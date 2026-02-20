They’re still obsessing over Duchess Meghan’s new pear-shaped ring

The Duchess of Sussex’s jewelry is always making news. People have been obsessed with Meghan’s ring stack for years. People copy her bracelet/watch stack too. Whenever she wears a new pair of earrings or a new bracelet, people quickly find the ID and the piece is sold out within hours. Well, last September, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry attended Kevin Costner’s annual fundraiser for Santa Barbara’s first responders. At the concert/event, Meghan was seen wearing a mysterious new ring on her right hand. What we could tell: the metal appears to be yellow gold, and the stone is large and pear-shaped. Initially, people claimed that it was a piece from Logan Hollowell, perhaps the “Queen” moonstone ring. That was later disputed and I have no idea where people ended up. Personally, I have my doubts that she’s wearing a large moonstone. I genuinely think that the stone might be a large, pear-shaped diamond. In any case, people are newly refocusing on the mystery ring because she wore it again at the NBA All-Star game.
New royal ring alert! Meghan Markle, like the Princess of Wales, is a staunch advocate of the ring stack trend, piling on her bands in iterations as protean as her collection of spreads. Knowing the Duchess of Sussex, who knows the symbolic power of jewellery all too well, a new dazzling ring caught the eye of royal watchers when she joined Prince Harry courtside for a date night at the NBA All-Star Game on 15 February.
The couple were looking chic as they sat next to Queen Latifah, joining Barack and Michelle Obama at the basketball game. While the Duke and Duchess posed for photos at the request of the NBA’s social media team, fans caught a glimpse of a new addition to Meghan’s jewellery box, one that hasn’t been seen in a number of months.
The diamond ring was notably placed on the Duchess of Sussex’s right hand, which, according to jewellery experts, could give an insight into Meghan’s frame of mind as she gears up for a new era in 2026. ‘Wearing a significant ring on the right hand often symbolises independence, self-love, and personal power,’ Trang Do told the Daily Mail.
The jewellery founder added that this piece, which hasn’t been seen since Meghan Markle attended a World Mental Health Day festival in October 2025, could be the latest chapter in the Duchess’s ‘engagement ring story’, which has seen her make a number of adjustments to the dazzler that Prince Harry used to propose back in 2017.
Engagement ring story? She’s not wearing it on her left hand – she always wears her actual engagement ring on her left hand. This new pear-shaped ring is being worn as a right-hand fashion piece, or perhaps an anniversary piece. I genuinely wonder if Harry got the ring for her for a special occasion. It would make a lot of sense, especially given that there are so many contradictory stories on who designed it and what the stone might be. Meaning, if Harry gave it to Meghan, he probably had a custom piece made. And again, I really don’t think this is a moonstone.
It’s a beautiful ring!!
I’m in the gem industry. Photo is fuzzy but it looks like a peridot to me – her birthday is in August.
Good quality peridot can be quite rare, so that’s my bet.
Nice
“Peridot is unique because it is one of the few gemstones formed deep within the Earth’s mantle rather than the crust. It is brought to the surface by volcanic activity.
Often called the “gem of the sun” by ancient Egyptians, peridot is believed to bring prosperity, happiness, and good luck.“
Thanks for the insight!
It’s also magnetic and found in meteorites – making it extra unique.
To be fair, I obsess about Meghan’s jewelry too! Right now I’m obsessing about the stack of rings on her right hand in the photo where she’s in white jeans!
I too am loving the stacked rings i wear a set of cheap ones ive looked into replacing them and saw the Georg Jensen stack so im saving up for it
They are pretty, but that’s so many tiny prongs to maintain.
Now this is the royalty gossip I am here for! JOOLS. It’s gawguss! And I’m with you Kaiser, I think that’s a very large pear-shaped diamond..
In any case it’s hilarious that ADULT WOMAN EARNING HER OWN MONEY WEARS A NEW COCKTAIL RING is news, but here we are…
I swear I first saw this ring during season 2 of ‘With Love, Meghan.’ The camera just sort of focused in on it–same hand, same finger–and I thought ‘Damn! That’s a big ass diamond!’ I’m still surprised it wasn’t talked about during that time.
Kate should honestly hint at Pegs that she wants a new ring,since their 15th anniversary is coming up. Since Pegs is probably as romantic as a rock he can let her choose from a ring tray…it would be interesting to actually know what her ring taste is like had she had a choice. Still cant believe Diana chose that hideous thing I will blame her age at the time.
