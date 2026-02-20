No one has seen or heard from Sarah Ferguson or her daughters after Andrew’s arrest

I have never believed that Sarah Ferguson has any kind of good luck or good sense, but I’m astounded by the cleverness of Fergie’s choice to get out of the country before her ex-husband’s arrest yesterday. Andrew has been living in Wood Farm for the past two weeks or so, and in that time, Sarah has been in the wind. Reportedly, she left the UK towards the end of January or early February, basically as soon as the huge Epstein Files document dump came out and the sh-t hit the fan. While Sarah was not involved in Prince Andrew’s clearly criminal dealings with Jeffrey Epstein – dealings which are looking a lot like espionage and sex trafficking on a huge scale – the Epstein Files revealed that Sarah had long misrepresented her relationship with Epstein. She was enamored with him, she would have done anything for him, she acted like a jealous lover towards him. The whole thing is so unbelievably sleazy, crass and repulsive.

Anyway, as I said, I’m shocked by Sarah’s rare moment of good decision-making or good fortune. No one even knows where she is right now, they just know that she’s out of the country.

After the arrest of the former Prince Andrew, there are questions about his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. The former Duke of York, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 19 — his 66th birthday — at the home where he is staying on King Charles’ Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Andrew moved to Sandringham following his eviction from his longtime Windsor home, Royal Lodge, earlier this month. The move was part of the fallout from renewed interest in his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Ferguson, 66 — who also appears numerous times in the Epstein files, including one email in which she asked Epstein to “marry” her — continued living with Andrew Royal Lodge despite divorcing in 1996. Following their eviction, a source who knows Ferguson told PEOPLE that she planned to move into a separate home and “forge an independent life.” As of late last month, PEOPLE understood that Ferguson planned to spend time overseas as she considered her next moves. Her exact current whereabouts are unknown, and a representative for the former Duchess of York had no comment.

[From People]

Even the Daily Mail doesn’t know where she is – their best guess is “maybe the French Alps or Doha.” While she’s likely been to both the Alps and Doha in recent weeks, there’s no evidence that she’s in either of those places currently. You’ve got to wonder if Sarah is considering a permanent move abroad, right? Like, in her place, I would simply drift away for six months, pop back up briefly over the summer and then maybe disappear again. She doesn’t owe Andrew anything, and he was clearly fine with cutting his ties to her too, you know?

Interestingly, no one is quite sure where Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were when their father was arrested either. Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were apparently recently on vacation in Palm Beach, Florida, but no one knows if they’re still there. No one knows where Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are either.