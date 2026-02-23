Platell: No one will say it, but Prince William is ‘the monarchy’s next big problem’

If nothing else, it’s certainly an interesting moment for one of the Daily Mail’s major royalist columnists to choose to whack Prince William. On Friday, the Mail published Amanda Platell’s latest column, “No one seems to dare say it, but William is the monarchy’s next big problem.” I mean… I don’t disagree, but let’s hear her out, maybe Platell will make a new argument for why Prince William is a ticking time bomb for the future of the monarchy. Platell might take a circuitous route, but she gets there in the end: William is terrible because he’s lazy, reluctant and timid in times of crisis. Fascinating! An excerpt:
As he prepared to deal with the worst crisis to have hit the Royals in living memory, King Charles issued a perfectly poised statement that must have been extremely painful for him, distancing himself from his brother and stating that ‘the law must take its course’. But where was William in all of this? All we know is that he and Princess Catherine ‘approved of’ the King’s statement. Why haven’t we heard more from them?
We learn that behind the scenes, William is Andrew’s fiercest critic in the royal family. That he rightly feels both the late Queen and his father indulged his awful uncle for far too long…. So the steel is there. As is the fury. Which he could not contain when Andrew sidled up to him at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral on the steps of Westminster Cathedral. His face seemed contorted with anger. So why are we not hearing more from him now? Is it because he is the most reluctant King-in-waiting we’ve ever had?
Instead of addressing the issue in public, he chose to do a BBC interview on men’s mental health, alongside Professor Green, a rapper and singer-songwriter. All very worthy and an important subject. But it sounded self-indulgent. The headline was ‘William Gets Candid’ and he talked about his own mental health struggles as a first responder when he was a pilot for the air ambulance service dating back to 2015.
For one thing, given the way Andrew’s friend Jeffrey Epstein abused and trafficked girls, women’s mental health would have been the more timely topic. And surely he should be tackling the matter of the moment, the unprecedented threat to the Monarchy presented by the Andrew crisis. William is its future and he should be out and about, front and centre, reminding us of the undoubted benefits of the royals, trying to ensure the Firm’s survival. Not whingeing on about how he was ‘carrying everyone else’s emotional baggage’ and it was ‘really weighing me down’, and he needed time out to recover.
Willliam and Kate do pitifully few royal appearances, claiming they prioritise the ‘impact’ of royal engagements over the ‘volume’. But that won’t wash. King Charles, aged 77, performed 533 official engagements in 2025 while battling cancer, while his hand-wringing son William, 43, did just 202. When Charles was Prince of Wales as William is now, he conducted over 530 royal engagements every year, including 100 visits to foreign countries when he too had a young family, and when William and Harry were grieving after their mother Diana’s death.
Of course we have the utmost compassion for Kate and for William during her cancer treatment. We understand why he took time out from royal duties. But the way he and Kate moved to their new Forest Lodge ‘forever home’ buried deep in Great Windsor Park in 150 acres of a fenced-off, no-go zone, gives the impression they want to distance themselves as far as possible from the rigours and demands of royal life.
It is time for William to man up and front up. Does he want the top job or doesn’t he? Does he want the Royals to carry on or not? There is no doubt that Andrew is potentially a mortal threat to the monarchy, but if William really is as reluctant to become King as he appears to be, it could be that he’ll become the problem, and not just the Andrew.
[From The Daily Mail]
This is similar to a point I made last week, when we learned that William and Kate were “on vacation” at Anmer Hall, just six miles away from Wood Farm, when Andrew was arrested: if we’re supposed to buy the idea that Will and Kate are just one unchewed wonton away from the crown, surely they both should have had more to say after Andrew’s arrest? I even argued that they should have been saying much more BEFORE the arrest. William’s BBC Radio was tone-deaf for the unfolding crisis, but it speaks volumes that no one at Kensington Palace thought anything of releasing that pre-recorded interview a day before Andrew’s arrest in the first place. William’s team – even with the crisis manager Liza Ravenscroft – is simply not built for this.
I’ve seen people suggest that William and Kate are fading away on purpose this month because they want to look “clean” compared to King Charles. That might be the real thought process, and if it is, it’s dumb as hell. “Hiding out in Norfolk whenever the going gets tough” is not inspired leadership. Which is the larger point – William’s people can’t throw tantrums constantly about how he needs to be regent or king immediately and then just… not show up when he could be leading the institution out of a crisis.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince Andrew, Prince William. Senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince William, Prince Andrew, Princess Catherine, Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince William, Prince Andrew, Princess Catherine. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.
USA Rights Only-London, England -7/10/15-75th Anniversary of the Battle of Britain
Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew and Prince Michael of Kent
Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew and Prince Michael of Kent
London, England, United Kingdom
10 Jul 2015
March 13, 2015: Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attending a Service of Commemoration for troops who were stationed in Afghanistan at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, UK.
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
London, United Kingdom
13 Mar 2015
June 4, 2011: Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the 2011 Epsom Derby at Epsom Racecourse in Epsom, UK.
Cathine Middleton, Kate Middleton, Prince Andrew, Prince William
Epsom, United Kingdom
04 Jun 2011
The congregation and Members of the Royal Family depart for the Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral, London
William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
London, United Kingdom
16 Sep 2025
Cover Images
The Prince of Wales during his visit to officially open the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds
William, Prince of Wales
Leeds, United Kingdom
20 Nov 2025
The Prince of Wales, patron of We Are Farming Minds, during a visit to a family farm in Herefordshire to highlight the importance of mental health support across the farming community.
