Zendaya wore Louis Vuitton in Paris & the big spoiler for ‘The Drama’ is revealed

Here are some photos of Zendaya and Robert Pattinson at last night’s Paris premiere of The Drama. Zendaya loves a theme, as does her stylist Law Roach, so you can imagine what they’re doing sartorially for a film about a wedding. In my opinion, they’re kind of phoning it in? Oh, bridal white 24-7? Groundbreaking. It’s not that I dislike bridal looks or Zendaya, I just wish someone had more imagination than this. Zendaya’s dress at this premiere was Louis Vuitton – it’s fine. Robert even made more of an effort to look like a “groom” and some French person handed him a bouquet, which he gamely posed with like he was a bridesmaid who caught it out of the air.
*****MAJOR SPOILERS BELOW******
Meanwhile, now that critics and preview audiences have started seeing The Drama, the big “shock” at the center of the story has been revealed. The trailers edited around Zendaya’s character revealing the twist/spoiler, and just showed how her big reveal completely threw off everyone and everything ahead of the wedding. Well, now we know the spoiler: Zendaya’s character planned a school shooting but didn’t go through with it. That had been widely theorized, so I’m not super-surprised, and I’m still interested in seeing how that revelation is dramatized and how it plays out. You know who’s not eager to see it dramatized? Basically every person who lost a family member in a school shooting. A Columbine family member has already condemned The Drama:
Zendaya’s dark rom-com “The Drama” isn’t in theaters until next week … and its shocking twist is already being denounced by someone closely connected to a related tragedy. Here’s the deal … the A24 flick starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson is being marketed as a fun wedding flick … but a dark plot twist is shocking the hell out of early unsuspecting viewers … and the news has spread.
Warning: Major spoilers ahead!
Tom Mauser — whose son Daniel was murdered in the 1999 Columbine High School massacre — tells TMZ … he’s disgusted the movie’s twist is Zendaya’s character confessing to her fiancé, played by Pattinson, she planned a high school shooting — but got cold feet at the last moment.
Mauser — an outspoken gun reform activist ever since his son was murdered — says he’s completely floored that anyone would think a school shooting would be a good fit for a romantic comedy, even a dark one … and tells us it’s “awful” that of all the shocking twists to make someone rethink their partner … this is where the filmmakers landed.
Mauser tells us … he was particularly irked by Zendaya recently on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, where Mauser thought she was laughing off the twist — as Jimmy seemed to be talking how it would impact some viewers much more seriously.
Mauser feels the subject in a rom-com starring a beloved actress like Zendaya “humanizes” shooters — and “normalizes” the shootings. To reiterate … Z’s character did not go through with the shooting — and mass violence is not depicted in the film.
To be clear … Mauser doesn’t think anyone who has ever considered violence, but not gone through with it, should be condemned — on the contrary, he’s encouraging anyone who has had these ideations to go talk it out with a therapist. However, Mauser doesn’t want it to be used for entertainment. We’re out to A24 for comment … so far, no word back.
I also wonder how producers and A24 have prepared to answer questions about this issue, because they absolutely knew that they would get pushback, right? Did they believe that everyone would just keep the big spoiler to themselves and there would be zero commentary about this huge, tragic issue? Now, I don’t believe that the film is “playing it for laughs” – the story is clearly about how the big reveal affects everything, and how everyone in her life looks at her differently. All that being said, the families who lost children in school shootings have every right to feel however they feel, and they absolutely have the right to speak out and use this film to advance their own issues.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Ok that put me off from seeing it.
Same. And no it’s not that you can never make movies about particular topics, you can. But selling this as the “twist!” and sending people into it blind knowing how much trauma this issue has caused is…yuck. Surprise! I mean….really?
At least I know now and will not be watching. Not interested and side eyeing the hell out of the marketing now.
Me too
Ohh huh. That wasn’t what I expected so yeah can see how it would affect those families. Since I haven’t seen the film I can’t say how it gets played out.
Same.
I know a few Columbine survivors. I agree with Tom Mauser.
Tom Mauser wears the same size shoe as his murdered son Daniel and has worn his son’s shoes – the Vans he was wearing while he died – to the events where he speaks.
I certainly hope the film will not laugh this issue off. Nevertheless even the opportunity for PR gaffes while promoting is too sensitive and looks like already is crossing the line.
