Princess Kate wore a Gucci gown & a crazy wig to the 2026 BAFTAs

Given the silence around the Prince and Princess of Wales’s BAFTA plans (or lack thereof) this year, I think many of us assumed that Kensington Palace had loosely confirmed that Prince William and Kate would attend this year. If KP had been giving royal reporters the silent treatment about the BAFTAs, we would have gotten some “how dare Will and Kate not even show their faces in the middle of a huge crisis for the monarchy” articles. My point? Will and Kate HAD to show up. Buckingham Palace probably ordered them to do it, but the press applied tons of pressure on them too.

So here we are. Kate dusted off one of the most ridiculous wigs in her Wiglet Closet and she plopped that sucker on her head and called it a day. No blending, no attempts to make it look natural, nothing. Just Party City 24-7. Kate didn’t bother buying a new dress either, which makes me wonder if she was always planning to go to the BAFTAs with William (who is BAFTA’s President). This Gucci dress is years old, and she last wore it in 2019. Old dress, budget wig, shellacked-on makeup. Woo, girl, it might be time to hire a real stylist. Prince William tried to coordinate in a burgundy velvet jacket. He loves a velvet jacket for some reason, but those pieces always make him look like a rejected Bond villain (Peggington Galore, who has an evil plan involving scooters).

Obviously, I have serious doubts about whether either of these two lazy individuals would have bothered to show up if not for certain events last week. William’s uncle Prince Andrew was arrested and held in custody for nearly twelve hours, all related to Andrew’s years-long depraved history with Jeffrey Epstein. Following Andrew’s arrest, the entire monarchy came in for some hugely critical commentary, and even William and Kate got whacked by some royalists. Given that they spent all of last week on vacation, what are the chances that the original plan was that Kate spent the whole weekend not working whatsoever? They not only made her to go the BAFTAs, they also threw a wig on her and trotted her out to a Six Nations match.