2026 Oscars Open Post: Hosted by cat-hater Jessie Buckley

Welcome to our annual Oscars Open Post! This year’s Open Post is hosted by avowed cat-hater Jessie Buckley, who is basically coming into the Oscars as the only sure thing. She’s absolutely going to win the Best Actress Oscar for Hamnet, and every other major category is chaos. It’s to the point where I can’t even make any real predictions other than it will hopefully be an exciting, historic night. I’m rooting for: Sinners, Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo, Sentimental Value, Wunmi Mosaku, Wagner Moura, Stellan Skarsgard, and sure, I think Paul Thomas Anderson will win at least one Oscar (definitely for adapted screenplay, if not director). I will be really, really disappointed if the winners list is straight One Battle After Another, and I will be horrified if Timothee Chalamet magically pulls off a win.

We’ll be updating this post with the major winners & highlights or controversies, just in case someone gets slapped again (my god, that was a crazy night). Celebitchy & I will also post about Oscar fashion & winners on social media. You can follow me here @KaiseratCB and follow CB here @celebitchy. Fingers crossed it’s a fun night!!

*Best Supporting Actress Oscar goes to Amy Madigan for Weapons. Her long-time husband Ed Harris looked so proud! Madigan thanked Zach Cregger, the writer-director of Weapons. She gave a shout-out to her fellow nominees. She thanked her “beloved husband Ed” and their daughter Lily. She was overwhelmed! What a lovely moment.

*From CB: Best Supporting Actor goes to Sean Penn for his role as Colonel Lockjaw in One Battle After Another. This is Penn’s sixth Oscar nomination and his third win. Unlike the other nominees he wasn’t even there though. Presenter Kieran Culkin said “Sean Penn couldn’t be here, or didn’t want to, so I will be accepting on his behalf.” Penn has two Best Actor Oscars for 2004’s Mystic River and 2009’s Milk. He’s now one of four male actors to have three Academy Awards and joins Daniel Day Lewis, Jack Nicholson and Walter Brennan.

*The Screenplay Oscars went as predicted by the WGA awards – Paul Thomas Anderson won his first-ever Oscar in Adapted Screenplay, and Ryan Coogler won his first-ever Oscar for Original Screenplay. If nothing else, both men earned the f–k out of those Oscars!!

*Sentimental Value won Best International Film! I also loved The Secret Agent, but SV was wonderful.

*Best Director goes to Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another. This is PTA’s second Oscar of his career and the night. PTA is arguably one of the most significant auteurs of the past fifty years and I’m pleased that he finally won for directing. But man, Ryan Coogler did an outstanding job with Sinners.

*MICHAEL B. JORDAN won Best Actor!!! He brought his parents and everyone in the room was so happy for him. He shouted out all of his cast mates, Ryan Coogler and everyone on the film. He shouted out the other Black actors who won Oscars. What an incredible moment.

*From CB: Jessie Buckley has won Best Actress for her role as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet. She swept this awards season and was considered the only sure win tonight. Jessie did not end up getting Norbitted by her role in The Bride or her admitted hatred of cats. This is her second nomination and her first Academy Award. Jessie got giggly and thanked the other nominees, her producers and family. She also thanked her husband and daughter, gushing a little, and ended by thanking director Chloe Zhao. She gave a shout out to Mother’s Day, which is today in the UK, and dedicated her Oscar to mothers. Congratulations to Jessie!

*Best Picture went to One Battle After Another and not Sinners. Like… why? Sinners deserved Best Picture, but not according to Academy voters. Paul Thomas Anderson made the speech and he thanked the OBAA cast, which he forgot to do when he won Best Director. Sigh…