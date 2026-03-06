The BBC will not broadcast the Windsors’ Commonwealth Day service, lmao

The Windsors will mark Commonwealth Day on Monday with the traditional service at Westminster Abbey. Six years ago, the Commonwealth Day service was the final “working royal” appearance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex alongside the Windsors, and it was a tense affair which is still being discussed and analyzed to this day. Since then, various senior royals have skipped the annual service. This year, King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales are all scheduled to attend the service. The problem? LMAO. The BBC isn’t going to broadcast any of it. Tell me the left-behinds are boring charisma-vacuums without telling me the left-behinds are boring charisma-vacuums.

The BBC has axed its live coverage of the Commonwealth Day service — and will screen an Escape to the Country episode instead. It blamed budget cuts for not screening Monday afternoon’s event from Westminster Abbey.

But Ingrid Seward, royal author and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said: “It’s a ridiculous and appalling decision. The BBC has been doing it for years and it’s the most important date in the diary for celebrating the Commonwealth. If even the BBC doesn’t think its worthy to cover and celebrate despite its huge cultural significance for member states and the monarchy then the Commonwealth could fade into an irrelevance with every passing year.”

Commonwealth Day has been marked annually since 1972 and has been broadcast live on TV every year since 1989. It is the only annual event celebrating the links between the Commonwealth’s 56 nations, including Australia, Canada and India, and its 2.7 billion people.

This year, the Prince and Princess of Wales will join King Charles and Queen Camilla at the service. Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner and ex-Strictly pro Oti Mabuse are expected to give readings to the 1,800 guests. But on BBC One, where the ceremony is normally broadcast, viewers will see a Canadian couple being shown dream homes by presenter Sonali Shah in the Central Lowlands of Scotland.

The BBC said: “Our decision not to broadcast the Commonwealth Day ceremony in the same way we’ve done in previous years reflects the difficult choices we have to make in light of our funding challenges. BBC News plans to cover the service across its platforms, including the BBC One bulletins and rolling news channel.”