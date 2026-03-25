Minute Maid is discontinuing their frozen can juices

This citrus news broke quietly a few weeks ago but I’m just seeing it now so let’s give it a squeeze. First, a minute to recap the origins of popular juice brand Minute Maid: the story begins with World War II, when the Florida Foods Corporation (FFC) won a $750,000 contract from the US Army to make 500,000 lbs of powdered orange juice. The dehydration technology was a game changer for shipping food and medical supplies abroad. Though the war ended before the contract was fulfilled, FFC took the powder and developed a frozen concentrate, the first Minute Maid beverage, which was so named to highlight how easy it was to make. Anyway, as soon as they hit the streets, the frozen cans of Minute Maid orange juice were a splash hit with civilians. It’s hard to appreciate now, but being able to have OJ at home — regardless of where you lived or what season it was — was a BFD. And that’s how Minute Maid was born, with frozen can juice. Only now parent company Coca-Cola has announced they’re discontinuing the heritage product:
Coca-Cola is discontinuing Minute Maid’s frozen canned orange juices and lemonades after 80 years as consumer demand declines.
Minute Maid frozen products will be discontinued in North America in the first quarter of 2026, with in-store inventory available while supplies last, a Coca-Cola spokesperson told Food Dive. The brand offered frozen concentrated cans of orange juice and lemonade, with flavors including raspberry lemonade, pink lemonade and limeade.
“With the juice category growing strongly, we’re focusing on products that better match what our consumers want,” the spokesperson said.
Minute Maid’s frozen concentrates were the primary way Americans drank their morning orange juice in the 1950s and 1960s. The product allowed for consumers to conveniently enjoy orange juice no matter the season, and the brand was an early pioneer in the emerging frozen food industry.
As pasteurization processes advanced, frozen juices from concentrate were quickly overshadowed by ready-to-drink varieties, which didn’t require thawing. By the 2010s, the demand for frozen concentrate largely dried up, according to the Wall Street Journal, representing just 7% of the overall orange juice market.
Today, Minute Maid offers orange juice, lemonade and other fruit drinks, as well as sugar-free varieties. It’s also entered the alcohol category as demand grows for hard lemonades and iced teas.
While Coca-Cola’s juice business has gained market share recently, partially thanks to the success of Minute Maid’s sugar-free variety in North America, the broader juice industry has struggled with declining consumption as more consumers gravitate toward functional beverages.
I must admit, I have never imbibed one of these frozen juice cans. So I contacted a source who was familiar with the product (my mother), and she vividly recalled her own mother excitedly serving freshly-defrosted OJ. When asked directly if she herself drank the beverage, my mother replied, “Not if I could help it.” People have very strong opinions about orange juice concentrate! Still, like I said earlier, the technology was revolutionary at the time. And there’s no denying that bringing orange juice into people’s homes was a good cause. But — and it pains me to say this as someone with a vintage soul — the concept really does seem dated now, yes? Plus over 80 years, the market has become oversaturated with all the fruit juice varieties. (#SomePulp, RIP Tony Soprano.) But thank you for your service, frozen juice concentrate! We might never have achieved Sunday brunches drowning in Mimosas were it not for this first crucial step.
And now I’d like to conclude this brief tour of food science history with one final question/observation: the brand name was coined to emphasize how easy the juice was to make, so why is it Minute Maid instead of Minute Made, hmm? And why do I fear the answer has something to do with sexism…
Photos via Coco-Cola.com and credit Getty Images
Well, this sucks. Not bc of the frozen OJ for me, although that was an affordable product for some that needed it. But for me? It’s the frozen concentrated limeade and lemonades, which were very useful for large format punches and cocktails, a necessary shortcut when fresh squeezing all that citrus isn’t an option, and significantly cheaper than the shelf-stable mixers that are out there.
Sucks hard. I love the lime limonade amd pink lemonade with 7up. That’s my recipe to pour into fancy glasses and add raspberries or whatever on happy occasions for the kids. I hope the no name labels will stay
How am I going to make my frozen daiquiris?? The frozen limeade is perfection. Guess I’ll have to hoard what’s left in my grocery store!
