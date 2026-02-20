They’re still obsessing over Duchess Meghan’s new pear-shaped ring

Embed from Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex’s jewelry is always making news. People have been obsessed with Meghan’s ring stack for years. People copy her bracelet/watch stack too. Whenever she wears a new pair of earrings or a new bracelet, people quickly find the ID and the piece is sold out within hours. Well, last September, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry attended Kevin Costner’s annual fundraiser for Santa Barbara’s first responders. At the concert/event, Meghan was seen wearing a mysterious new ring on her right hand. What we could tell: the metal appears to be yellow gold, and the stone is large and pear-shaped. Initially, people claimed that it was a piece from Logan Hollowell, perhaps the “Queen” moonstone ring. That was later disputed and I have no idea where people ended up. Personally, I have my doubts that she’s wearing a large moonstone. I genuinely think that the stone might be a large, pear-shaped diamond. In any case, people are newly refocusing on the mystery ring because she wore it again at the NBA All-Star game.

New royal ring alert! Meghan Markle, like the Princess of Wales, is a staunch advocate of the ring stack trend, piling on her bands in iterations as protean as her collection of spreads. Knowing the Duchess of Sussex, who knows the symbolic power of jewellery all too well, a new dazzling ring caught the eye of royal watchers when she joined Prince Harry courtside for a date night at the NBA All-Star Game on 15 February. The couple were looking chic as they sat next to Queen Latifah, joining Barack and Michelle Obama at the basketball game. While the Duke and Duchess posed for photos at the request of the NBA’s social media team, fans caught a glimpse of a new addition to Meghan’s jewellery box, one that hasn’t been seen in a number of months. The diamond ring was notably placed on the Duchess of Sussex’s right hand, which, according to jewellery experts, could give an insight into Meghan’s frame of mind as she gears up for a new era in 2026. ‘Wearing a significant ring on the right hand often symbolises independence, self-love, and personal power,’ Trang Do told the Daily Mail. The jewellery founder added that this piece, which hasn’t been seen since Meghan Markle attended a World Mental Health Day festival in October 2025, could be the latest chapter in the Duchess’s ‘engagement ring story’, which has seen her make a number of adjustments to the dazzler that Prince Harry used to propose back in 2017.

Engagement ring story? She’s not wearing it on her left hand – she always wears her actual engagement ring on her left hand. This new pear-shaped ring is being worn as a right-hand fashion piece, or perhaps an anniversary piece. I genuinely wonder if Harry got the ring for her for a special occasion. It would make a lot of sense, especially given that there are so many contradictory stories on who designed it and what the stone might be. Meaning, if Harry gave it to Meghan, he probably had a custom piece made. And again, I really don’t think this is a moonstone.

