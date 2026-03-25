Bower: Prince Harry wants to come back to the UK but Meghan won’t allow it

Tom Bower is still trying to promote his vile book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He’s spent much of the past week doing the talk-show rounds in the UK, and it hasn’t been going well. He admitted to using Deranger trolls as sources, his wildly offensive and false claims about the Invictus Games have been debunked, and Bower comes across as a ridiculous old fart who endlessly rants about how a Black American woman broke his brain and broke the royal family. This has been his raison d’etre for years now: specifically targeting Duchess Meghan and trying to convince everyone that Meghan is the problem and if they could somehow find a “solution” to take her out of the equation, then everything could be “saved.” Back in 2020, he was openly saying that Harry MUST divorce Meghan or find some way to get her out of the way. Six years later, Bower has not moved on, and his rants continue to sound both pitiful and extremely dangerous. This week, Bower appeared on a Daily Beast podcast:
There may be hope that Prince Harry could be enticed to return home by being given a job and brought back into the fold, but it comes with a catch. Royal biographer Tom Bower has been critical of the Sussexes, arguing that they represent a threat to the future of the monarchy.
Discussing journalist and co-founder of the Daily Beast, Tina Brown’s review of the book, The Royalist Podcast’s Tom Sykes points out Brown’s argument that the Royal family needs to “put schadenfreude aside” and give the Sussexes a limited international role.
“What do you say to people who say, ‘Sorry Tom Bower, you’re completely wrong—the answer is not to obliterate them from the monarchy, from the royal family, the answer is to bring them back in the tent, give them a job, and maybe then they can be controlled.’ Do you think it’s just completely naive to think that they would agree?” Sykes asked Bower.
“I think Harry would like that solution,” Bower replied, “but Meghan definitely would not want to live in London….She doesn’t want to be part of Britain,” he continued, adding, “she wants to be a star in California, so I think that as long as they’re married, that is a completely untenable solution. It is only a recipe for more and more sensational danger, because Meghan would always look for a way to complain. She can’t be satisfied. She can’t. She doesn’t want to be part of the British royal family.”
Bower added that Brown, “who is a star,” doesn’t understand that the British public “wouldn’t accept Meghan back on any terms at all.”
“Even if she groveled, they’d feel, ‘Well, you’re not groveling enough.’ They’re really angry with her, so I don’t believe that is the solution.”
Harry and Meghan relocated to Los Angeles, California—Meghan’s hometown—in March 2020 with their son Archie after Harry stepped back from royal duties in January of that year. Daughter Lilibet was born in Santa Barbara just over a year later. Expanding on his own argument about the threat the Sussexes pose for the royal family, Bower said, “Whatever you do with the Sussexes, you couldn’t rely on them to be discreet and silent and obedient for very long because of what their own needs. Selfishness, in the end, would trump everything that the Windsors might offer them and that is a problem, that there’s no easy solution, if there is a solution at all.”
He explained that when combined with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s scandals—namely, his lengthy friendship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, the accusations leveled against him by women like Virginia Giuffre, and his arrest last month—the situation is “quite dangerous and toxic, to say the least.”
“The trouble really is that both King Charles and Prince William haven’t found a way to neutralize the danger, and I don’t know if there is a way. That’s the problem.”
The thing is, I also see how the Sussexes’ California success story is “dangerous” for the monarchy. Obviously, I come at all of this from a different angle, so bear with me. It’s been clear for many years that the Windsors were, at best, extremely careless with Harry, Meghan and Archie’s lives back in 2020, and alongside that, the Windsors absolutely bungled the terms of the Sussexit at the time. The Windsors thought they were in control and they could manipulate the Sussexes (or Harry alone) into coming back, broke and humbled. The fact that the Windsors got it so wrong continues to be a festering wound on the monarchy. The fact that they treated Harry and Meghan so shabbily has created a years-long image crisis for the monarchy. The fact that the Windsors haven’t been able to figure out what to do about Harry and Meghan in six years is a huge problem for the monarchy. But Bower’s solution is basically the same as the institution’s – to whine and cry about Meghan, to engage in misogynoir, to try to drive a wedge between a happily married couple, to lie to themselves about how Harry would come back if it wasn’t for Meghan. It’s almost as if Bower is just repeating the rantings of senior royal courtiers!!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I truly believe that Bower is obsessed with Meghan. He uses Harry’ and Meghan’s marriage to try and publicly flog Meghan and Harry (nor Meghan) will not have it. All his talk of Harry needing to get “rid” of Meghan so that he can come back “home” is unhinged crazy talk. He is going to get himself into legal trouble. What a dickbag.
