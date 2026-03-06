Donald Trump fired DHS secretary, dog killer and ‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem

The first time then-South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got any kind of national exposure, it was when she wrote a memoir in 2024 and she included a horrific story about shooting her family’s dog Cricket because Cricket annoyed her. Before that story, Noem had been something of a rising political figure in the GOP, but that dog-murder story seemed to dampen her shot at ever holding national office. Months later, Donald Trump appointed Noem as his secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, overseeing ICE, FEMA and a million other agencies. As head of DHS, Noem oversaw ICE agents murdering American citizens, a mass kidnapping of immigrants (regardless of their actual immigration status), the formation of secret prisons and Alligator Alcatraz and a complete breakdown of, well, everything. And now Noem is out at DHS.
President Trump fired his embattled homeland security secretary, Kristi Noem, on Thursday and announced plans to replace her with Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, after she was grilled by Republican lawmakers this week at congressional hearings on a variety of topics, including her knowledge of a contract with a politically connected firm.
Mr. Trump announced the change on social media, along with a new, and previously nonexistent, role for Ms. Noem: special envoy for the Shield of the Americas, which he said would be a new security initiative for the Western Hemisphere.
Mr. Trump is close with Mr. Mullin, a Republican, and speaks with him regularly. Mr. Mullin said that Ms. Noem had “done the best that she could do under the circumstances,” but that he hoped to learn from her tenure and “build off things that didn’t quite go as planned.”
Ms. Noem — the first cabinet member to be ousted in Mr. Trump’s second term — had been among the key figures in the administration fulfilling his mass deportation effort, which he campaigned on aggressively and which was heavily influenced by Stephen Miller, a top White House adviser.
For months, we’ve actually been hearing that Trump was less than enthused with Noem’s performance. It actually seemed like Border Patrol agents murdering Alex Pretti in Minneapolis in January was a point of no return – after Noem and JD Vance tried to double-down on why Pretti’s murder was A-OK, Trump didn’t back them up whatsoever. In fact, that marked the beginning of the end for the Trump administration’s larger fascist push within Minneapolis. I’m not trying to make Trump sound like he did a good thing for a good reason at all – I’m saying even a demented madman like Trump understands that Noem was nothing but bad optics 24-7. Trump doesn’t care about the rule of law or democracy or America, but he does care about optics. Having this plastic-faced broad banging her sidepieces on government planes, handing out government contracts to cronies and then fumbling every interrogation she sat through, it was all too much for Trump. Cricket’s Revenge. Also: the new DHS guy Markwayne Mullin is a MAGA idiot too, but he probably (??) won’t be such a scandal-magnet.
Great, should have happened right after Renee Goode was murdered. Or even before if tragedy could have been avoided. Now what about Pam Bondi? Optics were awful at her deposition. Trump keeps appointing people whose looks he likes: Hegseth, Bondi, Noem, back then Hope Hicks, Rex Tillerson etc. All because they look the part in his casting fantasy. I wonder who convinced him about Vance, he certainly does not look like anyone’s casting fantasy. I wonder how long he will last, since Trump does not give a shit about making him look like a fool by making him defend abhorrent crimes and contradicting him the next day.
Trump gave her a fake job to protect her from perjury charges.
…WTF kind of redneck, white trash, bumpkin-ass name is “Markwayne”?
I would say that’s the gold standard in redneck names 🤠
Story goes that his mother couldn’t decide between the two names. Really. He’s the Renesmee Cullen of MAGA.
The LOL I LOLed at “Renesemée Cullen” 😆😆
Renesmee Cullen of maga hhhahhaha. This is why I love this site.
Replaced by the ONLY Senator without an undergrad degree. The same asshole who tried to square up in the middle of a hearing, and Bernie Sanders had to scold him like a Head Master at a little boys’ school. If it’s possible, he will be much worse. He’s a bully with a huge chip on his shoulder and an adolescent need to look like the toughest guy in the room. We’re doomed.
“He’s a bully with a huge chip on his shoulder and an adolescent need to look like the toughest guy in the room.”
Now we know why Trump chose him. It’s either “insert dept name” Barbie or a small-dick-energy bully who Trump identifies with.
IIRC, the Sanders scolding was when he challenged a union leader to a fight (nearly rising in his seat) *during* a Senate hearing & the YT clips went viral. He really is the embodiment of the lughead inexperienced politician Tina Fey wrote about in Bossypants:
“I’m not one of those fancy Harvard heart surgeons. I’m just an unlicensed plumber with a dream and I’d like to cut your chest open” And the crowd cheers.
Bernie could have been of use for once by letting “Markwayne” and the idiot Teamsters president beat each other to a pulp. Stopping them was an unforced error.
I don’t believe she was fired for the murders in Minnesota. I don’t think he really cares who ICE kills. I think he fired Noem because of the rumours about her and Lewandowski.
