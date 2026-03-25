Vince Vaughn: Late-night shows aren’t popular because the hosts are too political

I wouldn’t call myself a long-time Vince Vaughn fan or VV watcher, but I have been well aware of his stupid politics for many years. In fact, his politics were one of the reasons why I stopped being a fan of his work. Vaughn is not self-proclaimed MAGA, but last year, he went to the Trump White House and did a photo-op with that fascist pig. Previously, Vaughn has claimed to be libertarian and he’s claimed that he doesn’t get into politics – spoken like a privileged white man who supports Donald Trump. All of this is backstory for Vince Vaughn’s comments on Theo Von’s podcast, where Vaughn spoke about why so many late-night shows are crumbling.

Vince Vaughn isn’t a big fan of the direction of late night talk shows in recent years when it comes to politics. The actor and producer made an appearance on a new episode of Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, where he criticized the programs for becoming “the same show” that are “really agenda-based.” While Vaughn didn’t name any shows or comedians specifically, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon are some of the current late night hosts who are known to get quite political and criticize President Donald Trump on their respective shows. “A lot of the late shows have struggled,” Von initially pointed out. “Because the only person they could make fun of at a certain point was just like white redneck kind of people. And it f–king tanked [ratings].” The Wedding Crashers star agreed with the podcaster, adding, “See, they never get it right. The podcasts have gotten so much more popular with less production, less writers [and] less staff, because people want authenticity. And I think that the talk shows, to a large part, became really agenda-based.” “They were gonna evangelize people to what they thought,” he continued, “And so people just rejected it because it didn’t feel authentic. It felt like they had an agenda. It stopped being funny, and it started feeling like I was in a f–king class I didn’t want to take.” Vaughn attributed late night show’s declining ratings to them “all [becoming] the same show. However, changing viewing habits and competition from digital platforms have also contributed to the significant drops in viewership. “They all became so about their politics and who’s good and who’s bad,” the Couples Retreat actor added. “Imagine sitting next to someone like that on a fcking plane. You’d be like, how do I get out of this fcking seat?”

[From THR]

The thing is, there’s one legitimate point being made buried underneath all of the bullsh-t. That point? The late-show framework of “a white male host telling political jokes to the audience” has sort of outlived its usefulness overall, especially with younger viewers. Maybe I’m giving Vince too much credit by trying to finesse that argument out of what he said though – Vince is actually just arguing that people are tuning out because Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert are being mean to a dementia-addled fascist. Someone call the waaaambulance, the man on the TV is being mean to my favorite orange predator!! Honestly though, it’s not that late-show hosts are wrong or bad to talk about politics, it’s that the politics themselves are toxic and evil under Trump. How can comedians even try to process what to say when Border Patrol agents murder citizens in the street, or Trump blows up the economy and starts a bunch of dumbass wars for no f–king reason?