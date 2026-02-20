No one has seen or heard from Sarah Ferguson or her daughters after Andrew’s arrest

I have never believed that Sarah Ferguson has any kind of good luck or good sense, but I’m astounded by the cleverness of Fergie’s choice to get out of the country before her ex-husband’s arrest yesterday. Andrew has been living in Wood Farm for the past two weeks or so, and in that time, Sarah has been in the wind. Reportedly, she left the UK towards the end of January or early February, basically as soon as the huge Epstein Files document dump came out and the sh-t hit the fan. While Sarah was not involved in Prince Andrew’s clearly criminal dealings with Jeffrey Epstein – dealings which are looking a lot like espionage and sex trafficking on a huge scale – the Epstein Files revealed that Sarah had long misrepresented her relationship with Epstein. She was enamored with him, she would have done anything for him, she acted like a jealous lover towards him. The whole thing is so unbelievably sleazy, crass and repulsive.
Anyway, as I said, I’m shocked by Sarah’s rare moment of good decision-making or good fortune. No one even knows where she is right now, they just know that she’s out of the country.
After the arrest of the former Prince Andrew, there are questions about his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. The former Duke of York, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 19 — his 66th birthday — at the home where he is staying on King Charles’ Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
Andrew moved to Sandringham following his eviction from his longtime Windsor home, Royal Lodge, earlier this month. The move was part of the fallout from renewed interest in his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Ferguson, 66 — who also appears numerous times in the Epstein files, including one email in which she asked Epstein to “marry” her — continued living with Andrew Royal Lodge despite divorcing in 1996. Following their eviction, a source who knows Ferguson told PEOPLE that she planned to move into a separate home and “forge an independent life.”
As of late last month, PEOPLE understood that Ferguson planned to spend time overseas as she considered her next moves. Her exact current whereabouts are unknown, and a representative for the former Duchess of York had no comment.
[From People]
Even the Daily Mail doesn’t know where she is – their best guess is “maybe the French Alps or Doha.” While she’s likely been to both the Alps and Doha in recent weeks, there’s no evidence that she’s in either of those places currently. You’ve got to wonder if Sarah is considering a permanent move abroad, right? Like, in her place, I would simply drift away for six months, pop back up briefly over the summer and then maybe disappear again. She doesn’t owe Andrew anything, and he was clearly fine with cutting his ties to her too, you know?
Interestingly, no one is quite sure where Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were when their father was arrested either. Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were apparently recently on vacation in Palm Beach, Florida, but no one knows if they’re still there. No one knows where Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are either.
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
Sarah Ferguson waves the to the crowd was she attends the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, Sunday, April 20, 2025.
Princess Eugenie, centre, with her mother Sarah Ferguson, right, arrive for Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, Sunday, April 20, 2025.
Sarah Ferguson – The Duchess of York depart an Easter Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 20 April, 2025.
Prince Andrew – The Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson – The Duchess of York depart an Easter Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 20 April, 2025.
Sarah Ferguson – The Duchess of York depart an Easter Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 20 April, 2025.
Prince Andrew – Duke of York arrives for an Easter Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 20 April, 2025.
Princess Beatrice of York attends The Elephant Family Evening of Art and Conservation at Kew Gardens on May 13, 2025 in London, England.
Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, central London. Picture date: Tuesday September 16, 2025.
Has anyone checked the Ecuadorian Embassy?
Palm beach Florida feels so random. They must know someone who lent them a place to stay there.
@Jais I could have sworn I saw an article on People or maybe one of the other soft publications that he was there for some sort of design convention. So maybe the business is expensing the trip for them.
But yeah I get the feeling that they will spend as little time as possible in the UK in the coming months. And his ex seems to spend a lot of time in Florida too, and the US in general so it’s not like he wouldn’t get to see his son.
Eugenie I would imagine is in Portugal if she’s not in the UK. Seems odd for them to not consider that.
As for Fergie, as I said yesterday she’s probably trying to figure out who will support her from her various friends in the Middle East for the foreseeable future. I can’t imagine that her kids can in the long term, and she probably knows is not a great idea for her to be in the UK.
A design convention? Lol, well maybe they should just stay there a while longer. I feel like they’re gonna be papped as soon as they get back to the uk.
Wasn’t that Epstein’s “neighborhood”? That’s where he was based when hunting for underage girls in Mar a Lago. I know it’s a rich people’s enclave, but couldn’t they have gone anywhere else??
They just voted to re-name Palm Beach airport to Donald J. Trump International Airport. 🤮
If the city of Palm Beach wants to be forever associated with a criminal and a creep, that’s on them. Folks are really showing themselves these days.
And he’s gonna make them pay to use his name, because everything is a grift with that POS.
It’s highly unlikely that she had the foresight to make this decision all by herself. She got out of dodge because she did commit crimes for Epstein and she was tipped off about what was comming. Probably KC told her to disappear before she is arrested and runs her mouth without restraint under pressure. It is very obvious from the emails that she would have done anything to stay on Epstein’s good side, and he knew it too.
Agreed @Smart&Messy I thought it was odd Sarah turning down free lodging at Wood End. She’ll have been tipped off to go abroad and look for another safe berth at someone’s expense. She will always have her hand in the cookie jar. Andrew Lownie keep openly saying that both she and Andrew should be investigated. We will see what happens next!
The Daily Fail have entire teams tracking M&H’s every move, if they wanted to find Fergie in whatever gutter she’s hiding they’d have no trouble at all. Ditto with Beatrice and Eugenie.
Today’s I Paper had an article about how it’s time attention turned to Beatrice and Eugenie, who were aged 19 and 21 when they had lunch with convicted paedo Epstein. Not to mention the £000’000 they’ve accepted from various Turkish and Middle eastern dodgy characters over the years.
It won’t be long before people start asking what the princesses knew, and why they, like the rest of the royal family, protected and covered-up for Paedrew.
The Guardian also mentioned that questions are now being asked about how Beatrice and Eugenie paid for their lavish lifestyles especially when they were in their twenties and doing relatively low paid jobs.
All they have to do is track her passport ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Well she is a grifter of the nth degree and she likes to attach herself to those who are morally bankrupt so i suggest look for her to be with those kind of people!
She is broke as hell, and now that she is basically radioactive, not sure she can count on her “friends protection”.
Unless she blackmails all of them.
To me she is flying under the radar.
I think both daughters and their families will be keeping a low profile.
My best guess is somewhere in the Emirates where they will be soon joined by their famous felon family member
What countries don’t have an extradition treaty with the UK, limited media presence and would tolerate Fergie because the citizens are too oppressed to protest her presence? That is where they are. Recent coverage makes it clear the Windsors intend to crucify the York sisters along with their parents. They are smart to keep out of the media and keep a low profile. Fergie wouldn’t have had the sense to leave and stop the grift unless forced/tipped off. ***The York sisters should fully cooperate with any investigation even if that leads to legal consequences, but the York sisters were raised by horrid parents in a toxic environment. No one (media, extended family, government, staff) protected them during their chaotic upbringing. It takes years to process and understand an upbringing like they experienced. If the York sisters go down, the rest of the left behinds should go down because they knew what was happening and condoned it with their inaction.
I don’t think she was ever in love with Epstein. The proximity to all that money and power made her 😘🥰😍
Fergie is the one that the press and the Unroyals should have been haranguing and harassing to lead a quiet life and stay out of the spotlight, not Meghan. The Unroyals indulged and pampered Andrew with his every wish but threw Harry, an honorable person to the wolves.