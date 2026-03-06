Jessie Buckley ‘hates’ cats & she made her boyfriend give away his two cats

I love many things in this world: cats, chocolate, a good book, Oscar season. Well, something really funny has happened. Jessie Buckley is basically the only “sure thing” in this year’s Oscar acting races – she’s picked up a Golden Globe, SAG/Actor Award, BAFTA and several critics awards. She’s going to win the Oscar and the only other actress who stood a chance against her was Rose Byrne, but Rose has seemed strangely disengaged from her Oscar campaign. Like, I’m not even sure she was really doing much or shaking hands or going to all of those events. So, in retrospect, Jessie was always the frontrunner, far, far ahead of the rest of the field this year. You would think that the other Best-Actress hopefuls and their studios would have done some research to dirty up Buckley’s chances. No one did. Until now, the very tail end of the Oscar season, when it barely matters.
So what’s the big, Oscar-campaign-shattering reveal? Jessie Buckley doesn’t like cats. Not only that, but several years ago, she made her then-boyfriend and now-partner rehome his two cats. Jessie revealed this information herself last November during the Sad Happy Confused Podcast.
In Chloé Zhao’s Oscar-nominated Hamnet, Jessie Buckley plays a bereaved mother whose cathartic grief has reduced cinemagoers around the world to stunned silence. Many Buckley fans were stunned all over again when they learned that Ireland’s 2026 Oscar front-runner… isn’t all that keen on cats.
What moggie madness is this? In a recently resurfaced interview for a podcast in November, she boldly declared: “I don’t like cats. Cats are mean.”
She was cheered all the way by her costar Paul Mescal, who reminded us that, as befits a former Kildare footballer, his talent for own-goals hasn’t deserted him when he agreed, “F**k cats, honestly… f**k ‘em.”
They could have ended it there. People often speak in haste – we’ve all said and done things we regret. But oh no… Buckley had more to share: “They’re too clever. My husband, when I started to date him… he had two cats. This is bad so I’m going to get canceled. But one of the cats was like, a pedigree model bitch. And she staged like a coup against me. I’d come home and there’d just be like, poo on the pillow. And I was like, ‘It’s me or the cats.’ I won.”
As I said, I love cats. I’m fine with people who don’t like cats, but I think most people who claim to “hate cats” have never really known a cat. But this is something different. While it’s very likely that her partner’s cats were being territorial about their father and their home, it sounds like they had good reason to be. Jessie didn’t even wait to really get to know them before she made her boyfriend give them away. That’s really awful. Those cats were there first! Let’s also say it clearly: the boyfriend/partner sucks too. If a woman gives you an ultimatum about your cats, you choose your cats. Anyway, whoever dug this up is so funny. This really would have affected Jessie’s Oscar campaign a month ago!! But it’s only being picked up this week.
There is that one anecdote that they should keep to themselves. This one is hers. Because ick. It’s not cute. She won’t get “canceled,” and she knows it. But ick.
Making her husband give up his cats was cruel and selfish.
I’m team cats!!!! May a black cat cross her path and cause her trouble!
Im Irish, same as Jessie and we do not consider a black cat crossing our path to be unlucky. in fact in Ireland its considered lucky.
to add i am team cat!
What a bitch. She’s right. I’ve heard her name but never paid attention and she’s canceled for me.
Ok, now I officially hate her.
Me too. I now have zero interest in seeing anything she’s in. It’s not just the cat hatred, it’s the narcissism of being able to tell someone you supposedly care about, choose me or your pets. Cats are excellent judges of character. Before I got married, if my cat didn’t like a guy, it was a red flag. And my cat was always right. So if his cat was pooping where she sleeps, that speaks volumes!
Came here to say this. They’re both despicable.
That was cold-blooded. Her partner should have dumped her immediately.
They may end up breaking up anyway
Ugh. How can she not see how bad this makes her look? Horrible person.
