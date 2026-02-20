Prince William & Kate were on vacation just six miles away when Andrew was arrested

Prince William arranged for some things to drop this week, giving the impression that he was keeping busy and not on vacation. There was a pretaped Earthshot announcement, and a prerecorded BBC Radio interview, which was apparently done weeks ago (according to the rumors). Make no mistake, William and Kate have both been on vacation this week as the royal sh-t hit the fan. They were also on vacation last fall when King Charles finally removed Prince Andrew’s titles after weeks of dithering and equivocating, and William and Kate tried to piggyback on Charles’s decision and pretend like they had a say in it. This week, William and Kate were only six miles away when William’s uncle was arrested at Wood Farm.
Prince William and Kate were reportedly on the Sandringham estate with their kids for the half-term break when cops arrested Andrew in a dawn raid. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Anmer Hall home is just six miles from Wood Farm, where Andrew was arrested yesterday.
The humiliated ex-prince was taken into Aylsham police station, 55 minutes away, after being taken into custody on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.
Andrew spent his 66th birthday being questioned by cops while Kate and Wills enjoyed the half-term break nearby, according to reports. Andrew was released under investigation later the same evening after cops had searched his home.
The King, who was not told of the arrest in advance, released a statement saying “the law must take its course.”
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to support King Charles‘ remarks. The King expressed his “deepest concern” over the arrest of his brother in a written statement.
The funniest part about all of this is that William’s crisis management is continuously trying to convince everyone that William needs to be co-monarch and William is decisive and he’ll be the one to actually clean up all of these royal messes. And yet in crisis after crisis for the monarchy, the whole-ass heir to the throne is in the wind, too lazy to show up, on vacation and refusing to participate in anything resembling “crunch talks” or “emergency meetings” or even just regular old discussions about how the monarchy should proceed.
Incidentally, there’s been no advance gossip this week about whether BAFTA President Bill will actually show up for this year’s BAFTAs, which are on Sunday. He hasn’t turned up for any of the pre-BAFTA events this week, because obviously, he’s on vacation. Bill and Cathy skipped the BAFTAs last year because they were on vacation in Mustique. Will they skip again this year? Or will the awards show be their first post-Andrew-arrest public appearance? Historically, they hate to do *anything* during their kids’ school breaks, so it will be interesting if they show up.
I think they were at a resort and out of the country and the Middletons were also there. With the “hidden” Forest Lodge there whereabouts are more difficult to track.
It’s reported that they’re in Norfolk. I mean they could easily just be lying and in mustique. Just saying.
The hell were they in Norfolk, if you believe that you’ll believe anything.
Exactly. And probably not together.
Those were my thoughts. the kids go back Monday so it is possible that they did both – were in Mustique, came back to Norfolk maybe Wednesday or Thursday for a few days, and then will go to Forest Lodge before school starts. The BAFTAs will be interesting. I can see William going alone and Kate avoiding it entirely. I can see Kate going in another awful look as an attempt to distract from Andrew. I can see both avoiding it because “school break.”
But in some ways I think if its worse if they’ve been at Anmer for two weeks and have just refused to work.
For some reason, I think both could randomly end up at the BAFTAs as a surprise. The lack of discussion about their attendance just makes me think that’s what will happen. As in gasp surprise they showed up. Very Megahn showing up as a surprise-coded. But I could be wrong. That’s just my guess. Bc if they’re truly in Norfolk and not on a beach somewhere why can’t they just show up for one evening. It’s not that much work and he’s the patron.
Could he stand to be with her for BAFTA. He looked unhappy with her there, the last time she attended.
I could definitely see them attending the BAFTAs to distract everyone with Catherine’s beauty and grace, and their coy glances and soft touches. Leading with soft power.
I am auditioning to write for the Fail. That may do the trick!
@Kittenmom LOL! Sometimes part of me thinks it’d almost be fun to be a RR (I said almost and sometimes lol) because you just need to take one awkward photo and write the most over the top fan fiction about it.
“see how William leans away from Catherine and grimaces in disgust when she goes for his hand? thats out of deep love and respect. It shows the depth of their relationship that he refuses to touch her in public. Only a man who truly adores his wife would react with such disgust when she tries to touch him.”