Um, that’s disturbing. Also disturbing is how the promotion is leaning into the fun wedding schtick. Did they not see how that played out for Blake’s let’s-focus-on-the-pretty-flowers-not-DV strategy?? This is a bad, bad idea. It’s also incredibly offensive and hurtful to survivors and their families.
Could this just be an example of what happens when a country has multiple mass shootings every week? Some people who don’t have personal connections to these tragedies start to become flippant, or even just numb, to the point of using them as plot points in fictional works?
On a shallow note, Zendaya is like, almost offensively beautiful, right? The dress and jewelry are so simple that the look ends up being all about that gorgeous face.
I think that’s part of it and it’s the kind of attitude people like Mauser are fighting against.
Ngl, I’m massively disappointed in both actors for this.
I am disappointed and also grossed out. This is shockingly amoral, in my book.
I mean, people are **placing bets** on the war in Iran. I didn’t think it needed to be said, but here we are: Murder is not entertainment.
Not only am I disappointed in both of them for signing on to this, but I am super disappointed in the wedding marketing campaign and ‘theme” dressing. Jude Law and Zendaya, until this point, could do no wrong in my book. This is just… ugh… so tasteless.
If they had sold this movie as a tense psychological-morality drama, I would maybe appreciate the intent behind it of forcing an uncomfortable conversation. But to sell it as a cute-but-dark wedding comedy… this is not a topic to spring on people expecting that movie.
Anyway, school-aged children here. This topic holds no moral or redemptive nuance (or entertainment value) for me.
I won’t even watch Breaking Bad for its glorification of the drug world. Sure AF won’t watch this movie. What was she thinking?!?
I’m going to watch the film and wait to comment.
Agreed. Maybe the film maker’s intention was to find the worst possible thing someone could do (although not acted on), and see how a relationship survives once that deplorable plan is revealed. Maybe the film maker has no control over how the studio’s PR team has been framing the marketing thus far. Just saying I’m giving it a chance.
Pattinson was also in a film that turned out to be about the 9/11 attacks, and that was not shown until the last moments of the film, and so it was very well done. I think he’s careful with the work he chooses in this regard.
Zendaya ís so stunning!
I had been so curious, so thank you!
Why is everything so disappointing these days? For real! I know girls/women are statistically way less likely to commit mass shootings than boys/men—something like 5% to 95% or thereabouts. And planning is a way different thing than carrying out that plan. But wouldn’t you think there’s some harm in showing an absolutely stunning character played by the attractive Zendaya being so relatively typical that she has to *disclose* that this was her plan once? That’s a really beautiful rug to sweep a myriad of problems under, and a real disservice to the millions of victims of mass shootings. (Millions? Yes. You don’t have to be shot to be a victim. Being the loved one of someone killed or injured, being present at a mass shooting event while not being injured yourself, being related to someone who was present, being a first responder or caregiver to someone who was murdered or injured, knowing someone who committed such an act even if you weren’t present, being a journalist covering such an event… the number of victims in these horrific events is vastly higher than the number of people who die.)
And then to stick Zendaya in innocent white for this entire press tour. My god.
Yeah that’s the other thing that doesn’t sit right with me – we all know the demographic that is most likely to commit this kind of crime and Zendaya as a Black (biracial) woman most definitely doesn’t represent it. Which kind of makes the concept of this movie being a real cinematic discussion of the phenomenon largely useless.
Agree 100%. If they had made RP’s character the would be shooter, it would be so much more accurate.
This is a huge mistake for everyone involved. They have first of all underestimated the brave, admirable, and totally justified level of engaged activism by the families of the shooting victims and the school survivors themselves.
Any actor team members who signed off on this should be fired.
A quick look at the writer/director’s IMDB looks like red flags and unnecessary risk to me
I find this deeply disturbing and just wrong in every way.
I hope it is boycotted and then bombs completely.
I was a Freshman in HS when Columbine happened (and a Junior when 9/11 happened); our Junior year, a friend, very intelligent but a typical loner, confessed to me that he was planning a school shooting. He had access to his Stepdad’s gun cabinet. He had a list of targets. He had mapped out the hallways and exits in the school. Told me where to go so I’d be safe. He was struggling, so had zero concern about what may happen to him. I immediately told a teacher. My friend was sent to a psychiatric hospital, but before he left, he sent me an Instant Message telling me he would kill me first when he came back. Fast-forward 4 months and he was back. I was terrified when he came back to school, especially one day when he walked right up to me. He thanked me. Absolute LAST thing I expected to happen, but he said he was now medicated, seeing a therapist, and said I had been right, because he truly had been planning to carry it out within those next two weeks after telling me. We stayed friends but I never didn’t have it in mind what he may be capable of.
