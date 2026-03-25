Dunlop: Prince Harry & Meghan still remain central in ‘the British psyche’

The i Newspaper has a big feature on “what the Windsors will do about the Sussexes,” because these people still believe it’s 2019 and they have control over what Prince Harry and Meghan do and where they will go. It’s been six years of stubborn refusal from royal reporters and the left-behind Windsors, a refusal to acknowledge that they’re not in charge of Harry and Meghan’s lives. Within this same ecosystem, there’s been a constant reiteration back-and-forth that obviously, Harry and Meghan will eventually run out of money, and they’ll obviously come crawling back, and then we’ll really punish them and we’ll tell them they can’t come back!! This lurid fantasy has taken hold at every level – King Charles believes it, as do the most delusional Derangers and everyone in-between. Well, the i Newspaper broke up their analysis into three essays by royal-commentator types. I won’t bother with Richard Palmer or the other woman’s pieces, but Tessa Dunlop seems to be the only one willing to actually speak some truths. Some highlights:
Harry & Meghan still regularly appear on the covers of British papers: Somewhat incongruously given the current state of the world, the Sussexes still made front page news 10 days ago in several Sunday tabloids. Lifted from extracts of author Tom Bower’s new book was the suggestion Camilla told a nameless friend that Meghan “had brainwashed Harry”. Just the sort of off-the-cuff remark one might expect from a (step) mother-in-law in the face of the unfamiliar. After all, Meghan’s Californian chic was always the antithesis of Camilla’s humdrum. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit back at the comments accusing Bower of “deranged conspiracy and melodrama”.
The Sussexes & the British psyche: It is the attention afforded to this ancient gossip that reminds us of how central the Californian-based couple remain in the British psyche. The Sussexes’ detractors long to lump them in with Andrew as dead weights, ex-royals who need to be extricated once and for all from the hereditary fold. The older brigade of commentator look forward to a beady-eyed King William following through on his promise of “change”. Many read this veiled threat enunciated by William in Eugene Levy’s The Reluctant Traveller as the last rites for the entitled (and still titled) Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Subsequently Bower has claimed: “The unpredicted and unimagined humiliation of Andrew shocked Harry. Rightly, Harry fears that the future King William could remove all the Sussexes’ titles and effectively banish him from Britain.”
Enough with the punishment fantasies: It is poppycock. While correct to identify William as more ruthless than his father, the establishment brigade of royal experts are horribly naive if they believe the Sussexes can be ruthlessly expunged from the Windsors’ story without further damage to monarchy.
King Charles must broker a peace: And here is where the King comes in. It is up to Charles, and what remains of his reign, to broker peace with the Duke of Sussex….The Harry rupture has happened under Charles’s care and on his watch – the unhappy childhood, the dysfunctional relationships, the on-going impasse. It is not enough to say “dear boy” and hope the problem magically goes away. Charles is the defender of the faith, and if world peace is currently beyond the grasp of man and king, surely domestic bliss, if only of the performative sort, is within reach?
The Sussexes are fine: After all, in the great scheme of things are Harry and Meghan really so bad? For the last couple of years the pair have maintained a Montecito lifestyle without the continued denigration of their family that hallmarked their exit in 2020. Nowadays there is expensive jam, international tours and charitable galas. If Netflix’s recent efforts to divest itself of Meghan’s As Ever lifestyle brand and produce speak to rockier financial times ahead, globally the Sussexes remain sought after, with speculation about their pending Australia trip plentiful.
The Sussexes are relevant: On the world stage where Britain’s royal family have traditionally been in the vanguard promoting our nation’s brand, the Duke and Duchess remain hugely relevant. Old codgers vituperate and hate on them for their lucrative Instagram vibes, but out there in the global ether Haz and Megs still matter and as long as they remain frozen out of monarchy’s story they detract from the value of our dwindling royal assets.
