Vince Vaughn: Late-night shows aren’t popular because the hosts are too political

I wouldn’t call myself a long-time Vince Vaughn fan or VV watcher, but I have been well aware of his stupid politics for many years. In fact, his politics were one of the reasons why I stopped being a fan of his work. Vaughn is not self-proclaimed MAGA, but last year, he went to the Trump White House and did a photo-op with that fascist pig. Previously, Vaughn has claimed to be libertarian and he’s claimed that he doesn’t get into politics – spoken like a privileged white man who supports Donald Trump. All of this is backstory for Vince Vaughn’s comments on Theo Von’s podcast, where Vaughn spoke about why so many late-night shows are crumbling.

Vince Vaughn isn’t a big fan of the direction of late night talk shows in recent years when it comes to politics. The actor and producer made an appearance on a new episode of Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, where he criticized the programs for becoming “the same show” that are “really agenda-based.”

While Vaughn didn’t name any shows or comedians specifically, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon are some of the current late night hosts who are known to get quite political and criticize President Donald Trump on their respective shows.

“A lot of the late shows have struggled,” Von initially pointed out. “Because the only person they could make fun of at a certain point was just like white redneck kind of people. And it f–king tanked [ratings].”

The Wedding Crashers star agreed with the podcaster, adding, “See, they never get it right. The podcasts have gotten so much more popular with less production, less writers [and] less staff, because people want authenticity. And I think that the talk shows, to a large part, became really agenda-based.”

“They were gonna evangelize people to what they thought,” he continued, “And so people just rejected it because it didn’t feel authentic. It felt like they had an agenda. It stopped being funny, and it started feeling like I was in a f–king class I didn’t want to take.”

Vaughn attributed late night show’s declining ratings to them “all [becoming] the same show. However, changing viewing habits and competition from digital platforms have also contributed to the significant drops in viewership. “They all became so about their politics and who’s good and who’s bad,” the Couples Retreat actor added. “Imagine sitting next to someone like that on a fcking plane. You’d be like, how do I get out of this fcking seat?”

[From THR]

The thing is, there’s one legitimate point being made buried underneath all of the bullsh-t. That point? The late-show framework of “a white male host telling political jokes to the audience” has sort of outlived its usefulness overall, especially with younger viewers. Maybe I’m giving Vince too much credit by trying to finesse that argument out of what he said though – Vince is actually just arguing that people are tuning out because Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert are being mean to a dementia-addled fascist. Someone call the waaaambulance, the man on the TV is being mean to my favorite orange predator!! Honestly though, it’s not that late-show hosts are wrong or bad to talk about politics, it’s that the politics themselves are toxic and evil under Trump. How can comedians even try to process what to say when Border Patrol agents murder citizens in the street, or Trump blows up the economy and starts a bunch of dumbass wars for no f–king reason?

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, White House Instagram.

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27 Responses to “Vince Vaughn: Late-night shows aren’t popular because the hosts are too political”

  1. Mel says:
    March 25, 2026 at 9:41 am

    I can’t stand that man.

    Reply
  2. JanetDR says:
    March 25, 2026 at 9:45 am

    Late night talk shows are topical and political and funny, which is a hard reach these days. Vince can be quiet because he is adding nothing!

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      March 25, 2026 at 10:18 am

      Linear television as a format is being replaced by other forms of media. We all know this. But what Vince is ignoring – deliberately – in his comments is the fact that with YouTube, the ratings of Kimmel, Colbert, and Meyers are still strong. Their viewership is just not being tracked in a way that is perceived to help the old big 3 networks. And the only people that find those 3 shows unfunny are the people who are on side with the fascists.

      Reply
  3. SunnyDays says:
    March 25, 2026 at 9:45 am

    Well, one gets the face they deserve, don’t they

    Reply
  4. FYI says:
    March 25, 2026 at 9:49 am

    Wow. He looks awful.

    Reply
  5. Sue says:
    March 25, 2026 at 9:49 am

    Yeah? When was the last time you were popular, Vince? About 20 years ago?

    Reply
    • olliesmom says:
      March 25, 2026 at 2:19 pm

      Yep. And that was with Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell, Jon Favreau, Jason Bateman and countless others propping him up in movies. And there was that short-lived whatever the hell that was, with Jennifer Aniston that got him attention for awhile.

      Reply
  6. LOLA says:
    March 25, 2026 at 9:55 am

    Late night talk shows and their hosts are one of the few things keeping me sane right now!

    I don’t usually chime in with whatever I think about celebrities and their views when it comes to politics, partly because I want to keep my energy for actually helping causes I believe in, but Vince can f**k right off into oblivion. Put him on the next space capsule.

    Reply
    • Happyoften says:
      March 25, 2026 at 10:48 am

      That is where I’m at. Someone piping up and saying “this isn’t normal” is kinda necessary right now. Which is why they are working so hard to shut these hosts up.