On the other side of things, a family friend was a well-known psychologist and was sent to Columbine HS right after that tragedy, before all the news came out. His task was to console the students and to determine how the shooters could have done what they had done, and how to prevent it from happening in the future; obviously they still don’t have an answer to the last part.
I don’t think the studio was attempting to make light of school shootings or to downplay the seriousness, but anyone who has any kind of even peripheral experience with school shootings can tell you why the idea of this is too much. I hope something positive comes from the discussion, but as someone who had been planning to see it, I appreciate the spoiler because there is no way I could handle seeing it and I completely understand why others wouldn’t couldn’t, either.
Thanks for sharing your experiences. We do have one big answer to the last part – ban assault weapons again.
True; I should have said, we’re at least a couple of years away from implementing a reasonable answer : /
This plot is so egregious—shame on both A24 and the actors. The fact that everyone involved seems to be selling this as a romcom ala The Bridesmaids is equally infuriating. I hope it flops big time.
@Kaiser, THANK YOU for sharing this twist and saving me the time and energy of renting it someday. Hard pass. I’m disappointed in the actors who agreed to star in this and try glamorize such a horrific topic.
Oh noooooo…the plot twist is terrible!! Why is it so challenging for folks to make a decent rom-com? I yawned my way through “The Materialists” on a flight a few months ago, and I was praying for turbulence when the “big reveal” happened…and now “The Drama”? I’ll just dust off my DVDs of “Sleepless in Seattle”, “When Harry Met Sally”, and “Boomerang”.
OMG I love Boomerang! Still one of the best soundtracks ever!
I scrolled past the spoiler to see the dress – beautiful as always – she’s going very chic this round of carpets. Scrolled past all the comments too – not sure how I’ll be able to avoid spoilers as it seems everyone is all-in on telling what they know!
I will wait for the movie. I went in to Luckiest Girl Alive with Mila Kunis not knowing it was about a school shooting and I thought it was very well done. Unfortunately, we live in a country where school shooting are the norm. Maybe talking about the factors that cause these things to happen (bullying, mental health for teens, ect.) will normalize getting help before that even crosses someone mind. Plus Zendaya and RPattz have got pickers and aren’t ones to court controversy. I don’t think they would be in a movie that makes light of school shooting.
I wasn’t going to see the movie anyway.
I did see that her “theme” has been more fun than just “wedding dress.” The dresses she’s worn up to now have been something borrowed, blue, old and new. I assume this is the new one.
She looks great. She always looks great. She’s one of the few celebrities out there right now bringing old-school glamour.
Honestly, the fact that they had a couple that included a white guy and said “let’s have the woman be the potential mass shooter” would take me out of the movie. In what world. Look at the statistics.
Yes and a woman of colour. Not the profile at all
Just the other day I thought about Sandy Hook. It was a half day of school, the last day that kicked off the Christmas holidays. My dad had CNN on as I walked in and there was news of a shooting. “Another one.” It was Sandy Hook. To this day I’ll never understand this nation’s lust/love affair with the 2nd Amendment. Psychopaths, every one of those who defend the NRA, military grade firearms . . . I remember when the NRA was about hunting and firearm safety. Lockstep with the Devil. And now this?!
Yikes, Zendaya has always so considered about her choices and image. But I wonder about how this will be shown in the character’s timeline. Maybe this happened when she was quite young and bullied and disaffected. I don’t know, this seems like a third rail kind of thing you don’t want in a rom-com.
We have movies about real life serial killers, rapists & terrorists. Everything on TV is about murder or some sort of moral rot. But now, everyone is all aghast by a dark drameday about a woman who confesses to planning a school shooting to her finance & friends.
It has never been advertised as a straight romcom. For months people have been speculating in what Zendaya’s secret was. I find it interesting that TMZ is only signaling out Zendaya and not her costar Pattinson too.
It seems an orchestrated hit piece, similar to the one Zendaya faced when Challengers premiered. I think it’s her slimy Euphoria producer behind it. Since Zendaya stopped doing promos for the show.
Everybody is so easily rage baited. Anyway, Zendaya looked stunning. She would look stunning in a brown bag. A simple well tailored gown is all she needed. And she looked fabulous.