Charles has a chance to do the right thing: The inclusive gesture would suit Charles; ironically what we know of the King’s political opinions and domestic setup suggest he is more liberal and tolerant than either his mother or his inflexible eldest son. Forgiveness is in every father’s gift, and as the symbolic father of our nation surely the least we can expect is compassionate leadership. Whether petulant Harry chooses to accept it is another matter. By all accounts Camilla’s alleged “brainwashed” comment stung, but at least the old King could live out the remainder of his reign in the knowledge that he has tried to improve relations before William ushers the “change” on his agenda.
While there’s a lot to unpack, I’ve unpacked most of this many times before so I’m not going to go on a full rant about this. One, “Whether petulant Harry chooses to accept it is another matter…” I’ve always wondered why Charles simply refuses to position himself as the bigger man, the conciliatory king who shows kindness to his ginger son. Instead, Charles and William are the ones who look petulant, childish and sullen, stomping their feet and throwing tantrums every time Harry and Meghan step outside. Those are the optics they want to project for some reason. Two, Dunlop is one of the few to actually say the thing, which is: even if you take away their titles, it doesn’t mean a damn thing. The Windsors believe they’re holding those titles over Harry and Meghan’s heads, like the titles are the only reason why anyone cares about H&M. I like that Dunlop says… with or without the titles, Harry and Meghan are always going to be relevant, charismatic and in-demand globally.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
These people are really trying have to a reset in real time. It seems that some parts of the media, they desperately want them back but not because they see the monarchy going down the drain, it’s because these people want leaks back, they want the glamour, they want to bully and harm the Sussexes again on their turf. Meghan and Harry disrupted this entire ecosystem by leaving and it’s clear that they never thought they’d leave. If you noticed, the rota has gotten even smaller, the trolls are largely ignored and people have lost jobs or become YouTubers. This was not the vision they saw for themselves and are absolutely projecting their fears and lives on this couple. They got the boring working royals they wanted. Don’t complain now, lol.
THEY – the royals and their satellites – still can’t seem to get over H&M’s departure, especially Meghan. They all kneel, suck up, bring bags of cash, humiliate themselves, and lie flat out, like Beckham, begging for the royals’ attention, access, medals, a place at the king’s table. And then a “black,” divorced American woman comes along, getting all of this with Harry. Instead of kneeling at their feet and bowing in gratitude, she rolled up her sleeves and got to work. During those a dozen months, the pregnancy, the campaign despite the slander, she did more work, spectacular work – I might add – and she traveled more internationally with Harry than Waity/copyKate did with her Scooter in 10 years. Once she’d tasted this royal “cake” and these people, she took one last look around, she turned on her heel, grabbed her husband and child, and left. AND THAT’S WHAT’S BEAUTIFUL 🤣
They still can’t fathom how anyone could voluntarily walk away from what THEY themselves been begging for for years, sometimes their entire lives. And the royals, including William, look at H&M through the prism of themselves. Without those titles and palaces, they’re nothing. They’re uneducated losers who’d have trouble getting a job as a cashier in a supermarket. That’s why H&M’s international success—professional, financial, social, and philanthropic—is unimaginable to them and burns their brains out.
Very insightful analysis and spot on!!
@Black Elderberry: so well said. The left behind royals refuse to understand how unimportant they are and that many people are simply paying them dust.
Your comment made me chuckle. It reminded me of a meme that Baron at Royal Sussex did, showing Madea squealing up outside the palace gate in her beat up Cadillac, leaning out the window going Harry! Meghan grab the baby and get in!
One of the funniest things ever.
