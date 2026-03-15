2026 Oscars Open Post: Hosted by cat-hater Jessie Buckley

Welcome to our annual Oscars Open Post! This year’s Open Post is hosted by avowed cat-hater Jessie Buckley, who is basically coming into the Oscars as the only sure thing. She’s absolutely going to win the Best Actress Oscar for Hamnet, and every other major category is chaos. It’s to the point where I can’t even make any real predictions other than it will hopefully be an exciting, historic night. I’m rooting for: Sinners, Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo, Sentimental Value, Wunmi Mosaku, Wagner Moura, Stellan Skarsgard, and sure, I think Paul Thomas Anderson will win at least one Oscar (definitely for adapted screenplay, if not director). I will be really, really disappointed if the winners list is straight One Battle After Another, and I will be horrified if Timothee Chalamet magically pulls off a win.
We’ll be updating this post with the major winners & highlights or controversies, just in case someone gets slapped again (my god, that was a crazy night). Celebitchy & I will also post about Oscar fashion & winners on social media. You can follow me here @KaiseratCB and follow CB here @celebitchy. Fingers crossed it’s a fun night!!
*Best Supporting Actress Oscar goes to Amy Madigan for Weapons. Her long-time husband Ed Harris looked so proud! Madigan thanked Zach Cregger, the writer-director of Weapons. She gave a shout-out to her fellow nominees. She thanked her “beloved husband Ed” and their daughter Lily. She was overwhelmed! What a lovely moment.
*From CB: Best Supporting Actor goes to Sean Penn for his role as Colonel Lockjaw in One Battle After Another. This is Penn’s sixth Oscar nomination and his third win. Unlike the other nominees he wasn’t even there though. Presenter Kieran Culkin said “Sean Penn couldn’t be here, or didn’t want to, so I will be accepting on his behalf.” Penn has two Best Actor Oscars for 2004’s Mystic River and 2009’s Milk. He’s now one of four male actors to have three Academy Awards and joins Daniel Day Lewis, Jack Nicholson and Walter Brennan.
*The Screenplay Oscars went as predicted by the WGA awards – Paul Thomas Anderson won his first-ever Oscar in Adapted Screenplay, and Ryan Coogler won his first-ever Oscar for Original Screenplay. If nothing else, both men earned the f–k out of those Oscars!!
*Sentimental Value won Best International Film! I also loved The Secret Agent, but SV was wonderful.
*Best Director goes to Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another. This is PTA’s second Oscar of his career and the night. PTA is arguably one of the most significant auteurs of the past fifty years and I’m pleased that he finally won for directing. But man, Ryan Coogler did an outstanding job with Sinners.
*MICHAEL B. JORDAN won Best Actor!!! He brought his parents and everyone in the room was so happy for him. He shouted out all of his cast mates, Ryan Coogler and everyone on the film. He shouted out the other Black actors who won Oscars. What an incredible moment.
*From CB: Jessie Buckley has won Best Actress for her role as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet. She swept this awards season and was considered the only sure win tonight. Jessie did not end up getting Norbitted by her role in The Bride or her admitted hatred of cats. This is her second nomination and her first Academy Award. Jessie got giggly and thanked the other nominees, her producers and family. She also thanked her husband and daughter, gushing a little, and ended by thanking director Chloe Zhao. She gave a shout out to Mother’s Day, which is today in the UK, and dedicated her Oscar to mothers. Congratulations to Jessie!
*Best Picture went to One Battle After Another and not Sinners. Like… why? Sinners deserved Best Picture, but not according to Academy voters. Paul Thomas Anderson made the speech and he thanked the OBAA cast, which he forgot to do when he won Best Director. Sigh…
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red (with the cat photo generated by CB).
I love that photo of Ms Buckley & the cats!
Aw thanks!
That photo is the best!
Haha! I love the scandalized cat expressions!
The cat hater. Bum.
That lead photo is purrrfect 💯
I really liked Rose Byrne’s performance better ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ I would love to see an upset!
I also am Team Rose.
Same, team Rose.
I’m here to watch Sinners sweep, with a dollop of Amy Madigan for Weapons. I wasn’t impressed by Weapons but Amy Madigan was amazing with a thin script, so there’s that, and I love seeing horror movies get a nod.
Oh, wait, so distracted by Kieran Culkin on screen. Gawd he’s a good actor.
#cat_haters_should_lose
Favorite women’s look so far is Rose Byrne.
Shes stunning!!
That dress is distinctive and gorgeous and Rose, of course, is a spectacular beauty.
Her entire look is perfection. She’s my best dressed.
Sinners all the way!!!!!
But I do think Jessie Buckley will win.
Nicole Kidman looks great. I love that dress. That’s a dress for the Oscar’s.
Shaboozey is my favorite among the men. He looks incredible.
My daughter and I are saying it’s taking us a minute to ID some of the women because they’re so altered by cosmetic surgery (looking at you, Emma Stone).
Emma Stone’s lip injections were so unnecessary. But classic beauties like Heidi Klum and Sigourney Weaver who look great seem to know where the good clinics are. I’m sure they’ve both had some knife work, but they don’t have cartoonish exaggerations.
Alicia silver stone looks so uncomfortable.
Is Conan killing it? 10 minutes to call out pedophiles. Is that an Oscar record?
The small penis theater comment had me DYING.
