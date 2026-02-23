Princess Kate wore a Gucci gown & a crazy wig to the 2026 BAFTAs

Given the silence around the Prince and Princess of Wales’s BAFTA plans (or lack thereof) this year, I think many of us assumed that Kensington Palace had loosely confirmed that Prince William and Kate would attend this year. If KP had been giving royal reporters the silent treatment about the BAFTAs, we would have gotten some “how dare Will and Kate not even show their faces in the middle of a huge crisis for the monarchy” articles. My point? Will and Kate HAD to show up. Buckingham Palace probably ordered them to do it, but the press applied tons of pressure on them too.
So here we are. Kate dusted off one of the most ridiculous wigs in her Wiglet Closet and she plopped that sucker on her head and called it a day. No blending, no attempts to make it look natural, nothing. Just Party City 24-7. Kate didn’t bother buying a new dress either, which makes me wonder if she was always planning to go to the BAFTAs with William (who is BAFTA’s President). This Gucci dress is years old, and she last wore it in 2019. Old dress, budget wig, shellacked-on makeup. Woo, girl, it might be time to hire a real stylist. Prince William tried to coordinate in a burgundy velvet jacket. He loves a velvet jacket for some reason, but those pieces always make him look like a rejected Bond villain (Peggington Galore, who has an evil plan involving scooters).
Obviously, I have serious doubts about whether either of these two lazy individuals would have bothered to show up if not for certain events last week. William’s uncle Prince Andrew was arrested and held in custody for nearly twelve hours, all related to Andrew’s years-long depraved history with Jeffrey Epstein. Following Andrew’s arrest, the entire monarchy came in for some hugely critical commentary, and even William and Kate got whacked by some royalists. Given that they spent all of last week on vacation, what are the chances that the original plan was that Kate spent the whole weekend not working whatsoever? They not only made her to go the BAFTAs, they also threw a wig on her and trotted her out to a Six Nations match.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Britain’s William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive with Jane Millichip, CEO of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Ken Olisa to the BAFTA Film Awards 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, Britain, February 22, 2026,,Image: 1077419247, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jaimi Joy/Avalon
Britain’s William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive with Jane Millichip, CEO of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Ken Olisa to the BAFTA Film Awards 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, Britain, February 22, 2026,,Image: 1077419262, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jaimi Joy/Avalon
Britain’s William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, to the BAFTA Film Awards 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, Britain, February 22, 2026,,Image: 1077428209, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jaimi Joy/Avalon
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives to the BAFTA Film Awards 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, Britain, February 22, 2026,,Image: 1077428218, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jaimi Joy/Avalon
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales,reacts next to Jane Millichip, CEO of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, as she arrives to the BAFTA Film Awards 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, Britain, February 22, 2026,,Image: 1077428230, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jaimi Joy/Avalon
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, meets with Jane Millichip, CEO of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, Elaine Bedell, CEO of Southbank Centre, and Allison Kirkby, CEO of BT Group, at the BAFTA Film Awards 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, Britain, February 22, 2026,,Image: 1077428292, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jaimi Joy/Avalon
I like both their outfits, to be honest, and I think the matching is nice for an event like this.
But she looks so tired and that wig is not helping her.
He like he’s bored and doesn’t want to be there.
I agree that both their outfits are nice. Kate does not look well.
It seems like media isn’t photoshopping her as much as they used to. Which is a choice.
There’s a mix of photos out there. They brought along their own KP photographer to document the bts. But then there’s also just the entertainment photographers there too that don’t regularly photograph the royals.
I don’t mind the style of the dress (it looks so comfortable) but the colors of the dress are working against her – those are not her colors. And as usual, the road kill on her head and her inability to accessorize drag the outfit down further.
I like their clothes too. I’m a big fan of celebrities rewearing clothes so everyone else gets the message that clothing isn’t disposable and it’s wasteful AF to only wear things a few times. As much as I hate admitting I have something in common with William, I do love a velvet jacket.
But yikes – that wig! I’m generally not great at wig spotting, but even I can see that this wig is a tragedy of wigs.
I didn’t care for this dress the first time she wore it either. There’s something about the bodice that ruins it. Even on her ultra-thin frame, it looks like it’s strangling her. It reminds me of mummy wrappings.
It’s because it’s made for someone with breasts.
As Kate clearly hasn’t any (see photo taken of her sideways) the dress hangs flatly at the top. It has no shape.
I think the shirring/gathering of the fabric, the two-tone crisscross of the bodice, and the waist-length hair are all designed to give the illusion of breasts, but because she exists in three dimensional space and we can see she hasn’t any, it still doesn’t work, and the dress looks off.