Gore Vidal had a brilliant observation: narcissism is a quality we attribute to those more attractive than ourselves. This is a morality tale, a kind of Biblical parable, in a way, insofar as this institution claims the mantle of the divine, of the will of the supreme being, etc… the song “New Jerusalem” is a sublime rendering of English faith in tilling your own soil, of building a just society, and it started with Christianity and ended with socialism and now it has really run out of road, they’re in a truly existential crisis. The countries on the Continent had to face themselves after the Second World War, but the UK skipped that stage of development, and they’re only facing it now. For all kinds of reasons, the US has always had to reckon with its dark side, its practice of slavery, genocide of the native people, white supremacy, and all the people who fought against it. England just hasn’t had a crisis on that scale, really, ever…. that comes to mind. Even backing away from their Empire was a fairly benign process, there was no real backlash, as there was in France (OAS), and fewer atrocities than there were in Belgium (Congo) or Portugal (Angola), a less prolonged hangover than there was in the Netherlands (Indonesia) …..the *only* thing that comes to that level, of moral urgency, here, is Northern Ireland. And it’s gone quiet. That’s why they can’t get any perspective with Harry. It would be so much easier if they could just look at William, and moan, what a tosser, what a w*nker, what a twat. Which is all. It’s anticlimactic. Really.
This is a really good historical perspective. Thanks.
Everyone over there forgets that Harry and Meghan offered to give the titles back and the royals refused–for this reason. They refused so they could have something to hold over the Sussexes heads. But giving back the titles wouldn’t change anything. Because then the derangers would fixate on the cost of the wedding–the grand wedding that the royal establishment inststed on. And then the royalists would demand the royal blood be drained from Harry’s body. And the children’s. That’s what this is all about. Power and control. It’s all a moot point because it doesn’t seem to me that Harry and Meghan would go back under any circumstances. It would be as damaging and dangerous as an domestic violence victim returning to an abuser and putting themselves right back under the abusers control. Years from now, the powers that be will see this for exactly what it is–an abusive relationship. It’s textbook. Someone’s going to write about it like a Eureka! moment, but we’ve seen it the whole time.
If Harry and Meghan have legally changed their names to Sussex, then they have honored his grandmother’s gift to them. Who cares what Parliament does with the actual titles. It’s highly unlikely they will take the time to remove them, and if King William the Deranged removes their HRHs once and for all, and even Prince Harry’s Prince title, so what? I’m sure they have resigned themselves to the worst case scenario, and no one will stop calling him Prince Harry anyway. There’s no winning here, but the royals stubbornly and stupidly refuse to realize it.
Scooter already sabotaged Sentebale now he’s after Invictus. The title taking is not “satisfying him.” He went into a rage when Harry would not break up with Meghan. Scooter is not qualified to be King.
What are the qualifications to be king? Monarchy is, at its heart, never a meritocracy. The only qualifications are sliding out of the right birth canal at the right time and outliving your father/mother. It’s all accidental
The press knows they rejected it. They were pushing for them to reject it to punish the Sussexes. Some like Tessa has called it out but it’s too late. The press are stuck with royals they have praised to heavens and unfortunately that has made them more lazy and untouchable (the Waleses) and then you have the boring, irrelevant others. They completely bet on the wrong horse and the family/press have no idea how to fix a situation they created. That toxicity has come back to bite them. They want Harry and Meghan to fix it or rather, they want to sabotage the Sussexes and force them back. They are really trying to manifest their downfall and it’s insanity.
Wow lanne !!! – “royalists would demand the royal blood be drained from Harry’s body…” Actually all of your commentary is excellent.
Harry is not “petulant.” Charles is petty taking away the UK home from Harry, Meghan and the children. Charles needs to apologize.
Could that “petulant” be a small tax in the middle of an otherwise mostly reasonable article? A bone for the haters? Who knows. But yeah, Charles and William are furiously outing themselves as the petulant ones.
Exercising one’s agency, as Harry has done, amounts to “petulance” when it comes to the BRF and the Monarchy.
The take their titles away stuff is just fantasy and, excuse my French, stroke material for old racists. Harry is not going to spend 40 to 45 years of his life being Prince Harry, and then all of a sudden everyone’s going to forget about him.