United Kingdom
15 Jan 2026
The Prince of Wales (left) poses for a photograph with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on a tour of the Unesco World Heritage Site At-Turaif Diriyah in Diriyah, during his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Prince William, His Royal Highness, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, MBS
Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
09 Feb 2026
The Prince of Wales speaks with students during a visit to an environmentally sustainable urban regeneration programme at Sports Boulevard in Riyadh, on day two of his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Prince William, Prince of Wales
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
10 Feb 2026
Impressed that there was no mention of the Sussexes in that piece. Progress.
Oh wow I didn’t notice but you’re right! IDK even what to make of this piece. The tide seems to have turned dramatically. What does it all mean?
BTW, Liza Ravenscroft is such a great name I want to legally make it mine, immediately.
😂 major!
I mean, the louder anyone gets about how little the Waleses work, the more they hunker down and refuse. They are the real-life version of “who’s gonna check me, Boo?” The monarchy seriously has a William problem. *shrug* Oh well, a thousand years feels like more than enough.
It speaks volumes that Ravenscroft couldn’t persuade the Wales to issue their own statement about Andrew’s arrest. C’mon Willy, here’s a predrafted statement, all you need to do is step away from your jollies for 15 minutes, read it, and agree to release it under your name. But no. And weren’t the Wales also on vacation last fall when Charles sorta dealt with the titles issue?
If the strategy is to do what they did last fall–completely miss all the action, let Charles deal with everything, but claim after the fact that Willy pushed Charles to do what he did–that’s not leadership, as Kaiser says. It won’t stop Sykes, Lownie, and Willy’s other sycophants from claiming that’s what’s going on.
I agree with all this. I want to add that it’s pretty obvious that William is both emotionally broken and has anger management problems. Plus he’s lazy and reluctant to do the bare minimum. I think it means he’s mostly paralyzed and that he only acts decisively when he’s angry and upset. When he finally becomes king it’ll be nuts. But that’s ok with me because it might speed up the monarchy’s end.
And I don’t even believe the now accepted narrative that William has wanted a more punitive approach to Andrew for years. If he has, it’s only because he may dislike him for other reasons. I’ll never believe he cares at all about his uncle’s crimes except in so far as the crimes make his life more difficult and unpleasant.
This article is very on point, and I’m actually surprised it’s out there.
The silence on Pedo Andy from the place is deafening.
WanK do not even do the bare minimum so expecting them to show leadership….hahaha
“Man up and front up”! Well the problem with this is that Peg is all hat and no cattle! Peg is a big yammerer but nothing comes to fruition from his yammering. He was all incandescent with rage wanting uncle pedo removed from RL but I believe that was only because Peg has had his eye on RL for a long time. Platell is right about him being self-indulgent!!! He is only self centric and that is all he will ever be. He is a big problem for the monarchy and he may be the one to bring it to an end and not by choice but by incompetence!
Calling the king’s statement perfectly poised is a stretch. But yeah, the rest is on point. The biggest point to me is that William is the briefing king. He briefs through sources that he’s the one who has taken the hardest stance on Andrew. Ummm, sure, if the sources say so, I guess. It’s all just talk. He talks a big game or sorry briefs through anonymous sources a big game. There’s no proof of that. William briefs and leaks and briefs and leaks while he does next to nothing. There’s no proof. There’s no evidence. There’s no action. There’s very little service. Just a lot of shallow propaganda sound bites.
The fact people are starting to say the quiet part out loud about Kate and William is really telling about the state of the monarchy. I have a very anti-monarchy friend who lives in Vancouver, BC that said when Queen Elizabeth died “There won’t be a monarchy at the end of the decade.” I’m glad I didn’t take that as a bet because with the way things are playing out I think there’s a solid chance I would lose! I don’t think William will ever see the crown himself and maybe that’s for the best. I don’t think he actually wants it. He certainly seems unwilling to put in the work.
It seems that the only thing that W&K have energy for is to claim yet another palatial estate. They want all the many benefits of being royal, but none of the responsibilities. I hope Charles has a long and healthy life, because William will be an angry, lazy disaster.
He can’t say much about Andrew, because he knows about another Uncle problem closer to his own nest. ‘Fresh young girls, Brazilian’, was it UG? I’m sure Mr Murdoch will still have the tapes.
William is who Trump would have been, had he been born a few decades later, in his mother’s native Scotland (Trump, that is, he’s a child as well as a husband of immigrants, go figure) & been treated like Little Lord Fauntleroy instead of being sent to military school (as Trump was) …Trump is just better at covering his vindictive, entitled, warped soul with a layer of superficial bonhomie. William can’t even fake that much relatability. Every time he tries putting on the matey-mate persona, it falls horribly flat, and just comes across as clueless and tone deaf. Like when he told an actress in a film about rape that she must have enjoyed the material, or when he tells a woman that her homemade cupcakes are awful, in a live video, whilst seated next to her son, or when he stuck his finger in Meghan’s face to lecture her about British manners. I mean. GMAFB. He’s repellent and odious in waves. Diana would be horrified.
I do like that they seem to be keeping the focus on the BRF leftovers especially on Chuck and Willy. I am hoping they keep it up.
Haven’t we been saying this here for years? William makes his disinterest in the monarchy evident every time he opens his mouth or leaves the house. No preparation, no follow-through, hopping from one “cause” to another, demonstrably incompetent with an ungovernable temper. His only two passions in life are football and hating Harry.
The monarchy was a respected institution under the Queen
Unfortunately, it should have ended when she died
The respect and the work ethic is no longer there
Ribbon cutting and ‘appearances’ with jazz hands and open mouth smiles aren’t worth the massive amounts of money they are paid..and how many homes/houses/palaces?
So much waste