He’s like the character Sean Penn plays in One Battle After Another, I think.
Shame on Tina Brown and the Daily Beast for giving this deranged liar space and not contradicting him. I wonder how much BP and KP pay the Daily Beast.
Harry does not want to go back and also bring Meghan and the children to a toxic environment. Bower is so obsessed with actual wish Meghan would go away some legal action is in order imo. These writers need to worry about the incandescent heir
This is so twisted and creepy. What a psycho this guy is.
Bower is off the wall. Harry does not want to come back. Ever. And the controlling wife blather by bower is offensive to all women.
Bower criticizes Meghan for not wanting to live in London, but straight-up lies about why. Him, Bower and his hateful colleagues, who stirred up the public with their years of lies, are a big why.
Why is Sykes platforming this reprobate? Oh right, it’s Sykes. Won’t listen but I’d like to think Sykes pushed back on the lies, but I know the answer.
New day, same thing. Wishing Harry/Meghan the best and that they ignore Tom Bower, NewsNation and the Mirror which are simply clickbait, no substance, not deserving time or energy. The Tom Bower book has already faded.
Tom Bower and Tina Brown discussing the Sussexes, two delusional, obsessed, fact-free clown ranters who look like they share one brain cell between the two of them.
It’s so obvious that they are just making stuff up about Meghan and Harry based on their hateful obsession, and are just desperate to sell their books or whatever with ANY false narratives they can dream up or amplify – they are just plain ridiculous.
Anyone who takes them seriously should take a good look at themselves and book an urgent appointment with a therapist.
Brown wasn’t on the podcast, they were discussing her review of his book which I think wasn’t that complimentary.
Ignore all the times that Harry himself said fairly emphatically that he didn’t want to ever be a working Royal again, what evidence do they have from his actions that he wants to come back?
Harry has had to sue the newspapers multiple times in the last 6 years about invading his privacy. Harry has had to sue the government for not providing him adequate security based on the threat risk to him, nor allowing him to pay for security himself. Harry was evicted from his home and has nowhere to live currently. And Harry does not get along with any of the senior leadership that works for the Royal family, and does not get along with the Future King to the extent that he’s made it clear that they don’t speak. What about this indicates he would quite like to come back?
And this part!
“Whatever you do with the Sussexes, you couldn’t rely on them to be discreet and silent and obedient for very long because of what their own needs.”
You’re speaking about two 40 year olds not being obedient enough to just take however you treat them without the audacity to complain about unfairness as being selfish.
I didn’t know anything about this man before his campaign against Meghan, but I struggle to believe that he would apply these parameters for behavior to anyone else in a job.
It’s unbelievable. They ignore the fact that Harry has said he is happy in California, and doesn’t want to return to his prior life. Meghan hasn’t said one word about that family in YEARS, she is just minding her own business. These people are irredeemable, on every level.
Harry and Meghan imo would worry about their children and how they would be treated by the Wales and the media. No way would harry leave Meghan home while he visits with their children
Do they really think Harry is going to walk away from his children?
There is a Father’s Day video, and Archie and Lili are smothering Harry with kisses.
I’m glad that they know Meghan is not coming back.
Even the US armed forces called tom bowels a liar.
I remember watching an interview with Harry in which he talked about wanting to be a dad since he was 12. There is no way that man is ever going to leave his children.