That’s the only thing that they feel that they still have control over, so they salivate over the possibility. But you can’t ban him from the country. You can make it very difficult for him to come there safely, but at the end of the day if he wants to come he can. And if him coming takes attention away from you, it’s still going to happen.
As for the other stuff, it’s basically what she’s been saying for the last few years fairly consistently so I don’t have any real comments there.
One thing that I have noticed though, and it may just be a cultural thing is that they still try to frame what Harry and Meghan are doing into some sort of Royal box. And what I mean by that is that Harry and Meghan are private citizens, traveling on their own dime, doing things while in conjunction with governments through their foundation, still not as representatives of the government.
I think it’s hard for some of these commentators to really understand that, and so they view everything that they do as if it’s still part of the royal ecosystem. They treat business deals like royal warrants, and private philanthropy like government action. Which is why I think they still don’t really get them. They’re still trying to understand their decision making and cover them like they’re still constrained by the rules of the Royal family.
This is to @Dee(2), you know you jogged my memory, there was a case in which Marks & Spencer’s brought suit against a German chain — it was Aldi or Lidl, I genuinely forget which — for copying their caterpillar cake. It’s a kind of homely but highly profitable British brand-name birthday cake, a lot of kids have had one, it’s cute, every section is a different colour, it’s been stocked since sugar went off rationing, etc., or some such thing, and they were just outraged and flabbergasted that the Germans would copy it. Heaven forfend. The defence case was that they do low-cost copies of a lot of products, like cola for Coke or potato crisps for Pringles or some such thing, you get the idea, but that the pitch to their customers was that they always offered a cheaper alternative. That’s the whole point. And that’s what this reminds me of, with the inverted twist that Harry & Meghan are the genuine article and the leftovers are the copies. It’s like Plato. If you like. From the copy to the original.
What kind of tantrum throwing, controlling whack a doo is William??? Why is everyone afraid to tell him no? The entire family appears to be afraid of him.
This is something I wonder frequently when we have these conversations. What is he really like that everyone seems to be afraid of him? Why does he have so much control over that family and the courtiers and the RRs?
Hmm. At some point they’re going to have to accept that Charles is going to dither and never do as they want. And William obviously won’t. So the Sussexes are never going to be back in any significant way. It is what it is.
“Instead, Charles and William are the ones who look petulant, childish and sullen, stomping their feet and throwing tantrums every time Harry and Meghan step outside. Those are the optics they want to project for some reason. ”
The left behind Windsors have such a lack of self-awareness that they probably think that this makes them look tough and would feed into their supporters.
No shit they’re obsessed with the true royals who got away (and were pushed out too).
KC3 won’t do anything bc he’s been brainwashed by his wife. He can’t possibly reconcile with Harry and Meghan while she’s in the picture.
Tessa really dislikes William LOL, calling him “beady-eyed” and “ruthless.”
I can’t be mad, though it takes some energy to be ruthless and William is mostly listless, except when he’s riled up by anger, usually directed at Harry.
I think he’s ruthless when it’s something that he cares about, which is pretty much himself and his ego.
I really wonder what would have happened if the royal family had just “let” the Sussexes leave, start over and had not venomously continued the years long smear campaign. Harry will be recognized his entire life because of his background, but Willy’s psychotic rage briefing has inadvertently given Harry a higher profile than he would have had otherwise. I wouldn’t have bought the audiobook version of Spare if my curiosity hadn’t been peaked by the obvious Windsor directed smear campaign against the Sussexes. The rota really show their buyers remorse sometimes. Someone needs to use small words and explain the Streisand effect to Willy.
Same. How many people like me, and you, went over the Daily Fail during the Kate-is-Missing furor (my case, anyway), but instead ended up asking WTF was going on with their Sussex coverage? If the Fail hadn’t opened my eyes to the palace-tabloid smear campaign, I probably wouldn’t have bought Spare, either.
