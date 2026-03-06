The BBC will not broadcast the Windsors’ Commonwealth Day service, lmao

The Windsors will mark Commonwealth Day on Monday with the traditional service at Westminster Abbey. Six years ago, the Commonwealth Day service was the final “working royal” appearance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex alongside the Windsors, and it was a tense affair which is still being discussed and analyzed to this day. Since then, various senior royals have skipped the annual service. This year, King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales are all scheduled to attend the service. The problem? LMAO. The BBC isn’t going to broadcast any of it. Tell me the left-behinds are boring charisma-vacuums without telling me the left-behinds are boring charisma-vacuums.
The BBC has axed its live coverage of the Commonwealth Day service — and will screen an Escape to the Country episode instead. It blamed budget cuts for not screening Monday afternoon’s event from Westminster Abbey.
But Ingrid Seward, royal author and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said: “It’s a ridiculous and appalling decision. The BBC has been doing it for years and it’s the most important date in the diary for celebrating the Commonwealth. If even the BBC doesn’t think its worthy to cover and celebrate despite its huge cultural significance for member states and the monarchy then the Commonwealth could fade into an irrelevance with every passing year.”
Commonwealth Day has been marked annually since 1972 and has been broadcast live on TV every year since 1989. It is the only annual event celebrating the links between the Commonwealth’s 56 nations, including Australia, Canada and India, and its 2.7 billion people.
This year, the Prince and Princess of Wales will join King Charles and Queen Camilla at the service. Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner and ex-Strictly pro Oti Mabuse are expected to give readings to the 1,800 guests. But on BBC One, where the ceremony is normally broadcast, viewers will see a Canadian couple being shown dream homes by presenter Sonali Shah in the Central Lowlands of Scotland.
The BBC said: “Our decision not to broadcast the Commonwealth Day ceremony in the same way we’ve done in previous years reflects the difficult choices we have to make in light of our funding challenges. BBC News plans to cover the service across its platforms, including the BBC One bulletins and rolling news channel.”
[From The Sun]
To be fair to the BBC, they probably worried that they would “accidentally” end up broadcasting the n-word again, amirite? It’s not like there’s an abundance of evidence that the left-behind Windsors are racist as f–k, right? Seriously though, this is less about the left-behinds’ well-documented racism, colonialism and bigotry. It’s absolutely about how boring they are and how the BBC knows that broadcasting the Commonwealth service would end up with the worst ratings since Princess Kate’s piano recital/Christmas concert.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London. Picture date: Monday March 10, 2025
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London. Picture date: Monday March 10, 2025.
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London. Picture date: Monday March 10, 2025.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London. Picture date: Monday March 10, 2025.
Queen Camilla attends the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London. Picture date: Monday March 10, 2025.
Westminster, London, UK. 10th March 2025.
Her Royal Highness, Catherine, The Princess Royal of Wales, attends a service for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey.
William – Prince Of Wales and Catherine – Princess of Wales depart a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Monday 10 March, 2025.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, attended the celebrations for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey in London, marking the annual event with other members of the royal family.
Pictured: Princess Catherine, Prince William
BACKGRID USA 10 MARCH 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, attended the celebrations for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey in London, marking the annual event with other members of the royal family.
Pictured: Princess Catherine
BACKGRID USA 10 MARCH 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Princess Catherine of Wales and Prince William of Wales attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London, marking the special occasion with dignified presence.
Pictured: Prince William – Catherine – Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 10 MARCH 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Princess Catherine of Wales and Prince William of Wales attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London, marking the special occasion with dignified presence.
Pictured: Catherine – Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 10 MARCH 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Who would actually watch this?
The 50 and above crowd, and esp the 65 > crowd. When that generation passes, the monarchy is done for.
About 1% of the population.
They passed with QE2.
How insulting that one year, ethnic groups put up a show for their arrival and that day the wind was blowing so much – it was the hardest thing for them/the hair!/the hat! – they passed right by the performance without even giving it a glance.
Good thing we are seeing this crumble and going down piece by piece.
Love this for them…
It also means there’s no camera evidence of the wales sitting stiffly next to each other. I’ll still never get over how rude Kate was that day. Epic mean girl face. Imagine having the audacity to have a mean girl face after telling what joke world a lie that Meghan made her cry.
It will never be forgotten, and it was so childish and unnecessary. The world knew there was tension at that point did she really have to be so obnoxious about it. I actually wonder if she ever regrets any of her certain conduct.
As someone who lives in a commonwealth country, this does not have any significance to me. The only commonwealth event I have ever enjoyed was the commonwealth games. We don’t celebrate commonwealth day in Canada.
I remember back in the 50s getting a half day of off school for Empire day, (Britain) later changed to Commonwealth day.
I would bet that your sentiment is shared by most Commonwealth countries. It’s a good day to celebrate each individual culture instead.
Same, if I didn’t follow royals on here, the day would pass without my knowledge. It is, at best, a minor news item, I’ve never heard anyone talk about it otherwise.
Also, who is watching a boring church service on tv??? Especially because the royals clearly do not gaf – when was the last time they did anything significant for a commonwealth country?
All I can do is laugh about this bit of news. What stunt will Baldy and Cosplay come up with to get attention and prove that they are relevant. How embarrassing for that whole bunch.
I love the “lmao” in the article title, lol
It’s just, like…fancy people at church, right? Who was ever watching it in the first place? I refuse to believe that there was ever a real audience for this crap. Even the Sussexes couldn’t make such a thing worth watching for any longer than it would take to see what Meghan was wearing.
Oh darn. So no one will see the loving Wails couple? No shots of Peg looking like he wants to be anywhere but next to his beloved wife? No shots of Can’t maniacally looking at her beloved husband? Whatever will people do. Alas.
Does anyone have a link to the CB coverage of the last commonwealth service with Harry and Megan, mentioned in this article? I tried googling but couldn’t find it, thanks in advance!
I googled “Commonwealth day service Harry and Meghan Celebitchy” – there are lots of articles.
Sure, it’s not broadcasting the service on BBC that will make the Commonwealth fade into irrelevance. Didn’t William say during the Caribbean Disaster Tour that he doesn’t care whether he’s made head of the Commonwealth or not?
Why would any network willingly live broadcast a ratings dud? Good lort, Keen looks desperately unwell in those pics. It isn’t normal for a middle aged woman to be thinner in her 40s after having 3 kids than in her 20s. She needs out of the public eye and treatment. Most women would look like a brawny lumberjack in that red button up dress. The higher ups in the BBC know what is going on behind the scenes with the left behinds and are distancing themselves from them. The royals have always been a weak spot for the BBC (and Guardian). It is good to see the BBC refuse to participate in embiggening Windsor nonsense. Broadcasting/publishing anything Keen related is contributing to her destruction.
I predict Will and Kate will be no-shows if the cameras are not there. What’s the point of going if they’re not papped for the world to see? I love the mention of the BBC’s fear that the “n” word would be repeated (as it was with the Baftas). Imagine if twice in a row the “n” word was heard on BBC to broadcast to the world (as they did the first time for 15 hours with the racist slur intact)? What if EVERY broadcast of a royal event had the “n” word shouted out from now on? They’d never be able broadcast it bc they are obviously incapable of removing it from film before they show it. This could signal the end of the monarchy (hopefully).
It’s confirmed that they will be there and the papers will get their pictures in the walk-up to the church. I’m hoping for lots of yellow signs on the way in.
It’s not being broadcast because people don’t watch it. To be honest I didn’t know about Commonwealth Day until Meghan went to the service in 2018 and I live in a Commonwealth country.