The problem is that people like Tom Bower have lost touch with reality. They seem the believe that the Susexes are fictional characters in the ‘royal fairytale novel’ they peddle and that they can control the outcome of the Sussex storyline. The Sussexes are human beings with individual thoughts and emotions. The Sussexes have chosen to pursue independence from the Windsor family and Royal institution. They are financially independent, not taxpayer funded and have successfully lived away from the institution since moving in 2020 to live in North America. People like Tom Bower seem unable to accept the reality and have become fixated in their pursuit to define a destiny for the Sussexes that aligns with their fixated imagination and fictional storyline. 😔
Meghan has been resilient and they are confused as to how to deal with her after failing to make her kowtow to the royal institution and its trappings despite their dogged pursuit of her entire community (friends, family and associates) to dismantle her ethos. In her 1995 Panorama interview, Princess Diana stated that “every strong woman in history has had to walk down a similar path” of hardship as her, noting that strength often causes “confusion and fear” within established systems. She believed her own strength made the royal household view her as a “threat”.
MSJ, that is one of the best explanations of the deranger nonsense I’ve ever read. They simply cannot accept reality and as you said, have created a fictional world where they can move the players around.
👍
They are delusional.
You’re right! Decades of the left-behind royals briefing to the British media, daily, has given these people the idea that they have some power in this situation that just does not exist.
Harry and Meghan aren’t even READING what you write. You hold no power over them, neither does the “royal” family. Which one of you is going to get it first? What a pack of fools, all propping each other up.
Harry and Meghan leaving the U.K. was the best decision they ever made.
THEIR NOT COMING BACK!! There is no way that the royals would even want them back because they shine brighter than the others! Thats why they wanted them gone and got their wish!! So stop with this asinine lie that they wanted to come back! They are living their happily ever after on their own terms!!
1000x this! Let the church say AMEN!!
Bowels current fixation, and as Kaiser puts it, screaming, crying and throwing up, is really wild and truly makes him sound like a raving lunatic.
Both him and Latrine need to be packed off to an insane asylum somewhere far away from intelligent society. Does the RF really think he’s doing their image any favor? Good God have mercy!
It bothers me that he even gets booked on these shows. That they give him a platform. He comes across as delusional and disturbed to us but there are some people who are gonna vibe with him while watching. It’s dangerous and they know it and yet they give him space to spew hate.
Sykes is monetizing Sussex hate on his Substack for subscriptions at $5/month (I’d never subscribe). Who knows if he believes it, but obviously it’s too lucrative for him to acknowledge any scruples.
The ship has sailed for a Harry and/or Meghan return. They all know this, this is the reason for all the hysteria. The Sussexes are settled, financially secure and happy. Bower is a 79 year old troll and Brown is a monarchist. The hysteria will remain loud for the foreseeable future
Bower still deliberately using language to incite: “ neutralize the danger” is a dog whistle. And even though he mentions Andrew we know it’s more targeted at Harry & Meghan & especially Meghan. It’s similar to Ingrid Seward saying a few years ago the brothers won’t reconcile unless something tragic happened to their wives & we know she wasn’t talking about Kate Middleton. Very sick & you can see why Harry isn’t playing about security for his family in the uk & discussed how the press uses language to incite violence in that itv news interview about hacking.
All in all it seems the press isn’t looking forward to William’s reign despite all the polls on how popular he & Kate are & the press on how amazing they are & how they never put a foot wrong 🤪. There’s been a few articles this week about how Charles should welcome the Sussex family into the fold & Tina Brown seems to be saying the Windsors should suck it up and have Harry & Meghan do limited international role.
