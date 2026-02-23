USA men’s hockey team won Olympic gold & got a gross call from Donald Trump

One of the final events of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics was the men’s ice hockey gold-medal game. Magically, it was the same match-up as the women’s ice hockey final: Canada vs. USA. Even more magically, the result was the same in both the men’s and women’s finals: USA winning gold in overtime with a “golden goal.” This was the first time Team USA guys won gold in ice hockey since the “Miracle on Ice” in 1980, when those American boys defeated the USSR in the Olympic semifinals and Finland in the final(it was eventually turned into a spectacular film, Miracle, starring Kurt Russell).

There were so many amazing moments within and around Sunday’s gold-medal game. First of all, the American hockey players – many of them millionaire NHLers – stayed in the Olympic Village, hanging out with other American athletes and sharing rooms and bonding (the Canadians stayed in a luxury hotel close-by). American goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck put in a historic performance, and his helmet got so much attention for featuring a large-mouth bass. Jack Hughes scored the golden goal just minutes after several of his teeth were knocked out. Jack was literally giving interviews while still bleeding. The Americans also held up a jersey for their late friend, Johnny Gaudreau, a hockey player who was killed by a drunk driver in 2024. The Americans brought two of Johnny’s kids out onto the ice for the gold-medal photos. It was a deeply emotional moment and Americans got up early to celebrate.

Unfortunately, by the end of the Olympics, the story of American men’s hockey gold took a real nasty turn. As it turns out, Donald Trump called the guys when they were in the locker room after their victory, but Trump didn’t do the same when the American women won gold last Thursday. Trump then denigrated the American women in the call on Sunday. Even worse? FBI Director Kash Patel was in Italy, and he partied in the locker room with several of the MAGA Americans. Keep in mind, Patel wasn’t even in the country for the three-week mark of the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. Patel wasn’t in the country when some armed guy was fatally shot by Secret Service agents at Mar-a-Lago. Patel was too busy getting wasted with hockey bros to do his job in any capacity. This sh-t is completely crazy.

You can hear the genuine pride in Donald Trumps voice when he called the Team USA Hockey Team pic.twitter.com/ch6GbXShwh — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) February 23, 2026

A source sent me this video of FBI Director Kash Patel partying with the US Men's Olympic Hockey team. pic.twitter.com/egjmdhOAF6 — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 22, 2026