a movie I worked on twenty years ago, he was very silly and fun, not a snob at all. A little chaotic, but probably why he’s so busy. (His imdb listing is insane.)
He was so good in his early years–Star 80 (so menacing), Nobody’s Fool with Rosanna Arquette, Raggedy Man with Sissy Spacek, and The Coca Cola Kid, a Dusan Makavejev film with Greta Scacchi that is charming. (They were both gorgeous in it.)
@Enza Star80 (Dorothy Stratten’s tragic story) traumatized me and I disliked Eric for years bc of his excellent and scary portrayal (I was a teen when I saw it). As I saw him more play more characters throughout his career, I started to like him and he is a very underrated actor. My fave Eric Roberts movie will always be the tragi-comedy movie The Immortals, which was on cable. I also liked him in Suits and in The Dark Night.
I hope she does return to acting, although I suspect that like most actors, the intimate goal could possibly be to become a director. She and Harry have already met the other oft-cited goal of movie producer and they are working on producing new projects.
Good Lord..good thing Eric is a veteran in acting and probably every thing that needs to be written has been. The Fail dont waste time digging for dirt on anyone defending Meghan.
He wrote a memoir in the ast few years and I heard he was very honest about his dirt. He seems at peace with his past, so if they tried he’d probably say “oh that? Read my book. It’s on page 113.”
I think it’d be cool to see her in something that’s a little more than a cameo. A supporting role or side character. Like she could play the supportive best friend in a rom-com or something. Filming hours are long though and that why I don’t see it. She wants to be home with the kids and work from her office most days.
The world is Meghan’s oyster, and whatever she chooses, I’m happy about if it makes her happy and brings her joy. Also I love that all of the people who worked with her on Suits and other acting work she’s done do not play about her. That must absolutely break brains for the people at the Daily Heil.
I am not sure we’ll see her in more than cameos or appearances that take a day or something – but I think producing is going to satisfy her desire to be involved in the entertainment world. It will look different for her than it did years ago but I think she enjoys this side of it as well.
And yes I find it notable that people who know her and are willing to put their names on quotes only have positive things to say.
I always thought Meghan has a comedic touch. It would be nice to see her in a comedy.
Pretty sure he has not appeared in over 800 films, lol.
Not 800 films but he does hold the record for most appearances by a living actor at over 800 including film and TV. A lot of his movies are B movie direct to video/streaming fares.
If allowed, this is his filmography lol. Keep scrolling and scrolling and scrolling….
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eric_Roberts_filmography
I clocked that, too 🙂 Not even Sam Jackson has that haha
This is the thing that gets me about the continued hate from portions of the public towards Meghan. There are plenty of people that are willing to go on the record about how nice she is and how kind she is, from the past with people that worked with her to currently with people that have worked with her filming With Love Meghan, interacting with her on philanthropic visits, Invictus participants and their families, and yet we’re supposed to believe that she’s this horrible person because of unnamed sources who will never go on the record with actual evidence of her being a jerk.
So, people in the past from top build stars to crew- she’s awesome. People in the present from CEOs of trillion dollar corporations to teenage girls starting volunteer organizations- she’s dope. Yet I’m supposed to believe she was also throwing tea at people, and making people cry, and ” yelling without yelling” at staffers from unnamed sources.