USA men’s hockey team won Olympic gold & got a gross call from Donald Trump

One of the final events of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics was the men’s ice hockey gold-medal game. Magically, it was the same match-up as the women’s ice hockey final: Canada vs. USA. Even more magically, the result was the same in both the men’s and women’s finals: USA winning gold in overtime with a “golden goal.” This was the first time Team USA guys won gold in ice hockey since the “Miracle on Ice” in 1980, when those American boys defeated the USSR in the Olympic semifinals and Finland in the final(it was eventually turned into a spectacular film, Miracle, starring Kurt Russell).
There were so many amazing moments within and around Sunday’s gold-medal game. First of all, the American hockey players – many of them millionaire NHLers – stayed in the Olympic Village, hanging out with other American athletes and sharing rooms and bonding (the Canadians stayed in a luxury hotel close-by). American goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck put in a historic performance, and his helmet got so much attention for featuring a large-mouth bass. Jack Hughes scored the golden goal just minutes after several of his teeth were knocked out. Jack was literally giving interviews while still bleeding. The Americans also held up a jersey for their late friend, Johnny Gaudreau, a hockey player who was killed by a drunk driver in 2024. The Americans brought two of Johnny’s kids out onto the ice for the gold-medal photos. It was a deeply emotional moment and Americans got up early to celebrate.
Unfortunately, by the end of the Olympics, the story of American men’s hockey gold took a real nasty turn. As it turns out, Donald Trump called the guys when they were in the locker room after their victory, but Trump didn’t do the same when the American women won gold last Thursday. Trump then denigrated the American women in the call on Sunday. Even worse? FBI Director Kash Patel was in Italy, and he partied in the locker room with several of the MAGA Americans. Keep in mind, Patel wasn’t even in the country for the three-week mark of the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. Patel wasn’t in the country when some armed guy was fatally shot by Secret Service agents at Mar-a-Lago. Patel was too busy getting wasted with hockey bros to do his job in any capacity. This sh-t is completely crazy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 22: Devon Toews of Canada misses a good chance in front of goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck of United States during the Ice hockey Mens Gold Medal Game match between Canada and USA on day sixteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 22: Jack Hughes of United States celebrates the victory during the Ice hockey Mens Gold Medal Game match between Canada and USA on day sixteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 22: goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck of United States celebrates winning the gold medal during the Ice hockey Mens Gold Medal Game match between Canada and USA on day sixteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 22: Auston Matthews of United States celebrates winning the gold medal during the Ice hockey Mens Gold Medal Game match between Canada and USA on day sixteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 22: Jack Hughes of United States L and Quinn Hughes of United States R celebrate winning the gold medal during the Ice hockey Mens Gold Medal Game match between Canada and USA on day sixteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
….and yeah. They all seem to be who I thought they were.
The players laughing when Trump made the comment about the women’s team. wtf. That’s a deeply unpleasant watch.
I can’t listen to that voice or I might stroke out but this is so gross and disappointing. Especially because so many of the male players attended the women’s games or appeared to support them. I guess that was all performative.
Such a contrast to other Olympians who used their platform to speak out on injustice.
What did he say, I can’t find it via team google?
What was the comment? I can’t stomach listening to it.
This was such a gross way to end what should have been a beautiful moment. I am so disappointed in this entire timeline.
That game crushed me. 🇨🇦
That goalie is huge, there was just no space to put it in!!! It was the Canadian team vs the US goalie the whole time! OMG
Agreed. We outplayed them but their goalie won that game for them. Wish Crosby had been on the ice. It was about more than just hockey, this win would have been a huge morale booster for us. We’re traveling and had to watch in our hotel lobby with both Americans and Canadians and the behaviour of some of the Americans after the game was pretty gross. My kids were wondering wtf was wrong with them, and honestly, I had no answers.
As for the rest of this article, no surprises anywhere about any of these disgusting people.
I cringe at what felon 47 and his moronic magats have done to the US.
The Canadian team played better for the entire game and lost in overtime.
Congratulations to us! We have a president who insists on ruining every occasion and destroying everything he touches which is often things which shouldn’t even concern him. He is the worst piece of trash America ever produced. And that’s saying something.
I had a brief, delightful experience when they won. I could not believe USA finally got a gold medal again after 46 years. I was so heartbroken in 2010 when my favorite goalie Ryan Miller played his heart out and USA lost in OT. I was giddy yesterday morning.
Then I saw that freaking weirdo Kash Patel in the locker room (wtf is an FBI director doing in a men’s hockey locker room immediately after the game, that is WEIRD. He was acting like the loser podcast bro that he actually is, not the FBI Director that he has no idea how to be). I am just learning about this call now. Damn it – I wanted to enjoy this moment and these disgusting narcissists and unfortunate MAGA bros had to destroy it.
I think Patel got in there and got onto player’s socials immediately as a distraction and division tool. Of course Trump HAD to insert himself into someone else’s moment of triumph. And that disgusting image he posted on his social media. Ugh.
Just watched that video of #47’s call to the team. Disgusting. Can’t believe they’re going to be at the State of the Union address, that Kash calls DT ‘Boss’ and how they talked about the women’s Hockey team.
I can’t believe they let Kash in the locker room to party. The optics are horrible. The world already doesn’t think much of us, and this just puts us even lower and lower.
I was so happy to see the US team win, but after these videos, I really wish Canada had won.
Kash Patel partying actually could be waved off in the sense that he was there celebrating but not saying anything stupid. Sure he should be doing his job and not be there, but really it was the rapist in chief who ruined it.
Just so disgusting. Absolutely ruined what was a great story. And seeing all the live feed videos from Dylan Larkin who is on the Wings…. Just really disappointing.
I was rooting for Canada. 🇨🇦
Who is the team captain for USA?
The documentary that could be put out for this win just got ruined.
I am a teacher at a school where the hockey plays are treated like gods. They definitely skew MAGA and the way they present themselves makes it feel like a culture of misogyny is alive and well. I hate hockey more than anything in the world because of the culture. None of this surprises me at all. It’s very on brand if you ask me. Yuck.
I agree that it’s not at all surprising that young, white, male athletes are MAGA. I’m protecting my mental health by not watching the video.
Canada, you played a great game and deserved to win. I apologize for the behavior of our President and his administration and the horrible messages and images they posted on social media yesterday. Sadly, they are sore winners and none of them have a clue about hockey. Home today because of snow and will spend part of it telling my congressional delegation I want all involved in White House communications as well as Richard Grenell and any other appointees who copied those messages and Kash Patel fired for their undiplomatic abuse of my tax dollars.
Well rape culture remains powerful on the men’s side of the sport so the rapist in chief cracking jokes with them fits.
So honestly does it fucking matter that they stayed in the Olympic village or not when they are cool with misogyny and bigotry?
It’s just a game and Canada will move on, but sure as shit Mark Carney would never disparage any of our Canadian team.