Also, people around Trump convinced him, because that’s how he operates. He thinks what he hears last from the Trump whisperers around him. They just whispered how Noem earmaked 200mill of the newly allotted DHS deportation funds for an ad campaign centering herself. That’s treason in Trampland, to promote yourself to more visibility than the Dear Leader.
I don’t know if “Trampland” was a typo or not, but it fits perfectly when talking about Noem.
AMY TOO lol it was a typo, but turned out pretty accurate.
Let’s celebrate the small victories. The hearings/public testimony did some good because at least this c#nt is gone and mango is running scared enough to make a show of firing her. The bug eyed little freak running the FBI will be next. Mango mainly embiggened desperately incompetent white men in his orbit. He only has a few women/minorities to scapegoat before the evil moronic white men in his orbit start falling. Winter has come for 47s enablers and inner circle because he knows the public has turned on him.
Does she have to return her Mar-a-lago face now that she has been terminated?
Good riddance to bad trash. That profile pic is inspired choice. I can’t make up my mind up about “Trumps’ Tramps” they all have this vacant dead- inside look that evolks a combination of rage/pity I’ve never felt before. They offend my feminist soul to its core.
Hard agree! That Trumpian plasticized look gives me nightmares. Combine that outside with the empty cavern where their soul and heart should be and Voila! Trump’s Tramps!
Although yes, it’s clear that Noem got fired, they didn’t get rid of her – she’s been “promoted” to be a “special envoy” for America. So she’ll still be around, taking taxpayer funded jet trips, she just won’t be in front of the cameras as much anymore.
Yeah, special envoy in some kimd of special peace task force… Just as you said she can keep funneling money to herself and lead a jetsetting lifestyle on taxpayer dime. Not having the visibility is a bonus.
Yup. While many valuable government offices have been shuttered in the name of cutting waste, she will get paid high six figures to do NOTHING.
According to the screen grab from his TS post, a new position has been created as she will be:
“…will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere”
They crafted some Marvel/DC Comic spin to save face on her epic cabinet fail. Expect the US taxpayer will remain on the hook for her hair & makeup team.
Does this job mean she’s the new “border czar” and we can mock her endlessly?
Markwayne will be a scandal magnet because he’s dimwitted. He violated the STOCK act, said journalists would write fewer false stories if violence were used to handle disputes, and claimed taxpayers don’t pay his salary. His arrogance and stupidity will be the downfall of all of us, probably.
On the bright side, Mullin has “hunting accident” and “fireworks mishap” written all over him.
Or since he’s a plumber, “mishandling hazardous chemicals” lolz.
Expect the $1.45million in Covid PPP funds (forgiven) for his 4 plumbing businesses to come up in the Senate confirmation hearings.
Also his name is Markwayne…. That alone screams “traitor trash MAGA scandal….”
Well, she couldn’t get elected dog catcher now, BA DA BA!
I hope she can’t escape the commentary from both sides of the aisle that everyone is overjoyed to see her go. Because she seems incapable of remorse, I will be satisfied if she’s just blisteringly humiliated for the rest of her days and that the filler in her face melts into weird shapes.
For any of you who haven’t watched the video of her testifying before the congressional group, I recommend you do. It might restore some ofyour faith in this country.
South Dakota, when you are ready to apologize for sending her to the national stage, we are ready to listen.
In loving memory of Renée Good, Alex Pretti, Cricket and the unnamed goat. The world is better because you were here.
Kaiser called this “Cricket’s Revenge” and that’s how I will always think of the firing of this frightface, plasticized, heartless demon. Bye bitch.
@Gabby: the western half of South Dakota, west of the Missouri River, is some of the most beautiful scenery I have ever seen. The Badlands, the Black Hills. Breathtaking. But their politicians suck so bad. And the people will never apologize. Hardcore MAGA.
I read elsewhere that it was Noem spending $220 million for a DHS campaign (starring her) that Trump says he did not agree to. Noem, however, insisted that he did approve it during her testimony this week. She’s rankled everyone, but once she contradicted Big Orange publicly, it was over for her.
Also, there was testimony released yesterday from some DHS/ICE whistleblower about the training that ICE officers received about how to bypass people’s constitutional rights. It’s even worse than we could’ve thought.
Noem’s not gone yet, she was demoted and god knows what chaos she’ll causes as the shield of the Americas
To pretend that she wasn’t doing exactly what Trump wanted her to – which was to terrorize people into submission – is nonsense. She was just there to take the fall for it
Yes of course but it’s a good reminder that he has no loyalty and those who do his bidding will eventually pay the price.
Her skin is begging her to lay off the heavy foundation for a bit and let it breathe. And that side pic of her really shows how deeply unflattering the blow-up doll lips are. Good riddance, dog killer.
She does have princess hair though!!