I love what the rota has done to itself throughout this mess. There are entire careers that will never be had because of the royal family’s racism. The whole rota system has been shrunk and will shrink even further, which is exactly what it deserves.
Fundamentally, the royal family is about servicing the ego of the head of the family. It’s not about representing the UK. If it truly was about representing the interests of the UK domestically and abroad, then they should have welcomed the Sussexes and all they could do to benefit Brand Britain. The Grey Men in particiular should have been able to shut down the whining of Charles and William and get them in line (that’s what Christopher Geidt was able to do and that’s why he had to go). Because the monarchy now serves Charles, and in the future will serve William, the UK has a system of giving public support to a family that’s only interested in supporting itself, for its own ends and by its own means. Why that’s okay with the UK public, I don’t know.
Ultimately, the Sussex debacle has shined the light on that fact: who does the Royal family of the UK serve? Itself, and only itself.
Totally agree, lanne. They drove away their biggest source of revenue and it’s hilarious.
Harry and Meghan are not “dead weight” and never were. Andrew was dead weight because he was siphoning money left and right while doing nothing. But also, Andrew‘s laziness is not why he was punished— if his only crime had been laziness he would still be Prince Andrew today. Likewise, the Sussexes were not pushed out due to laziness. So the “dead weight” line is a straw man. In fact, there are only two royals who are regularly and correctly accused of laziness and that is the heir and his wife.
Also, William might be able to take away Harry’s titles, but I don’t see how legally he would be allowed to banish him from Britain. If he had that power, then the monarchy should be dissolved once and for all. No individual royal should have the privilege to ban someone from their home country based on a personal beef. That’s the definition of corruption and tyranny.
Finally, once again, they skipped the part where the senior royals and their media cronies were denigrating Harry and Meghan on a regular basis. I hope the Sussexes continue to insist on a full and proper apology from Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate—and barring that, remain in their beautiful California home.
I don’t think Scooter really can take away the titles without opening a can of worms. Plus it won’t satisfy his being vengeful. He wants Invictus most likely. He can be asked point blank why he wants the titles removed. And stammer and get angry trying to answer that question. Also, he would have to remove titles from the younger two children to have any credibility and not just another vendetta against the Sussexes. I hope he does not get away with it.
In my lifetime, I’ve seen “royal” embodied by only four people: QEII, Princess Diana, Harry, and Meghan. Those four were stars. QEII seemed dim but very very hard-working and charming and her long reign earned her a lot of loyalty and affection. She worked well as a symbol. Diana, Harry, and Meghan were/are all extremely charismatic, kind, generous, magnetic performers on the global stage, also all very hard-working. However, what happened to Diana and H+M means the whole royal show is worth less than nothing — it’s actually evil. Not only because what the UK royal institution really stands for is millennia of oppression, violence, colonialism, etc. but because the institution actively harms most of its brightest lights. Why have this institution? What good is it??? Aside from, every once in a while, getting a monarch who’s a good symbol for national unity or whatever, what’s the point???? The firm gets great, amazing, brilliant workers and then does its best to tear them apart. As an organization, it’s nonsensical. It’s like if a corporation said, “We live and die by being popular, by attracting interest,” and then every once in a while, managed to hire an Executive Vice President who’s extraordinarily interesting and popular, and then fires them and harasses them all the rest of their lives. Like, what are you even doing????
@Aidee Kay this is the heart of it.💯
King Charles has had opportunities to “do the right thing “ but he hasn’t. Recently, he had the opportunity to step forward and say that he wants his son and son’s family to have police protection when they visit. He hasn’t done that. I don’t think Harry really cares about the titles. After all, he did offer to relinquish them at the summit. I’m sure though that H must feel very hurt by his father’s past and continued actions. Why does Charles act this way? Is Charles jealous of H&M like he was of Diana? Is he intimidated by William and Camilla?I think part of the reason Harry and Meghan bonded so strongly was because they both have deadbeat dads.