      Reply
  7. Jais says:
    March 25, 2026 at 9:56 am

    The bigger issue, from what I can tell from my non expert pov, is that young people are tuning into tik tok or YouTube more than late night. And that’s one reason why Fallon, although not having the highest ratings, does okay bc his bits translate well to tik tok and YT and he gets additional views on those platforms. It’s much more that than anything having to do with politics.

    Reply
    • PunkyMomma says:
      March 25, 2026 at 10:23 am

      Spot on, Jais.

      I’m old enough to remember Johnny Carson making political jokes. Carson made no effort to censor comedians appearing on his show that would take a swipe at a politician. Robin Williams absolutely skewed Ronald Reagan once on The Tonight Show and Carson cold not stop laughing.

      Reply
      • kirk says:
        March 25, 2026 at 12:04 pm

        Speaking of Johnny Carson, a possible reason for declining ratings may be that in Carson’s day there was one late-night king for easy watching, whereas now there are three – all of them white males. And as Jais noted, people are watching YT the next day at a more convenient time. Maybe late-night viewing decline is a corollary of a populace seeking more healthful habits, like reducing their drinking. Notice I’ve posited alternative theories here as possible causes, rather than making an untested definitive statement like the star of the ‘Psycho’ remake who clearly has “an agenda.”

      • Robert Wright says:
        March 25, 2026 at 1:12 pm

        @kirk,
        In the days of Johnny Carson, there were multiple other late night shows. Merv Griffin (his biggest competition), Joey Bishop, and Dick Cavett all of them in the 60’s and 70’s and in the 80’s there was Joan Rivers on Fox, Arsenio Hall, and a variety of other shows that failed. Not to mention David Letterman, while on a little later, was the choice of the younger generation. And politics has always been a factor in late night talk shows, I’m not sure where Vince was pulling this so called information from, but it certainly wasn’t history.

  8. Corrine says:
    March 25, 2026 at 10:04 am

    Trump gives a press conference and says something stupid. Later that same day, Seth Meyers repeats Trump’s exact comments and says, boy is he stupid. There’s no parody or satire, it’s just a recap. The formula is tired and all it does it keep Trump in the news.

    Reply
  9. Constance says:
    March 25, 2026 at 10:11 am

    And what’s the reason for your lack of popularity lol

    Reply
  10. Kittenmom says:
    March 25, 2026 at 10:18 am

    This guy is such a tool. Not surprised he is a Trumper.

    Reply
  11. Elle says:
    March 25, 2026 at 10:21 am

    People often turn to tv to get away from politics – if I wanted to watch the news, I’d watch the news. I don’t want a recap of the news. I want clever, funny, original content if I’m not watching the news. These days when we get news alerts on our phones, when we all check or watch the actual news, read the news – I don’t want to listen to someone in Hollywood’s opinion on current events for the most part. I want a break.

    Reply
  12. B Overland says:
    March 25, 2026 at 10:34 am

    OK Vince… another right wing has-been trying to get into the daily feeds by chirping in support of the Orange Rapist.

    Reply
  13. Wednesday Addams says:
    March 25, 2026 at 10:37 am

    I loved him in Clay Pigeons, but it was downhill from there.

    Reply
  14. CJW says:
    March 25, 2026 at 11:33 am

    I can’t stand this man. Personally I don’t understand why he is getting jobs, he’s a shit actor, he always plays the same dumb character. And he is in no way pleasant to look at. Ugly inside and out.

    Reply
  15. Susan Collins says:
    March 25, 2026 at 12:20 pm

    To him I say STFU!!!!!!!

    Reply
  16. Anna says:
    March 25, 2026 at 12:21 pm

    I hate to agree with VV but we had missed opportunities with shows like Nightly with Larry Wilmore. People are going online to find the DIVERSITY that you can’t find in more expensive programs. Josh Johnson was a great Tiktok find

    Reply
  17. SIde Eye says:
    March 25, 2026 at 1:15 pm

    I can’t imagine if there was a picture of a parent or a grandparent with Trump for future generations to see in my bloodline. It would be such a source of shame or embarrassment, like discovering a grandparent was a nazi.

    We’re finding out in real time who people are at their core. Who would have hidden Anne Frank? Who would have blown a whistle for her? Who would have risked arrest to protect her? Who would have called the goons to come get her with her location? Who would go about their day after witnessing people be dragged away to focus on more positive things?

    We have all our answers now. We are all paying attention. This is what I love about the Internet. It’s forever. So when when this is over and people try to backpedal here comes the Internet with 1000 receipts so they can own their hatred and choke on it.

    Reply
  18. Elle says:
    March 25, 2026 at 2:47 pm

    A different elle from the one above. The late-note hosts are the only media taking the Dump admin to task, and I applaud them.

    Reply

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