John Davidson, who has Tourette’s, shouted the n-word at the BAFTAs

The white man in these photos is John Davidson. He’s a British man with Tourette’s Syndrome. He was diagnosed in his 20s. His life story served as the inspiration for the British film I Swear, which was up for several BAFTA awards. Shockingly, the lead of I Swear, Robert Aramayo, won the BAFTA for Best Actor, beating out actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet and Michael B Jordan. Davidson attended the BAFTAs as an invited guest, given his association with I Swear. The BAFTA organizers made a special announcement, telling people that Davidson was in the audience and they might hear some outbursts from him, but explaining that those outbursts were Tourette’s-related. Well, things quickly went off the rails when Davidson shouted the n-word when Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage. It does not sound like BAFTA host Alan Cumming said anything to MBJ or Delroy afterwards either.

BAFTA Film Awards host Alan Cumming thanked the audience for their understanding on Sunday night after a number of outbursts from Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson during the show. Davidson, who is the inspiration for BAFTA-nominated movie “I Swear,” was diagnosed with the syndrome at the age of 25. His symptoms, which first began when he was 12, include tics and uncontrollable outbursts, often involving cursing. A number of outbursts could be heard throughout the BAFTA ceremony, including “shut the f–k up” being shouted during an introductory speech from BAFTA chair Sara Putt and “f–k you” when the directors of “Arco,” which won the BAFTA for best children’s and family film, accepted their award. During another outburst, the audience inside the BAFTAs heard Davidson shout the n-word when Michael B, Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented the award for best visual effects to “Avatar: Fire and Ash.” “You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience,” Cumming told the audience, which included the Prince and Princess of Wales. “Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone.” Later on in the ceremony Cumming made a further statement, saying: “Tourette’s Syndrome is a disability and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette’s Syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight.” The outbursts could not be heard in the second half of the ceremony when Davidson appeared to have left the room. Variety understands he left of his own accord and was not asked to leave by BAFTA. A source told Variety earlier that Davidson was an “invited guest” and under no circumstances would he be asked to leave the ceremony. BAFTA did not respond to comment regarding whether the outbursts would be cut for the broadcast, which goes out with a two-hour delay on BBC One in the U.K. (In the U.S. and other international territories it goes out on BritBox International). Before the ceremony began the floor manager also introduced Davidson to the audience, saying: “I’d like to welcome John Davidson MBE from one of our nominated films ‘I Swear’. John has Tourette’s Syndrome so please be aware you might hear some involuntary noises or movements during the ceremony.”

[From Variety]

“We apologize IF you are offended tonight??” Come on. While Davidson did not have intent to use a racist slur, that doesn’t negate the impact of his words. Davidson has the right to understanding and compassion… but Black people have the right to exist without having to endure racist slurs in public. Jordan and Lindo have the right to compassion and care as well, but it doesn’t sound like anything like that was offered to them after they were racially abused on stage, in front of their peers. Lindo and Jordan also shouldn’t be lectured about how THEY need to have compassion after Davidson shouted the n-word at them when they were on stage at the BAFTAs. The same awards show which has historically failed to be inclusive. The whole thing – especially with Cumming’s repeated pleas for compassion for the white man who said the n-word – is incredibly dehumanizing for Lindo and Jordan, like there’s an expectation that they should NOT be offended at being racially abused at an awards show.

Currently, there’s a huge, messy discourse online about ableism vs. racism or racist acts/impacts. I won’t wade into what Davidson should have done or whether the BAFTAs were wrong or right to invite him. What happened happened. What I find disturbing is how the BAFTA organization mishandled it, how Alan Cumming mishandled it as host/MC, and how little comfort or compassion was given to Jordan and Lindo within the room (and afterwards). The BBC didn’t even edit the racist slur from their broadcast. I’m including the video of that moment below, because this is the real-time impact of what happened, and the discourse that Jordan and Lindo simply needed to eat that racism is an appalling argument. Apparently, Davidson also shouted the n-word at Sinners’ production designer Hannah Beachler too (I’m including her tweets below as well).

Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson shouted the N-word while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the BAFTA Film Awards Host Alan Cumming thanked the audience for their understanding after several outbursts throughout the event https://t.co/h4Ekla5keG pic.twitter.com/8l6JLh6hHG — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 22, 2026

I keep trying to write about what happened at the BAFTAs, and I can't find the words. The situation is almost impossible, but it happened 3 times that night, and one of the three times was directed at myself on the way to dinner after the show. — HannahBeachler (@HannahEBeachler) February 23, 2026

at the end of the show. Of course we were offended…but our frequency, our spiritual vibration is tuned to a higher level than what happened. I am not steal, this did not bounce off of me, but I exist above it. It can't take away from who I am as an artist. — HannahBeachler (@HannahEBeachler) February 23, 2026