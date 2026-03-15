The Sussexes: Tom Bower ‘crossed the line from criticism into fixation’

The Times of London published a preview excerpt of Tom Bower’s latest book on Friday. For years, I’ve referred to Bower as a rotten old fart and I stand by it. For years, Bower has been singularly devoted to lying about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, denigrating them and attempting to “obliterate” them, in his own words. Bower is quite literally the dregs of royal media, and it’s painful enough to see the British tabloids publish and promote his deranged rantings and blatant lies. For the Times to publish an excerpt is particularly gross, because the Times is supposed to be a more legitimate British outlet. Well, in the past fifteen months or so, Prince Harry and Meghan have *finally* changed strategies and they’re now regularly pushing back and disputing lies and misinformation on the record. Hours after the Times published the excerpt from Bower’s book, the Sussexes’ spokesperson issued this statement:

“Mr Bower’s commentary has long crossed the line from criticism into fixation. This is someone who has publicly stated, ‘the monarchy in fact depends on actually obliterating the Sussexes from our state of life,’ language that speaks for itself. He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met. Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him… in The – once respected – Times.”

[Via GB News]

On Twitter, someone pointed out that GB News was one of the few outlets (American or British) to publish the Sussexes’ statement in full. Which is crazy as well, and it speaks to how many outlets fear Harry and Meghan speaking for themselves and pushing back on the decade-long hate campaign. The Sussexes are correct that Bower has been and is now fixated with them and everyone has known for years that he’s making this sh-t up as he goes along.

As for the excerpt published in the Times… some of it was about Invictus, which I’m covering separately because the Invictus organization issued their own statement. Bower tried to drag them into his buffet of bullsh-t too and they weren’t having it. But obviously, Bower is still obsessed with blaming Meghan for ripping apart the Windsors with her very presence. One of the biggest headlines from the Times’ excerpt was actually about Queen Camilla being a bitch about Meghan. Surprise, that’s probably the only truthful statement here, that Camilla was a huge part of the hate campaign against Meghan.

‘If you don’t mind, get your finger out of my face,” Meghan Markle snapped at William. The teatime reconciliation meeting between the brothers and their wives had spun out of control. Sitting in the Cambridges’ recently redecorated 20-room Kensington Palace apartment, soon after the Sussexes returned from their honeymoon in June 2018, Harry watched the confrontation escalate. William’s dislike of Meghan had been obvious after his warning to Harry before their engagement. “It’s gone too quickly,” William had said about the speed of Harry’s relationship with “the American actress”. William’s suspicion of Meghan was echoed by his wife. While Meghan’s certainty of purpose had seduced Harry, her talents had alarmed his brother and Kate. Both knew Harry’s problems — he’d had a damaged youth, confused by drink, drugs and therapy after his mother’s death, and had been unable to cement a balanced relationship with a woman. Both evidently saw Meghan as a threat rather than an ally. The Cambridges believed that Meghan was not reconciled to what was deemed her destiny in London. She, they thought, lamented Harry’s unlikely chances of one day being king, just as she regretted the possibility that she would never be the queen. With Meghan’s encouragement, Harry started to move beyond the Palace’s control. Instead of the likes of his colourless Uncle Edward, Harry refused any longer to accept his fate as the superfluous “spare”. William’s original fears were soon realised. Meghan had become a divisive agent. To please her, Harry was ignoring his old friends. He even changed his telephone number without telling his family. The jovial lad about town became possessed by seeking revenge. Increasingly, his character mirrored Meghan’s. Emotionally, he veered towards extremes. Simple dislikes became passionate hatred. “Meghan’s brainwashed Harry,” Camilla told a friend.

[From The Times]

As I said, I’m sure the only factual statement here is that Camilla was “telling friends” alllll of her thoughts about Harry and Meghan. The same with Prince William and Kate, whose “friends” regularly speak to convenient idiots like Tom Bower. Beyond that, it’s just sort of pitiful. Meghan didn’t want Harry to be king, my god.