Eric Dane has passed away at the age of 53 following a battle with ALS. Dane confirmed his ALS diagnosis last April, in a big People Magazine interview and cover story. The older I get, the younger “53” seems, damn. Dane is best known for his role as “McSteamy” in Grey’s Anatomy, but he also worked a lot in recent years, in projects like Euphoria and other TV shows, probably to bank some money for his family and keep in good standing for his SAG health insurance. He is survived by his wife Rebecca Gayheart and their two daughters.

Eric Dane, the actor best known as the charming plastic surgeon nicknamed McSteamy on the wildly successful ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” has died. He was 53. His death was confirmed by his publicist Melissa Bank. He had been treated for A.L.S., a neurological disorder also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, which breaks down a patient’s ability to control muscles, speak and eventually breathe without assistance. “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” Ms. Bank said in the statement. Mr. Dane died 10 months after revealing his A.L.S. diagnosis in People magazine in April 2025. He later spoke in interviews and on social media about the challenges of living with that progressing condition. Patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or A.L.S., typically live for only two to five years, though clinical trials for potential therapies have provided hope that lives can be extended by several months. “I will never forget those three letters,” Mr. Dane said in a 2025 interview with Diane Sawyer on “Good Morning America.” “It’s on me the second I wake up.” During the interview he described the loss of function in his right arm. “It’s not a dream,” he added.

I’m glad Rebecca and their girls were there for him in the end. Eric and Rebecca’s marriage had a lot of ups and downs, breakups and makeups. I feel strongly that Rebecca and Eric agreed to stay married so that she could be there for him in his final months/years. My thoughts are with Rebecca and their daughters.

Note by CB: It’s hard to believe that Eric has passed so young. He helped so many people by going public with his ALS diagnosis and being open about how quickly it progressed and was affecting him. I learned a lot about this disease from him and his legacy will live on in his work and advocacy.