Conan is so funny
First one here we go!!!!
Amy madigan, not much of a surprise there.
But I love it! A seasoned actress in a comedic-horror role with zero sentimentality to it. Women can grow older, do completely unsexy roles, and do something that’s just fun, and get recognized for it. So even though she’s an insider, still, it feels like something.
Oh I haven’t seen it so no opinion either way ! It was just relatively expected that she would win.
The cameras on the #Sinners music performance was subpar…it was WAY TOO CLOSE…it looked claustrophobic…
That magnificent ✨️🎶✨️ performance deserved better
Sigh….
Enjoying Conan & happy my fellow Chicagoan Amy Madigan finally got her 💐
I don’t know, I thought it looked amazing – and my husband was wowed. I’m also amazed they did that scene live!
When did Anne Hathaway get that accent?
Anne Hathaway looks gorgeous. Love her whole look. And Anna wintour looks good too.
Costume design here we go!
Oh FFS. I liked Frankenstein but Ruth E Carter should have won that.
I’m worried for Sinners now 🥴
ITA but not gonna worry. Having a red wine and believing.
Okay, that hurt. At least Kieran got in a dig?
Yep. Shoulda been Ruth.
I broke out the Lagavulin my brother bought me for Christmas three years ago because I am so going to need it if Sinners doesn’t win best picture.
On the bright side, my teenager thinks F1 is going to win, and I bet him if it didn’t, he had to wash all of his bedding, including his duvet, and put it all back where it belongs, without my help, and I am CERTAIN this is locked down! The smells that emanate from his room, y’all…
But I do think it deserved it for makeup.
Still worried for Sinners.
Wait, is this the first time Anne Hathaway has been presenter since she was thrown under the bus by James Franco?
I think so. I still get angry when I think about how she carried that entire broadcast while he was high as f*ck.
Teyana Taylor wears the worst outfits but God she is so damn beautiful.
Sean Penn isn’t even freaking there?!?!?!?
Oof that was kind of awkward “couldn’t be here or didn’t want to.” Yikes.
Sean Penn? Now I’m really worried about “Sinners.”
I thought this would happen when the nominations came out – that sinners would be shut out because the Academy thought it did enough by nominating it.
The SAG awards got me hopeful for it again.
Now I’m worried again. I think it’s going to be shut out completely.
Screenplay. No matter what happened in other categories, both PTA and Coogler were going home with Oscars for screenplay.
@LightPurple – that was my assumption as well – that those two would win for screenplays – but I was getting worried after the first few awards. Glad Coogler got his Oscar!!
@Becks, I think it will win music too. Not best song, Golden will take that, but for score.
Fingers crossed for the big awards
Got it!
@lightpurple I should know better than to doubt you for Oscar’s 🤣
This is a genuine question, is Sean Penn that good – 3 Oscars? From memory there were good performances in that category this year. He seems to pick good roles. Given his history I can’t really watch him.
I’m not gonna lie. The pizza scene in Fast Times once inspired me to try the same thing in high school, so I can’t say I’ve never been touched by his work.
Oh, we’re talking about a third Oscar he can’t even be bothered to show up for when many superior actors and roles were also nominated? No.
I don’t think him not showing up is an issue tbh. He’s an abuser, that’s what really bugs me. I don’t know if he’s worth 3 Oscars
Sean Penn. Boooooooooooooo.
NOW WERE TALKING!!!!!!
WOOOT!! Ryan Coogler for Screenplay!
Yay! 🏆 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
This is quite the lengthy in memoriam segment.
But it was beautifully done. Babs had me in tears. Lord, Robert Redford was gorgeous.
Wasn’t he!? What a lovely tribute
It was! I was just getting salty bc j djdnt think Redford was going to get his own bit. Should have known Babs wouldnt let us down!
When he died, I watched a Redford film every night for a month. The man was magnificent.
Golden for best song – not a surprise and I’m glad to see that movie winning to be honest.
I am so freaking happy for Ejae!! Imagine being told that you aren’t good enough when you have her level of talent.
Stupidly happy that “Golden” won for best song!
YES!!!!!!!
MICHAEL B JORDAN!!!!!
YESSSSS!!!!!!
Omggggggg MBJ for best actor!!!!!! It should have been him but I was worried
And now I’m so happy.
Teyana Taylor shouting at him!! (In a good way!)
I can die happy!!!!!!!!!!!!! All the love to Michael B. Jordan.
So exciting!! I’m thrilled, it was an incredible performance
Omg omg omg!
YES! I’m so happy for Michael! A fan of his since his Reggie Montgomery days on AMC.
YESSSS!!! MBJ FTW!!
Yes!!! Michael B. Jordan!!!
I was cooking and listening to an audiobook but put sound up. Omg I SCREAMED. LOL SCREAMED. So incredibly thrilled it’s not just another boring white guy.
So happy for MBJ. And it’s been a pretty good night for Sinners. I’m still hoping that the voters split and Sinners will win Best Picture. Fingers crossed.
OH FFS!!!!!!
What a disappointment. Sinners was such a superior movie.
WTF.
BOO! All of the boos!
But Ryan Coogler for screenplay and Michael B Jordan for actor are no small things!! I haven’t seen all the nominees, but I suspect that OBAO wasn’t close to the best. I’m so glad for Coogler and Jordan, though.
Charithra Chandran is my Best Dressed.