The flyaways and full-blast makeup and Claire’s jewelry and hideous posture are there for additional distraction. And maybe they distract from something, but all these miscues added together (and that’s even before we get to Scooter!) just bring into focus so many of the issues of the Waleses: why and for what point and who cares.
Claire’s jewelry makes me laugh bc pretty sure the earrings are from the royal vault. But yeah, they’re not my taste, or at least not how they’re styled here.
They look strangely cheap
Exactly my thoughts I’ve seen better/sharper dressed prom couples that I know didn’t spend any where near the cost of her dress alone I’m sure. It’s not a flattering dress on her at all and she is certainly looking tan so Norfolk must have been sunny 🌞. Peggy in velvet is just strange to me I personally think he looks ridiculous, but tbh I’ve only ever liked a velvet jacket on a man who has a fit athletic build others just look like they are Hugh Hefner wannabes to me.
Yikes, on every level. That’s all I’ll say.
Yikes that second picture of Can’t is scary! Maniacal smile firmly planted on her face her hand at the ready to do some kind of jazz hand display. The wig doing its own crazy work. Both she and Peg are trying desperately to appear happy to be there and failing miserably. These two are not the two to send out to make it appear that all is okay with the firm!
That smile seems forced. It doesn’t meet her eyes.
She looks crazed.
The dress is meh, but the entire thing would look 20 times better with the hair up.
And a necklace.
It would be SO much better if her hair was up. The off the shoulder style could have read as sexy, if you could see it under all of that hair.
The dress is fine. They made some effort with the color coordination which also matched the carpet and bafta backdrop. Sure. My main confusion is why the hair/pieces look so frizzy. I’m genuinely baffled by that.
I agree. The dress is pretty, a repeat, so as not to attract attention to their vast wealth and ways of acquiring it. But she looks tired, haggard and deeply unhappy despite the fact that she just came back from holidays. I’m deeply concerned about her and about the message she conveys to the world.
Before any kind of stylist, she needs a mirror, a therapist, a dietitian, and a manicure. A few genuine friends would probably be helpful, too.
I actually like the dress. But her arms in the first picture. My completely unprovable theory is that her last stylist/aide, Natasha Archer, tried to intervene about her weight and got the boot. And Kate doesn’t want to hire another stylist because questions about her size are inevitable.
King’s minions have communicated to Wilbur’s team that it is now all hands on desk to prove that “working royals are indeed working.” Ironically Kate worked on two days over the weekend and she is recovering from chemo so once again healthy Wilbur is outperformed by someone who isn’t as well as himself. Wilbur needs to knuckle down and start working 5 days a week to prove that he takes the role of heir seriously. All senior working royals need to provide an immediate contrast to Andrew by aiming for 500 engagements a year : Wilbur should never again be outperformed by pensioners aged between 75-90.
But the school runs!! And who is going to monitor the footie forums?!
I glanced at a couple of photos of W&K last night and gasped at the magnitude of K’s stray hairs highlighted by the red carpet lighting. My first thought was the stylist didn’t use any moisturizing product at all?? Then I realized it was a wig, so it’s quite something it had that much static and dryness. It seems no one but the gopher is managing the wig closet and he’s doing the best he can!
Wiglet Gopher would never have let her out like that.
One has to wonder if Kate is being denied wardrobe and grooming staff because William is paranoid about leaks and their staff running to the BM. Considering how he grew up that’s not an idle concern but if they are going to represent Crown & Country she needs stylist and wardrobe assistance. This is a job. Her ‘hair’ should not be unkempt at all, let alone to this degree.
Nah, he’s just cheap.
That’s what gets me. Even if it’s a hair piece, isn’t there maintenance? Moisturizer? Product to have it looking smoother and less fried?
How is her head the size of her entire torso? It almost looks photoshopped. If there’s such a thing as anti-glamour, these two are it.
Because she clearly has an ED and she is disappearing before our eyes.
There’s a picture of her sitting next to William yesterday and she looked just like a little girl. Her size is beyond alarming and her head +wig seem disproportionately bigger. At this point, she wears the terrible wig to deflect from her scary thin body. They need to embrace the truth and talk about it to the world and not hiding it with ridiculous praise of her beauty. I’m sure people would be far more sympathetic.
I only recently figured out that Kate thinks she’s got Amal Clooney’s hair.
Correction, she thinks she bought Amal Clooney’s hair.
My say-something-nice is her wayward eyebrow has been tamed.