It was vacation time and most likely they were at Mustique or at a ski resort, lest Scooter be called upon to Work, he would be not available.
I actually think it’s the opposite – he’s laying low – pretty obvious Charles is going to get hit with some shit from this and they’ve taken the decision that at least if they contain it to the current king they can ride it out and Willie can come in supposedly “clean”.
Reminds me of when the Tories booted Thatcher out and John Major, was “having dental treatment” during it all and nowhere to be seen, the others took the flack and he waltzed in and took over as PM.
I don’t believe they were at sandringham together. One of them might have been but I highly doubt they were together. They really are beating the drum for the Chuckles knew nothing a head of time about the pedos arrest. I’m suspicious that Chuckles got the pedo out of RL real quick. I still wonder if he knew what was coming down and he had people search RL for incriminating evidence before the police ever got there. Chuckles can’t be trusted.
The Wales can run but they cannot hide. Receipts are available to show their involvement in this coverup and William’s involvement with his cofounder of that mess he paddles as Earthshot.
If they were actually in Norfolk when Andrew’s arrest occurred, it was because they were tipped off and ordered to stay in one of their many extravagant homes in the UK rather than go on an oligarch funded vacation. The optics of Andrew getting arrested for abusing public office if willy and keener had been bouncing around on a beach, yacht or on a ski holiday funded by the same oligarchs would have been a scandal even the rota couldn’t have buried. It is only a matter of time before the media outside the UK questions who has funded the Wails monthly yacht, beach and ski vacations and what they got in exchange for the “access.” ⏰️ The Windsors may still control press in the UK, but most major royal scandals have been broken by international press. 🍿
I’m really hoping that this Epstein nightmare will also expose the ways the morbidly wealthy and powerful buy each other and maybe hopefully we’ll get enough outrage to see some big ass taxation of wealth, including gifts and favors.
Whether they were in Norfolk or not, the fact remains that they didn’t comment on Andrew’s arrest. They let Charles take the hit. Anyway we’ll see on Sunday during Baftas if they appear to deflect.
💯. Willy couldn’t be bothered to do more than have an anonymous staffer issue “What Charles said” from wherever he’s vacationing this time.
Willy, the guy Sykes really, realy wants to become monarch or at least co-monarch. Does anyone actually think the feckless heir is remotely up to the task of kinging? But brace yourselves, once Willy finally does return to work, we’ll be treated to a stream of constant “Willy would have done it earlier and better” briefs.
So they missed habing Andy as a neighbour so much they decided to vacation closer to him?
Btw not turning up to the Bafta’s last year might that also have something to do with the huge gaffe he made when he told the actress who gets raped in the movie that he hadnt seen it but it looked like she had a lot of fun
If these two turn up on Sunday I will eat the dog bed. No way will Katie turn up, she only likes surprise appearances where no one can heckle her, and Willy hasn’t got the balls to go and stand in front of intelligent left wing artists who might make it difficult for him. Alan Cummings is hosting…
Oh I didn’t even think about that – they would probably insist that none of the jokes or any comments reference Andrew. Hm.
Are those BAFTA pics the last ones they went to? Are they “pre cancer?” It really shows how bad Pegs looks these days.
The photos of Kate at the BAFTAs are from 2023 – the one of William “scaring the hoes” is from 2024.
Are Brit comedians ‘allowed’ to roast the Royal family? Because if I were the Keens I would not show up either,can you imagine if someone like Ricky Gervais is hosting, that is going to be Aaaawkward. One thing I like about the US award shows is no one is off limits.
The BAFTAs have usually been pretty friendly to the royals. William and Kate have been patrons for years and the former head of Bafta, Amanda Berry, was so close to them that she now works for the royal foundation. Which makes it all the more baffling that they skip this event more often than not.
The only jokes I can remember that might be construed as criticisms have been in acceptance speeches, and those were less about the Windsors and more about colonialism.
I would definitely need a vacation at a time like this…
I’m going to guess that William won’t be at the BAFTA’s and that KP has sent in a pre-taped message.