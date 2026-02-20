Prince Andrew planned to spend his 66th birthday alone with his seven dogs

The Sun has several exclusives about Prince Andrew’s arrest Thursday morning. We knew that the Thames Valley Police arrived around 8 am, and we knew that they took Andrew into custody and to jail at around 10 am GMT. But we didn’t know that Andrew had just woken up when the police arrived, nor did we know that he had originally planned to spend his 66th birthday by himself, alongside his seven dogs.
Disgraced royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was preparing to spend his 66th birthday alone with seven dogs when six police cars arrived today. As many as 15 officers from two forces were involved in the 8am raid — where he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Andrew had just woken up — officially as a pensioner — when the convoy swooped at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
A source said the team of Thames Valley Police officers, supported by Norfolk Police, arrived with “stealth, speed and surprise”.
With no visits from friends and family planned or expected, Andrew was set to spend the day alone with two corgis which used to belong to his mum, the late Queen Elizabeth, and five Norfolk terriers.
A friend said: “The plan was to spend a quiet and lonely 66th birthday at Wood Farm as no one was coming round to celebrate with him, not even Fergie or their two children Beatrice and Eugenie. He was expecting to spend the day with seven dogs, instead he had 15 coppers at his door.”
The police convoy would have been invisible to Andrew on the two-mile private road to his five-bed farmhouse near the village of Wolferton in Norfolk. One cop car headed down a drive to the front of the property while the rest went via the back entrance to the house — which Andrew moved into only three weeks ago after his humiliating exile from Royal Lodge in Windsor. Despite the major police operation on the royal estate, King Charles was not informed about his younger brother’s impending arrest before it happened.
The more we hear about the police operation and the execution of two search warrants on two royal properties, the less I believe that Buckingham Palace was not informed. That just seems like a stupid lie which they’ll eventually backtrack on six months from now. “Of course King Charles knew,” they’ll say snootily. “Of course the palace was informed, the king had to give his permission for the police to enter his property!” As for Andrew and his dogs… I guess we’re supposed to revel in how pathetic it sounds, a man with seven dogs spending his birthday alone and getting arrested. But… you have to remember, Andrew’s emergency setup at Wood Farm is pretty nice. Wood Farm was renovated for Prince Philip and it’s supposedly one of the more modern and convenient cottages/homes on the Sandringham estate. Andrew is well-cared for, you know? And people should also remember that royal protection officers were the ones to drive Andrew back to Wood Farm from the police station.
Meanwhile, I can’t even process these Andrew photos, apparently from 2011. TMZ published them last night – they show Andrew playing with an unknown toddler, and there’s a “ball” in the shape of a breast which the child is playing with. Literally, whose child is this? Why do these photos exist? WTF is going on here?
📸 Exclusive: Former Prince Andrew turned fun bags into kicks for kids in some very un-princely photos obtained by TMZ.
Photos: https://t.co/PGMCxNGBXc pic.twitter.com/6oFhvcUPkZ
— TMZ (@TMZ) February 20, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red. Cover courtesy of The Sun.
Oh the poor sick pedo having to spend his birthday alone. Boo fricken hoo! Yes Chuckles knew what was going down I believe that with my whole heart!!! What an absolute disgusting picture of that child playing with that ball. I’m sure it was the pedos ball. I bet there are even more disgusting pictures that will probably see the light of day.
The “Now he’s sweating” headline is chef’s kiss.
You have to give it to the Brita and their crafty headlines sometimes 🤣🤣🤣
Totally! The Daily Mail front page was good too but this headline should be saved in a museum! I felt like yesterday was my bday because of this arrest!
I think this should be the only photo used of him on this site going forward, unless we get one of him being told he’s going to prison.
wtf is that photo. Anyways, I only feel sympathy for the dogs.
I’m at the point where I don’t want to see any more photos from that disgusting circle of monsters. Their twisted depravity knows no bounds.
Also, I highly doubt he was going to spend his birthday alone. That’s just a sob story for sympathy.
Exactly Kaiser. Ain’t no way they were rolling up to a Royal residence – on the King’s property – without telling him. 1. Because it’s required that they inform him and 2. They are still incredibly differential to royalty.
He wouldn’t have been alone. He has a room full of teddy bears, if I recall. What a creep. I’m glad he is getting his comeuppance. All the pics are disturbing.
Fergie must have run away fast…
I don’t understand why they keep reporting that King Charles didn’t know about the arrest ahead of time. As if that would absolve him of any guilt by association and this must prove the King knew nothing all along. The British media, especially the talk show hosts and guests, appear to be in mourning. It’s such a stark contrast to how they speak about Harry and Meghan. They delight in and embellish every half truth, rumor or possible demeaning quote from a deceased Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip. With the Prince Andrew arrest, they are shocked and sad, always quick to distance him from Charles and, more emphatically, William. The compassion for the monarchy is astonishing to me. Prince Andrew was involved in horrible things for decades…just looking at that picture with the toddler is so upsetting. He was enabled by the royal institution. They shouldn’t be sympathetic- they should be demanding answers, calling for better oversight and demanding change. The British taxpayers funded his unseemly lifestyle.
Wtf is up with the boob ball & the toddler
And how nice of the police to make sure Andy didnt spend his birthday alone!
That photo of him in the car, yikes! He looks like he is a just-killed vampire in its coffin.
That is a great description of what he looks like.🤣🧛♂️
Your comment made my day. The description of Andrew as a vampire is right on the money.
Getting to spend a day with two corgis and five Norfolk Terriers sounds awesome so I’m glad that he didn’t get to do that and instead was being investigated for some light treason.
Has Not-Prince Andrew actually been charged with anything?
So many numbers in that first paragraph:
66th birthday
7 dogs
6 police cars
15 officers
2 forces
8 AM
And a partridge in a pear tree
Former princeling, full-time sweaty bastard, rapist, and pederast.
I know this is totally unserious, but every time I read Thames Valley Police I can’t not imagine Morse and Thursday arresting Andrew. And “He’s Sweating Now” is absolutely some joke Strange would make.