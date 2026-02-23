“Someone calling himself ‘John Barron’ called into CSPAN this weekend” links

« Previous Post      

“John Barron” called into CSPAN to rant about politics and people obviously believe that this is Donald Trump. He’s used the “John Barron” alias for years. However, I listened to the clip and I’m convinced that this is just some MAGAt doing a Trump impression. [Buzzfeed]
Jacob Elordi & Callum Turner are the leading contenders for James Bond? I’ve said before that I can actually see it for Turner, but I hope Eloridi backs out of this mess. [LaineyGossip]
Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon arrived in Greece. [Just Jared]
All of the Dior-clad celebrities at the BAFTAs. [RCFA]
Daniel Radcliffe was pitched a weird Wizard of Oz remake. [Socialite Life]
Glen Powell’s new movie sucks? [Pajiba]
No one cares about this season of Bridgerton? [Go Fug Yourself]
Lux Pascal poses for Vanity Fair. [OMG Blog]
Barry Manilow postpones more dates. [Seriously OMG]
Is HBO’s Neighbors scripted? [Starcasm]
What happened during the Olympic closing ceremony? [Hollywood Life]

a guy who claimed to be named John Barron and sounded a lot like Trump called into C-SPAN to complain about the Supreme Court's tariff decision and call Hakeem Jeffries "a dope"

(John Barron is a pseudonym Trump has used for himself when talking to journalists)

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 22, 2026 at 8:45 AM

  1. Teddy says:
    February 23, 2026 at 12:34 pm

    Agree it’s an impression. The voice is too vigorous and the train of thought way too sharp to be the real mush-brain Trump

  2. Jay says:
    February 23, 2026 at 1:29 pm

    I’d heard it reported before that Agent Orange used to routinely give quotes to the New York media as “John Barron” but I somehow hadn’t put it together that he eventually named his son Barron. That’s so strange – he liked the name, I guess.

  3. Auntie Fah says:
    February 23, 2026 at 1:53 pm

    No it was most definitely him. The idiot in chief.

    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      February 23, 2026 at 2:04 pm

      I agree. He’s been doing this for decades. With his progressing dementia, I guess he’s forgotten that journalists have actually written about him doing this. What a sad timeline we’re in.

  4. Mel says:
    February 23, 2026 at 2:26 pm

    I believe it’s him. He’s not the sharpest knife in the drawer and his need for attention is off the charts.

    I don’t want to see any of those men as James Bond. I think they’re both lacking in the being interesting department.

  5. SIde Eye says:
    February 23, 2026 at 2:35 pm

    He should change it from John Barron to Robber Barron. It’s more fitting.