I think it makes the partner look worse, honestly.
hell no! I don’t love cats but I’d never tell my partner to get rid of them. If they were being aggressive, I’d remove myself before even suggesting my partner get rid of their pet. I kinda feel like he sucks more, tbh. I’d tell a boyfriend to beat it before I ever got rid of my dog.
I was in this situation once, with my beloved late cat Spike. A guy I was seeing semi-seriously and Spike did not get along. I totally believe Jessie that the female cat was staging a coup, Spike hated this guy and would do cat things. Like shed on him, swat and scratch him, hiss, the works. Finally guy said I can’t be around your cat, I think we should look into rehoming it.
First…..it? No no. Spike may have had his family jewels taken but he was a he.
Second….we? There is no we. Spike adored me in his own asshole way.
Third, rehome? The only one that got rehomed was the guy.
You made the right choice! That cat saved you maybe years of wasted time. He knew he wasn’t good enough for you.
Spike did look pretty smug for a few weeks after lol
Not even sure who she is, but – I’m out.
I would dump any human companion who even suggested I re-home my dog or cat because they “hate” said animal.
Certainly there are narrow exceptions to this rule. But no.
I also don’t know her bf, but based on this I don’t likecth either.
I don’t even like cats and I would never talk about an animal this way. I am completely judging her, and tbh I think her boyfriend is trash for getting rid of his pets.
He should never be allowed to adopt an animal again.
I knew there were something off about her that I didn’t like. A certain smugness, but indeed it is cruelty. A big nope for me. Also, I also have no interest in seeing the fake punk The Bride from the equally pretentious Maggie Gyllenhaal.
I was going to probably watch this movie but now, nope!
Yep, sounds like she didn’t even try. Cats are very sensitive to change, and territorial, and they take time to adjust to someone new sharing their home – whether human or animal. Some sensitivity is needed. But if she really “hates” them it was never going to work anyway.
I’ve gone right off her. Mescal too for that matter.
BF should have called Jackson Galaxy to sort things out instead of giving up his cats.
Cat Daddy would have taken care of it. Play with your cat, play with your cat, play with your cat.
If an entire species of animals hate you, it is because of you… Always keep the pet and ditch the partner if a partner forces you to chose between them or your critters. Yikes. She sounds vapid and terrible.
Animals have limited means of communicating their needs and feelings so if they’re telling you something you need listen.
I’m probably judging the guy more harshly as he agreed to give up the cats but I have plenty of judgement left for her. That said, I hope they ended up in a far better home that wouldn’t just get rid of them again.
My bf was mildly allergic and never particularly interested in cats, never lived with a cat, etc. then my grandmother died I already knew I’d push to take her cat. I got my bf a box of antihistamines and off we went. It’s taken him time to understand the cat but now they genuinely get along well and it’s wonderful (obviously I’m still #1 human).
When I first started dating my now husband, I had a male cat that I rescued from the street, was like my son. He was very territorial and pooped in my then-boyfriend’s shoes and he would constantly check on me or came onto my lap to “protect” me. I found this to be the sweetest, most purest love from an animal and I made it very clear that my “son” comes first. My boyfriend tried to befriend him and worked a bit at the relationship with treats and indulgences and that was a big green flag for me and he eventually got “accepted” by my cat. He now only sleeps on my husband. We’ve been together for 14 years and I think the cat played an important part in this relationship.
If you don’t want to put in a bit of work and you force a person to give up on their animals, you are a big walking red flag.🚩
My partner has a cat allergy and I had two cats when we met. I told him very clearly they were here first and he could choose to be on heavy allergy meds or we could part ways. My last furbaby passed at the ripe old age of 17.5 last fall and he was there to comfort me.
She doesn’t come off well here but especially fuck her partner. Those were his furbabies.
I am weirdly scared of just about every animal on earth. When I was single, if someone had a pet, I just knew from the get-go that it wouldn’t work out. They loved their pet, and I knew I’m too much of an uptight nervous frightened wreck around pets that it just wasn’t meant to be. Sounds like Jessie is missing that kind of self-awareness. If you dislike cats that much, don’t get involved with a cat owner!
May she rot in hell.