I’m with you Kaiser, in that I do think H&M are dangerous for the monarchy and are a threat to it, and in some ways more than Andrew. The Windsors completely bungled the Sussex situation from the moment Harry said “she’s the one, let’s do this” to staff. Heck even before that, when William told him to slow down. Even before THAT, when william told harry that it might never happen (him finding someone to marry). William thought he had the right to define Harry’s role and choose Harry’s life and it did not include harry finding someone like Meghan and marrying her. And they are still dealing with the fallout of that “mismanagement.” It wasn’t just Sussexit that stained them – it was everything leading up to it. Diana’s death stained the monarchy as well but they were able to get out of it by essentially blaming her – blaming her for the divorce because she had affairs, because of the Panaroma interview, because of the Andrew Morton book, because she was unstable, because she was paranoid, she refused security, etc etc (I’m not saying she was unstable or paranoid, I’m saying the palace smeared her as such. And I think we all know the security story is a little suspect now.) So in the end Diana’s death let them scrub a lot of that stain away (because she couldn’t fight back.) I know my metaphors are getting a little ridiculous, lol. But there are a LOT of people who saw how the Firm treated Meghan and won’t forget that, and that’s a problem for the royals.
Anyway and then there’s their post royal life, where they prove every day that you don’t the monarchy to do good, to make a difference, to be successful in life. They prove that royals CAN leave the royal fold and do well – maybe not as successful as Harry and Meghan are, but they certainly don’t need subsidized housing or peppercorn rent on large estates or whatever other perks they get. And that’s ALSO a big problem for the royals, maybe the biggest. What if people start expecting Charlotte or Louis to – gasp! – make their own money?!?!?!
Yes 💯 agree with you. Bowers is a racist and probably accurately represents the nasty views of a lot of those who work for the institution and they seem to be stuck in the obsessive need to force Harry back unable to accept it’s not going to happen and would not reverse the decline anyway. The decline which started with the abuse of Diana who will be dead 30 years next year. It’s a long time for them to be failing. The way things were done in the QE2’s reign is not going to work anymore. William and everyone else assumed that Harry would be the new workhorse but there won’t be another Anne. When Charles and his siblings are gone, the future royal family will be William and his children. That’s the thing that freaks everyone out and why the DM is always looking for a new secret weapon. Even if the children turn out to be amazing there won’t be a royal family like before
That’s one of the things these people seem unable to face. There is no way that William and Kate are producing an Anne. Or an Edward or Charles, for that matter. Charlotte, Louis, and George are growing up completely isolated, and their entire education on what monarchy is supposed to look like is their deathly lazy parents. How anyone thinks this is sustainable is beyond me.
I think, if anything, the next generation will probably do less than the current Waleses. That should scare these people far more than anything Harry and Meghan are doing.
I see they’re back to “that evil witch Meghan controls that dumb Harry”.
Of course Harry wants to go back and take his kids where he grew up and of course Meghan with want that. Meg and Harry both want security and they want to able to work. What is the problem.
Of course the idiot twats scoot lazy wailes are too below the bar to want to have competition. Scares them just thinking about the bar.
I very much doubt Harry will go back with their kids without Meghan going with them. That would be super offensive to leave her home. They both need to take them.
It’s the Royal Family’s arrogance and stupidity that put them in “danger”. If they had agreed to Harry’s proposal, they would have still had control of him and Meghan. But they believed that Harry wouldn’t be able to make it outside of the family, like Margaret and Edward VIII and that he would come running back to them.
Edward, when Duke of Windsor was allowed to come back to visit his mother in the UK and he had security. Margaret did not leave and was treated horribly.
Bower is a vile old man. his language is ridiculous and even dangerous.
“Neutralize the danger” dangerous and as somebody else above said this is a dog whistle.
“Obedient” in what era is Bower living?
“Solution”? For what, the mess the left behind created? Leave harry and Meghan out of this. They have a loving family and a great life in their home in California.
There is no push back of Bower’s language by Tom Sykes in this article. I am wondering if Tom Sykes said something in the podcast.
“she wants to be a star in California … She can’t be satisfied.”
“Even if she groveled, they’d feel, ‘Well, you’re not groveling enough.’ ”
That language about Meghan is grotesquely racist. Textbook misogynoir.
Bower wants Meghan to grovel and to be humiliated, much like Jeremy Clarkson wrote in his vile column. Harry’s adoration of Meghan has broken these twisted men.
Bower is probably one of the people who wants Meghan to have to curtsy to Keen. Which is never going to happen.