I actually love William’s jacket. I wish the sleeves were a little longer, but this fit is trendy. And oh that busted ass wig. Girl. 🤦🏾♀️
I know I’m screaming into the void with this, but: blend your eyeshadow, Kate!!
If her eyeshadow offended you, zoom into her cheeks to see how unblended her blush is. Looks like a bruise.
The problem with her makeup is that it’s always the same no matter what time of day it is. She doesn’t have a day look and a night look. It’s just always smokey eyes in brown shades.
Please someone share with me how you can see this one’s a wig. I could see it when she was weirdly blond one day – that wig stood on its own feet on top of her head, but I need you to point this one out to me. Thanks!
Sometimes her more casual outings or vacations show a nice normal thin braid. Then there’s outings like these where the hair is much more full and would have made a much bigger braid. So either she’s capping her head and attaching a thin braid or she’s using extensions, wiglets and wigs to make up for her normal hair.
Look at her hairline around her forehead. In the second and third photos in this post, its very smooth an even, in a way that natural hair that’s growing out of your head is not. This could be just a lot of extensions, but I think its a full wig.
and as we’ve said on here before – its fine that she wears a wig or extensions. But she should wear good ones, and people should stop praising her for her hair. It’s the only thing she has going for her and its not even hers.
Her picture from the back shows how frail and shapeless she looks. The first time she wore the dress was better styled. She now wears huge chandelier earrings we can’t even see through all the hair!
You didn’t include the photo of them seated inside the venue where the relationship is —SPACE— LOL
Maybe it’ deserves to get a post of its own? with commentary from the body language experts.
The bodice of her dress is sagging on her and her wig needed some product. My memories of her wearing this dress in 2019 are the derangers declaring that Kate was a real princess and a few people criticising her for wearing Gucci.
It’s a nice dress without wow effect. They don’t want to be showy, coming in there with new fancy clothes paid by the people. I forgot again to look at lazy scoot willie, I had to go back up and check him out.
They all got to be working these days to show that they “crack on” even during the worst drama. Thats the strategy . Secret weapon sophie and edward coming this week 💯 once back from vacay also.
Maybe William pulled a Kate and ordered a velvet blazer in a rainbow of colors when he ordered the green one he wears for Earthshit crap.
It does not fit her well around the bustline and it’s rather drab. The wig is hideous and she is making odd faces. Scooter looks, glum
To me, it looks like William was planning on going and it was a last minute decision to add Kate. Everything about her outfit looks like she threw it on at the last second before she walked out of the house. It just looks messy.
Maybe Kate was there to prevent William from asking young actresses if it was great fun filming a rape scene. That’s the last thing they need right now
Omg I almost forgot he actually did do that.. 🫣
He made some comments about films already which will hopefully be covered. Not as bad as the last time but still….weird.
How can you tell it’s a wig? I’m genuinely asking, I’m always the worst at spotting things like this.
Sigh, an expensive dress and it needed to have been steamed first after dragging it out of the closet. That would have improved the way the bodice sat, a proper stylist or dresser would know these things. But as Kate and William coordinated I’ll take a guess that Ma Middleton put their outfits together? Shame CarolE didn’t book a hairdresser to make the wig look better? I did shed a tear for the earrings lost in that mop though. On a more positive note I thought the velvet suit the lady escorting them on the red carpet is wearing is gorgeous.
There is a picture of them seated together which really exhibits their disconnect. It’s like they are at two different events but they’re together. Kate is preening for the camera while the other people, including William, are interacting normally. William kept his distance and is ignoring her.Based on all the pictures, she’s making sure to let everyone know that she was allowed to wear Big Blue.
What is obvious is that Kate is decaying away and she has nobody in her life that cares. Or maybe she doesn’t care. Her hair looks bad. Her skin looks bad. Her make-up matches her character. Both are horrible. The video of her walking….yikes! She appears to struggle to walk and she hunches over.
i think William was always scheduled to attend and Kate was a relatively last minute add (like maybe Friday or something she was ordered to go) – not as a distraction but to show that the royals are actually “working.” Everything about her outfit screams last minute – old dress, the typical jewelry she wears for big events, and that hair. OMG that hair. that may be the worst we’ve seen it look, its so bad it has to be intentional on her part, right? no way did she look at that in the mirror and think “perfect!!!”
That these two are the future King and Queen says everything doesn’t it? So very very sad but fitting ..
Perhaps in their world it’s different, but I think going to the BAFTAs looks fun. What else would they be doing that night?
I like their outfits, much better than the badly fitting and anachronistic nonsense they usually trot out