I doubt William has ever bought Kate a single item of jewelry. What about that guy says he would take the time to pick out something sparkly for anyone, much less the wife he ignores?
Nah, you’d grow old waiting for William to get you jewelry. In the past, Kate ( and her mother) just pick out new pieces and it is “understood” by royal commentators that they are “from” William.
Diana said, in the Morton Book, she just chose the biggest ring on the tray that she was shown. Of course, Chuckles bitched to her about the price though.
Her birthday is in August so if the ring debut was in September it could possibly be a birthday gift, it looks beautiful and possibly a light yellow? I am a big fan of evil eye jewelry I have several pieces that are very similar to Meghan’s even if we have very different shopping budgets.
Harry loves gifting her jewelry so I could definitely see it being a gift from him. I think it’s a diamond. It’s very pretty. Also I think the reason they are obsessed with Meghan’s jewelry is threefold 1. How dare this Black woman have nice things! 2. How dare this Black woman be gifted nice things by her Prince husband, and 3. Meghan actually OWNS all of her jewels. They aren’t jewels stolen from foreign countries or loaned out to her…like Kate’s and Camilla’s.
It’s very pretty.
The click bait headlines make no sense. Engagement ring up grade for her right hand?
Anything to distract the real issue of how much Charles and William knew about about AMW’s activities
I have lots of rings which I wear on either hand and on different fingers depending on how I feel. I never thought about the significance of which hand until someone asked me why I’m wearing my engagement ring on my right hand. I’m not engaged and it looks nothing like an engagement ring – but I guess it’s a thing…
It’s a gorgeous ring. But even I don’t care as much as the writers do about its origin, jeez. Prob cuz it’s def something I could never afford, lol.
I love moonstones and Brits do in general (see: Wilkie Collins). So I’d love it if she had a fancy new moonstone bauble. That said, that would be an amazing diamond.
Big lab created diamonds are trendy. Maybe she got herself one, set in gold? Or Harry gifted it to her? It’s not green enough for a good quality peridot. Definitely no moonstone.
I still think he has the prettiest engagement ring. Should have had the small diamonds in the band from the start. I love her ring stacks, she has such good taste in combining rings.
Other than Kitty Can’t. Her eternity ring (diamond and sapphire) looks cheap and dirty, doesn’t go with the other two rings, and stacking her cursed big blue is simply a no go. This ring is far too big to look good with any other ring. She should really have a look at Meghan’s rings, choose one similar for herself and present the bill to her “doting” husband as his anniversary gift.
It’s just a ring. The British press have no information on Meghan and are desperate to talk about anything.
The people who work at the Fail are idiots. Tatlers and the rest are very close behind the Fail as far as being stupid, but the Fail takes the cake as far as being the stupidest media outlet anywhere. Any ring, regardless of it being a single stone or multiple stones can be an engagement ring because it’s the meaning behind it from the giver to the receiver to ask them to marry you. The fact that she is in fact wearing her engagement ring that Harry gave her when he asked her to marry him, is just one of the signs that this isn’t an engagement ring. The fact that they are married already and that she doesn’t wear it on her left hand are two other signs that it isn’t an engagement ring. These people are so consumed with writing about her that they make any non story into a story. It’s a gorgeous ring and nothing about it makes it an engagement ring and calling something new after commenting that she’s had it for months doesn’t make it a story either.
The ring stack was first done by Meghan and copied by Kate later on bit as with everything on colonizer isle, they try to insert Kate as having a creative bone in her body.
EXACTLY – I about gagged when I read “stacking like POW”.
I worked for a jewelry producer in marketing. You should wear rings with stone on your non-dominant hand to avoid damage to the stone. The bigger the stone, the more likely that you may damage the stones (this includes scratches). Moreover, this goes for the bands as well.
There are yellow diamonds that are usually higher in price than the white ones (many people don’t know this). Harry did inherit loose gems from his mom. Besides, he has access to diamonds through Africa.
She has wonderful taste in jewellery. I’m sooo jealous! 🤩
LOVE her ring and bracelet stack game!
I love the ring. No clue whether its a diamond, peridot, what, but its gorgeous.
I also think that Harry gave it to her as a gift but Meghan might very well have bought it for herself.
I wonder which would enrage the british press more – that the Black duchess has a husband that loves her and buys her gorgeous rings for gifts – or that the Black duchess can afford to buy herself gorgeous rings. I feel like either option would break the DM.