I believe the Sussexes make joint decisions, but if I were Meghan, I wouldn’t “allow” it for very good reasons: the safety of the entire family. I’m looking at you, William.
The reason the BRF want Harry and Meghan to fail is the more successful they are, the more UK subjects will ask themselves why they have to PAY to support the BRF. These two are making a living, a big one, the rest need to do that and cut off the money. This is exactly what they’re afraid of, the monarchy going the way of the dinosaur or their money REALLY being bare bones. Why should they have to support these people with MILLIONS every year while they struggle.
Tom Bower’s assertion that Meghan didn’t really want to be part of the royal family is BS. She gave up her acting career, jumped in feet first, doing engagements from day one, she even wore pantyhose because the Queen preferred that royal women wear them! If all Meghan cared about was being a star, she would have agreed to be on the cover of the issue of British Vogue that she guest-edited.
I doubt H&M even read Blowhard’s writings or articles about him as they avoid the British press. There is good reason to anad reason why they have no desire to return to Salt Island to liev there.
Every time the rhetoric reaches a fever pitch, H&M announce something that upends it. It would be a hoot if Harry announced receiving US citizenship.
The best thing the Windsors could’ve done when the Sussexes were living in the UK is to stand up to the media and defend them. That would’ve made them look like a strong, loyal, inclusive and loving family.
The second best thing they could have done is to agree to the half-in, half-out solution proposed by the Sussexes, and then enjoyed the occasional benefits that the Sussexes bestowed upon the monarchy with their work and charisma while not having them dominate the news 12 months a year. It also would have benefited the Windsors to simply not comment on the Sussexes by not planting stories in the BM about how angry and offended they are by the Sussexes. Despite their supposed omertà, all these royal b*****s do is complain and explain through “unnamed sources.” And they’ve absolutely killed their own image by doing so.
The thing is, Harry has had an incentive to break free from the royal family since well before Meghan came along. In his grandmother‘s generation, Margaret was the spare and she was hung out to dry. In his father’s generation, Andrew had such a purposeless existence that he turned to the most disgusting vices. Harry saw clearly where things were headed the way he was neglected and treated as less-than by his whole family. He was depressed, anxious, had untreated PTSD, was self-medicating constantly, and was trying to escape through constant work and travel. It was great fortune that he captured the heart of an independently wealthy American woman who did not care about the monarchy and knew how to make her own way in the world. Meghan was his best case scenario and he grabbed on tight. He would be an absolute idiot to give that up—not just his wife and kids, but his home, work, freedom, and peace—in order to be in the thrall of a brother who always hated him and a father who never protected him, and a media that torments him, and a country that turned their back on him.
Excellent comment.
I agree with you in general but what’s sort of ironic is that if the family had stood up to the press and defended H&M, especially M, and if the Windsors had simply just not planted stories about the Sussexes in the press, or lied to the press, and properly supported them financially and otherwise – they never would have wanted the half in/half out situation. They only wanted that to get away from the rota and away from the “we pay you pose” mindset.
Had the Windsors supported them the entire time, the Firm would look very different right now and be in a much better place IMO.
Perfectly stated, Becks1!
“He would be an absolute idiot to give that up—not just his wife and kids, but his home, work, freedom, and peace—in order to be in the thrall of a brother who always hated him and a father who never protected him, and a media that torments him, and a country that turned their back on him.”
Not to mention that Harry found the perfect person to escape with, but that he loves her, and the family they have created, and the life and legacy they are creating together. Also, not to mention that the first salvo against the Sussexes came from the palaces. The Wales’s resentment and jealousy, and the smashing success of the Sussexes on tour reveal the left-behinds lack of charisma and dedication, their jealousy, pettiness, and insecurity. It speaks to a lack of character as well.
Since Harry didn’t want to come back when QEII was alive, he certainly would not come back now that William is one step closer to the throne and his father ill. Harry would know that William likely has some sway over some of Charles’ decisions at this point.
Why is this vile boor so obsessed with the Sussexes?