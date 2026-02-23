“John Barron” called into CSPAN to rant about politics and people obviously believe that this is Donald Trump. He’s used the “John Barron” alias for years. However, I listened to the clip and I’m convinced that this is just some MAGAt doing a Trump impression. [Buzzfeed]
Jacob Elordi & Callum Turner are the leading contenders for James Bond? I’ve said before that I can actually see it for Turner, but I hope Eloridi backs out of this mess. [LaineyGossip]
Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon arrived in Greece. [Just Jared]
All of the Dior-clad celebrities at the BAFTAs. [RCFA]
Daniel Radcliffe was pitched a weird Wizard of Oz remake. [Socialite Life]
Glen Powell’s new movie sucks? [Pajiba]
No one cares about this season of Bridgerton? [Go Fug Yourself]
Lux Pascal poses for Vanity Fair. [OMG Blog]
Barry Manilow postpones more dates. [Seriously OMG]
Is HBO’s Neighbors scripted? [Starcasm]
What happened during the Olympic closing ceremony? [Hollywood Life]
a guy who claimed to be named John Barron and sounded a lot like Trump called into C-SPAN to complain about the Supreme Court's tariff decision and call Hakeem Jeffries "a dope"
(John Barron is a pseudonym Trump has used for himself when talking to journalists)
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 22, 2026 at 8:45 AM
8 Responses to ““Someone calling himself ‘John Barron’ called into CSPAN this weekend” links”
Agree it’s an impression. The voice is too vigorous and the train of thought way too sharp to be the real mush-brain Trump
I’d heard it reported before that Agent Orange used to routinely give quotes to the New York media as “John Barron” but I somehow hadn’t put it together that he eventually named his son Barron. That’s so strange – he liked the name, I guess.
That IS bizarre.
No it was most definitely him. The idiot in chief.
I agree. He’s been doing this for decades. With his progressing dementia, I guess he’s forgotten that journalists have actually written about him doing this. What a sad timeline we’re in.
I believe it’s him. He’s not the sharpest knife in the drawer and his need for attention is off the charts.
I don’t want to see any of those men as James Bond. I think they’re both lacking in the being interesting department.
He should change it from John Barron to Robber Barron. It’s more fitting.
This, most definitely
Leave a comment after you have read the article