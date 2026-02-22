Princess Kate was sent out solo to a Six Nations rugby match on Saturday

Here are some photos of the Princess of Wales on Saturday, going solo at a Six Nations rugby match. She watched England vs. Ireland, and England got their asses handed to them, 21-42. Kate was made the royal patron of England’s Rugby Football Union several years back. She “took over” the royal patronage from Prince Harry, because the palace forced him to give it up after the Oprah interview five years ago. This was also Kate’s first public appearance in more than a week (she was on vacation), and her first public event since her uncle-in-law Prince Andrew was arrested on Thursday, February 19th.

My opinion? They clearly sent her out to “change the subject” and get some good press for the family. Everything else in the royal world is a trainwreck, and there are significant questions about whether the monarchy will survive Prince Andrew’s growing scandal. My guess is also that this was something Kate had to add to her schedule last-minute. Please, she didn’t bother going to the Women’s Rugby World Cup last autumn and that was held in London! And England’s team, the Red Roses, WON THE WORLD CUP. And Kate was still to lazy to go to the final or support the women in person in any way. Then she waited months to host a reception for the Red Roses. What I’m saying is that they made her drag her ass out of bed, slap on some lipstick and her keenest rugby wig to create at least one positive royal headline in a sea of apocalyptic bullsh-t. Will it work? Eh.

  1. Z says:
    February 22, 2026 at 8:18 am

    Going out to a rugby game and grinning like a lunatic in a bad wig is just not gonna cut it anymore. The public wants answers and all of the past headline of them using Andrew as a slight to H&M are not doing them any favours.

