Eric Dane has passed away at the age of 53 following a battle with ALS. Dane confirmed his ALS diagnosis last April, in a big People Magazine interview and cover story. The older I get, the younger “53” seems, damn. Dane is best known for his role as “McSteamy” in Grey’s Anatomy, but he also worked a lot in recent years, in projects like Euphoria and other TV shows, probably to bank some money for his family and keep in good standing for his SAG health insurance. He is survived by his wife Rebecca Gayheart and their two daughters.
Eric Dane, the actor best known as the charming plastic surgeon nicknamed McSteamy on the wildly successful ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” has died. He was 53.
His death was confirmed by his publicist Melissa Bank. He had been treated for A.L.S., a neurological disorder also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, which breaks down a patient’s ability to control muscles, speak and eventually breathe without assistance.
“He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” Ms. Bank said in the statement.
Mr. Dane died 10 months after revealing his A.L.S. diagnosis in People magazine in April 2025. He later spoke in interviews and on social media about the challenges of living with that progressing condition. Patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or A.L.S., typically live for only two to five years, though clinical trials for potential therapies have provided hope that lives can be extended by several months.
“I will never forget those three letters,” Mr. Dane said in a 2025 interview with Diane Sawyer on “Good Morning America.” “It’s on me the second I wake up.” During the interview he described the loss of function in his right arm. “It’s not a dream,” he added.
I’m glad Rebecca and their girls were there for him in the end. Eric and Rebecca’s marriage had a lot of ups and downs, breakups and makeups. I feel strongly that Rebecca and Eric agreed to stay married so that she could be there for him in his final months/years. My thoughts are with Rebecca and their daughters.
Note by CB: It’s hard to believe that Eric has passed so young. He helped so many people by going public with his ALS diagnosis and being open about how quickly it progressed and was affecting him. I learned a lot about this disease from him and his legacy will live on in his work and advocacy.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Craig Sjodin/Avalon, Cover Images, Avalon.red.
Los Angeles, CA – Eric Dane, known for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, has announced his diagnosis with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Despite the challenges ahead, Dane remains committed to his work and is set to return to the set of Euphoria next week.
“I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” Dane shared, expressing appreciation for the support of his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters.
ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle control loss, paralysis, and ultimately, death. There is currently no known cure.
Dane has requested privacy for his family during this time.
Pictured: Rebecca Gayheart-Dane, Eric Dane
BACKGRID USA 10 APRIL 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA – Eric Dane, known for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, has announced his diagnosis with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Despite the challenges ahead, Dane remains committed to his work and is set to return to the set of Euphoria next week.
“I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” Dane shared, expressing appreciation for the support of his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters.
ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle control loss, paralysis, and ultimately, death. There is currently no known cure.
Dane has requested privacy for his family during this time.
Pictured: Rebecca Gayheart-Dane, Eric Dane
BACKGRID USA 10 APRIL 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA – Eric Dane, known for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, has announced his diagnosis with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Despite the challenges ahead, Dane remains committed to his work and is set to return to the set of Euphoria next week.
“I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” Dane shared, expressing appreciation for the support of his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters.
ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle control loss, paralysis, and ultimately, death. There is currently no known cure.
Dane has requested privacy for his family during this time.
Pictured: Eric Dane
BACKGRID USA 10 APRIL 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Paris, FRANCE – Eric Dane, known for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, has announced his diagnosis with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Despite the challenges ahead, Dane remains committed to his work and is set to return to the set of Euphoria next week.
“I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” Dane shared, expressing appreciation for the support of his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters.
ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle control loss, paralysis, and ultimately, death. There is currently no known cure.
Dane has requested privacy for his family during this time.
**SHOT ON 11/09/2017**
Pictured: Eric Dane
BACKGRID USA 11 APRIL 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Countdown’ at Harmony Gold
Featuring: Eric Dane
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 18 Jun 2025
Credit: Ryan Hartford/INSTARimages.com
Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Countdown’ at Harmony Gold
Featuring: Eric Dane, Janell Shirtcliff
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 18 Jun 2025
Credit: Carla Van Wagoner/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
I am so sorry for everyone who this horrific disease has touched. Wow, that was so fast. I hope he is at peace, he really fought and made sure we heard his voice.
Heartbreaking. It was so quick! I guess that was a blessing for him and his family. Rest in peace.
This is a very sad news. I loved him in Grey’s but even more in The last ship.
This is very sad news. He was so young. I hope his family finds peace.
53 is young.
So sad to hear ASL is an awful disease.
This is so sad. And I am shocked at how quickly it happened. He was one of my favorite characters on Grey’s and I actually stopped watching the show when he left. RIP to Eric and my condolences to his daughters and Rebecca.
He was so brave in the face of it. Still going out there and interacting with the world, attending what he could, still working until he couldn’t, not hiding away as his disease progressed, as long as he could. He handled this illness with such grace and dignity and also tried to use his time to raise awareness of it and highlight organizations. I so admire that.
RIP, Eric, and I hope it helps your young children to see how much people loved the fighter your dad was and all of the joy he brought people through his body of work.
“It’s imperative that I share my journey with as many people as I can because I don’t feel like my life is about me anymore,” he said.
“I have no reason to be in a good spirit at any time, on any given day, I don’t think anybody would blame me if I went upstairs in my bedroom, crawled under the sheets, and spent the next two weeks crying,” Dane admitted. “And I was a little bit pleasantly surprised when I realized that I wasn’t built like that, because I thought for sure that was gonna be me.”
“I make sure that people are aware of what ALS is and what it’s about, and more importantly, what we can do to combat it and improve the landscape, because it’s so rocky and littered with hurdles and bureaucracy and all this other nonsense that we’re trying to sift through so we can get to a place where we go, start working on solution.”
Rebecca was the one dealing with the medical insurance for him with his treatment and the bureaucracy he’s talking about, and all of the hurdles, and it was daunting. She talked about it. That’s what families often have to deal with in getting the treatment for their loved ones. She said they were family, and, yes, they were.
Heartbreaking. When I first saw it, I thought it was a hoax. I still can’t believe it, he was so young. My heart goes out to his wife and daughters.
Damn he went so quickly. What a cruel disease. Devastating.
Today is my Mom’s anniversary for dying from ALS. And I wake up to this news. Absolutely heartbreaking.
I’m praying for a miracle, for a cure to this terrible disease
So tragic. It is shocking that his disease progressed this quickly as it seemed when he broke the news last year it was mainly just affecting his arm. I assumed he still had time left.
This is so very sad. I’m glad that he and his family got to be together. RIP
ALS is a terrible way to die. RIP to him, condolences to his family.