This is so true! I also have a Christmas cookie recipe that uses cranberries and chocolate… and orange juice concentrate. Dang!
Convenience is definitely a factor in having concentrate on hand for recipes. My fridge is usually too full of other stuff to keep a jar of juice. And I don’t always want to take the time for fresh-squeezed.
My family had OJ this way when I was growing up! 80s-90s. My mom thought some orange juice in the morning was so good for you. I bought some when my husband and I were first together, in the early 2000s and he thought it was so weird. I just always had had it this way! I thought it was good.
Mine too! My mom would have been so sad to hear this news, but I have to confess I haven’t bought juice that way in years. I can’t handle juice anymore, too much sugar too fast into my system. Honestly though, I don’t remember it tasting any differently than the jug variety and it was way preferrable to the powdered versions or the canned ones.
I haven’t purchased any in years either, but I have very vivid memories of my mom making their fruit punch when my brother and I were kids in the 80’s (I also loved the Orange Punch and pink lemonade flavours.) But it’s as you said, it’s just too much sugar…though now I am tempted to get one last can of fruit punch just for notalgia’s sake haha.
Me too! I loved it.
@Mandy – same! It was one of my chores to make the juice in the morning. And my sister and I actually used to fight over it. We like doing it so much. It was perfectly good juice. But I think the fresh squeezed got a lot cheaper because I definitely moved in that direction when I had kids. But, I still use the concentrate in various recipes. My families Thanksgiving cranberry sauce, requires it, so I hope there’s some company out there that will keep making it!
HOW ARE WE GOING TO MAKE PUNCH FOR BRIDAL SHOWERS AND BABY SHOWERS NOW!?!?!? Because that’s where these were really the star players, even in the last decade.
We definitely drank this growing up in the 80s, I remember stirring the frozen concentrate in a pitcher. I think my mom bought them because there were 4 kids who drank a ton of orange juice and this way was cheaper.
Sad to see it go but I guess there’s a time for everything and this one’s time is over.
I guess we’ll have to go full-out bougie and use sorbet for the punch now! lol
@becks1 exactly what I’m thinking! Banana punch will never be the same
I don’t like this decision on environmental grounds. If I buy juice in a big plastic jug, it’s not actually recyclable once I’ve consumed the juice (despite what the plastics industry tells us). On the other hand, if I buy frozen concentrate in a small cardboard cylinder, the cardboard is recyclable. Why should a week’s worth of juice necessitate a big lump sitting inert in a landfill forever? Even worse, why should drinking a week’s worth of juice mean adding extra micro-plastics to our air, water, and bodies?
I grew up on this! I haven’t bought this in 25 years but it makes me sad to know it’s ending production.
It feels like the economy would be pushing people back toward this product, but what do I know.
End of an era. We always had that in our freezer when I was a kid. So did all of my friends. I would sometimes sneak little spoonfuls of it.
As people have mentioned these concentrates are great for punch and mixers and will certainly be missed. HOWEVER – the prices on them have really skyrocketed and that’s the reason I don’t have a stockpile in my freezer. These cans used to cost around a dollar or so, I remember 10 for $10 sales all the time, but now it’s about $3 or $4 per can and that just seems silly.
A little before my time, but there is a generation of women who used the empty cans as rollers to set their hair. 🙂
Yes! My mother mentioned this as well when I contacted her for comment, but I forgot to work it into the post. Thanks for reminding us!!
This is terrible—what about all the slow cooker recipes?!
Minute Maid – you don’t need a maid to enjoy fresh orange juice in the morning, you can do it yourself because it only takes a minute!
This was the only way I knew orange juice growing up in the 60’s and 70’s. Not until I moved out of my parent’s did I then realize how much better fresh squeezed was. lol
I’ve never bought the concentrate but I’m still sad to see it go.
Trying to stir the jug with a wooden spoon when the juice wasn’t thawed enough. IYKYK