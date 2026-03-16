Elle Fanning wore Givenchy to the 2026 Oscars: one of the best gowns?



I finally watched Sentimental Value last week and immediately regretted renting it instead of buying it. That film had so many layers and yet it didn’t feel too cerebral or like it wasn’t for me. I related to the characters and the plot and was blown away by the performances. Elle Fanning played an American actress brought in by director Stellan Skargard’s character to play a part he originally wrote for his daughter. There’s a scene where Elle’s character is earnestly trying to act and failing but believes she nailed it. She played it to perfection! She definitely deserved that nomination and it will not be her last.



Elle almost always gets it right on the red carpet and last night was no exception. She looked like a princess in this cream and silver sequin Givenchy gown. I loved her simple styling and jewelry. She was wearing a vintage Cartier necklace from 1903 in a leaf pattern that mirrored the embroidery on her dress. I’m trying not to gush too much but this was my favorite look.

Look at the back view!





Best actress nominee Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas was in Lowe and this gown is not it. It’s got a weird kind of floral cluster-look foldover neckline. Her hair and makeup are so pretty.

Embed from Getty Images

Jayme Lawson of Sinners was also in Loewe and she got the better gown. The fit is off but I love this color and the lines of beads are such a great detail.



Jayme’s costar Li Jun Li wore a crimson structural Gaurav Gupta gown. She looks like a bombshell and she’s really brought it this awards season.

Dancer Misty Copeland came out of retirement and recovery from hip surgery to perform with the Sinners team at the Oscars. As Kaiser covered earlier this morning, the performance was sublime. It was my favorite scene in my favorite movie spun into the most memorable Oscars performance of all time. I’m not blowing smoke (pun intended) it was amazing. Missy came out at the end and nailed it on pointe. She was wearing David Koma on the carpet. Not my favorite gown but this gets a pass.